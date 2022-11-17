Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
American

Waypoint Seafood & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

1480 Quarterpath Road

Williamsburg, VA 23185

Popular Items

MEDITERRANEAN WEDGE
She Crab Soup
ASPARAGUS

STARTERS

CALAMARI

$18.00

Crispy Vegetables, blood orange reduction

Charbroiled Oysters Doz

$35.00

Olives

$14.00

HERB & CITRUS SPANISH OLIVES, LEBNI CHEESE, ZA'ATAR FLAT BREAD

House Ceviche

$17.00

Smoked Sea Salt-White Corn Crisps

Meatballs & Goat Cheese

$18.00

VEAL, LAMB, PORK, NONA'S POMODORO SAUCE, CHIVE OIL

Croquettes

$16.00

Jam’on Serrano, Manchego-Fontina Blend, Golden Focaccia Crumb

1\2 Fried Oyster

$17.00

Full Fried Oyster

$30.00

Lamb Ribs

$22.00

MEZCAL CHILI GLAZE, HONEY AIOLI

She Crab Soup

$11.00

aged sherry

BRUSCHETTA

Mozzarella | Tomato | Basil

$6.00

Jam’on Serrano | Fig | Gorgonzola

$6.00

Smoked Trout | Celery Root | Roasted Pepper

$7.00

Spinach | Artichoke | Goat Cheese

$6.00

Smoked Salmon | Dill Pesto | Mascarpone

$7.00

Brie | Apple | Arugula | Chipotle-Cinnamon

$6.00

Prawn | Spicy Tomato | Vodka Dressing

$7.00

SANDWICHES/BURGERS

Turkey-Capicola

$17.00

Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, Red Onion, Arugula, Sun-Dried Tomato Aioli

Fish Tacos

$22.00

Smoked Almond Hummus, Heirloom Tomato, Cucumber Ribbon, Olive, Goat Cheese, Basil Leaves, Crisp Field Greens

Veal Parmesean Hero

$18.00

Paris Ham, Toasted French Baguette, Golden Butter

Strami-Rueben

$18.00

House Made Pastrami , Horseradish Slaw, Gruyere, Rye Bread, Sauce

Ribeye Burger

$19.00

Double Patty, Field Greens, House Pickle, Heirloom Tomato, Onion, Blended French & American Cheese

SALADS

MEDITERRANEAN WEDGE

$17.00

Romaine Heart, Heirloom Tomatoes, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Olives, Green Onion, Sweet Peppers, Goat Cheese, Citrus Olive Oil

GREEN HOUSE

$14.00

Marcona Almonds, Heirloom Tomatoes, Julienne Vegetable Mélange

FRIED OYSTER CAESAR

$21.00

Crisp Romaine, Local Fried Oysters on the Half Shell, Parmigiano Reggiano, White Anchovy, Grilled Crouton

WILD MUSHROOM & SPINACH

$18.00

Locally grown oyster mushrooms, White truffle oil, Baby spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, crispy serrano ham, garlic herb cheese

Large Caesar

$15.00

Crisp Romaine, Parmigiano Reggiano, White Anchovy, Grilled Crouton

SEASONAL FAVORITES

CRAB STUFFED FLOUNDER

$48.00

Golden potato puree , Green Onion Vinaigrette, Crispy Vegetable

BOUILLABAISSE

$39.00

Scallop, Fish Fillet, Shrimp, PEI Mussels, Classic Herb Nage, Crouton Rouille, Olive Oil

PAN SEARED SCALLOPS

$45.00

Polenta with Crispy Top, Burnt Cucumber, Dried Tomato, Grapefruit Beurre Blanc

FAROE ISLAND SALMON

$34.00

Pistachio Crumb, Grilled Endive, Herbed Goat Cheese, Pomegranate Molasses

VEAL MARSALA

$39.00

Baby Arugula, Heirloom Tomato, Parmigiano Reggiano, Confit Lemon Vinaigrette

BUTTER BASTED RIBEYE

$48.00

Creamed Spinach, Golden Potato Puree, Charred Beet

MACCHERONI AL ORTOLANA

$26.00

Fresh Pasta, Eggplant, Zucchini, Roasted Peppers, Tomato, Parmigiano Reggiano

CONFIT DUCK LEGS

$28.00

Lemon & honey marinated, crispy skin, turmeric, vegetable melange, toum sauce

SIDES

WINTER ROOT VEGETABLE

$7.00

POTATO PUREE

$6.00

ROASTED POTATO

$6.00

GLAZED BABY CARROTS

$6.00

ASPARAGUS

$6.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Hot Dog

$10.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$12.00

Kids Grilled Flat Bread Pizza

$12.00

Kids Pasta and Butter

$10.00

Kids Chicken entree

$12.00

Kids Chicken sandwich

$12.00

FLATBREAD

PEPPER & PASTRAMI PIDE

$17.00

turkish tomato sauce, piquillo, roasted brisket

THE GREEK

$18.00

aromatic blend of dried za'atar, sesame seeds, sumac, kasseri cheese

CHEESE

$13.00

turkish tomato sauce, mozzarella, greek oregano

SHORTRIB FRENCH DIP

$17.00

kasseri cheese, onions, peppers, pomegranate molasses

PEPPERONI

$16.00

baby spinach, lamb meatballs, tomato, feta

RED WINE BOTTLES

BTL - Ken Wright Pinot Noir

$56.00

BLT Justin

$54.00

BTL - Prisoner Cabernet Sauvignon

$130.00

BTL - Yalumba Shiraz

$34.00

BTL - J. Lohr Petite Sirah

$54.00Out of stock

BTL - Terra d'Oro Petite Sirah

$38.00

BTL - The Prisoner 'Thorn' Merlot

$67.00

BTL - Emmolo Merlot

$90.00

BTL - Domaine Rudel Pinot Noir

$33.00

BTL - Chateauneuf-Du-Pape Grenache

$76.00Out of stock

BTL - Catena Malbec

$39.00

BTL - Red Schooner Malbec

$85.00

BTL - Belle Glos Dairyman Pinot Noir

$78.00

BTL - Belle Glos Clark & Telephone Pinot Noir

$68.00Out of stock

BTL - The Prisoner Pinot Noir

$65.00

BTL - Domaine le Clos des Lumières Côtes du Rhône

$47.00

BTL-The Critic Cab

$38.00

BTL - Valle Reale Montepulciano D'Abruzzo

$36.00

BTL - Sin Zinfandel

$38.00

BTL - Damilano Barolo

$72.00

BTL - La Giaretta Amarone Della Valpolicella

$98.00

BTL - J. Lohr Cabernet Sauvignon (Hilltop)

$60.00Out of stock

BTL - Big Fire Pinot Noir

$42.00

BTL Plungerhead Zinfandel

$42.00

BTL - Homefield Red Blend

$46.00Out of stock

Caymus-Suison Walking Fool

$70.00Out of stock

BTL - Dashwood Pinot Noir

$34.00

Btl - Prisoner Red Blend

$115.00

WHITE WINE BOTTLES

BTL - Moscato d'Asti

$33.00

BTL - Argillae Orvieto Bianco

$42.00

BTL - Pra' Soave Clasicco Otto

$48.00

BTL - Laxas Albarino

$45.00

BTL - Alverdi Pinot Grigio

$30.00

BTL - Chehalem Pinot Gris

$34.00

BTL - Solena Pinot Gris

$48.00

BTL - Imagery Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

BTL Twin Island

$37.00

BTL - Lone Birch Riesling

$42.00

BTL - Tortoise Creek Chardonnay

$32.00

BTL - Mer Soleil Chardonnay

$45.00

BTL - William Hill Chardonnay

$52.00

BTL - J Vineyards Chard

$65.00

BTL - Sea Sun Chardonnay

$49.00

DESSERT

Triple Chocolate Mousse

$10.00

Bombbolini

$11.00

Fruit Tartlet

$10.00

Peanut Butter Chocolate Crunch Cake

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
A Celebration of the Chesapeake with Mediterranean Flare

Location

1480 Quarterpath Road, Williamsburg, VA 23185

