Waypoint Lounge 111 S Main st
No reviews yet
111 S Main st
Sapulpa, OK 74066
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
LBW
Liquor
TLC
Rihei
Titos
Svedka
Grey Goose
1000 Generations Shochu
Haku
Jikuya Shochu
Royal Gate
Hendricks
Roku
Tanqueray
Don Q
Puerto Angel Anejo
Tiki Lovers Pineapple
Brugal Anejo
Cimarron Blanco
La Gritona
Heradurra
Mi Campo
Evan Williams
Woodford
Jack Daniels
Makers Mark
Old Overholt
Crown Royal
Famous Grouse
Isle Of Skye
Glenlivet
Jameson
Powers
Toki
Nobushi
Kamiki
Ansac
Fabuloso
Choya Plum Wine
Oka Yuzu Liqeuer
Kalani Coconut
Rothman Peach
Jumping Goat Coffee
Herbsaint Absinthe
Chambord
Cointreau
Passoa Passionfruit
Lazzaroni Amaretto
Midori
Campari
Fuki Plum Wine
Choya Umeshu
Beer
16oz Asahi
16oz Cabin Boys Bearded Theologian
16oz Cold Brew
16oz Coors Light
16oz Crossroads White Ale
16oz Rotating Stout
16oz Sapporo
16ozSparkling Wine
Anthem
Asahi
Black Apple Hibiscus
Guiness
Miller High Life
Sapporo Light
Topo Chico Ranch Water
Tsing Tao
Welltown Berry Bliss
Cocktails
Air Mail
Alexander
Americano
Apple Martini
Avenue
Aviation
Bamboo
Bees Knees
Belmont
Bijou
Blinker
Bloody and Sand
Bloody Mary
Boardwalk
Boulevardier
Bronx
Brooklyn
Brown Derby
Caipirinha
Champagne Cobbler
Champagne Cocktail
Champs-Elysees
Claridge
Classic For Menu
Clover Club
Corn 'n Oil
Corpse Reviver #2
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
Death in the Afternoon
El Diablo
First Blood
Fox River
French 75
Gibson
Gimlet
Gin Basil Smash
Goodbye
Greenpoint
Greyhound
Gypsy
Hemingway Daiquiri
Hi Ladies
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Hurricane
Hurricane
Imposter
Irish Coffee
Italian Soda
Jack Rose
Japanese
Jasmine
Julius Orange
Last Word
Lemon Drop
Lions Tail
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martinez
Martini
Mexican Firing Squad
Midori Sour
Milk Punch
Millionaire
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Mule
Naked & Famous
Negroni
Oaxaca Old Fashioned
Oceanside
Old Fashioned
Old Fashioned
Paloma
Pan American Clipper
Party Killer
Pegu Club
Penicillin
Persephone
Pimms Cup
Pina Colada
Pisco Sour
Port Au Prince
Ramos Gin Fizz
Rob Roy
Rob Roy
Sazerac
Sazerac
Scofflaw
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Self Starter
Sex on the Beach
Sherry Cobbler
Sidecar
Sidecar
Signature Cocktails
Singapore Sling
Skin Diver
Southside
Stinger
Suburban
Tequila Sunrise
Tokyo Tea
Tom Collins
Tom Collins
Trap Card
Trinidad Sour
Tuxedo
Vesper
Ward 8
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
Whiskey Sour
White Lady
White Lion
White Russian
Yokohama
Wine
FU-KI Plum Wine
Decoy Red Blend
Folly of the Beast Pinot Noir
Juggernaut Cabernet
Summer Water Rose
Lucky Dog Sake
Tozai Futsushu Large
Tozai Futsushu Small
Tozai Junmai Ginjo
Tozai Nigori
Tozai Plum Large
Tozai Plum Small
Opera Prima Brut
Golden Chardonnay
MWC Pinot Gris
Suavetage Sauvignon Blanc
House Cocktails
Food
Appetizers / Desserts
Gyoza
Lemon Mochi
Order 2 lemon mochi
Mango Mochi
Order of 2 mango mochi
Melon Mochi
Order of 2 melon mochi
Pizza Bun
Pork Belly Bao Buns(single)
2 bao buns with pork belly, Served with Ssamjang sauce
Pretzels
2 pretzels with dipping sauces
Red Bean Mochi
Order 2 red bean mochi
Shrimp Dumplings
Strawberry Mochi
Order 2 strawberry mochi
Entrees
Chicken Fried rice
Egg fried rice with chicken
Chicken Schnitzel Katsu
Served with fried rice, stir fried veggies, and a side of Spicy Tonkatsu
Fried Rice
Egg fried Rice
Ho Sum Salad
Lettuce, Chicken, Chopped Almonds, vermicelli, Wonton Strips, HO SUM Dressing
Korean Short Rib
House Marinated, Served with fried rice, steamed broccoli, and a side of Tonkatsu Sauce
O.G Brat
Pork Fried Rice
Egg fried rice with pork
Pork Schnitzel Katsu
Served with fried rice, stir fried veggies, and a side of Spicy Tonkatsu
Porkbelly Bao Bun(2)
Rj Special
Vegetable Fried Rice
Egg fried rice with vegetables
Way Of The Brat
Kids
Kids Chicken Fried Rice
Egg fried rice with chicken, served with pudding, and a fruit cup
Kids Karaage Chicken
Hand Breaded, Served with steamed rice, pudding, and a fruit cup
Kids Pizza Bao Bun
1 Cheese & Bacon pizza stuffed bao bun, served with side of steamed rice, pudding, and a fruit cup
Add ons
Front Desk
Game Time
1 Hour
1 hour of game time, does not expire
Tabletop/Console Pass
Tabletop and Console Pass. Does not work for PC or VR. Please attach day band to arm of guest
Day Pass
Day Pass, expires at day end
Week Pass
Week pass, expires at week end
Month Pass
Month Pass, includes merch item and 10% off meal purchases (will need a card for them)
VR
VR sale, employee must be present, 30 min
Party Room Rental (1 Hour)
2 Room Party Rental (1 Hour)
Special Sales
Merch
Athletic Shirt
Black Logo Sweatshirt
Black-White Logo Shirt
Grey-Gradient Logo Shirt
Grey-White Logo Shirt
Large Logo Sticker
Large Space Sticker
Mousepad
Simple-Retro Logo Shirt
Small Waypoint Sticker
Waypoint-Logo Hat
Waypoint-Text Hat
White-Orange Logo Shirt
Lanyard
Beverages
N/A Beverages
Bawls Energy Original
Bawls Energy Zero
Bawls Gingerale
Redbull
Redbull Sugar free
Coke
Coke Zero
Sprite
Dr. Pepper
Ramune Lychee
Ramune Melon
Ramune Original
Ramune Yuzu
Just Peachy
Moonbeam
Strawberry Haze
Non Alcoholic Slushie
Large Slushie Non Alcohlic
Add jellies to any drink
Black alt milk boba tea
Black alt milk tea
Black milk tea
Black milk tea with boba
Black tea
Green alt milk tea with boba
Green alt milk tea
Green milk tea
Green milk tea with boba
Green tea
Green tea with boba
Matcha alt milk boba tea
Matcha alt milk tea
Matcha milk tea
Matcha tea
Matcha tea with boba
Mugicha alt milk tea with boba
Mugicha alt milk tea
Mugicha milk tea
Mugicha milk tea with boba
Mugicha tea with boba
Thai alt milk boba tea
Thai alt milk tea
Thai milk tea
Thai tea
Thai tea with boba
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tulsa's premiere gaming destination with a delicious Japanese-German fusion menu and full bar!
111 S Main st, Sapulpa, OK 74066