Waypoint 622 622 Green Ave
622 Green Ave
Brielle, NJ 08730
Starters
Chips & Dip
Tricolor corn chips, salsa
Crab Cake App
Grain mustard sauce, Mango Pico de gallo
Firecracker Shrimp
Fried shrimp, Spicy thai chili pineapple sauce
Hummus Platter
Pita chips, Roasted pepper chickpea hummus
Mozzarella Sticks
Pork Potstickers
Fried or steamed, Toasted sesame sauce
Roasted Clams
Clams, Andouille Sausage, white wine, garlic, tomato broth
Shrimp Creole Soup
Shrimp, okra, celery, bell pepper, onion, tomato broth
Tuna Tartare
Ahi tuna, cucumber, thai chili, sriracha, cusabi
Wings
Buffalo, Thai chili, or BBQ
Burgers & Sandwiches
10oz Angus Burger
Angus burger, pickles, Fries
10oz Angus Cheeseburger
Angus burger, pickles, choice cheese , Fries
California Chicken Wrap
Grilled or Crispy, bacon, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, sriracha aioli, Flour tortilla, potato chips
Dockside Burger
Hoffman Burger
Angus burger, pickles, brisket, fries
Mahi-Mahi Sandwich
Grilled mahi, slaw, potato roll, fries
Portebello Sandwich
Portebello, Roated pepper, provolone, pesto mayo, potato roll, fries
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled pork, coleslaw, pickles, potato roll, fries
Steak Sandwich
Sliced Sirloin, caramelized onions, provolone, portebello, potato roll, fries
Marina Fare
Fried Crab cake sandwich
Fried crab cake, remoulade, potato roll, fries
Fried Oyster Basket
Shrimp, oysters, clams, cocktail, tartar, fries
Fried Seafood basket
Shrimp, oysters, clams, cocktail, tartar, fries
Fried Shrimp basket
Shrimp, oysters, clams, cocktail, tartar, fries
Lettuce wrap platter
Lettuce leaves, carrot, cabbage, roasted pepper, sesame sauce
Lobster & Shrimp Roll
Lobster, shrimp, mayonaise, celery, tarragon, hawaiin roll, chips
Mahi- Mahi tacos
Cajun roasted, flour tortilla, lettuce, pico, potato chips
Seafood Quesadilla
shrimp, scallops, jack cheese, corn, onion, peppers, flour tortilla
Veggie Chili Bowl
Plant based chorizo, brown rice, corn salsa, lettuce, white beans, onions, taco shell
Adult Chicken FIngers
Salads
KID FOOD/DOG Meals
Sides/Add ons
Side Brown rice
Side Coleslaw
Side French Fries
Side Onion rings
Side Seasonal Fruit
Side Seasonal Vegetable
Sweet potato fries
Mashed Potatoes$
Grilled chicken$
Crispy Chicken$
Blackened Chicken$
Grilled Salmon$
Blackened Salmon$
Blackened Shrimp
Grilled Shrimp$
Sesame Tuna$
Guacamole$
Butter
Dessert
Daily Specials
Soda
Vodka
Belvedere$
Firefly Sweet Tea$
Grey Goose$
ketel one$
Sky Citrus$
Sky Orange $
sky raspberry$
sky strawberry$
Sky Watermelon Mods
Stoli blueberry$
Stoli$
Titos$
Well Vodka$
DBL Well Vodka
DBL Titos
DBL grey goose
DBL sky orange
DBL belvedere
DBL stoli
DBL firefly sweet tea
DBL sky strawberry
DBL sky watermelon
DBL sky raspberry
DBL sky citrus
DBL stoli blueberry
DBL ketel one
Rum
Tequila
Casamigos Anejo$
Casamigos Blanco$
Casamigos Reposado$
Clase Azul Reposado$
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Blanco$
Don Julio Reposado$
Espolon Reposada$
Well Tequila$
DBL Well Tequila
DBL Casamigos Blanco
DBL Don Julio Blanco
DBL Casamigos Reposado
DBL Casa Azul Reposado
DBL Don Julio 1942
DBL Don Julio Reposado
DBL Espolon Reposada
DBL Casamigos Anejo
Whiskey/Scotch
Blanton's Single Barrel
Bulleit bourbon$
Bulleit Rye$
Chivas Regal$
Crown royal$
Dewars$
Gentleman Jack$
Glenlevit 12$
Glenmorangie$
Jack Daniels Honey$
Jack Daniels$
Jameson$
Jim Beam Bourbon$
JW Black$
JW BLUE$
JW RED$
Long Branch$
Macallan 12 YR$
Macallan 15yr$
Maker's Mark$
Russels$
Seagram's 7$
Seagram's VO$
Wild Turkey 80$
Woodford Reserve$
Fireball Whiskey$ (Copy)
DBL Jameson
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Maker's Mark
DBL Bulleit bourbon
DBK Woodford Reserve
DBL Crown royal
DBL Jim Beam Bourbon
DBL Bulleit Rye
DBL Long Branch
DBL Russels
