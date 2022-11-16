Wildlife Brewing imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Pizza

Wildlife Brewing

407 Reviews

$$

145 S Main Street

Victor, ID 83455

Popular Items

Large Cheese
12 Chicken Wings
Large Carnivore

Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.75

Chopped Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, croutons and cracked peppercorn.

House Salad

$7.75

Mixed greens with carrots, cucumbers, red onions and crutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Starters

12 Chicken Wings

$18.75

6 Chicken Wings

$11.95

Breadsticks

$10.00

Your choice of plain or topped with garlic butter or herbed butter. served with your choice of dipping sauces: Marinara, pesto, or Mighty Bison beer cheese. Add cheese for $2 or garlic for $.75.

208 Chips

$9.95

Salted Idaho potato chips. Served with Siracha ketchup, ranch, BBQ sauce or house beer cheese

Super Pretzel

$7.95

Served with whole grain mustard or house beer cheese

Grizzly Fries

$10.50

One pound of golden and sweet potato fries. Served with your choice of sauce: BBQ, Ranch, Chipolte Ranch, or Beer cheese.

Chicken Tender Basket

$17.50

Fried chicken tenders served with french fries. Upgrade to grizzly fries for $1.00 more. Served with your choice of Siracha ketchup, Ranch, BBQ, Buffalo, Beer Cheese, or Ketchup

Pizza

Large Cheese

$22.50

This is where you build your own pizza! $2.50 per topping.

Large Carnivore

$33.75

Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, pepperoni and extra cheese.

Large Herbivore

$31.25

Mushrooms, red onions, red bell peppers, and fresh tomatoes.

Large BBQ Chicken

$31.25

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onion, and fresh scallions after baking.

Large Pesto Chicken

$33.75

Pesto sauce, Chicken, Red Bell Peppers and fresh basil after cooking.

Large The Hut

$31.25

Pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, & red bell peppers

Large Polecat

$31.25

Pepperoni, Pineapple, and Feta

Large Buffalo Chicken

$31.25

Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, red onions, Celery and fresh scallions after baking.

Large Florentine

$33.75

Alfredo sauce, garlic, Parmesan Cheese, Fresh spinach. Topped with tomatoes and basil after cooking.

Large Margherita

$31.25

Tomato basil infused olive oil sauce, garlic, Parmesan, oregano, tomatoes and fresh basil after baking.

Large Flamethrower

$33.75

Spicy marinara, pepperoni Italian sausage, jalapeños and Franks Hot Sauce after cooking.

Large Dirty Margherita

$33.75

Bruschetta mix (olive oil, tomatoes, basil, garlic, oregano), mozzarella, parmesan, feta, bacon, with a balsamic glaze & fresh basil after cooking

Gluten Free

$15.75

10 Inch personal cheese. Additional toppings $1.25

6 Pack

6 Pack Mighty Bison Brown

$10.00

This Gold medal winner (2019, NABA) is "our flagship beer". A dark American brown ale that is malty and complex with a hoppy finish. This is a brown with attitude! Brewed with Northern Brewer and Cascade hops.  ABV 6.0% IBU 40

6 Pack Go Big! Golden

$10.00

Our lightest bodied beer that's easy drinking with very light hop character and a hint of tropical flavor in the finish.  ABV 4.6% IBU 18

6 Pack Hopstafarian IPA

$10.00

Modern brewers are Hopstafarians by trade. Pursuing the balance between hops and malt to experience the ultimate in flavor and aroma. Brewed with Cascade, Centennial, and Amarillo hops.   ABV 6.9% IBU 88

6 Pack Cerveza de Rio Mexican Lager

$10.27

This Mexican Style Lager was crafted as an ode to our amazing waterways. No matter your activity of choice, this refreshingly crisp lager is best served on the river. ABV 5.4% IBU 18

6 Pack 4 O’clock Session IPA

$10.27

This session IPA is the perfect balance between local malt and regional hops. this brew is packed with big fruity aromas from mosaic hops and pleasant bitterness from Chinook and Centennial hops.  ABV 5.8% IBU 60

Crowler Can

19.2 oz Go Big! Lager

$8.00Out of stock

19.2 oz Cerveza de Rio Mexican Lager

$8.00

This Mexican Style Lager was crafted as an ode to our amazing waterways. No matter your activity of choice, this refreshingly crisp lager is best served on the river. ABV 5.4% IBU 18

19.2 oz Golden Guava Sour

$8.00Out of stock

This Golden Sour brewed with pink guava gives way to a balanced tartness with tropical notes and melon. Who says you can't make fruit beers in the winter? 5.0% ABV 7 IBU's

19.2 oz 4 O'Clock Session IPA

$8.00

This session IPA is the perfect balance between local malt and regional hops. this brew is packed with big fruity aromas from mosaic hops and pleasant bitterness from Chinook and Centennial hops.  ABV 5.8% IBU 60

19.2 oz Super Fast Pale Ale

$8.00

19.2oz Pow Surfer Stout

$8.00Out of stock

This oatmeal stout is as crushable as a blue-bird powder day at the Ghee. Enjoy it's rich, roasted barley aroma and smooth, balanced body while reminiscing on pow days past and dreaming of those to come! ABV 5.5% IBU 40

19.2 oz Hopstafarian IPA

$8.00Out of stock

Modern brewers are Hopstafarians by trade. Pursuing the balance between hops and malt to experience the ultimate in flavor and aroma. Brewed with Cascade, Centennial, and Amarillo hops.   ABV 6.9% IBU 88

19.2 oz Big Bear Double IPA

$9.00

19.2 oz Marzen

$8.00

We brewed this fine German Lager to welcome the fall season! This Lager's malt forward appearance and subtle toasted notes with a crisp, clean finish will leave you wishing that fall and this beer could be a year long event.  ABV 5.6% IBU 22

19.2 oz Mighty Bison Brown

$8.00Out of stock

This Gold medal winner (2019, NABA) is "our flagship beer". A dark American brown ale that is malty and complex with a hoppy finish. This is a brown with attitude! Brewed with Northern Brewer and Cascade hops.  ABV 6.0% IBU 40

19.2 oz I Ain't Your Huckleberry -Sour

$9.00

A well balanced sour beer brewed with blueberry, blackberry, and black currants. No huckleberries were harmed in the making of this beer. ABV 5.1% IBU 7

19.2 oz Barrel Aged Mightier Bison Double Brown

$12.50Out of stock

LIMITED RELEASE: Brewed in honor of our fan favorite and flagship beer Mighty Bison Brown. We bumped up the ABV and aged this double brown for 6 months in a Four Roses Bourbon barrel to give you this rare treat. Enjoy!  ABV 9.5% IBU25

19.2 oz Go Big! Golden

$8.00

Our lightest bodied beer that's easy drinking with very light hop character and a hint of tropical flavor in the finish.  ABV 4.6% IBU 18

19.2 oz Schwarzbier

$8.00

4.8% ABV, 30 IBU's - A rich dark lager! The perfect bier does exist!

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

145 S Main Street, Victor, ID 83455

Directions

Gallery
Wildlife Brewing image
Wildlife Brewing image

Map
