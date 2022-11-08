Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Wazabi Sushi

1,570 Reviews

$$

3107 Colima Rd

Hacienda Heights, CA 91745

Order Again

Popular Items

Awesome Roll
Spicy Edamame
Kids-Chicken

Utensils and Condiments

Chopsticks

Plastic Fork

Plastic Spoon

Napkin

Straw

Soy Sauce Packet

Ginger

Wasabi

Appetizers

Edamame

Edamame

$5.00

Lightly salted, steamed soybeans

Spicy Edamame

Spicy Edamame

$7.00

Soybeans sautéed with garlic butter and toasted chili

Gyoza

Gyoza

$7.00

Fried pork gyoza with sweet & sour sauce

Egg Rolls

Egg Rolls

$7.00

Served with sweet plum sauce

Shishito

Shishito

$8.00

Japanese peppers tempura with eel sauce, spicy mayo, and bonito flake

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$8.00

Wheat-flour ball stuffed with octopus; served with katsu sauce, spicy mayo, and bonito flake

Shrimp Tempura App

Shrimp Tempura App

$9.00
Veggie Tempura App

Veggie Tempura App

$9.00

Sweet potato, pumpkin, carrot, green bean, broccoli

Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$9.00

Chicken popcorn served with sweet & sour sauce

Baked Green Mussels

Baked Green Mussels

$9.00

Baked in mayo sauce, topped with masago, green onion

Calamari Tempura

Calamari Tempura

$10.00

Deep fried calamari; served with spicy mayo

Soft Shell Crab

Soft Shell Crab

$10.00

Fried soft shell crab, served with ponzu sauce

Mixed Tempura

Mixed Tempura

$11.00

2 pcs Shrimp, carrot, sweet potato, green bean, broccoli, and pumpkin

Agedashi Tofu

Agedashi Tofu

$9.00

Deep fried soft tofu with tempura sauce and Bonito flake

Salad

Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

House Salad

$6.00

House Salad w/ Crab

$7.00

Calamari Salad

$7.00

Baby Octopus Salad

$7.00
Poke Salad - Tuna

Poke Salad - Tuna

$11.00

Marinated tuna with sliced cucumber

Poke Salad - Salmon

$11.00

Marinated salmon with sliced cucumber

Salmon Skin Salad

$12.00

Crispy salmon skin over mixed greens with spicy ponzu dressing

Soup

Miso Soup

$2.00

Spicy Miso Soup

$7.00

With shrimps, tomato, and mushroom

Udon

$11.00

Noodle soup in dashi or miso broth with a choice of 2pcs shrimp tempura, or 4pcs Spicy tuna roll, or 4pcs California roll

