Drinks

Seasonal Drinks

Autumn Spice Latte

$6.00

Cozy up with our Autumn Spice Latte. Hot or iced and ready to make any Houston day feel like Fall. Made with cinnamon and spice and everything Autumn.

Wayside Specials

Sage Advice

$5.50

Find a refreshing blend of our Lavender & Sage infused simple syrup, hot or iced latte.

Wayside Sunrise

$5.50

Orange Juice + Espresso = Your New Favorite Drink

Espresso Tonic

$6.00

Espresso + Tonic Water + Bitters. Trust us, you'll love this refreshing drink!

Saturday Morning Special

$5.50

Latte made with Fruity Pebbles Infused Milk

Coffee

Your Way Latte

$5.50

Make Your Own Latte by choosing from any of our house made syrups.

Latte

$5.00

A Classic for a reason. Double Espresso + Milk

Cappuccino

$4.50

8oz drink - double espresso + 4oz steamed milk

Cold Brew

$4.50

House Made Cold Brew - Brewed to Perfection. Add Sweet Cream with added house made syrup to finish.

Pour Over

$4.00

V60 pour over brings the best flavor to your traditional cup of coffee.

Americano

$4.00

Double Espresso + Water | hot or iced

Cortado

$4.00

4oz drink | double espresso + 2oz steamed milk

Tea

Sparkling Botanicals Tea

$4.50

Sparkling Botanicals elevates sparkling water with rare and exotic ingredients sourced directly from artisan growers across the earth. Light, refreshing and formulated for flavor and function. Low Calorie, Clean Ingredients, Little to no sugar (depending on flavor choice)

Matcha Latte

$5.50

High quality matcha served hot or iced.

Kid's Drinks

Kid's Steamer

$3.00

8 oz Steamed Milk + 1 House Made syrup

Merch

Shirts

Wayside Coffee Co. Black Shirt

$30.00

Help us advertise and look good while doing it in this Next Level brand Wayside Coffee Co. shirt. You won't regret your purchase. Adult Sizes only | S-2XL

Mugs

Glass Mug

$16.00

Sip a morning cup of goodness (when you're not visiting us of course) from your very own Wayside Glass Mug.

Stickers

Beans Trailer Sticker

$3.50

Share your love of Beans (Wayside Trailer) with a Vinyl Sticker. It is waterproof and dishwasher safe, so be ready for it to last for *almost* ever.

Classic Wayside Sticker

$3.50

Classic Wayside logo Vinyl sticker. It's waterproof and dishwasher safe. Basically it'll last for a long, long time.

Always a Good Time for Coffee Sticker

$3.50

It really is. Have this reminder with you all the time with our premium vinyl sticker. It's waterproof and dishwasher safe, and ready to remind you to visit us often.

Pumpkin Sticker

$3.50

Celebrate Fall with a cute pumpkin Vinyl sticker

Monstera Leaf Sticker

$3.50

Monstera leaf vinyl sticker

Fiddle Leaf Sticker

$3.50

Fiddle Leaf Vinyl Sticker

Iced Coffee Sticker

$3.50

Iced Coffee Vinyl Sticker

Sunrise Sticker

$3.50

His Mercies are New Vinyl Sticker

Hats

Wayside Logo Hat

$25.00

Bag of Whole Bean Coffee

Ethiopian Blend

$17.00