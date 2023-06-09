Waypoint Lounge 111 S Main st

Restaurant header imageView gallery

LBW

Liquor

TLC

$5.00

Rihei

$6.00

Titos

$6.00

Svedka

$6.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

1000 Generations Shochu

$7.00

Haku

$7.00

Jikuya Shochu

$7.00

Royal Gate

$5.00

Hendricks

$7.00

Roku

$7.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Don Q

$5.00

Puerto Angel Anejo

$7.00

Tiki Lovers Pineapple

$7.00

Brugal Anejo

$7.00

Cimarron Blanco

$5.00

La Gritona

$7.00

Heradurra

$7.00

Mi Campo

$7.00

Evan Williams

$5.00

Woodford

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Makers Mark

$6.00

Old Overholt

$5.00

Crown Royal

$6.00

Famous Grouse

$7.00

Isle Of Skye

$7.00

Glenlivet

$9.00

Jameson

$6.00

Powers

$6.00

Toki

$7.00

Nobushi

$9.00

Kamiki

$11.00

Ansac

$5.00

Fabuloso

$6.00

Choya Plum Wine

$7.00

Oka Yuzu Liqeuer

$7.00

Kalani Coconut

$7.00

Rothman Peach

$7.00

Jumping Goat Coffee

$7.00

Herbsaint Absinthe

$10.00

Chambord

$7.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Passoa Passionfruit

$7.00

Lazzaroni Amaretto

$7.00

Midori

$6.00

Campari

$7.00

Fuki Plum Wine

$9.00

Choya Umeshu

$7.00

Beer

16oz Asahi

$7.00

16oz Cabin Boys Bearded Theologian

$7.00

16oz Cold Brew

$6.00

16oz Coors Light

$4.00

16oz Crossroads White Ale

$7.00

16oz Rotating Stout

$7.00

16oz Sapporo

$6.00

16ozSparkling Wine

$6.00

Anthem

$5.00

Asahi

$7.00

Black Apple Hibiscus

$5.00

Guiness

$6.00

Miller High Life

$4.00

Sapporo Light

$5.00

Topo Chico Ranch Water

$5.00

Tsing Tao

$5.00

Welltown Berry Bliss

$5.00

Cocktails

Air Mail

$8.00

Alexander

$7.00

Americano

$7.00

Apple Martini

$6.00

Avenue

$9.00

Aviation

$9.00

Bamboo

$8.00

Bees Knees

$7.00

Belmont

$8.00

Bijou

$9.00

Blinker

$8.00

Bloody and Sand

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Boardwalk

$8.00

Boulevardier

$8.00

Bronx

$8.00

Brooklyn

$8.00

Brown Derby

$7.00

Caipirinha

$8.00

Champagne Cobbler

$8.00

Champagne Cocktail

$7.00

Champs-Elysees

$9.00

Claridge

$8.00

Classic For Menu

Clover Club

$9.00

Corn 'n Oil

$9.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

Daiquiri

$7.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$7.00

Death in the Afternoon

$10.00

El Diablo

$8.00

First Blood

$8.00

Fox River

$8.00

French 75

$8.00

Gibson

$8.00

Gimlet

$7.00

Gin Basil Smash

$8.00

Goodbye

$8.00

Greenpoint

$9.00

Greyhound

$6.00

Gypsy

$9.00

Hemingway Daiquiri

$9.00

Hi Ladies

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$7.00

Imposter

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Italian Soda

$8.00

Jack Rose

$8.00

Japanese

$9.00

Jasmine

$9.00

Julius Orange

$10.00

Last Word

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Lions Tail

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Madras

$7.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martinez

$9.00

Martini

$8.00

Mexican Firing Squad

$8.00

Midori Sour

$7.00

Milk Punch

$9.00

Millionaire

$9.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mint Julep

$7.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Mudslide

$8.00

Mule

$7.00

Naked & Famous

$9.00

Negroni

$9.00

Oaxaca Old Fashioned

$9.00

Oceanside

$8.00

Paloma

$8.00

Pan American Clipper

$8.00

Party Killer

$8.00

Pegu Club

$8.00

Penicillin

$9.00

Persephone

$9.00

Pimms Cup

$9.00

Pina Colada

$9.00

Pisco Sour

$8.00

Port Au Prince

$9.00

Ramos Gin Fizz

$10.00

Scofflaw

$8.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Self Starter

$9.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Sherry Cobbler

$8.00

Signature Cocktails

Singapore Sling

$9.00

Skin Diver

$9.00

Southside

$8.00

Stinger

$9.00

Suburban

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tokyo Tea

$8.00

Trap Card

$8.00

Trinidad Sour

$9.00

Tuxedo

$8.00

Vesper

$8.00

Ward 8

$8.00

Whiskey Smash

$8.00

White Lady

$8.00

White Lion

$8.00

White Russian

$7.00

Yokohama

$8.00

Wine

FU-KI Plum Wine

$9.00

Decoy Red Blend

$7.00

Folly of the Beast Pinot Noir

$6.00

Juggernaut Cabernet

$9.00

Summer Water Rose

$8.00

Lucky Dog Sake

$6.00

Tozai Futsushu Large

$8.00

Tozai Futsushu Small

$5.00

Tozai Junmai Ginjo

$13.00

Tozai Nigori

$14.00

Tozai Plum Large

$13.00

Tozai Plum Small

$9.00

Opera Prima Brut

$6.00

Golden Chardonnay

$6.00

MWC Pinot Gris

$9.00

Suavetage Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

House Cocktails

Food

Appetizers / Desserts

Gyoza

$4.56

Lemon Mochi

$3.99

Order 2 lemon mochi

Mango Mochi

$3.99

Order of 2 mango mochi

Melon Mochi

$3.99

Order of 2 melon mochi

Pizza Bun

$4.56

Pork Belly Bao Buns(single)

$4.56

2 bao buns with pork belly, Served with Ssamjang sauce

Pretzels

$7.99

2 pretzels with dipping sauces

Red Bean Mochi

$3.99

Order 2 red bean mochi

Shrimp Dumplings

$4.56

Strawberry Mochi

$3.99

Order 2 strawberry mochi

Entrees

Chicken Fried rice

$12.99

Egg fried rice with chicken

Chicken Schnitzel Katsu

$15.99

Served with fried rice, stir fried veggies, and a side of Spicy Tonkatsu

Fried Rice

$8.99

Egg fried Rice

Ho Sum Salad

$9.99

Lettuce, Chicken, Chopped Almonds, vermicelli, Wonton Strips, HO SUM Dressing

Korean Short Rib

$15.99

House Marinated, Served with fried rice, steamed broccoli, and a side of Tonkatsu Sauce

O.G Brat

$10.99

Pork Fried Rice

$12.99

Egg fried rice with pork

Pork Schnitzel Katsu

$15.99

Served with fried rice, stir fried veggies, and a side of Spicy Tonkatsu

Porkbelly Bao Bun(2)

$9.99

Rj Special

$8.99

Vegetable Fried Rice

$10.99

Egg fried rice with vegetables

Way Of The Brat

$10.99

Kids

Kids Chicken Fried Rice

$8.99

Egg fried rice with chicken, served with pudding, and a fruit cup

Kids Karaage Chicken

$8.99

Hand Breaded, Served with steamed rice, pudding, and a fruit cup

Kids Pizza Bao Bun

$8.99

1 Cheese & Bacon pizza stuffed bao bun, served with side of steamed rice, pudding, and a fruit cup

Add ons

Add 3 short rib

$7.00

3 short ribs

Side Of Fried Rice

$3.50

Side Of White Rice

$3.50

Stir Fry Veg

$2.00

Front Desk

Game Time

1 Hour

$5.00

1 hour of game time, does not expire

Tabletop/Console Pass

$10.00

Tabletop and Console Pass. Does not work for PC or VR. Please attach day band to arm of guest

Day Pass

$20.00

Day Pass, expires at day end

Week Pass

$70.00

Week pass, expires at week end

Month Pass

$500.00

Month Pass, includes merch item and 10% off meal purchases (will need a card for them)

VR

$15.00

VR sale, employee must be present, 30 min

Party Room Rental (1 Hour)

$75.00

2 Room Party Rental (1 Hour)

$100.00

Special Sales

Venue fee

$8.00

Bracket entry fee

$5.00

Test

Merch

Athletic Shirt

$30.00

Black Logo Sweatshirt

$40.00

Black-White Logo Shirt

$20.00

Grey-Gradient Logo Shirt

$20.00

Grey-White Logo Shirt

$20.00

Large Logo Sticker

$2.00

Large Space Sticker

$2.00

Mousepad

$15.00

Simple-Retro Logo Shirt

$20.00

Small Waypoint Sticker

$1.00

Waypoint-Logo Hat

$25.00

Waypoint-Text Hat

$25.00

White-Orange Logo Shirt

$20.00

Lanyard

$6.00

Snacks

Chips

$3.00

Cones

$1.00

Hello Kitty

$5.00

Mochi Cookie

$5.00

Pocky

$3.00

Popcorn Caramel

$3.00

Popcorn Spicy

$3.00

Snack Pack

$4.00

Beverages

N/A Beverages

Bawls Energy Original

$4.00

Bawls Energy Zero

$4.00

Bawls Gingerale

$4.00

Redbull

$3.50

Redbull Sugar free

$3.50

Coke

$1.99

Coke Zero

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Ramune Lychee

$4.00

Ramune Melon

$4.00

Ramune Original

$4.00

Ramune Yuzu

$4.00

Just Peachy

$5.00

Moonbeam

$6.00

Strawberry Haze

$6.00

Non Alcoholic Slushie

$4.00

Large Slushie Non Alcohlic

$6.00

Add jellies to any drink

$0.50

Black alt milk boba tea

$6.00

Black alt milk tea

$5.50

Black milk tea

$5.00

Black milk tea with boba

$5.50

Black tea

$5.00

Green alt milk tea with boba

$6.00

Green alt milk tea

$5.50

Green milk tea

$5.00

Green milk tea with boba

$5.50

Green tea

$5.00

Green tea with boba

$5.50

Matcha alt milk boba tea

$6.00

Matcha alt milk tea

$5.50

Matcha milk tea

$5.00

Matcha tea

$5.00

Matcha tea with boba

$5.50

Mugicha alt milk tea with boba

$6.00

Mugicha alt milk tea

$5.50

Mugicha milk tea

$5.00

Mugicha milk tea with boba

$5.50

Mugicha tea with boba

$5.50

Thai alt milk boba tea

$6.00

Thai alt milk tea

$5.50

Thai milk tea

$5.00

Thai tea

$5.00

Thai tea with boba

$5.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Tulsa's premiere gaming destination with a delicious Japanese-German fusion menu and full bar!

Location

111 S Main st, Sapulpa, OK 74066

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

