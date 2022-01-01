Waypoint 622 622 Green Ave

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Starters

Chips & Dip

$9.00

Tricolor corn chips, salsa

Crab Cake App

Crab Cake App

$21.00

Grain mustard sauce, Mango Pico de gallo

Firecracker Shrimp

$19.00

Fried shrimp, Spicy thai chili pineapple sauce

Hummus Platter

$14.00

Pita chips, Roasted pepper chickpea hummus

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Pork Potstickers

$14.00

Fried or steamed, Toasted sesame sauce

Roasted Clams

$17.00Out of stock

Clams, Andouille Sausage, white wine, garlic, tomato broth

Shrimp Creole Soup

$8.00

Shrimp, okra, celery, bell pepper, onion, tomato broth

Tuna Tartare

$21.00

Ahi tuna, cucumber, thai chili, sriracha, cusabi

Wings

$14.00

Buffalo, Thai chili, or BBQ

Burgers & Sandwiches

10oz Angus Burger

$17.00

Angus burger, pickles, Fries

10oz Angus Cheeseburger

$18.00

Angus burger, pickles, choice cheese , Fries

California Chicken Wrap

$18.00

Grilled or Crispy, bacon, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, sriracha aioli, Flour tortilla, potato chips

Dockside Burger

$19.00

Hoffman Burger

$20.00

Angus burger, pickles, brisket, fries

Mahi-Mahi Sandwich

$18.00Out of stock

Grilled mahi, slaw, potato roll, fries

Portebello Sandwich

$17.00

Portebello, Roated pepper, provolone, pesto mayo, potato roll, fries

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$17.00

Pulled pork, coleslaw, pickles, potato roll, fries

Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Sliced Sirloin, caramelized onions, provolone, portebello, potato roll, fries

Marina Fare

Fried Crab cake sandwich

$18.00

Fried crab cake, remoulade, potato roll, fries

Fried Oyster Basket

$18.00

Shrimp, oysters, clams, cocktail, tartar, fries

Fried Seafood basket

$18.00

Shrimp, oysters, clams, cocktail, tartar, fries

Fried Shrimp basket

$18.00

Shrimp, oysters, clams, cocktail, tartar, fries

Lettuce wrap platter

$10.00

Lettuce leaves, carrot, cabbage, roasted pepper, sesame sauce

Lobster & Shrimp Roll

$23.00

Lobster, shrimp, mayonaise, celery, tarragon, hawaiin roll, chips

Mahi- Mahi tacos

$18.00Out of stock

Cajun roasted, flour tortilla, lettuce, pico, potato chips

Seafood Quesadilla

$21.00

shrimp, scallops, jack cheese, corn, onion, peppers, flour tortilla

Veggie Chili Bowl

$16.00

Plant based chorizo, brown rice, corn salsa, lettuce, white beans, onions, taco shell

