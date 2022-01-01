Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Burgers
Bars & Lounges

WB's Eatery

164 Reviews

$$

455 25th street

Ogden, UT 84401

Our Blends (Cocktails)

Dry Acapulco Smoke

$12.00

DRY Blueberry Cookies

$10.00

Small Handfull Blueberries Muddled BB Gastric Lime Juice Vanilla Oat Milk Highball

Dry Minty LemonHazed

$9.00

Dry Sao Paulo's Lemon Deisel

$12.00

Ritual Rum, Muddled Lemon, Simple Syrup, Sugar

Dry Spicy Grandaddy Purple

$10.00

Beehive Vodka or Ritual Gin, Pomegranate Juice, Lime Juice, Jalapeño Simple, Muddled Cucumbers

DRY White Widow Colada

$12.00

Monday Gin Coconut Milk Simple Syrup Lime Juice Tiki Cup

DRY Tiki and Tostada Friday Special

$9.00

Dry Lavander Haze

$10.00

Gin and tonic

$5.00

Rum and coke

$5.00

Dry Skywalker Margarita

$12.00

Dry Hurricane Susane

$12.00Out of stock

Dry Southern OG

$10.00

Dry Bloody Margie

$10.00

Dry Spirits

Ritual Zero Proof Whiskey

$7.00

Ritual Zero Proof Tequila

$7.00

Ritual Zero Proof Gin

$7.00

Kentucky 74 NA Bourbon

$8.00

Non-Alcoholic Beer

Athletic Brewing All Out, Non-Alcoholic 6 pk

$12.99

Athletic Brewing Cerveza, Non-alcoholic - 6-pack

$5.00+

Athletic Brewing free Wave IPA, Non-alcoholic - 6-pack

$5.00+

Athletic Brewing Run Wild IPA, Non-Alcoholic - 6 Pack

$5.00+

Atoms Cosmos 4 pk, Non-Alcoholic

$9.99

Atoms Golden 4 pk, Non-Alcoholic

$9.99

Busty Lush She's Divine Oatmeal Dark, Non-Alcoholic - 4-pack

$5.00+

Busty Lush She's Passionate Tropical Weisse, Non-Alcoholic - 4-pack

$5.00+

No. 3, Non-Alcoholic beer

$4.99

No. 7, Non-Alcoholic beer

$4.99

Partake Peach Gose 6 pk, Non-Alcoholic

$11.99

Surreal Red IPA 4 pk, Non-Alcoholic

$13.99

Two Roots Brewing Enough Said Helles (Lager), Non Alcoholic - 6 pack

$5.00+

Two Roots Brewing Straight Drank IPA Helles (lager), Non Alcoholic - 6 pack

$5.00+

Non-Alcoholic Spirits, Mixers, & Elixirs

AVEC, Jalapeno

$2.50

Barsmith Moscow Mule

$5.99

Bitter Housewife Rouge

$18.95

Bitters Hazelnut

$18.99

Bitters Sampler Set (3PK)

$18.99

Casamara Club Fora 4pk

$19.99

Casamara Como 4 pk

$19.99

Ceders Crisp

$26.99

Ceders Wild

$26.99

Celtic Soul

$23.22

De Soi (bottle)

$25.00

De Soi 4pk

$25.00

DHOS Gin

DHOS Orange Liqueur, Non-Alcoholic

DHOS Orange Liqueur, Non-Alcoholic

$24.99

Ghia Ginger

$5.99

Ghia Ginger 4pk

$13.99

Ghia Ginger, Non-Alcoholic 4 pack

$13.99

Ghia Le Spritz 4 pk

$13.99

Hella Bitters & Soda Dry

$3.99

Hella Bitters & Soda Dry 4 pk

$14.99

Hella Bitters & Soda Ginger

$3.99

Hella Bitters & Soda spritz

$3.99

Hella Bitters & Soda spritz 4 pk

$14.99

Hella Bitters 2 Pk

$17.99

Hella Bitters 4 pk

$14.99

Hella Bloody Mary Mix

$12.99

Hella Hab Marg mix

$12.99

Hella Margarita

$12.99

Hella Moscow Mule Mix

$12.99

Hella Old Fashioned mix

$12.99

HipStirs Blackberry

$14.00

HipStirs lavender Haze

$14.00

Hopfin Blackberry

$2.99

Hopfin Cashmere & Coconut

$2.99

Hopfin Cashmere & Coconut 6pk

$18.99

Infused - Blueberry Lavender

$17.99

Infused - Hibiscus

$17.99

Infused - Passion Peach

$17.99

Infused - Vanilla Bean

$17.99

Kentucky 74 NA Bourbon

$8.00

KIN Dream light

$39.83

KIN High Rhode

$39.83

Lyre's Absinthe

$35.99

Lyre's Dark Cane

$35.99

Melati - Classic

$52.99

Mindful Margarita

$4.99

Mindful Mule

$4.99

Mixcraft Blueberry Lavender

$17.99

Mixcraft Orange

$17.99

Mixcraft Vanilla peach

$17.99

Mixly Pineapple Basil

$20.00

Mixly Strawberry Pomegranate

$20.00
Monday Gin, Non-Alcoholic

$39.99

Monday Mezcal

$42.99
Monday Whiskey, Non-Alcoholic

$44.99

Non 4

$29.99
Noughty Sparkling Chardonnay, Non-Alcoholic

$6.50+

Onda Amaro Club Soda

$2.99

Pearsons Hibiscus Rose

$25.95
Ritual Zero Proof Whiskey, Non-Alcoholic

$26.99

Ritual Zero Rum

$7.00

Ritual Zero Proof Tequila

$7.00

Savor Dirty Martini Mix

$13.99

Spiced Old Fashioned

$11.99

Suckerpunch Hydration Pickle juice

$4.99

Three Spirit Livener Elixir

$18.50

Three Spirit Social Elixir

$18.50
Töst Sparkling Tea, Non-Alcoholic

$3.75+

USKO Citrus Vodka, Non-Alcoholic

$25.99

VIBE Deep South

$27.16

VIBE Passionfruit

$27.16

VIBE Raspberry

$27.16

Non-Alcoholic Wines

Töst Sparkling Tea, Non-Alcoholic

$10.00

Thomas and Scott Noughty Sparkling Chardonnay NA

$24.00+

Luminara Chardonnay, Non-Alcoholic

$23.99

Luminara Red Blend, Non-Alcoholic

$23.99

Null Prickly Red, Non-Alcoholic

$33.99

Null Sparkling Rose, Non-Alcoholic

$29.99

Sovi Sparkling Rose can, Non-Alcoholic

$7.00

Surely Cabernet, Non-Alcoholic

$29.99

Surely Pinot Noir, Non-Alcoholic

$26.99

Surely Sav Blanc, Non-Alcoholic

$26.99

Wen Shan Bao Zhong Tea, Non-Alcoholic

$24.99

Board And A Bottle Thomas And Scott

$15.00

RTD, Non-alcoholic

Mingle cosmo

$4.99

Mingle Bellini

$4.99

Soda

$3.00

MixoloSHE 4 Pack

$13.99

Mingle 4pk cosmo, NA

$13.99

Mingle 4pk Bellini, NA

$13.99

MixoloSHE- Any age

$5.99

Bodega Fridge Drinks

Aura Bora

$2.29

Be Thirsty Water

$2.00

Cloud Water Hemp Beverage

$7.99

Cock n Bull

Dr. Brew

Dry Bubbly

$4.99

ELDER FLOWER

$2.99

Gruvi Bubbly Singles

$4.99

Kin 4pack

$24.99

Kin Mind Beverage

$7.99

Mash Soda

$4.00

Milli D8

$8.99

Mindful Spirit 4Pack

$16.99

Mindful Spirit Single

$4.99

Organic Kombucha

$3.49

Pop Soda

$3.99

Pulp Story Health Shot

$3.99

Recess Hemp Soda

$8.99

Rishi Botanical Sparkling

Sanpellegrino Flavor 12 oz

SanPelligrino 16.9 oz Bottle

Shrub and Club Single

Slingshot Coffee

$2.99

Sunshine Sparkling Energy

$2.50

Taika Adaptogen Coffee

$4.99

Wasatch Coffee Black

Wasatch Coffee White

BuzzKill NA

$7.99+

Build A Bar

Athletic All Out 6pack

$15.99

DHOS Gin Bottle

$29.99

DHOS Orange NA Liquer Bottle

$29.99

DIRTY MARTINI MIX Bottle

$13.99

Fly Paper Glass Tumbler

Gin Cocktail Kit

Glass Mezcal Decanter

$26.99

Hella 5 Bitters Set

Hella Bitter Bloody Mix

Hella Bitter Habanero Marg Mix

Hella Bitter Margarita Mix

Hella Bitters and Soda

Hella Moscow Mule Mix

Hella Old Fashioned Mix

ICE MOLD

Ice Cube Infused Molds

$13.99

Lyre's NA Cordials

$34.99

Milli D8

$8.99

Mindful Spirit 4Pack

$16.99

Monday Gin Bottle

$39.99

Monday Whiskey Bottle

$36.99

Non-Alcoholic Monday Whiskey

Ritual Zero 3 Pack

Ritual Zero Proof Gin Bottle

Ritual Zero Proof Rum Bottle

Ritual Zero Proof Tequila Bottle

Ritual Zero Proof Whiskey Bottle

Root 7 Ltd CBD Book

Root 7 Ltd Cocktail Wax Bag

Root 7 Ltd Dipped Mug Half n Half

Root 7 Ltd Geo Clear Carafe

Root 7 Ltd Pink Salt Shots

Root 7 Ltd Strainer Titanium

Seedlip Bottle

$36.99

The Golden Type Beer Glass Positive n Shit

The School of Life Glasses

Tiki Cocktail Picks

$17.99

TOST Bottle

$10.99

Trixie and Milo Party in a Pint Glass

Viski Cigar Holder Flask

Viski Decanter

Viski Flask Gold

Viski HighBall Glass Set

Viski Margarita Glass

Viski Martini Glass Set

W&P Craft Cocktail Kit

W&P Ice Tray

Word For Word Cocktail Stir

Coffee Bar

Cannabis and Coffee T-shirt Lets Get High

Citizen Ruth Mug

Doma Coffee (Bag)

Gfit Republic Amp Mug

Gift Republic Butterfly Thermos

Just Get High Coffee Mug

Kings Peak Retail

Pig Mug

Popcorn Custom Art Thermos

Popcorn Custom Artist Mug

Popcorn Custom Photo Mug

Popcorn Custom Travel Lens Mug

Porter Mug

Root 7 Ltd Dipped Mug Half n Half

Scream Inside Your Heart Mug

TeaPig Retail Box

The Found Face Mug

The Golden Type Pothead Mug

Wake & Bake Mug

$18.00

WB's Mug

WB's Thermos

Gift Boxes

Margarita cocktail kit (no -alcoholic)

$40.99

Minimal Bento Box

Dark & Stormy cocktail box (non-alcoholic)

$40.99

Hella Moscow mule mixer and a ritual non alcoholic rum

Bloodie Margie cocktail box - non-alcoholic

$34.99Out of stock

Hella Bloody Mary mix , ritual non-alcoholic gin and a small bag of pickles

WB’s Deluxe Bud Box

$99.99

WB’s CBD oil, WB’s tray, WB’s grinder, small ritual or seedlip, small WB’s candle

Bloodie Margie cocktail box - non-alcoholic

$34.99Out of stock

Hella Bloody Mary mix , ritual non-alcoholic gin and a small bag of pickles

Home Essentials

Amore Aroma Diffuser

Anact Bath Towel

$35.00

Anact Bath Bowel

Anact Hand Towel

Anact Tote Bag

Bad Grandma Desgins Sassy Towels

Bamboo Toothbrush 4pack

Bamboo Toothbrush Single

Calm Caren Drag Candle

Calm Caren Worst Mom Candle

Cannabis Incense

Floyd & Fred Hot Lime - extra hot

Floyd & Fred Hot Lime - orignal

Gift Republic Happiness Bath Bomb

Gift Republic Rainbow Soap

High Sun Low Moon - Golden Oil

$40.00

Golden Oil

High Sun Low Moon - Hymm to Hair Oil

$32.00

Hymm to Hair Oil

High Sun Low Moon Incense

High Sun Low Moon Incense Blends (3 piece)

Hot wildflower honey

$15.00

Jacobsen Salt (Big Salt)

Jacobsen Salt Co - Blackberry

$12.99

Blackberry

Jacobsen Salt Co - Habanero Salt

$11.99

Habanero Salt

Jacobsen Salt Co - Pink Salt

$11.99

Pink Salt

Jacobsen Salt Co - Raw Honey

$12.99

Raw Honey

Jacobsen Salt Co - Red Aleae Salt

$10.99

Red Aleae Salt

Mame Candles 4oz

Mame Candles 8oz

Mame Salts

Middle Brothers Hot Sauce

$9.99

Mud and Maker Middle Finger Plate

Mud and Maker Small Weed Plate

Natural Habitat Dish Towels 3

Normal Tote

Picnic Knife

Porter Mug

Porter Seal Tight Bowl W&P

Porter Utensil Set W&P

Provisions Curry Garlic

$9.99

Provisions Italian Herb

$9.99

Root 7 Ltd Cocktail Wax Bag

Sazerac Candle

School of Life Bag

Stashlogix Alma Bag

Stashlogix Burgandy Bag Basic

The Amercian Gift Company Amore Diffuser

The American Gift Company Amore Diffuser Blue

The Golden Type Zipper Pouch Makeup Bag

W&P Chili Hot Sauce Kit

WB's Candle

Wb's Candle 1.3 oz (black)

$9.99

WB's Candle 3.5 oz (silver)

$15.00

WB's Candle 3.5 oz

Wb's Candle 7oz (black)

$14.99

The Branded

3 Jams

$22.00

Blueberry Lavendar, Strawberry Rhubar, Lemon Pinapple Jams.

4 Jams

$28.00

4 Jams - customer choice

5 Jams

$33.00

5 Jams - customer choice

6 Jams

$40.00

6 Jams - customer choice

Insert Brand Coaster Wb's

Insert Brand Wb's Pop Socket

Pig & A Jelly Jar Lunchbox

Pig Baseball Tee

Pig Beanie

Pig Branded Jam

$8.00

Pig Glass

Pig Hoodie

Pig Mug

Pig Pint Glass

Pig Socks

$12.00

White Pig Socks

Pig Socks Black

$16.50

BLACK PIG SOCKS

Pig Sticker

Pig Tee Shirt

WB's Beanie

WB's Candle

Wb's Candle 1.3 oz (black)

$9.99

WB's Candle 3.5 oz (silver)

$15.00

WB's Candle 3.5 oz

Wb's Candle 7oz (black)

$14.99

WB's Grinder

WB's Hoodie

WB's Lunchbox

WB's Mug

WB's Thermos

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

MORE THAN A RESTAURANT, IT’S A LIFESTYLE… We’re casual in every way, but we take our love of food, drink, and friends seriously! Art on the walls, cocktails in the shaker, coffee in the press - WB’s Eatery is your spot to kickback with friends, shop the market, and live the lifestyle.

Website

Location

455 25th street, Ogden, UT 84401

Directions