Ramen

$11.00

Wheat noodle soup in pork-bone broth with pork, boiled egg, and fish cake

Spicy Miso Udon

$14.00

Sushi

Albacore Sushi

$6.00

Ebi Sushi

$5.50

Cooked shrimp

Halibut Sushi

$6.50

Ikura Sushi

$6.50

Salmon roe

Inari Sushi

$5.00

Sweet tofu skin

Jumbo Scallop Sushi

$6.50

Masago Sushi

$6.00

Smelt fish egg

Mirugai Sushi

$14.00

Giant clam / Geoduck

Negi-Toro Sushi

$10.00

Chopped Toro with green onion

Octopus Sushi

$6.50

Saba Sushi

$6.00

Marinated mackerel

Salmon Belly Sushi

$6.50

Salmon Sushi

$6.00

Seared Tuna Sushi

$6.50

Spicy Scallop Sushi

$6.00

Squid Sushi

$6.50

Surf Clam Sushi

$6.00

Tobikko Sushi

$6.00

Flying fish egg

Tuna Sushi

$6.00

Unagi Sushi

$6.00

Fresh-water eel

Yellowtail Belly Sushi

$6.50

Yellowtail Sushi

$6.00

Sushi Platter

$40.00

12 pcs Chef’s choice of sushi and 6pcs tuna roll

Sashimi

Albacore Sashimi

$15.00

Ebi Sashimi

$14.00

Cooked shrimp

Halibut Sashimi

$16.00

Jumbo Scallop Sashimi

$16.00

Octopus Sashimi

$16.00

Saba Sashimi

$15.00

Marinated mackerel

Salmon Sashimi

$15.00

Salmon Belly Sashimi

$16.00

Seared Tuna Sashimi

$16.00

Squid Sashimi

$16.00

Surf Clam Sashimi

$15.00

Toro Sashimi

$35.00

Blue fin belly

Tuna Sashimi

$15.00

Unagi Sashimi

$15.00

Fresh water eel

Yellowtail Sashimi

$15.00

Yellowtail Belly Sashimi

$16.00

Sashimi Mixed 6 pcs

$15.00

Sashimi Platter

$45.00

15 pcs Chef’s choice of Sashimi and a sweet shrimp with deep-fried shrimp head

Specialties

Albacore Salad

Albacore Salad

$18.00

Albacore sashimi served with spring mix, fried onion, and garlic ponzu sauce

Ankimo Special

Ankimo Special

$15.00

Monkfish liver pate served with ponzu sauce

Carpaccio's

$19.00

Choice of tuna, seared tuna, seared salmon, or seared yellowtail with sesame dressing

Dart Vader

$10.00

Deep fried spicy garlic albacore wrapped in seaweed; served with spicy ponzu sauce

Donkey Kong

$10.00

Tempura spicy garlic tuna wrapped with Japanese mint leaves, served with ponzu sauce

Dynamite

$13.00

Baked scallops, imitation crab, and mushroom with mayo, topped with masago, and eel sauce

Fantastic 4

Fantastic 4

$24.00

4 kinds of seared fish sashimi over 4 kinds of salads with spicy ponzu sauce and fried onion

Fire Cracker

$13.00

Spicy tuna mixed with white onion, jalapeño, masago, and mayo on top of crispy wontons with eel sauce and spicy mayo

Halibut Carpaccio

Halibut Carpaccio

$19.00

Halibut Sashimi with Garlic, Cilantro; in Yuzu sauce, sea salt, and Truffle oil

Hamachi with Jalapeno

Hamachi with Jalapeno

$18.00

Yellowtail sashimi with jalapeño, garlic, and yuzu ponzu sauce

Lobster Dynamite

Lobster Dynamite

$15.00

Spicy shrimp and crab, Langostino and mushroom; baked with spicy mayo, topped with eel sauce, masago and avocado

Mexican Burrito

$14.00

Sushi rice, crab salad, spicy tuna, avocado, jalapeno, and cilantro wrapped in soy paper; with spicy ponzu sauce

Octopus with Jalapeno

$18.00

Octopus sashimi with jalapeño, garlic, and yuzu ponzu sauce

Seafood Ceviche

$15.00

Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Shrimp, Octopus, and Scallop marinated with Mango salsa and Avocado; served with crispy Wonton chips

Seafood Salad

$19.00

Assorted fish, seaweed salad, and octopus salad over mixed greens with special sesame dressing

Seared Tuna Salad

Seared Tuna Salad

$18.00

Seared tuna sashimi served with spring mix, fried onion, and garlic ponzu sauce

Spicy Tuna on Crispy Rice

Spicy Tuna on Crispy Rice

$11.00

Spicy tuna mixed with masago, and mayo on top of crispy rice and eel sauce

Torpedo

$10.00

2 pcs of jalapeño tempura stuffed with spicy tuna and cream cheese; topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Special Roll

911 Roll

$14.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber inside; topped with avocado, spicy mayo, chili powder and chili oil

Angry Bird

Angry Bird

$17.00

Spicy tuna and shrimp tempura roll; topped with seared tuna, jalapeno, and spicy chili oil

Awesome Roll

Awesome Roll

$18.00

Tuna, salmon, albacore, avocado wrapped in soy paper; topped with yellowtail, lemon, jalapeno, and cilantro sauce

B.L.C.

B.L.C.

$18.00

Baked langostino with butter and spicy mayo over California roll; with avocado, eel sauce, masago, and green onion

B.S.C.

$16.00

Baked scallops with mayo sauce on top of California roll with eel sauce, masago, and green onion

Baked Salmon Roll

$16.00

Baked salmon with mayo sauce on top of California roll with eel sauce

Bomberman

Bomberman

$14.00

Baked salmon, avocado and halibut with spicy mayo, masago, and eel sauce

Bowser

Bowser

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, mayo and jalapeño, topped with mango, masago, crunchy flake with eel sauce, and chili oil

California Tempura

$13.00

California tempura roll with eel sauce

Caterpillar

$15.00

Freshwater eel, cucumber inside, topped with avocado, and eel sauce

Cherry Blossom

Cherry Blossom

$16.00

Spicy shrimp & crab and avocado, topped with tuna, eel sauce, chili oil, creamy sauce, masago, and green onion

Cosmo

Cosmo

$17.00

Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura topped with seared albacore, avocado, spicy ponzu sauce and fried onion

Crunch Roll

Crunch Roll

$12.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, and asparagus inside, tempura flakes on the outside with eel sauce on top

Crunchy Spicy Tuna

$14.00

Spicy tuna roll with crunchy tempura flakes on the outside; served with eel sauce, chili oil, and chili powder

Crunchy Veg Roll

$12.00

Vegetable tempura roll with tempura flakes and sushi sauce

Devil

$15.00

Shrimp tempura and avocado, topped with tuna, green onion, eel sauce and chili oil

Fire Fighter

$12.00

Veggie tempura roll, topped with mango, sushi sauce, and crunchy flakes

Gloria's Special Roll

$17.00

Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, avocado in soy paper; topped with yellowtail, salmon, jalapeno, fresh red onion, and ceviche sauce

Golden Dragon

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy shrimp and crab; topped with eel, shrimp, crunchy flakes, masago, spicy mayo and eel sauce

Gorilla

$12.00

Shrimp tempura and banana roll with crunchy flakes on the outside, and eel sauce

Green Machine

$12.00

Vegetable roll stuffed with avocado, cucumber, asparagus, spring mix, yamagobo, and sprout; topped with seaweed salad

Grenade

Grenade

$12.00

Shrimp tempura, imitation crab, avocado, cream cheese and jalapeño inside; deep-fried and eel sauce on top

Halloween Roll

Halloween Roll

$18.00

Shrimp tempura and spicy shrimp &crab inside, topped with tuna, avocado, and seared spicy tuna w/ spicy mayo, eel sauce, masago, and green onion

Las Vegas

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber with unagi, avocado, crunchy flake, and eel sauce on top

Lollipop

Lollipop

$15.00

[Roll with no rice] Assorted fish, wasabikko, mango, and avocado; wrapped with cucumber and yuzu ponzu sauce on top

Medusa Roll

$16.00

White fish tempura, jalapeño, avocado, and spicy mayo; topped with seared tuna, fried onion and garlic ponzu

Mr. Bean

$12.00
Nemo

Nemo

$16.00

Spicy shrimp & crab and avocado, topped with salmon, eel sauce, chili oil, creamy sauce, masago, and green onion

North Shore

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, topped with spicy albacore, eel sauce, crunchy flakes, masago, and green onion

Philly Tempura

$13.00

Salmon, cream cheese, and avocado roll; deep fried tempura with eel sauce

Popcorn Lobster

Popcorn Lobster

$18.00

Langostino (Baby Lobster) tempura over Spicy shrimp&crab roll; with eel sauce, spicy mayo, Masago and green onion

Quartet

$17.00

Spicy salmon and shrimp tempura; topped with tuna and yellowtail with special ponzu sauce and masago

Rainbow

Rainbow

$15.00

California roll topped with assorted fish and avocado

Shiitake Roll

$12.00

Slot Machine

$12.00

Tempura roll stuffed with Tuna, Salmon, Albacore, Yellowtail, avocado, and cream cheese; served with eel sauce

Snow White

Snow White

$15.00

[Roll with no rice] Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, crab salad, spring mix, mango, and avocado wrapped in soy paper; topped with creamy sesame dressing, chili oil, and special ponzu sauce

Spider Roll

$14.00

Soft shell crab, crab salad, cucumber, gobo, masago with ponzu on the side

Submarine

$12.00

Tempura roll stuffed with spicy Tuna, avocado, cream cheese, and white fish; served with eel sauce, spicy mayo, masago, onion

Tiger Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, crab salad, and cucumber inside; topped with cooked shrimp, avocado, spicy mayo, and eel sauce

Tofu Dice

$12.00

Asparagus, cucumber, and avocado roll with fried tofu on top, topped with sesame dressing and sushi sauce

Twilight Octopus

$17.00

Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura in soy paper; topped with octopus, jalapeno, garlic and eel sauce, and yuzu ponzu

Twilight Yellowtail

$17.00

Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura in soy paper; topped with yellowtail, jalapeno, garlic and eel sauce, and yuzu ponzu