Adult Chicken FIngers

$15.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$15.00

romaine, parmesan croutons, caesar dressing

Wedge Salad

$16.00

Baby iceberg, blue cheese, tomato, bacon, red onion

KID FOOD/DOG Meals

Kid Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Kid Pasta

$9.00

Kid Mozz Sticks

$9.00

Kid Gr Chicken

$9.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Burger 4 Dog

$10.00

Chicken 4 Dog

$9.00

Sides/Add ons

Side Brown rice

$4.00

Side Coleslaw

$4.00

Side French Fries

$7.00

Side Onion rings

$9.00

Side Seasonal Fruit

$5.00

Side Seasonal Vegetable

$4.00

Sweet potato fries

$9.00

Mashed Potatoes$

$4.00

Grilled chicken$

$8.00

Crispy Chicken$

$8.00

Blackened Chicken$

$9.00

Grilled Salmon$

$10.00

Blackened Salmon$

$10.00

Blackened Shrimp

Grilled Shrimp$

$10.00

Sesame Tuna$

$11.00Out of stock

Guacamole$

$2.00

Butter

Dessert

Orange Sorbet

$9.00Out of stock

Mile High Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Ice cream sandwich

$9.00Out of stock

Vanilla Icecream

$7.00

Chocolate Icecream

$7.00

Key Lime

$9.00Out of stock

Cheesecake

$9.00

Chocolate Torte

$9.00

Lemon Sorbet

$9.00

Pistachio Gelatto

$9.00

Tartufo

$9.00

Daily Specials

Cajun Tuna Bites

$11.00

Coffee

CAPPUCINO

$7.00

DECAF COFFEE

$3.00

Coffee

$3.50

Espresso

$7.00

DBL Espresso

$9.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Water

LG Sparkling

$7.00

SM Sparkling

$4.00

LG Still

$7.00

SM Still

$4.00

Juice

Apple$

$3.00

Cranberry$

$3.00

Grapefruit$

$3.00

Pineapple$

$3.00

Fresh OJ$

$5.00

Tomato$

$3.00

Soda

COKE$

$3.00

DIET COKE$

$3.00

Iced Tea$

$3.00

Lemonade$

$3.00

Sprite$

$3.00

Seltzer$

$3.00

Shirley Temple$

$3.00

RedBull

$5.00

RedBull Sugar Free

$5.00

Milk

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Mixed Drink

N/A Pina Colada

$7.00

N/A Straw Daquiri

$7.00

N/A Miami Vice

$7.00

Vodka

Belvedere$

$12.00

Firefly Sweet Tea$

$9.00

Grey Goose$

$12.00

ketel one$

$12.00

Sky Citrus$

$9.00

Sky Orange $

$9.00

sky raspberry$

$9.00

sky strawberry$

$9.00

Sky Watermelon Mods

$9.00

Stoli blueberry$

$11.00

Stoli$

$11.00

Titos$

$10.00

Well Vodka$

$8.00

DBL Well Vodka

$16.00

DBL Titos

$20.00

DBL grey goose

$24.00

DBL sky orange

$18.00

DBL belvedere

$24.00

DBL stoli

$22.00

DBL firefly sweet tea

$18.00

DBL sky strawberry

$18.00

DBL sky watermelon

$18.00

DBL sky raspberry

$18.00

DBL sky citrus

$18.00

DBL stoli blueberry

$22.00

DBL ketel one

$24.00

Rum

Bounty Coconut$

$9.00

Bounty Dark$

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Clement VSOP

$14.00

Clement XO

$12.00

Well Rum

$8.00

DBL Well Rum

$18.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$20.00

DBL Bounty Coconut

$18.00

DBL Bounty Dark

$18.00

DBL Clement XO

$24.00

DBL Clement VSOP

$28.00

Tequila

Casamigos Anejo$

$15.00

Casamigos Blanco$

$11.00

Casamigos Reposado$

$13.00

Clase Azul Reposado$

$36.00

Don Julio 1942

$36.00

Don Julio Blanco$

$16.00

Don Julio Reposado$

$16.00

Espolon Reposada$

$12.00

Well Tequila$

$8.00

DBL Well Tequila

$16.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$22.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$24.00

DBL Casamigos Reposado

$26.00

DBL Casa Azul Reposado

$72.00

DBL Don Julio 1942

$72.00

DBL Don Julio Reposado

$32.00

DBL Espolon Reposada

$24.00

DBL Casamigos Anejo

$30.00

Whiskey/Scotch

Blanton's Single Barrel

$14.00

Bulleit bourbon$

$11.00

Bulleit Rye$

$11.00

Chivas Regal$

$10.00

Crown royal$

$11.00

Dewars$

$9.00

Gentleman Jack$

$11.00

Glenlevit 12$

$12.00

Glenmorangie$

$12.00

Jack Daniels Honey$

$9.00

Jack Daniels$

$9.00

Jameson$

$10.00

Jim Beam Bourbon$

$9.00

JW Black$

$14.00

JW BLUE$

$28.00

JW RED$

$10.00

Long Branch$

$10.00

Macallan 12 YR$

$12.00

Macallan 15yr$

$25.00

Maker's Mark$

$12.00

Russels$

$9.00

Seagram's 7$

$9.00

Seagram's VO$

$9.00

Wild Turkey 80$

$9.00

Woodford Reserve$

$12.00

Fireball Whiskey$ (Copy)

