- Home
- /
- Ogden
- /
- Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- /
- WB's Eatery
WB's Eatery
164 Reviews
$$
455 25th street
Ogden, UT 84401
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Our Blends (Cocktails)
Dry Acapulco Smoke
DRY Blueberry Cookies
Small Handfull Blueberries Muddled BB Gastric Lime Juice Vanilla Oat Milk Highball
Dry Minty LemonHazed
Dry Sao Paulo's Lemon Deisel
Ritual Rum, Muddled Lemon, Simple Syrup, Sugar
Dry Spicy Grandaddy Purple
Beehive Vodka or Ritual Gin, Pomegranate Juice, Lime Juice, Jalapeño Simple, Muddled Cucumbers
DRY White Widow Colada
Monday Gin Coconut Milk Simple Syrup Lime Juice Tiki Cup
DRY Tiki and Tostada Friday Special
Dry Lavander Haze
Gin and tonic
Rum and coke
Dry Skywalker Margarita
Dry Hurricane Susane
Dry Southern OG
Dry Bloody Margie
Dry Spirits
Non-Alcoholic Beer
Athletic Brewing All Out, Non-Alcoholic 6 pk
Athletic Brewing Cerveza, Non-alcoholic - 6-pack
Athletic Brewing free Wave IPA, Non-alcoholic - 6-pack
Athletic Brewing Run Wild IPA, Non-Alcoholic - 6 Pack
Atoms Cosmos 4 pk, Non-Alcoholic
Atoms Golden 4 pk, Non-Alcoholic
Busty Lush She's Divine Oatmeal Dark, Non-Alcoholic - 4-pack
Busty Lush She's Passionate Tropical Weisse, Non-Alcoholic - 4-pack
No. 3, Non-Alcoholic beer
No. 7, Non-Alcoholic beer
Partake Peach Gose 6 pk, Non-Alcoholic
Surreal Red IPA 4 pk, Non-Alcoholic
Two Roots Brewing Enough Said Helles (Lager), Non Alcoholic - 6 pack
Two Roots Brewing Straight Drank IPA Helles (lager), Non Alcoholic - 6 pack
Non-Alcoholic Spirits, Mixers, & Elixirs
AVEC, Jalapeno
Barsmith Moscow Mule
Bitter Housewife Rouge
Bitters Hazelnut
Bitters Sampler Set (3PK)
Casamara Club Fora 4pk
Casamara Como 4 pk
Ceders Crisp
Ceders Wild
Celtic Soul
De Soi (bottle)
De Soi 4pk
DHOS Gin
DHOS Orange Liqueur, Non-Alcoholic
Ghia Ginger
Ghia Ginger 4pk
Ghia Ginger, Non-Alcoholic 4 pack
Ghia Le Spritz 4 pk
Hella Bitters & Soda Dry
Hella Bitters & Soda Dry 4 pk
Hella Bitters & Soda Ginger
Hella Bitters & Soda spritz
Hella Bitters & Soda spritz 4 pk
Hella Bitters 2 Pk
Hella Bitters 4 pk
Hella Bloody Mary Mix
Hella Hab Marg mix
Hella Margarita
Hella Moscow Mule Mix
Hella Old Fashioned mix
HipStirs Blackberry
HipStirs lavender Haze
Hopfin Blackberry
Hopfin Cashmere & Coconut
Hopfin Cashmere & Coconut 6pk
Infused - Blueberry Lavender
Infused - Hibiscus
Infused - Passion Peach
Infused - Vanilla Bean
Kentucky 74 NA Bourbon
KIN Dream light
KIN High Rhode
Lyre's Absinthe
Lyre's Dark Cane
Melati - Classic
Mindful Margarita
Mindful Mule
Mixcraft Blueberry Lavender
Mixcraft Orange
Mixcraft Vanilla peach
Mixly Pineapple Basil
Mixly Strawberry Pomegranate
Monday Gin, Non-Alcoholic
Monday Mezcal
Monday Whiskey, Non-Alcoholic
Non 4
Noughty Sparkling Chardonnay, Non-Alcoholic
Onda Amaro Club Soda
Pearsons Hibiscus Rose
Ritual Zero Proof Whiskey, Non-Alcoholic
