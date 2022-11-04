  • Home
Well Crafted Beer Company - Ambler Ambler

No reviews yet

300 Brookside Ave Building 19

Suite E

Ambler, PA 19002

4-Pack - Anniversary DIPA
4-Pack - Censai
4-Pack - Hop Monger

4-PACKS

4-Pack - #Witting

4-Pack - #Witting

$14.00

Witbier - 5% - A refreshing and effervescent Belgian Ale, brewed with coriander, orange peel and a generous helping of malted and raw wheat. A nuanced Belgian ester profile brings along lovely notes of coriander, raw honey, wild flowers, and a touch of citrus.

4-Pack - Anniversary DIPA

4-Pack - Anniversary DIPA

$20.00

Hazy DIPA - 8.4% This year's anniversary IPA is packed with an intriguing blend of hops including a potent experimental hop. Brewed with Strata, Triumph, Citra Cryo, and HBC-586, which lend vibrant notes of wild strawberries, sugar-coated Orange gummies, and overripe limey honeydew. Cheers to another year!

4-Pack - Blonde Americano

4-Pack - Blonde Americano

$18.00

Coffee Blonde Ale - 5.8% A tasty, eye-opening Blonde Ale. Brewed with lactose and conditioned on Madagascar Vanilla beans and freshly roasted coffee from our friends at Backyard Beans Coffee Company. The blend of rich coffee, fresh vanilla, and smooth milk sugar offer a delicious and inviting experience.

4-Pack - Business Casual

4-Pack - Business Casual

$14.00

Pilsner 5.6% - A win-win for you and your taste buds! We brewed this Pilsner with the finest imported German pils malt and hopped gently with Saaz. Smooth, balanced and approachable. It's just business, let's keep it casual.

4-Pack - Censai

4-Pack - Censai

$18.00

IPA - 6.8% A fresh, delicious IPA bursting with aromas of blueberry, mango and pine. This fluffy, fruit bomb was brewed with heaps of pungent Mosaic and Centennial hops.

4-Pack - Cirrocumulus

4-Pack - Cirrocumulus

$16.00

Hazy Pale Ale - 5.8% Brewed with oats and wheat malt and heavy hopped with Galaxy, Citra, and Cascade in the kettle and fermenter. Notes of pineapple creamsicles, piña coladas, and candied grapefruit clouds.

4-Pack - For Friends

4-Pack - For Friends

$16.00

Dry Hopped Multigrain Saison - 4.4% - Brewed in collaboration with our good friends at Brothers Kershner, this quaffable multigrain Saison was brewed with the finest Pilsner, wheat, spelt and oat malts and dry-hopped singularly with New Zealand Kohatu hops. Fermented with an expressive saison yeast, it finishes dry and zippy. Notes of raw honey, white tea and pleasant tropical fruit. Best shared in the company of good friends!

4-Pack - Heygar

4-Pack - Heygar

$18.00

IPA - 7.4% Tropical and complex, this oaty IPA was crushed with loads of pungent Citra, Sabro, and Idaho 7. Notes of candied coconut, citrus mango, and dank apricots.

4-Pack - Hop Monger

4-Pack - Hop Monger

$18.00

IPA - 7.1% One of our crowd favorite IPAs double dry hopped with Citra, Simcoe, Mosaic and Amarillo. Beautiful and pungent notes of Peach Ring Candy, Meyer Lemon, Champagne mango, and a hint of Pine Sap.

4-Pack - Levitate

4-Pack - Levitate

$20.00

Double IPA - 8% This bold and pungent Double IPA is completely saturated with juicy hop oils. Brewed with spelt and wheat, and aggressively hopped with Citra, Ekuanot, and a humbling touch of Columbus. Notes of citrus cantaloupe, wild blackberries, lime, and birthday cake.

4-Pack - Mystic Cow

4-Pack - Mystic Cow

$16.00

Milk Stout - 5.8% A devilishly smooth and surprisingly sessionable Milk Stout, brewed with silky oats and a balanced helping of milk sugar. Each delicious sip offers a bouquet of bakers chocolate, espresso, dark fruits, and sweetened condensed milk.

4-Pack - Punch in the Pumpkin

4-Pack - Punch in the Pumpkin

$20.00

Imperial Pumpkin Ale - 8% A bold Imperial Pumpkin brewed with a special blend of spices and conditioned on fresh Punch in the Face coffee from our friends at Backyard Beans Coffee Company. A seasonal treat to be sure!