$9.00

DBL Jameson

$20.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$18.00

DBL Maker's Mark

$24.00

DBL Bulleit bourbon

$22.00

DBK Woodford Reserve

$24.00

DBL Crown royal

$22.00

DBL Jim Beam Bourbon

$18.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$22.00

DBL Long Branch

$20.00

DBL Russels

$18.00

DBL Seagram's 7

$18.00

DBL Jack Daniels Honey

$18.00

DBL Gentleman Jack

$22.00

DBL Seagram's VO

$18.00

DBL Wild Turkey 80

$18.00

DBL JW Black

$28.00

DBL Dewars

$18.00

DBL Glenlevit 12

$24.00

DBL Macallan 12 YR

$24.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$20.00

DBL Glenmorangie

$24.00

DBL JW RED

$20.00

DBL JW BLUE

$56.00

Gin

Beefeater

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$11.00

Hendricks

$11.00

House (Tanqueray)

$8.00

DBl Beefeater

$20.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$22.00

DBL Hendricks

$22.00

DBL House ( Tanqueray)

$16.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$9.00

Anisette

$5.00

Aperol

$9.00

B&B

$9.00

Bailey's$

$7.00

blackberry brandy

$6.00

Chambord

$8.00

drambuie

$9.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Godiva

$8.00

Grand Marnier$

$9.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Lemoncello

$8.00

Licor 43

$7.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Rumchata

$8.00

Sambuca Black

$9.00

Southern Comfort

$9.00

St Germaine

$9.00

Triple Sec

$5.00

Sambuca White

$9.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$18.00

DBL Bailey's

$14.00

DBL Frangelico

$14.00

DBL Jagermeister

$16.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$18.00

DBL blackberry brandy

$12.00

DBL Kahlua

$14.00

DBL Licor 43

$14.00

DBL peach schnapps

$10.00

DBL aperol

$18.00

DBL sambuca Black

$18.00

DBL southern comfort

$18.00

DBL st germaine

$18.00

DBL chambord

$16.00

DBL godiva

$16.00

DBL lemoncello

$16.00

DBL drambuie

$18.00

DBL rumchata

$16.00

DBL triple sec

$10.00

DBL anisette

$10.00

DBL b&b

$18.00

Cocktails

007-

$10.00

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Appletini

Bahama Mama

$10.00

Baileys & Coffee

$9.00

Bay Breeze

$9.00

Bellini

$11.00

Black Russian

$3.00

Bloody Maria

$3.00
Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$3.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Dark & Stormy

$9.00

Espresso Martini

$3.00

French Martini

$3.00

GLS Red Sangria

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$3.00

Jamaican Coffee

$9.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$3.00

LIT

$11.00

Mai Tai

$11.00

House Margarita

$11.00

Margarita

$3.00

Martini

$4.00

Mexican Coffee

$9.00

Miami Vice

$11.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Mojito

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$2.00

Mudslide

$11.00

Negroni

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$2.00

Pear Martini

$12.00

Pina Colada

$11.00

Premium LIT

$15.00

Rum Punch

$10.00

Rum Runner

$10.00

Rusty Nail

$11.00

Screwdriver

Seabreeze

$9.00

Sex on the beach

$10.00

Spritzer

$11.00

Strawberry Daquiri

$11.00

Tequila Sunrise

Tom Collins

Whiskey Sour

White Russian

$2.00

White wine spritzer

$9.00

DBL Bahama Mama

$20.00

DBL Bay Breeze

$18.00

DBL LIT

$22.00

DBL Mai Tai

$22.00

DBL Miami Vice

$22.00Out of stock

DBL Mojito

$22.00Out of stock

DBL Premium LIT

$30.00

DBL Rum Punch

$20.00

DBL Rum Runner

$20.00

DBL Seabreeze

$18.00

DBL Sex on the beach

$20.00

Signature Cocktails

B.O.A.T. The Experience

$39.00

Chunky Monkey

$11.00Out of stock

Garden State Lemonade

$11.00

Internal Fixation (Painkiller)

$11.00

Low Bid (Aperol Spritz)

$11.00

Nor'easter

$11.00

Pipe Dreamer

$11.00

Salt Tribe (Maitai)

$11.00

Seven & one

$11.00

Taylor Jean (straw-lemonade)