Ritual Zero Rum
Ritual Zero Proof Tequila
Savor Dirty Martini Mix
Spiced Old Fashioned
Suckerpunch Hydration Pickle juice
Three Spirit Livener Elixir
Three Spirit Social Elixir
Töst Sparkling Tea, Non-Alcoholic
USKO Citrus Vodka, Non-Alcoholic
VIBE Deep South
VIBE Passionfruit
VIBE Raspberry
Non-Alcoholic Wines
Töst Sparkling Tea, Non-Alcoholic
Thomas and Scott Noughty Sparkling Chardonnay NA
Luminara Chardonnay, Non-Alcoholic
Luminara Red Blend, Non-Alcoholic
Null Prickly Red, Non-Alcoholic
Null Sparkling Rose, Non-Alcoholic
Sovi Sparkling Rose can, Non-Alcoholic
Surely Cabernet, Non-Alcoholic
Surely Pinot Noir, Non-Alcoholic
Surely Sav Blanc, Non-Alcoholic
Wen Shan Bao Zhong Tea, Non-Alcoholic
Board And A Bottle Thomas And Scott
RTD, Non-alcoholic
Bodega Fridge Drinks
Aura Bora
Be Thirsty Water
Cloud Water Hemp Beverage
Coca Cola
Coca Cola
Cock n Bull
Cock n Bull
Dr. Brew
Dr. Brew
Dry Bubbly
ELDER FLOWER
Gruvi Bubbly Singles
Kin 4pack
Kin Mind Beverage
Mash Soda
Milli D8
Mindful Spirit 4Pack
Mindful Spirit Single
Organic Kombucha
Pop Soda
Pulp Story Health Shot
Recess Hemp Soda
Rishi Botanical Sparkling
Rishi Botanical Sparkling
Sanpellegrino Flavor 12 oz
Sanpellegrino Flavor 12 oz
SanPelligrino 16.9 oz Bottle
SanPelligrino 16.9 oz Bottle
Shrub and Club Single
Shrub and Club Single
Slingshot Coffee
Sunshine Sparkling Energy
Taika Adaptogen Coffee
Wasatch Coffee Black
Wasatch Coffee
Wasatch Coffee White
Wasatch Coffee
BuzzKill NA
Build A Bar
Athletic All Out 6pack
DHOS Gin Bottle
DHOS Orange NA Liquer Bottle
DIRTY MARTINI MIX Bottle
Dead Artist Society Patch
Fly Paper Glass Tumbler
Fly Paper Glass Tumbler
Gin Cocktail Kit
Gin Cocktail Kit
Glass Mezcal Decanter
Hella 5 Bitters Set
Hella 5 Bitters Set
Hella Bitter Bloody Mix
Hella Bitter Bloody Mix
Hella Bitter Habanero Marg Mix
Hella Bitter Habanero Marg Mix
Hella Bitter Margarita Mix
Hella Cocktail Margarita Mix
Hella Bitters and Soda
Hella Bitters and Soda
Hella Moscow Mule Mix
Hella Cocktail Moscow Mule Mix
Hella Old Fashioned Mix
Hella Cocktail Old Fashioned Mix
ICE MOLD
ICE MOLD
Ice Cube Infused Molds
Lyre's NA Cordials
Milli D8
Mindful Spirit 4Pack
Monday Gin Bottle
Monday Whiskey Bottle
Non-Alcoholic Monday Whiskey
Ritual Zero 3 Pack
Ritual Zero 3 Pack
Ritual Zero Proof Gin Bottle
Ritual Zero Proof Gin
Ritual Zero Proof Rum Bottle
Ritual Zero Proof Rum
Ritual Zero Proof Tequila Bottle
Ritual Zero Proof Tequila
Ritual Zero Proof Whiskey Bottle
Ritual Zero Proof Whiskey
Root 7 Ltd CBD Book
Root 7 Ltd CBD Book
Root 7 Ltd Cocktail Wax Bag
Root 7 Ltd Cocktail Wax Bag
Root 7 Ltd Dipped Mug Half n Half
Root 7 Ltd Dipped Mug Half n Half
Root 7 Ltd Geo Clear Carafe
Root 7 Ltd Geo Clear Carafe
Root 7 Ltd Pink Salt Shots
Root 7 Ltd Pink Salt Shots
Root 7 Ltd Strainer Titanium
Root 7 Ltd Strainer Titanium
Seedlip Bottle
The Golden Type Beer Glass Positive n Shit
The Golden Type Beer Glass Positive n Shit
The School of Life Glasses
The School of Life Glasses
Tiki Cocktail Picks
TOST Bottle
Trixie and Milo Party in a Pint Glass
Trixie and Milo Party in a Pint Glass
Viski Cigar Holder Flask
Viski Cigar Holder Flask
Viski Decanter
Viski Decanter
Viski Flask Gold
Viski Flask Gold
Viski HighBall Glass Set
Viski HighBall Glass Set
Viski Margarita Glass
Viski Margarita Glass
Viski Martini Glass Set
Viski Martini Glass Set
W&P Craft Cocktail Kit
W&P Craft Cocktail Kit
W&P Ice Tray
W&P Ice Tray
Word For Word Cocktail Stir
Word For Word Cocktail Stir
Coffee Bar
Cannabis and Coffee T-shirt Lets Get High
Cannabis and Coffee T-shirt Lets Get High
Citizen Ruth Mug
Citizen Ruth Mug
Doma Coffee (Bag)
Doma Coffee (Bag)
Gfit Republic Amp Mug
Gfit Republic Amp Mug
Gift Republic Butterfly Thermos
Gift Republic Butterfly Thermos
Just Get High Coffee Mug
Just Get High Coffee Mug
Kings Peak Retail
Kings Peak Retail
Pig Mug
Pig Mug
Popcorn Custom Art Thermos
Popcorn Custom Art Thermos
Popcorn Custom Artist Mug
Popcorn Custom Artist Mug
Popcorn Custom Photo Mug
Popcorn Custom Photo Mug
Popcorn Custom Travel Lens Mug
Popcorn Custom Travel Lens Mug
Porter Mug
Porter Mug
Root 7 Ltd Dipped Mug Half n Half
Root 7 Ltd Dipped Mug Half n Half
Scream Inside Your Heart Mug
Scream Inside Your Heart Mug
TeaPig Retail Box
TeaPig Retail Box
The Found Face Mug
The Found Face Mug
The Golden Type Pothead Mug
The Golden Type Pothead Mug
Wake & Bake Mug
WB's Mug
WB's Mug
WB's Thermos
WB's Thermos
Gift Boxes
Margarita cocktail kit (no -alcoholic)
Minimal Bento Box
Dark & Stormy cocktail box (non-alcoholic)
Hella Moscow mule mixer and a ritual non alcoholic rum
Bloodie Margie cocktail box - non-alcoholic
Hella Bloody Mary mix , ritual non-alcoholic gin and a small bag of pickles
WB’s Deluxe Bud Box
WB’s CBD oil, WB’s tray, WB’s grinder, small ritual or seedlip, small WB’s candle
Bloodie Margie cocktail box - non-alcoholic
Hella Bloody Mary mix , ritual non-alcoholic gin and a small bag of pickles
Home Essentials
Amore Aroma Diffuser
Amore Aroma Diffuser
Anact Bath Towel
Anact Bath Bowel
Anact Hand Towel
Anact Hand Towel
Anact Tote Bag
Anact Tote Bag
Bad Grandma Desgins Sassy Towels
Bad Grandma Desgins Sassy Towels
Bamboo Toothbrush 4pack
Bamboo Toothbrush 4pack
Bamboo Toothbrush Single
Bamboo Toothbrush Single
Calm Caren Drag Candle
Calm Caren Drag Candle
Calm Caren Worst Mom Candle
Calm Caren Worst Mom Candle
Cannabis Incense
Cannabis Incense
Floyd & Fred Hot Lime - extra hot
Floyd & Fred Hot Lime - extra hot
Floyd & Fred Hot Lime - orignal
Floyd & Fred Hot Lime - orignal
Gift Republic Happiness Bath Bomb
Gift Republic Happiness Bath Bomb
Gift Republic Rainbow Soap
Gift Republic Rainbow Soap
High Sun Low Moon - Golden Oil
Golden Oil
High Sun Low Moon - Hymm to Hair Oil
Hymm to Hair Oil
High Sun Low Moon Incense
High Sun Low Moon Incense
High Sun Low Moon Incense Blends (3 piece)
High Sun Low Moon Incense Blends (3 piece)
Hot wildflower honey
Jacobsen Salt (Big Salt)
Jacobsen Salt (Big Salt)
Jacobsen Salt Co - Blackberry
Blackberry
Jacobsen Salt Co - Habanero Salt
Habanero Salt
Jacobsen Salt Co - Pink Salt
Pink Salt
Jacobsen Salt Co - Raw Honey
Raw Honey
Jacobsen Salt Co - Red Aleae Salt
Red Aleae Salt
Mame Candles 4oz
Mame Candles 4oz
Mame Candles 8oz
Mame Candles 8oz
Mame Salts
Mame Salts
Middle Brothers Hot Sauce
Mud and Maker Middle Finger Plate
Mud and Maker Middle Finger Plate
Mud and Maker Small Weed Plate
Mud and Maker Small Weed Plate
Natural Habitat Dish Towels 3
Natural Habitat Dish Towels 3
Normal Tote
Normal Tote
Picnic Knife
Picnic Knife
Porter Mug
Porter Mug
Porter Seal Tight Bowl W&P
Porter Seal Tight Bowl W&P
Porter Utensil Set W&P
Porter Utensil Set W&P
Provisions Curry Garlic
Provisions Italian Herb
Root 7 Ltd Cocktail Wax Bag
Root 7 Ltd Cocktail Wax Bag
Sazerac Candle
Sazerac Candle
School of Life Bag
School of Life Bag
Stashlogix Alma Bag
Stashlogix Alma Bag
Stashlogix Burgandy Bag Basic
Stashlogix Burgandy Bag Basic
The Amercian Gift Company Amore Diffuser
The Amercian Gift Company Amore Diffuser
The American Gift Company Amore Diffuser Blue
The American Gift Company Amore Diffuser Blue
The Golden Type Zipper Pouch Makeup Bag
The Golden Type Zipper Pouch Makeup Bag
W&P Chili Hot Sauce Kit
W&P Chili Hot Sauce Kit
WB's Candle
WB's Candle
Wb's Candle 1.3 oz (black)
WB's Candle 3.5 oz (silver)
WB's Candle 3.5 oz
Wb's Candle 7oz (black)
The Branded
3 Jams
Blueberry Lavendar, Strawberry Rhubar, Lemon Pinapple Jams.
4 Jams
4 Jams - customer choice
5 Jams
5 Jams - customer choice
6 Jams
6 Jams - customer choice
Insert Brand Coaster Wb's
Insert Brand Coaster Wb's
Insert Brand Wb's Pop Socket
Insert Brand Wb's Pop Socket
Pig & A Jelly Jar Lunchbox
Pig & A Jelly Jar Lunchbox
Pig Baseball Tee
Pig Baseball Tee
Pig Beanie
Pig Beanie
Pig Branded Jam
Pig Glass
Pig Glass
Pig Hoodie
Pig Hoodie
Pig Mug
Pig Mug
Pig Pint Glass
Pig Pint Glass
Pig Socks
White Pig Socks
Pig Socks Black
BLACK PIG SOCKS
Pig Sticker
Pig Sticker
Pig Tee Shirt
Pig Tee Shirt
WB's Beanie
WB's Beanie
WB's Candle
WB's Candle
Wb's Candle 1.3 oz (black)
WB's Candle 3.5 oz (silver)
WB's Candle 3.5 oz
Wb's Candle 7oz (black)
WB's Grinder
WB's Grinder
WB's Hoodie
WB's Hoodie
WB's Lunchbox
WB's Lunchbox
WB's Mug
WB's Mug
WB's Thermos
WB's Thermos
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
MORE THAN A RESTAURANT, IT’S A LIFESTYLE… We’re casual in every way, but we take our love of food, drink, and friends seriously! Art on the walls, cocktails in the shaker, coffee in the press - WB’s Eatery is your spot to kickback with friends, shop the market, and live the lifestyle.
455 25th street, Ogden, UT 84401