Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Korean

Wayward Bar & Kitchen - The Avenue at White Marsh

384 Reviews

$$

8161 Honeygo Blvd

Nottingham, MD 21236

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Small Stuff

78528_Grilled Wings

$15.00

Choose Buffalo Garlic, Korean BBQ, Teriyaki, Old Bay, and Old Bay-Nashville Hot. Comes With Choice Of Ranch Or Blue Cheese.

78718_Beefy Mac

$12.00

MAC AND CHEESE, BRAISED BEEF, CARAMELIZED ONION

78720_Pizza Fondue

78720_Pizza Fondue

$12.00

HOUSE ZA SAUCE, PEPPERONI, MOZZARELLA, BASIL, GARLICKY PIZZA DOUGH

78721_Smells Like Poutine Spirit

$14.00

HAND CUT FRIES, RED WINE PULLED BEEF, ROSEMARY GRAVY. LIQUID CHEESE

78722_Pork Belly Sliders

$18.00

PORK BELLY, KOREAN BBQ SAUCE, PICKLED VEGGIES, CILANTRO MAYO

78723_Cheeseburger Egg Rolls

$12.00

BURGER, AMERICAN CHEESE, PICKLES, KETCHUP MUSTARD, REALLY GOOD BURGER SAUCE

78724_Pizza Rolls

78724_Pizza Rolls

$10.00

PEPPERONI, MOZZARELLA, ZA SAUCE, RANCH

78725_Not Pocket

$15.00

PIZZA DOUGH WRAPPED, CRAB DIP, BLACKENED CHICKEN, CHEDDAR, EVERYTHING BAGEL SEASONING

78726_Number Ten Can Nachos

78726_Number Ten Can Nachos

$14.00

TORTILLA CHIPS, LIQUID CHEESE, BEANS, JALAPENOS, PICO, ONION

Salads

78727_Wedge Salad

$12.00

ICEBERG, MARINATED TOMATOES, SHALLOT, BACON, CHIVES, HOUSE RANCH

78728_Brussels Sprouts Caesar Salad

$13.00

ROMAINE, BRUSSELS, PARMESAN CRISP, CROUTONS, CAESAR DRESSING

78730_Caprese Salad

$13.00

ARUGULA, ROMAINE, MATED TOMATOES, FRESH MOZZARELLA, BASIL, BALSAMIC REDUCTION

Sandwiches (Served W/ Hand Cut Fries)

78731_Caprese Grilled Cheese

$14.00

MARINATED TOMATOES, FRESH MOZZARELLA, BALSAMIC SYRUP, PESTO

78732_Trans Am

$14.00

FRIED CHICKEN THIGH, BACON, BUTTERMILK MAYO, PICKLES, LETTUCE

78733_Firebird

$14.00

FRIED CHICKEN THIGH, OLD BAY-NASHVILLE HOT SAUCE, PICKLES,

78734_French Bread Pizza

$14.00

HOUSE ZA SAUCE, PEPPERONI, MOZZARELLA, BASIL

78735_Shrimp Rich Boy

$20.00

FRIED SHRIMP, HOT SAUCE AIOLI, BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO

Smash Burgers (Served W/ Hand Cut Fries)

78736_The Basic Burger

$14.00

ONIONS, PICKLES, LETTUCE, KEYCHUP, MUSTARD (ADD CHEESE +$1)

78737_OG Burger

$14.00

AMERICAN CHEESE, REALLY GOOD BURGER SAUCE, BACON, LETTUCE

78738_Up In Smoke Burger

$16.00

CHEDDAR, BACON, CRISPY ONIONS, BBQ SAUCE, LETTUCE

78739_Big Poppa Burger

$18.00

TRIPLE PATTY, BACON, GRILLED ONIONS, AMERICAN CHEESE, PEPPER JACK, REALLY GOOD BURGER SAUCE, LETTUCE

78740_Johnny Blaze Burger

$15.00

PEPPER JACK CHEESE, HOT SAUCE AIOLI, PICKLED JALAPENOS

Entrees

78741_French Onion Brisket Pot Pie

$17.00

SLOW COOKED BEEF, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, ROSEMARY CARROTS, PUFF PASTRY

78742_Pork Belly Steak

78742_Pork Belly Steak

$18.00

PAN SEARED PORK BELLY, CHIPOTLE BOURBON GLAZE, BRUSSELS, WHIPPED POTATOES

78743_Mushroom Risotto

$15.00

RISOTTO, ROASTED SHROOMS, PARMESAN, BASIL

78744_Stroganoff

78744_Stroganoff

$18.00

BRAISED BEEF, PAPPERDELLE, SOUR CREAM GRAVY, MUSHROOMS, CARMELIZED ONION

78745_Shrimp and Grits

78745_Shrimp and Grits

$23.00

BLACKENED SHRIMP, PORK BELLY, CHEDDAR GRITS, CREOLE CREAM SAUCE

Sides

78513_Whipped Potatoes

$5.00

Kids Menu

78631_Kids Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

78749_Kids French Bread Pizza

$8.00

78633_Kids Mac and Cheese with Hot Dogs

$8.00

78636_Kids Hamburger

$8.00

78632_Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Born out of a desire for something different, Wayward Bar & Kitchen embodies our passion for classic American meals with an elevated flare. Featuring expertly crafted dishes as well as a wide selection of craft cocktails, beer and wine, Wayward Bar & Kitchen is both rustic yet refined. We consider ourselves a place to gather to celebrate the pleasures of life while experiencing exceptional service. While we pride ourselves on consistency, you will always find something new and fun to keep you coming back. As we like to say, “There are no strangers here, just friends you haven’t met yet!”

Website

Location

8161 Honeygo Blvd, Nottingham, MD 21236

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Southern Blues Soul Food - Parkville
orange starNo Reviews
8406 Harford Rd, Parkville, MD 21234 Parkville, MD 21234
View restaurantnext
The Pig & Rooster Smokehouse - 3242 Foster Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3242 Foster Ave Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Toki Tako
orange star4.2 • 25
711 W 40th st Suite 155 Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
101 Baltimore - 1118 S Charles St-101
orange star4.2 • 372
1118 S Charles St Suite 101 Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Wayward Smoke House - 1117 S Charles St
orange starNo Reviews
1117 South Charles St Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Char'd Barbecue
orange star4.9 • 189
15513 HANOVER PIKE UPPERCO, MD 21155
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Nottingham

The Curious Oyster - 8161 Honeygo Blvd CO
orange star4.1 • 374
8161 Honeygo Blvd Nottingham, MD 21236
View restaurantnext
Bill's Seafood - 9016 Belair Rd
orange star4.7 • 111
9016 Belair Rd Nottingham, MD 21236
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nottingham
Parkville
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Middle River
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Essex
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Towson
review star
Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)
Dundalk
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Baltimore
review star
Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)
Lutherville Timonium
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Cockeysville
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Fallston
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston