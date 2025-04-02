Wayward Bar & Kitchen - The Avenue at White Marsh

Restaurant info

Born out of a desire for something different, Wayward Bar & Kitchen embodies our passion for classic American meals with an elevated flare. Featuring expertly crafted dishes as well as a wide selection of craft cocktails, beer and wine, Wayward Bar & Kitchen is both rustic yet refined. We consider ourselves a place to gather to celebrate the pleasures of life while experiencing exceptional service. While we pride ourselves on consistency, you will always find something new and fun to keep you coming back. As we like to say, “There are no strangers here, just friends you haven’t met yet!”

Website