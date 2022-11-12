Sandwiches
Nick Filet - Wayne
118 Reviews
$$
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 6:45 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 6:45 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 6:45 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 6:45 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 6:45 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 6:45 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 6:45 pm
Restaurant info
We are a fast casual restaurant that specializes in affordable filet mignon sandwiches. We also offer other filet favorites such as filet grilled cheese, filet mac and cheese and filet salad. If you don't love filet mignon we have other options as well.
Location
313 E. Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087
Gallery
