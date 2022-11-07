Wayside Market
521 Reviews
$$
469 South Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
Popular Items
Pizza
Hoagies
Primo Italian
Sharp Provolone, sopressata, capicola, mortadella, prosciutto, sweet & hot peppers, lettuce, tomato, onion, olive oil & oregano
Old World Italian
Sharp Provolone, genoa, capicola, ham, coteghino, pepper ham, prosciutto, lettuce, tomato, onion, olive oil & oregano
Italian Classic
Lettuce, tomato, onion, olive oil & oregano
Ham & Cheese
Lettuce, tomato, onion, olive oil & oregano
Tuna Salad
Lettuce, tomato & onion
Chicken Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onion, olive oil & oregano
Turkey & Cheese
Lettuce, tomato, onion, olive oil & oregano
Roast Beef
Lettuce, tomato, onion, olive oil & oregano
Cheese
Lettuce, tomato, onion, olive oil & oregano
Steak Sandwiches
Plain Steak
Cheesesteak
Pizza Steak
Pepperoni Pizza Steak
Bacon Cheesesteak
Cheesesteak Hoagie
Plain CHIX Steak
CHIX Cheesesteak
CHIX Cheesesteak Hoagie
BBQ CHIX Cheesesteak
Bacon CHIX Cheesesteak
Buffalo CHIX Cheesesteak
With Bleu Cheese
Calzones & Strombolis
Cheese Calzone
Mozzarella & ricotta cheese
Cheese Calzone w/ Sausage
Sausage, mozzarella & ricotta cheese
Cheese Calzone w/ Meatball
Meatball, mozzarella & ricotta cheese
Cheese Calzone w/ Ham
Ham, mozzarella & ricotta cheese
Veggie Calzone
With peppers, onions, broccoli, mushrooms, mozzarella & ricotta cheese
Cheese Stromboli
Mozzarella & tomato sauce
Cheese Stromboli w/ Sausage
Sausage, mozzarella & tomato sauce
Cheese Stromboli w/ Pepperoni
Pepperoni, mozzarella & tomato sauce
Cheese Stromboli w/ Meatball
Meatball, mozzarella & tomato sauce
Cheese Stromboli w/ Ham
Ham, mozzarella & tomato sauce
Steak Stromboli
Steak, mozzarella & tomato sauce
Italian Stromboli
Ham, genoa, capicola, provolone, mozzarella & tomato sauce
Veggie Stromboli
Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
BBQ Chicken Stromboli
Salads
Caesar Salad
Chicken Caesar Salad
Garden Salad
Bed of mixed greens with red onion, tomato, cucumber & black olives.
Garden w/ Grilled Chicken
Bed of mixed greens with red onion, tomato, cucumber, black olives & grilled chicken.
Garden w/ Tuna Salad
Bed of mixed greens with red onion, tomato, cucumber, black olives & tuna salad.
Garden w/Chix Salad
Bed of mixed greens with red onion, tomato, cucumber, black olives & chicken salad.
Garden w/ Chicken Steak
Bed of mixed greens with red onion, tomato, cucumber, black olives & chicken steak.
Garden Salad w/ Beef Steak
Bed of mixed greens with red onion, tomato, cucumber, black olives & beef steak.
Chef Salad
Mixed greens topped with garden vegetables and an assortment of deli meats and cheeses.
Caprese Salad
Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, olive oil and basil over Romaine.
Chicken Caprese Salad
Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, olive oil and basil over Romaine
Greek Salad
Fresh tomato, onions, green peppers, black olives, hard-boiled egg and feta cheese.
London Broil Salad
Mixed greens topped with marinated and grilled London Broil with sauteed mushrooms and onions, grape tomatoes, Dill Havarti cheese, and a creamy horseradish dressing.
Blackened Chicken Salad
Bed of crisp Romaine topped with chicken breast grilled with blackening spices, crisp apple, shredded carrot, crumbled Bleu Cheese, toasted almonds and a balsamic vinaigrette.
Wayside Signature Salad
Mesclun mixed greens topped with grilled Andouille sausage, shredded chicken, grilled pineapple, red onion, fresh cilantro, avocado and goal's cheese with Lime Vinaigrette.
Southwestern Salad
Mesclun mixed greens with grilled chicken, tomato and roasted corn salsa, avocado, lime wedge, cilantro and red onion with our Roasted Chili and Lime Vinaigrette.
Spinach Salad
Fresh baby spinach, chopped bacon, navel orange, dried cranberries, cucumber, and blue cheese crumbles with a Raspberry Vinaigrette.
Firehouse Salad
Crisp Romaine topped with parmesan, roasted red peppers & grilled buffalo chicken.
Schoolhouse Salad
Crisp Romaine topped with parmesan, roasted red peppers & grilled chicken.
Wraps
Chicken Salad & Brie Wrap
Our own chicken salad with Brie cheese, grapes and lettuce toasted in the oven.
Tuna Salad Wrap
With lettuce and tomato.
Egg Salad Wrap
With lettuce and tomato.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, Romaine lettuce, homemade croutons and Caesar dressing.
Wayside Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, Swiss, honey mustard, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
BBQ Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken breast with tangy BBQ sauce, lettuce, and cheddar cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken breast with hot sauce, lettuce, and Bleu cheese.
TBC Wrap
With lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard.
Grilled Veggie Wrap
Broccoli, tomato, spinach, mushrooms, fried onions, green peppers with sharp provolone cheese.
Cold Veggie Wrap
Hummus, cucumber, arugula, green pepper, red onion, broccoli and tomato
Vegetable Quesadilla
Steak Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadilla
Panini's
Bacon & Brie Gourmet Grilled Cheese
Bacon, brie cheese, caramalized onions, crisp apple and an apricot dijonaiase on a pressed panini
London Broil Panini
With fried onions and mushrooms, Swiss cheese and Bearnaise sauce on toasted panini.
TBC Panini
With honey mustard.
Grilled Chicken Panini
With roasted reds, fresh mozzarella and Basil.
Cuban Panini
Italian Roast Pork, ham, melted Swiss cheese, pickles and Dijonnaise.
Grilled Veggies Panini
Tomato, onion, broccoli, mushrooms and spinach with sharp provolone.
Fresh Mozz & Prosciutto Panini
With roasted red peppers, tomatoes and fresh basil.
Chicken Cutlet Panini
Our homemade breaded chicken cutlet, grilled broccoli, and tomato, Dill Havarti cheese, and dijonnaise.
California Panini
Grilled chicken with fresh spinach, avocado, tomato and Sriracha aioli.
Tuna Melt Panini
comes with tuna, cheddar cheese and tomato.
Black & Blue Panini
Grilled blackened chicken, sauteed mushrooms and bleu cheese.
Clubs
Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, fried onions & green peppers.
Chicken Ranchero
Avocado, bacon, lettuce and ranch dressing on a brioche roll
Grilled Chix Classic
American cheese, lettuce and tomato
Deluxe Grilled Chicken
Mushrooms, onions, honey mustard and american cheese
Golden Chicken
Chicken fingers, lettuce, tomato, sriracha mayo and pepperjack cheese
Chicken Chuck
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, american cheese and honey mustard