Wazwan

1742 W Division

Chicago, IL 60622

Order Again

Shared

PIckle Plate

$8.00

Seasonal Rotation of house pickles and condiements

Vada Pav

$10.00

Potato croquette, Sesame tomatillo, Grilled pickled chilies

Vegetable Pakora

$10.00

Rotating selection, Tamarind & Mint Chutney, Gochujang Honey

WazWings

$15.00

Porichattu Sauce, Crispy Garlic & Shallots, Pickled Red Onions

Nihari Momo

$15.00

(5) Beef Nihari Dumpling, Sichuan Peppercorns, Chili oil, House PIckles

Main

Kati Roll

$10.00

Spinach Serrano Chutney, Garlic Serrano Achaar, House Roti, PIckled Red Onions

Inalobon

$22.00

Grilled Market Fish, Tumeric Coconut Broth, Bok Choy, Red Bell Pepper, Rice Noodles, Palapa

Mushroom Korma

$20.00

Cashew butter, cinnamon, cardamom, basmati rice

THC Sando

$15.00

Tandoori Honey Chicken, gochujang aoli, Achaar, Tandoori Honey Butter, Fries

Chettinad Masala

$18.00

Chicken, Chettinad Spice, Curry leaves, Basmati Rice

Side

Cumin Rice

$5.00

Cumin Basmati Rice

Fries

$5.00

Roti

$5.00

Dessert

Seasonal Dessert

$8.00

Ask Your Server for Details

Tasting India pop up

Thc sliders

$12.00

Vandouvan Arancini

$13.00

Scallop Aguachile

$15.00

Coconut Curry Handpie

$8.00

Vada Pav

$10.00

N/A Drinks

Iced O.G. Masala Chai

$5.00

Black Tea, Milk ,Ginger, Cinnamon, Clove, Saffron Whipped Cream

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Bottled Water

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$6.00

MERCH

Wazwan Hat

$30.00

Wazwan Shirt

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wazwan Chicago is inspired by the Kashmiri culinary tradition of the same name. Our take on Wazwan captures the intense flavors of India & South East Asia and expands them with classic French cooking techniques. We call it new wave South Asian cuisine!

Location

1742 W Division, Chicago, IL 60622

Directions

