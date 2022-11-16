- Home
Wildlife Brewing
407 Reviews
$$
145 S Main Street
Victor, ID 83455
Popular Items
Salads
Starters
12 Chicken Wings
6 Chicken Wings
Breadsticks
Your choice of plain or topped with garlic butter or herbed butter. served with your choice of dipping sauces: Marinara, pesto, or Mighty Bison beer cheese. Add cheese for $2 or garlic for $.75.
208 Chips
Salted Idaho potato chips. Served with Siracha ketchup, ranch, BBQ sauce or house beer cheese
Super Pretzel
Served with whole grain mustard or house beer cheese
Grizzly Fries
One pound of golden and sweet potato fries. Served with your choice of sauce: BBQ, Ranch, Chipolte Ranch, or Beer cheese.
Chicken Tender Basket
Fried chicken tenders served with french fries. Upgrade to grizzly fries for $1.00 more. Served with your choice of Siracha ketchup, Ranch, BBQ, Buffalo, Beer Cheese, or Ketchup
Pizza
Large Cheese
This is where you build your own pizza! $2.50 per topping.
Large Carnivore
Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, pepperoni and extra cheese.
Large Herbivore
Mushrooms, red onions, red bell peppers, and fresh tomatoes.
Large BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onion, and fresh scallions after baking.
Large Pesto Chicken
Pesto sauce, Chicken, Red Bell Peppers and fresh basil after cooking.
Large The Hut
Pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, & red bell peppers
Large Polecat
Pepperoni, Pineapple, and Feta
Large Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, red onions, Celery and fresh scallions after baking.
Large Florentine
Alfredo sauce, garlic, Parmesan Cheese, Fresh spinach. Topped with tomatoes and basil after cooking.
Large Margherita
Tomato basil infused olive oil sauce, garlic, Parmesan, oregano, tomatoes and fresh basil after baking.
Large Flamethrower
Spicy marinara, pepperoni Italian sausage, jalapeños and Franks Hot Sauce after cooking.
Large Dirty Margherita
Bruschetta mix (olive oil, tomatoes, basil, garlic, oregano), mozzarella, parmesan, feta, bacon, with a balsamic glaze & fresh basil after cooking
Gluten Free
10 Inch personal cheese. Additional toppings $1.25
6 Pack
6 Pack Mighty Bison Brown
This Gold medal winner (2019, NABA) is "our flagship beer". A dark American brown ale that is malty and complex with a hoppy finish. This is a brown with attitude! Brewed with Northern Brewer and Cascade hops. ABV 6.0% IBU 40
6 Pack Go Big! Golden
Our lightest bodied beer that's easy drinking with very light hop character and a hint of tropical flavor in the finish. ABV 4.6% IBU 18
6 Pack Hopstafarian IPA
Modern brewers are Hopstafarians by trade. Pursuing the balance between hops and malt to experience the ultimate in flavor and aroma. Brewed with Cascade, Centennial, and Amarillo hops. ABV 6.9% IBU 88
6 Pack Cerveza de Rio Mexican Lager
This Mexican Style Lager was crafted as an ode to our amazing waterways. No matter your activity of choice, this refreshingly crisp lager is best served on the river. ABV 5.4% IBU 18
6 Pack 4 O’clock Session IPA
This session IPA is the perfect balance between local malt and regional hops. this brew is packed with big fruity aromas from mosaic hops and pleasant bitterness from Chinook and Centennial hops. ABV 5.8% IBU 60
Crowler Can
19.2 oz Go Big! Lager
19.2 oz Cerveza de Rio Mexican Lager
This Mexican Style Lager was crafted as an ode to our amazing waterways. No matter your activity of choice, this refreshingly crisp lager is best served on the river. ABV 5.4% IBU 18
19.2 oz Golden Guava Sour
This Golden Sour brewed with pink guava gives way to a balanced tartness with tropical notes and melon. Who says you can't make fruit beers in the winter? 5.0% ABV 7 IBU's
19.2 oz 4 O'Clock Session IPA
This session IPA is the perfect balance between local malt and regional hops. this brew is packed with big fruity aromas from mosaic hops and pleasant bitterness from Chinook and Centennial hops. ABV 5.8% IBU 60
19.2 oz Super Fast Pale Ale
19.2oz Pow Surfer Stout
This oatmeal stout is as crushable as a blue-bird powder day at the Ghee. Enjoy it's rich, roasted barley aroma and smooth, balanced body while reminiscing on pow days past and dreaming of those to come! ABV 5.5% IBU 40
19.2 oz Hopstafarian IPA
Modern brewers are Hopstafarians by trade. Pursuing the balance between hops and malt to experience the ultimate in flavor and aroma. Brewed with Cascade, Centennial, and Amarillo hops. ABV 6.9% IBU 88
19.2 oz Big Bear Double IPA
19.2 oz Marzen
We brewed this fine German Lager to welcome the fall season! This Lager's malt forward appearance and subtle toasted notes with a crisp, clean finish will leave you wishing that fall and this beer could be a year long event. ABV 5.6% IBU 22
19.2 oz Mighty Bison Brown
This Gold medal winner (2019, NABA) is "our flagship beer". A dark American brown ale that is malty and complex with a hoppy finish. This is a brown with attitude! Brewed with Northern Brewer and Cascade hops. ABV 6.0% IBU 40
19.2 oz I Ain't Your Huckleberry -Sour
A well balanced sour beer brewed with blueberry, blackberry, and black currants. No huckleberries were harmed in the making of this beer. ABV 5.1% IBU 7
19.2 oz Barrel Aged Mightier Bison Double Brown
LIMITED RELEASE: Brewed in honor of our fan favorite and flagship beer Mighty Bison Brown. We bumped up the ABV and aged this double brown for 6 months in a Four Roses Bourbon barrel to give you this rare treat. Enjoy! ABV 9.5% IBU25
19.2 oz Go Big! Golden
Our lightest bodied beer that's easy drinking with very light hop character and a hint of tropical flavor in the finish. ABV 4.6% IBU 18
19.2 oz Schwarzbier
4.8% ABV, 30 IBU's - A rich dark lager! The perfect bier does exist!
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
145 S Main Street, Victor, ID 83455