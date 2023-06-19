Restaurant header imageView gallery

Waypoint 1030 Massachusetts Ave

1030 Massachusetts Avenue

Cambridge, MA 02138

Raw Bar

Oysters

$3.50

$1 Oyster

$1.00

Clams

$3.50Out of stock

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Uni Tray

$49.00

Giavari 30g

$126.00Out of stock

Giavari 50g

$175.00

White Sturgeon 30g

$125.00

Crudo

Hiramasa Crudo

$20.00

sesame-umami brittle, jalapeno, shoyu syrup

Bay Scallops

$22.00

clementine oil, pickled fennel, fried farro gremolata

Tuna Crudo

$20.00

fried peanut, shaved cucumber, makrut lime, buttermilk crema

Salmon Crudo

$19.00

fried rice cake, shaved cucumber, black truffle oil, avocado, ikura

Petite Tower

$85.00

Grande Tower

$145.00

Royale Tower

$250.00

Pizza

Clam pie

$24.00

parsley, chilies, pecorino

Fish Pie

$21.00

mascarpone, dill, capers

Mushroom Pizza

$21.00

hen of the woods, cremini, thyme, truffle honey, pickled red onion

Pepperoni Pizza

$21.00

pepperoni, pecorino, tomato sauce, basil

White Pie

$21.00

crispy brussel sprouts, garlic oil & guanciale

Tomato Pie

$21.00

mascarpone, basil, lemon zest

Cheese Pizza

$18.00

Pasta

Cacio

$38.00

whole wheat, koji butter & pecorino

Bucatini

$29.00

smoked egg yolk, pecorino, bottarga

Angel Hair

$29.00

evoo breadcrumb, guanciale & jalapeno

Spaccatelli

$26.00

house cured guanciale, tomato, basil & smoked pecorino

Gnocchi

$26.00

Kids Pasta

$18.00

Snacks

French Fries

$9.00

Crab Fries

$12.00

crab dusted with chili mayo

Smelts

$16.00

pickled “rampch” dressing

Polpetti

$14.00

fresh mint, boquerones, aioli

Flatbread

$14.00

rosemary garlic butter

Plates

Pickled Veg

$14.00

escarole, herb vinaigrette, breadcrumb

Caesar

$16.00

romaine lettuce, garlic parsley croutons

Grilled Asparagus

$19.00

grilled harissa carrots, cucumber, fennel yogurt, calabrian chili

Smoked Shrimp

$19.00

tomato butter, garlic, focaccia

Grilled Salmon

$26.00

crispy & creamy cici beans, torched grapes & lemo

Baked Oyster

$14.00

pecorino, garlic butter, breadcrumbs

Octopus

$27.00

parsnips & walnut romesco, oil potato, oregano

Brussels

$16.00

fish sauce vinaigrette, pickled onions, lime

Cod Cheeks

$24.00

parsnip puree, roasted shellfish butter, house dried tomatoes

Burger

$19.00

two 4oz flat top patties, tillamook cheddar, cured tomato, pickled onion, tonnato

Latkes

$17.00

Side Of Foccacia

$3.00

Cauliflower

$18.00

Roasts

Half Chicken

$45.00

charred peach miso, herb salad, sesame & scallion flatbread

Market Veg

$23.00

NY Strip SMALL

$39.00

8oz, bernaise aioli, absinthe demi, hand cut fries

NY Strip LARGE

$78.00

16oz, bernaise aioli, absinthe demi, hand cut fries

Branzino

$49.00

shaved fennel salad

Salmon Head

$40.00

Hiramasa Collar

$35.00

dessert

Peanut Butter Cake

$12.00

Panna Cotta

$10.00

Donuts

$9.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Single Donut

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Chef Michael Scelfo of Alden & Harlow welcomes Waypoint, his second Cambridge restaurant. Located at the gateway of Harvard Square at 1030 Massachusetts Avenue, “waypoint” often means a plot point on a map. For Chef Scelfo, it signals a natural next step along his culinary journey. The menu at Waypoint reflects his forward-thinking approach to coastally-inspired fare, combining approachable ideas and ingredients with elements that are unexpected.

1030 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02138

