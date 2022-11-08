Wazwan
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Wazwan Chicago is inspired by the Kashmiri culinary tradition of the same name. Our take on Wazwan captures the intense flavors of India & South East Asia and expands them with classic French cooking techniques. We call it new wave South Asian cuisine!
Location
1742 W Division, Chicago, IL 60622
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Carbon Live Fire - West Town - 810 N Marshfield Av
No Reviews
810 N Marshfield Av Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurant