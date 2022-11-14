Restaurant header imageView gallery
WB's kitchen+catering

No reviews yet

279 Main Street

Frisco, TX 75036

CHEF'S DAILY SPECIAL

Beer Battered Fish Fry

$14.00

SOUPS

WB's Award Winning Chili (gf)

$15.00

pasture raised Texas beef, onions, spices, Lone Star beer, roasted tomatoes, slow simmered with no beans + shredded cheese on the side (16 oz)

Roasted Butternut Squash

$13.00

roasted butternut squash simmered with vegetable broth, thyme and caramelized onions for the perfect fall soup

Classic Minestrone

$13.00

SALADS

Garden Salad

$7.00

mixed greens, hot house cucumber, shredded carrot, grape tomato, croutons + choice of dressing (df) (gf)

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, parmesan + classic caesar dressing

Roasted Beet (gf) (vg)

Roasted Beet (gf) (vg)

$13.00

roasted beets, arugula, local goat cheese, candied pecans + orange vinaigrette

Cobb (gf)

Cobb (gf)

$16.00

grilled chicken, hard-cooked egg, tomato, avocado, bacon, blue cheese crumbles + buttermilk ranch dressing

ENTREES

Sauteed Chicken Picatta (gf)

Sauteed Chicken Picatta (gf)

$16.00

grilled chicken breast, whipped potatoes, wilted spinach + lemon-caper butter

Grilled Chicken + Rigatoni Pasta with Vodka Sauce

$14.00

grilled chicken breast, rigatoni pasta, pink vodka sauce + parmesan cheese

Beef Stroganoff

Beef Stroganoff

$17.00

meat sauteed with onion + cooked in rich beef broth sauce finished with sour cream + mushrooms over egg noodles

Spahetti + Meatballs

Spahetti + Meatballs

$18.00

nonni's famous meatballs, marinara sauce + spaghetti noodles

Red Wine Braised Lamb Bolognese

$22.00

slow simmered with rosemary + finished with cream over campanelle pasta + pecorino romano cheese

Crawfish + Andouille Sausage Pasta

Crawfish + Andouille Sausage Pasta

$18.00

bowtie pasta, andouille sausage, crawfish tails, diced tomato, scallions + tabasco cream

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$18.00

roasted butternut squash ravioli, sage brown butter + pecorino romano cheese

DESSERTS

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$6.00

three layer dark chocolate sponge with rich chocolate mousse filling

Decadant Brownie

Decadant Brownie

$3.00

the name says it all. made with chocolate chips / no nuts so its allergy friendly

New York Style Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$8.00

Pumpkin Blondie

$4.00

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Red Velvet Cake

$7.00

Pumpkin cheescake

$8.00

KIDS

Pasta + Butter

$4.00

bowtie pasta, butter + parmesan cheese - available with gluten-free pasta

Pasta + Marinara

$5.00

bowtie pasta, WB's marinara sauce + parmesan cheese - available with gluten-free pasta

Mac + Cheese

$5.00

WB's creamy delicious pasta + american cheese - available with gluten-free pasta

Chicken Tenders + Fries

$8.00

breaded chicken breasts tenders + crinkle cut french fries

Crinkle Cut French Fries

$3.00

crinkle cut french fries

Seasonal Veggie (gf)

$3.00

seasonal vegetable

Kid Salad (gf)

$3.00

mixed greens, carrot, cucumber, tomato + buttermilk ranch

QUICHE

Quiche Lorraine 10"

$20.00

classic lorraine made with eggs, cream, swiss cheese, bacon & caramelized onions sold frozen

Quiche Florentine 10"

$20.00

classic florentine made with eggs, cream, swiss cheese, spinach & caramelized onions

Quiche Farmers 10"

$22.00

made with eggs, cream, cubed ham, cheddar cheese, diced peppers, & onions

Quiche Goat Cheese 10"

$22.00

made with eggs, cream, asparagus, sun-dried tomatoes, local & goat cheese

Hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Celebrity Chef Crafted Seasonal Menu Meal Prep Plans Available Gourmet Catering To Go

Website

Location

279 Main Street, Frisco, TX 75036

Directions

