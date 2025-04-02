Barbeque
Korean
Wayward Bar & Kitchen - The Avenue at White Marsh
384 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Born out of a desire for something different, Wayward Bar & Kitchen embodies our passion for classic American meals with an elevated flare. Featuring expertly crafted dishes as well as a wide selection of craft cocktails, beer and wine, Wayward Bar & Kitchen is both rustic yet refined. We consider ourselves a place to gather to celebrate the pleasures of life while experiencing exceptional service. While we pride ourselves on consistency, you will always find something new and fun to keep you coming back. As we like to say, “There are no strangers here, just friends you haven’t met yet!”
Location
8161 Honeygo Blvd, Nottingham, MD 21236
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Southern Blues Soul Food - Parkville
No Reviews
8406 Harford Rd, Parkville, MD 21234 Parkville, MD 21234
View restaurant
The Pig & Rooster Smokehouse - 3242 Foster Ave
No Reviews
3242 Foster Ave Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurant
101 Baltimore - 1118 S Charles St-101
4.2 • 372
1118 S Charles St Suite 101 Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurant
Wayward Smoke House - 1117 S Charles St
No Reviews
1117 South Charles St Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurant