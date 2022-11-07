Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wayside Market

521 Reviews

$$

469 South Old Middletown Rd

Media, PA 19063

Large 18" Pizza
Cheesesteak
French Fries

Pizza

Made using our homemade dough and sauce. No preservatives.

Small 12" Pizza

$9.25+

Medium 14" Pizza

$12.50+

Large 18" Pizza

$15.99+

Thin Crust

$5.72

Gluten Free 10" Pizza

$12.60

Sicilian

$23.05

Breakfast Pizza 18"

$20.99

Pickle Pizza

$25.19

Cheese, Ranch, bacon, and pickles.

Hoagies

ALL HOAGIES COME WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, OIL & OREGANO!
Primo Italian

$10.99+

$10.99+

Sharp Provolone, sopressata, capicola, mortadella, prosciutto, sweet & hot peppers, lettuce, tomato, onion, olive oil & oregano

Old World Italian

$9.89+

$9.89+

Sharp Provolone, genoa, capicola, ham, coteghino, pepper ham, prosciutto, lettuce, tomato, onion, olive oil & oregano

Italian Classic

$8.79+

Lettuce, tomato, onion, olive oil & oregano

Ham & Cheese

$8.24+

Lettuce, tomato, onion, olive oil & oregano

Tuna Salad

$8.24+

Lettuce, tomato & onion

Chicken Salad

$8.79+

Lettuce, tomato, onion, olive oil & oregano

Turkey & Cheese

$8.79+

Lettuce, tomato, onion, olive oil & oregano

Roast Beef

$8.79+

Lettuce, tomato, onion, olive oil & oregano

Cheese

$7.69+

Lettuce, tomato, onion, olive oil & oregano

Steak Sandwiches

Philly brand beef or chicken chip steak topped w/ American cheese. Wiz upon request. Mushrooms, onions, hot, sweet peppers or green peppers can be added @ $.50 each

Plain Steak

$7.86+
Cheesesteak

$8.91+

$8.91+

Pizza Steak

$9.61+

Pepperoni Pizza Steak

$10.17+

Bacon Cheesesteak

$11.22+

Cheesesteak Hoagie

$10.17+

Plain CHIX Steak

$8.07+

CHIX Cheesesteak

$8.39+

CHIX Cheesesteak Hoagie

$8.39+

BBQ CHIX Cheesesteak

$8.91+

Bacon CHIX Cheesesteak

$10.49+
Buffalo CHIX Cheesesteak

$8.91+

$8.91+

With Bleu Cheese

Calzones & Strombolis

Cheese Calzone

$9.35+

$9.35+

Mozzarella & ricotta cheese

Cheese Calzone w/ Sausage

$12.05+

Sausage, mozzarella & ricotta cheese

Cheese Calzone w/ Meatball

$12.05+

Meatball, mozzarella & ricotta cheese

Cheese Calzone w/ Ham

$12.05+

Ham, mozzarella & ricotta cheese

Veggie Calzone

$12.05+

With peppers, onions, broccoli, mushrooms, mozzarella & ricotta cheese

Cheese Stromboli

$9.35+

Mozzarella & tomato sauce

Cheese Stromboli w/ Sausage

$12.05+

Sausage, mozzarella & tomato sauce

Cheese Stromboli w/ Pepperoni

$12.05+

Pepperoni, mozzarella & tomato sauce

Cheese Stromboli w/ Meatball

$12.05+

Meatball, mozzarella & tomato sauce

Cheese Stromboli w/ Ham

$12.05+

Ham, mozzarella & tomato sauce

Steak Stromboli

$14.25+

Steak, mozzarella & tomato sauce

Italian Stromboli

$12.05+

Ham, genoa, capicola, provolone, mozzarella & tomato sauce

Veggie Stromboli

$12.05+

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$12.05+

BBQ Chicken Stromboli

$12.05+

Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.34

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.88

Garden Salad

$7.34

Bed of mixed greens with red onion, tomato, cucumber & black olives.

Garden w/ Grilled Chicken

$10.88

Bed of mixed greens with red onion, tomato, cucumber, black olives & grilled chicken.

Garden w/ Tuna Salad

$10.88

Bed of mixed greens with red onion, tomato, cucumber, black olives & tuna salad.

Garden w/Chix Salad

$10.88

Bed of mixed greens with red onion, tomato, cucumber, black olives & chicken salad.

Garden w/ Chicken Steak

$10.88

Bed of mixed greens with red onion, tomato, cucumber, black olives & chicken steak.

Garden Salad w/ Beef Steak

$10.88

Bed of mixed greens with red onion, tomato, cucumber, black olives & beef steak.

Chef Salad

$10.88

Mixed greens topped with garden vegetables and an assortment of deli meats and cheeses.

Caprese Salad

$9.34

Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, olive oil and basil over Romaine.

Chicken Caprese Salad

$12.69

Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, olive oil and basil over Romaine

Greek Salad

$9.44

Fresh tomato, onions, green peppers, black olives, hard-boiled egg and feta cheese.

London Broil Salad

$12.69

Mixed greens topped with marinated and grilled London Broil with sauteed mushrooms and onions, grape tomatoes, Dill Havarti cheese, and a creamy horseradish dressing.

Blackened Chicken Salad

$12.69

$12.69

Bed of crisp Romaine topped with chicken breast grilled with blackening spices, crisp apple, shredded carrot, crumbled Bleu Cheese, toasted almonds and a balsamic vinaigrette.

Wayside Signature Salad

$12.69

Mesclun mixed greens topped with grilled Andouille sausage, shredded chicken, grilled pineapple, red onion, fresh cilantro, avocado and goal's cheese with Lime Vinaigrette.

Southwestern Salad

$12.69

$12.69

Mesclun mixed greens with grilled chicken, tomato and roasted corn salsa, avocado, lime wedge, cilantro and red onion with our Roasted Chili and Lime Vinaigrette.

Spinach Salad

$11.54

Fresh baby spinach, chopped bacon, navel orange, dried cranberries, cucumber, and blue cheese crumbles with a Raspberry Vinaigrette.

Firehouse Salad

$12.09

Crisp Romaine topped with parmesan, roasted red peppers & grilled buffalo chicken.

Schoolhouse Salad

$12.09

Crisp Romaine topped with parmesan, roasted red peppers & grilled chicken.

Wraps

Healthy favorites nestled inside a 12" flour or wheat tortilla

Chicken Salad & Brie Wrap

$9.81

Our own chicken salad with Brie cheese, grapes and lettuce toasted in the oven.

Tuna Salad Wrap

$9.23

With lettuce and tomato.

Egg Salad Wrap

$8.07

With lettuce and tomato.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.65

Grilled chicken breast, Romaine lettuce, homemade croutons and Caesar dressing.

Wayside Chicken Wrap

$9.86

$9.86

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, Swiss, honey mustard, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$9.23

Grilled chicken breast with tangy BBQ sauce, lettuce, and cheddar cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.23

Grilled chicken breast with hot sauce, lettuce, and Bleu cheese.

TBC Wrap

$9.23

With lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard.

Grilled Veggie Wrap

$8.65

Broccoli, tomato, spinach, mushrooms, fried onions, green peppers with sharp provolone cheese.

Cold Veggie Wrap

$8.65

Hummus, cucumber, arugula, green pepper, red onion, broccoli and tomato

Vegetable Quesadilla

$9.23

Steak Quesadilla

$10.38

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.23

Panini's

Panini is a flat rustic italian mini loaf w/ crusty exterior and a dense, airy center toasted w/ our special seasonings

Bacon & Brie Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$10.88

Bacon, brie cheese, caramalized onions, crisp apple and an apricot dijonaiase on a pressed panini

London Broil Panini

$10.88

$10.88

With fried onions and mushrooms, Swiss cheese and Bearnaise sauce on toasted panini.

TBC Panini

$10.88

With honey mustard.

Grilled Chicken Panini

$10.88

With roasted reds, fresh mozzarella and Basil.

Cuban Panini

$10.88

Italian Roast Pork, ham, melted Swiss cheese, pickles and Dijonnaise.

Grilled Veggies Panini

$10.88

Tomato, onion, broccoli, mushrooms and spinach with sharp provolone.

Fresh Mozz & Prosciutto Panini

$10.88

With roasted red peppers, tomatoes and fresh basil.

Chicken Cutlet Panini

$10.88

Our homemade breaded chicken cutlet, grilled broccoli, and tomato, Dill Havarti cheese, and dijonnaise.

California Panini

$10.88

$10.88

Grilled chicken with fresh spinach, avocado, tomato and Sriracha aioli.

Tuna Melt Panini

$10.88

comes with tuna, cheddar cheese and tomato.

Black & Blue Panini

$10.88

Grilled blackened chicken, sauteed mushrooms and bleu cheese.

Clubs

All clubs are triple decker with bacon, lettuce tomato & mayo on your choice of bread
Wayside Club

$14.47

$14.47

VA baked ham, turkey, roast beef and Cooper sharp cheese

BLT Club

$10.27

Turkey Club

$12.05

Ham Club

$12.05

Roast Beef Club

$12.05

Chicken Salad Club

$12.05

Tuna Salad Club

$12.05

Chicken Sandwiches

All Sandwiches made w/ tender chicken breast

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.67

Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, fried onions & green peppers.

Chicken Ranchero

$10.84

Avocado, bacon, lettuce and ranch dressing on a brioche roll

Grilled Chix Classic

$8.46+

American cheese, lettuce and tomato

Deluxe Grilled Chicken

$9.06+

Mushrooms, onions, honey mustard and american cheese

Golden Chicken

$9.06+

$9.06+

Chicken fingers, lettuce, tomato, sriracha mayo and pepperjack cheese

Chicken Chuck

$9.67+

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, american cheese and honey mustard

Chicken Parmigiana

$9.67+

Burgers

Juicy 6 oz. Black Angus beef burger served on a LeBus Brioche roll