$11.00

The Palmer

$11.00

Threes enough

$11.00

Tradition (Boulevardier)

$11.00

Tray Sea Ann

$11.00

Vengeance

$11.00

Waypoint Paloma

$11.00

Tashtego (Orange Crush)

$11.00

DBL Chunky Monkey

$22.00

DBL Garden State Lemonade

$22.00

DBL Internal Fixation

$22.00

DBL Nor'easter Mexican Mule

$22.00

DBL Salt Tribe

$22.00

DBL Tashtego

$22.00

DBL Taylor Jean

$22.00

DBL The Palmer

$22.00

DBL Waypoint Paloma

$22.00

Red Wine

GLS House Cab

$8.00

GLS Elouan Pinot Noir

$12.00

GLS House Merlot

$8.00

GLS Pessimist Red Blend

$12.00

GLS Red Sangria

$8.00

GLS Finca Flichman

$9.00

BTL House Cab

$24.00

BTL House Merlot

$24.00

BTL Bella Gos Pinot Noir #203

$90.00

BTL Bellacosa Cab #208

$48.00

BTL Castello Chianti #204

$55.00

BTL Charles Krug Cab #209

$75.00

BTL Elouan Pinot Noir #201

$36.00

BTL Federalist Cab #207

$30.00

BTL Jordan Cab #211

$120.00

BTL La Crema Pinot Noir #202

$60.00

BTL Pessimist Red Blend #205

$36.00

BTL Quilt Cab #210

$90.00

BTL Finca FLichman #206

$27.00

White Wine

GLS House Chard

$8.00

GLS House Pinot Grigio

$8.00

GLS Castello San Angelo

$12.00

GLS Federalist Chard

$10.00

GLS Ferari-Carrano Fume

$12.00

GLS Yealands Sauv

$10.00

GLS Kendall Jackson Chard

$12.00

GLS Pacific Rim Reis

$9.00

GLS White Sangria

$8.00

BTL House Chard

$24.00

BTL House Pinot Grigio

$24.00

BTL Castello San Angelo #101

$36.00

BTL Santa Margherita #102

$55.00

BLT Yealands Sauv #103

$30.00

BTL Ferari-Carrano Fume #104

$36.00

BTL Love block Sauv #105

$55.00

BTL Guy Saget Domaine ##106

$70.00Out of stock

BTL Federalist Chard #107

$30.00

BTL Kendall Jackson Chard #108

$36.00

BTL Sonoma Cutter #109

$40.00

BTL Cakebread Chard #110

$100.00

BTL Pacific Rim Reis #111

$27.00

Rose

GLS House Rose

$8.00

GLS Jean-Luc Colombo

$10.00

Mionetta Rose(split)

$9.00

BTL House Rose

$24.00

BTL jean-luc Colombo #401

$30.00

BTL Whispering Angel #402

$50.00

Champagne

House Champagne

$8.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Mionetto Proscecco

$9.00

Mionetto Rose

$9.00

BTL Veuve Cliqout #303

$140.00

BTL guy saget Domaine

$70.00

Package Goods

Bud Lite TOGO

$4.50

Bud TOGO

$4.50

Miller Lite TOGO

$4.50

Corona TOGO

$5.50

Corona Lite TOGO

$5.50

White claw TOGO

$6.00

6 Pack Corona

$24.00

6 Pack Corona Light

$24.00

6 Pack Miller Lite

$18.00

6 Pack Bud

$18.00

6 Pack Miller Lite

$18.00

6 Pack White Claw

$18.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Waypoint 622 serves a variety of fresh, New American cuisine. Come relax by the water and enjoy a stunning view of the Manasquan River and Hoffman’s Marina with delectable fare prepared by the award-winning chefs of Waypoint 622. Our outdoor custom 40-seat bar overlooks the Manasquan River and Hoffman’s Marina. Once finished with your meal or cocktail, take a stroll down one of our marina docks and watch some of the biggest fish on the coast get weighed in at one of the oldest marina scales in the country. Waypoint 622 proudly serves gluten-free selections along with all-natural hormone- and antibiotic-free poultry, as well as wild-caught seafood.

