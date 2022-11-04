Well Crafted Beer Company - Ambler Ambler

Reba 500ml

$18.00

Bourbon Barrel Imperial Stout - 12.2% Assertive. Deep. Warm. This special brew pours opaque with a chocolate brown head and presents an inviting bourbon nose. An assertive - almost bright - first sip carries through on a rock-steady, deep & roasty malt base. Along the way we find hints of: velvety dark cherry, dark chocolate, raisin, molasses, enveloped throughout with warming charred oak bourbon barrel presence. It coats and warms pleasantly and with even measure, leaving only the need for another sip. This is a beer you can trust without question, until the end. Like the black Labrador member of the Well Crafted family it is named in memory of, our girl Reba.