Wazabi Sashimi Wrap

Wazabi Sashimi Wrap

$19.00

[Roll with no rice] Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, and Albacore wrap spicy tuna and crab salad mix; with avocado, masago, eel sauce, creamy sesame dressing, and chili oil

Yellow Jacket

$15.00

Spicy tuna, avocado, and fresh jalapeño in soy paper; topped with mango, spicy mayo, and eel sauce

Hand Roll

Alaskan H/R

$6.00

Baked salmon, crab salad, avocado, cucumber

Albacore H/R

$6.00

with cucumber and avocado

Baked Scallop H/R

$6.00

Baked scallop with mayo and avocado

Blue Crab H/R

Blue Crab H/R

$10.00

Blue crab mixed with mayo and masago; wrapped in soy paper with avocado and cucumber

California H/R

$6.00

Crab salad, avocado, cucumber

Cucumber H/R

$5.00

Eel H/R

$6.00

with avocado, cucumber

Negi-Toro H/R

$10.00

Chopped toro with green onion

Pacific H/R

$6.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, avocado

Philadelphia H/R

$6.00

Salmon, cream cheese, avocado

Salmon H/R

$6.00

With avocado and cucumber

Salmon Skin H/R

$6.00

with cucumber, sprout, yamagobo, bonito flake

Shrimp Tempura H/R

$6.00

with avocado, cucumber

Spicy Albacore H/R

$6.00

with cucumber and sprout

Spicy Salmon H/R

$6.00

with cucumber and sprout

Spicy Scallop H/R

$6.00

with spicy mayo, masago, cucumber, sprout

Spicy SH & Crab H/R

$6.00

with avocado

Spicy Tuna H/R

$6.00

with cucumber and sprout

Spicy Yellowtail H/R

$6.00

with cucumber and sprout

Thousand Oaks H/R

$6.00

Shrimp tempura, imitation crab, avocado

Three Amigos H/R

$6.00

Spicy tuna, scallop, shrimp, cucumber, sprout

Tuna H/R

$6.00

with avocado and cucumber

Vegetable H/R

$5.00

Spring mix, asparagus, avocado, cucumber, yamagobo, and sprout

Yellowtail H/R

$6.00

with avocado and cucumber

Cut Roll

Alaskan C/R

$8.00

Baked salmon, crab salad, avocado, cucumber

Albacore C/R

$7.00

Baked Scallop C/R

$8.00

Baked scallop with mayo and avocado

Blue Crab C/R

$11.00

Blue crab mixed with mayo and masago; wrapped in soy paper with avocado and cucumber

California C/R

$8.00

Crab salad, avocado, cucumber

Cucumber C/R

$6.00

Eel C/R

$8.00

with avocado, cucumber

Negi-Toro C/R

$11.00

Chopped Toro with green onion

Pacific C/R

$8.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, avocado

Philadelphia C/R

$8.00

Salmon, cream cheese, avocado

Rice Roll

$5.00

Salmon C/R

$7.00

Salmon Skin C/R

$8.00

with cucumber, sprout, yamagobo, bonito flake

Shrimp Tempura C/R

$8.00

with avocado, cucumber

Spicy Albacore C/R

$8.00

with cucumber, sprout

Spicy Salmon C/R

$8.00

with cucumber, sprout

Spicy Scallop C/R

$8.00

with spicy mayo, masago, cucumber, sprout

Spicy SH & Crab C/R

$8.00

with avocado

Spicy Tuna C/R

$8.00

with cucumber, sprout

Spicy Yellowtail C/R

$8.00

with cucumber, sprout

Thousand Oaks C/R

$8.00

Shrimp tempura, crab salad, avocado

Three Amigos C/R

$8.00

Spicy tuna, scallop, shrimp, cucumber, sprout

Tuna C/R

$7.00

Vegetable C/R

$6.00

Spring mix, asparagus, avocado, cucumber, yamagobo, and sprout

Yellowtail C/R

$7.00

Rice Bowl

Premium Chirashi

Premium Chirashi

$60.00

Assorted fish over sushi rice incl. Ankimo, jumbo scallop, baby octopus salad, spicy tuna, calamari salad, Uni, Ikura, sweet shrimp, and Unagi.

