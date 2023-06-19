Waypoint 1030 Massachusetts Ave

Restaurant info

Chef Michael Scelfo of Alden & Harlow welcomes Waypoint, his second Cambridge restaurant. Located at the gateway of Harvard Square at 1030 Massachusetts Avenue, “waypoint” often means a plot point on a map. For Chef Scelfo, it signals a natural next step along his culinary journey. The menu at Waypoint reflects his forward-thinking approach to coastally-inspired fare, combining approachable ideas and ingredients with elements that are unexpected.