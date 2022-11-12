Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Nick Filet - Wayne

118 Reviews

$$

313 E. Lancaster Avenue

Wayne, PA 19087

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

ClassNick
BYO
Plain Fries

Filet Mignon Sandwiches/Cups

The Original Filet Mignon Sandwich on a kaiser roll or Filet in a Cup, skip the bread.

BYO

$11.99

Build your own filet mignon sandwich or cup.

Alpine Kline

Alpine Kline

$11.99

Swiss cheese, steak sauce, and mushrooms on filet mignon.

Bold N Smokey

Bold N Smokey

$11.99

Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, and crispy fried onion straws on filet mignon.

ClassNick

ClassNick

$11.99

American cheese and Nick Filet Sauce on filet mignon.

Nickadelphia

Nickadelphia

$11.99

Provolone cheese, horseradish, and fried onions on filet mignon.

Nicky Diablo

Nicky Diablo

$11.99

Pepper jack cheese, hot sauce, and jalapenos on filet mignon.

The Phil

The Phil

$11.99

Blue cheese crumble and Nick Filet Sauce on filet mignon.

The Deluxe

The Deluxe

$11.99

American cheese, Nick Filet Sauce, tomato, lettuce, and onion on filet mignon.

Filet Bites in a Cup

Filet bites are bite size pieces of filet mignon that come in either regular or spicy seasoning. A great option for a gluten-free or light meal.
Regular Bites

Regular Bites

Bite size pieces of filet with your choice of dipping sauce.

Spicy Bites

Spicy Bites

Bite size pieces of filet mignon with a touch of spice and your choice of dipping sauce.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

American cheese on white bread toasted on a panini press.

Filet Grilled Cheese

Filet Grilled Cheese

$9.99

American cheese on white bread toasted on a panini press with filet mignon mixed in.

Shrimp Grilled Cheese
$9.99

Shrimp Grilled Cheese

$9.99
Filet and Shrimp Grilled Cheese
$13.99

Filet and Shrimp Grilled Cheese

$13.99
Lobster Grilled Cheese

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$23.99

American cheese on white bread toasted on a panini press with lobster mixed in.

Filet and Lobster Grilled Cheese

Filet and Lobster Grilled Cheese

$26.99

American cheese on white bread toasted on a panini press with filet mignon and lobster mixed in.

Salad

Green Salad

Green Salad

$5.99

Harvest mix with red onions and red sweet peppers.

Filet Salad

Filet Salad

$12.99

Harvest mix with red onions and red sweet peppers topped with filet mignon.

Shrimp Salad

Shrimp Salad

$12.99
Filet and Shrimp Salad

Filet and Shrimp Salad

$15.99

Harvest mix with red onions and red sweet peppers topped with filet mignon and cajun shrimp.

Lobster Salad

Lobster Salad

$23.99

Harvest mix with red onions and red sweet peppers topped with lobster.

Filet and Lobster Salad

Filet and Lobster Salad

$26.99

Harvest mix with red onions and red sweet peppers topped with filet mignon and lobster.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$6.29+Out of stock
Filet Mac & Cheese

Filet Mac & Cheese

$12.99Out of stock
Shrimp Mac & Cheese

Shrimp Mac & Cheese

$10.99Out of stock
Filet & Shrimp Mac & Cheese

Filet & Shrimp Mac & Cheese

$14.99Out of stock
Lobster Mac & Cheese

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$23.99Out of stock
Filet and Lobster Mac & Cheese

Filet and Lobster Mac & Cheese

$26.99Out of stock

Other Favorites

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$23.99

4oz of lobster on a split-top bun with a line of mayonnaise--topped with hot butter and a hint of truffle salt.

Shrimp Po' Boy

Shrimp Po' Boy

$9.99

1/4lb of sauteed, buttery cajun shrimp on a long roll with shredded lettuce, remoulade sauce, diced tomato, and topped with chives.

Surf & Turf Sandwich
$26.99

Surf & Turf Sandwich

$26.99
Reef & Beef Sandwich

Reef & Beef Sandwich

$15.99

1/2lb combination of filet mignon and cajun shrimp on a long roll with a line of mayonnaise.

Fries & Sides

Plain Fries

Plain Fries

$3.85+
Old Bay Fries

Old Bay Fries

$4.35+
Parmesan Truffle Fries
$4.85+

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$4.85+
Plain Tater Tots
$3.85+

Plain Tater Tots

$3.85+
Old Bay Tater Tots
$4.35+

Old Bay Tater Tots

$4.35+
Parmesan Truffle Tots
$4.85+

Parmesan Truffle Tots

$4.85+

Drinks

BOTTLED Soda

$3.00

Once you complete your transaction you may grab a drink from the fridge!

CAN Soda

$1.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Once you complete your transaction you may grab the water from the fridge!

Utensils & Condiments

NO Plastic Fork or Knives

NO Napkins

NO Ketchup Packets

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:45 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 6:45 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 6:45 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 6:45 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 6:45 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 6:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 6:45 pm
Restaurant info

We are a fast casual restaurant that specializes in affordable filet mignon sandwiches. We also offer other filet favorites such as filet grilled cheese, filet mac and cheese and filet salad. If you don't love filet mignon we have other options as well.

Website

Location

313 E. Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087

Directions