Chirashi

Chirashi

$30.00

Assorted fish over sushi rice

Poke Bowl - Tuna

$16.00

Tuna Poke over sushi rice with seaweed salad and cucumber

Poke Bowl - Salmon

$16.00

Salmon Poke over sushi rice with seaweed salad and cucumber

Spicy Tuna Bowl

$15.00

Spicy tuna over sushi rice with cucumber

Chicken Bowl

$13.00

Chicken teriyaki over rice with steamed vegetable

Beef Bowl

$14.00

Beef teriyaki over rice with steamed vegetable

Mixed Chicken / Beef Bowl

$14.00

Chicken and beef teriyaki over rice with steamed vegetable

Salmon Teriyaki Bowl

$16.00

Salmon teriyaki over rice with steamed vegetable

Unagi Bowl

$17.00

Broiled eel over rice with tamago and cucumber

Combination

D-Chicken Combo

$18.00

Chicken teriyaki with steamed rice, salad, miso soup

D-Beef Combo

$18.00

Beef teriyaki with steamed rice, salad, miso soup

D-Salmon Combo

$19.00

Salmon teriyaki with steamed rice, salad, miso soup

D-Tonkatsu Combo

$18.00

Pork cutlet with steamed rice, salad, miso soup

D-Chicken-Katsu Combo

$18.00

Chicken katsu with steamed rice, salad, miso soup

D-Mix Tempura Combo

$18.00

Mixed tempura with steamed rice, salad, miso soup

Kids-Chicken

$10.00

Chicken teriyaki with steamed rice, miso soup

Kids-Beef

$10.00

Beef teriyaki with steamed rice, miso soup

Sides

Steamd Rice

$3.00

Sushi Rice

$4.00

Brown Rice

$4.00

Fried Rice

$4.00

Side- Crab Salad

$4.00

Side- Avocado

$3.00

Side- Masago

$3.00

Side- Gobo

$3.00

Side- Steamed Vegetable

$3.00

Fresh Wasabi

$3.00

Side- Chicken Teriyaki

$8.00

Side- Beef Teriyaki

$8.00

Side- Salmon Teriyaki

$9.00

Side- Tonkatsu

$8.00

Side- Chicken Katsu

$8.00

Extra Sauce - Eel Sauce

$0.75

Extra Sauce - Spicy Mayo

$0.75

Extra Sauce - Ponzu

$0.75

Extra Sauce - Spicy Ponzu

$1.00

Extra Sauce - Yuzu Ponzu

$1.00

Extra Sauce - Awesome Sauce

$1.00

Extra Sauce - Chili Oil

$0.75

Extra Sauce - Sriracha

$0.75

Extra Sauce - Teriyaki

$0.75

Desserts

Mochi Ice-cream

$6.00

Green Tea Ice-cream

$6.00

Vanilla Ice-cream

$6.00
F.B.I

F.B.I

$10.00

Fried banana with vanilla ice-cream

Non-Alcoholic

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Regular Iced Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Iced Green Tea

$4.00

Thai Iced Tea

$4.50

Apple Juice

$5.00

Sparkling Water

$4.50

Beer

Sapporo, Asahi, Kirin Ichiban, Kirin Lite, or Sapporo Can

Asahi S

$6.00

Kirin Ichiban S

$6.00

Kirin Light S

$6.00

Sapporo S

$6.00

Asahi L

$9.00

Kirin Ichiban L

$9.00

Kirin Light L

$9.00

Sapporo L

$9.00

Sapporo Black

$9.00

Lucky Beer

$8.00

Wine

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Merlot

$8.00

Pinot Noir

$7.00

Plum Wine

$7.00

Choya Plum Wine

$5.00

Sake

Dassai 39 (300 ml)

$30.00

Hakkaisan Junmai L

$50.00

Hakkaisan Junmai S

$24.00

Hot Sake L

$9.00

Hot Sake S

$6.00

Kikusuai-Organic 300

$20.00Out of stock

Kikusui-Junmai Ginjo 300

$18.00

Mio Sparkling

$15.00

Ozeki Pineapple Sake

$15.00

Ozeki Strawberry Sake

$15.00

SCB - Ginjo Sake

$12.00

SCB - Nigori Sake

$15.00

Suehiro Ken Premium Sake

$120.00

Suijin - Junmai Sake

$20.00

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Japanese Sushi Restaurant

Website

Location

3107 Colima Rd, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745

Directions

Gallery
Wazabi Sushi - Hacienda Heights image
Wazabi Sushi - Hacienda Heights image
Wazabi Sushi - Hacienda Heights image
Wazabi Sushi - Hacienda Heights image