DBL Seagram's 7
DBL Jack Daniels Honey
DBL Gentleman Jack
DBL Seagram's VO
DBL Wild Turkey 80
DBL JW Black
DBL Dewars
DBL Glenlevit 12
DBL Macallan 12 YR
DBL Chivas Regal
DBL Glenmorangie
DBL JW RED
DBL JW BLUE
Gin
Liqueurs/Cordials
Amaretto Di Saronno
Anisette
Aperol
B&B
Bailey's$
blackberry brandy
Chambord
drambuie
Frangelico
Godiva
Grand Marnier$
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Licor 43
Peach Schnapps
Rumchata
Sambuca Black
Southern Comfort
St Germaine
Triple Sec
Sambuca White
DBL Amaretto Di Saronno
DBL Bailey's
DBL Frangelico
DBL Jagermeister
DBL Grand Marnier
DBL blackberry brandy
DBL Kahlua
DBL Licor 43
DBL peach schnapps
DBL aperol
DBL sambuca Black
DBL southern comfort
DBL st germaine
DBL chambord
DBL godiva
DBL lemoncello
DBL drambuie
DBL rumchata
DBL triple sec
DBL anisette
DBL b&b
Cocktails
007-
Amaretto Sour
Appletini
Bahama Mama
Baileys & Coffee
Bay Breeze
Bellini
Black Russian
Bloody Maria
Bloody Mary
Chocolate Martini
Dark & Stormy
Espresso Martini
French Martini
GLS Red Sangria
Irish Coffee
Jamaican Coffee
Lemon Drop Martini
LIT
Mai Tai
House Margarita
Margarita
Martini
Mexican Coffee
Miami Vice
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Negroni
Old Fashioned
Pear Martini
Pina Colada
Premium LIT
Rum Punch
Rum Runner
Rusty Nail
Screwdriver
Seabreeze
Sex on the beach
Spritzer
Strawberry Daquiri
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
White wine spritzer
DBL Bahama Mama
DBL Bay Breeze
DBL LIT
DBL Mai Tai
DBL Miami Vice
DBL Mojito
DBL Premium LIT
DBL Rum Punch
DBL Rum Runner
DBL Seabreeze
DBL Sex on the beach
Signature Cocktails
B.O.A.T. The Experience
Chunky Monkey
Garden State Lemonade
Internal Fixation (Painkiller)
Low Bid (Aperol Spritz)
Nor'easter
Pipe Dreamer
Salt Tribe (Maitai)
Seven & one
Taylor Jean (straw-lemonade)
The Palmer
Threes enough
Tradition (Boulevardier)
Tray Sea Ann
Vengeance
Waypoint Paloma
Tashtego (Orange Crush)
DBL Chunky Monkey
DBL Garden State Lemonade
DBL Internal Fixation
DBL Nor'easter Mexican Mule
DBL Salt Tribe
DBL Tashtego
DBL Taylor Jean
DBL The Palmer
DBL Waypoint Paloma
Red Wine
GLS House Cab
GLS Elouan Pinot Noir
GLS House Merlot
GLS Pessimist Red Blend
GLS Red Sangria
GLS Finca Flichman
BTL House Cab
BTL House Merlot
BTL Bella Gos Pinot Noir #203
BTL Bellacosa Cab #208
BTL Castello Chianti #204
BTL Charles Krug Cab #209
BTL Elouan Pinot Noir #201
BTL Federalist Cab #207
BTL Jordan Cab #211
BTL La Crema Pinot Noir #202
BTL Pessimist Red Blend #205
BTL Quilt Cab #210
BTL Finca FLichman #206
White Wine
GLS House Chard
GLS House Pinot Grigio
GLS Castello San Angelo
GLS Federalist Chard
GLS Ferari-Carrano Fume
GLS Yealands Sauv
GLS Kendall Jackson Chard
GLS Pacific Rim Reis
GLS White Sangria
BTL House Chard
BTL House Pinot Grigio
BTL Castello San Angelo #101
BTL Santa Margherita #102
BLT Yealands Sauv #103
BTL Ferari-Carrano Fume #104
BTL Love block Sauv #105
BTL Guy Saget Domaine ##106
BTL Federalist Chard #107
BTL Kendall Jackson Chard #108
BTL Sonoma Cutter #109
BTL Cakebread Chard #110
BTL Pacific Rim Reis #111
Rose
Champagne
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
Waypoint 622 serves a variety of fresh, New American cuisine. Come relax by the water and enjoy a stunning view of the Manasquan River and Hoffman’s Marina with delectable fare prepared by the award-winning chefs of Waypoint 622. Our outdoor custom 40-seat bar overlooks the Manasquan River and Hoffman’s Marina. Once finished with your meal or cocktail, take a stroll down one of our marina docks and watch some of the biggest fish on the coast get weighed in at one of the oldest marina scales in the country. Waypoint 622 proudly serves gluten-free selections along with all-natural hormone- and antibiotic-free poultry, as well as wild-caught seafood.