4-Pack - Saison Sorrel

4-Pack - Saison Sorrel

$18.00

Ginger and Hibiscus Super Saison - 7.9% Dry, floral, and dangerously enticing. This pink-hued saison was lightly spiced with pink peppercorns and steeped with tons of hibiscus flowers, fresh ginger and Simcoe and Amarillo hops. Both piquant and fruity, complex and comforting, this is one of our favorite saisons. Notes of Pink Cadillacs, jazz saxophone solos and Jamaican Holidays.

4-Pack - Short Schwarz

4-Pack - Short Schwarz

$16.00

Schwarzbier 5% - An autumnal crusher, this sessionable dark lager was brewed with the finest Pilsner and Munich malts alongside a blend of roasted malts to give a depth of flavor while maintaining drinkability. Hopped gently with noble Saaz, this beer will leave you pining for the dog days of summer wearing your favorite shorts; short ones of course.

4-Pack - Weisenheimer

4-Pack - Weisenheimer

$18.00

Weizenbock - 8.2% Dark, strong, and hazy German wheat beer. Made with a variety of roasted malts and gobs of malted wheat. Aged for many moons, this beer gives notes of chocolate chip banana bread, Sherry, and liquid happiness

4-Pack - Wolf Pajamas

4-Pack - Wolf Pajamas

$22.00

Imperial Stout - 10.5% A silky, decadent pour of pure indulgence. This Imperial Stout was brewed with a mountainous array of kilned and roasted malts, giving powerful notes of baker's chocolate, Dulce De Leche, ice cream sundae, and dark cherry.

4-Pack - ZeHefe

4-Pack - ZeHefe

$14.00

ZeHefe - Hefeweizen - 5.4% Our take on the German classic. This crisp, slightly tart and refreshing wheat beer is balanced with a touch of traditional German hops. Pleasant notes of clove, orange peel and a hint of banana.

BOTTLES

Reba 500ml

Reba 500ml

$18.00

Bourbon Barrel Imperial Stout - 12.2% Assertive. Deep. Warm. This special brew pours opaque with a chocolate brown head and presents an inviting bourbon nose. An assertive - almost bright - first sip carries through on a rock-steady, deep & roasty malt base. Along the way we find hints of: velvety dark cherry, dark chocolate, raisin, molasses, enveloped throughout with warming charred oak bourbon barrel presence. It coats and warms pleasantly and with even measure, leaving only the need for another sip. This is a beer you can trust without question, until the end. Like the black Labrador member of the Well Crafted family it is named in memory of, our girl Reba.

SOLEN 500ml

SOLEN 500ml

$13.00Out of stock

Baltic Porter - 8.9%. Velvety smooth, this robust Lager was brewed with loads of Munich and specialty malts, hopped gently with noble Saaz, and then cold conditioned for an extended time. Enticing notes of candied molasses, bitter-sweet chocolate chunks, and roasted marshmallows.

CROWLERS

#Witting - Crowler

#Witting - Crowler

$15.00

Belgian Witbier - 5% A refreshing and effervescent Belgian Ale, brewed with coriander, orange peel and a generous helping of malted and raw wheat. A nuanced Belgian ester profile brings along lovely notes of coriander, raw honey, wild flowers, and a touch of citrus.

Heygar - Crowler

Heygar - Crowler

$17.00

IPA - 7% Tropical and complex, this oaty IPA was crushed with loads of pungent Citra, Sabro, and Idaho 7. Notes of candied coconut, citrus mango, and dank apricots.

Hop Monger - Crowler

Hop Monger - Crowler

$17.00

IPA - 7.1% One of our crowd favorite IPAs double dry hopped with Citra, Simcoe, Mosaic and Amarillo. Beautiful and pungent notes of Peach Ring Candy, Meyer Lemon, Champagne mango, and a hint of Pine Sap.

Levitate - Crowler

Levitate - Crowler

$20.00

DIPA - 8%. This bold and pungent Double IPA is completely saturated with juicy hop oils. Brewed with spelt and wheat, and aggressively hopped with Citra, Ekuanot, and a humbling touch of Columbus. Notes of citrus cantaloupe, wild blackberries, lime, and birthday cake.

Mystic Cow - Crowler

Mystic Cow - Crowler

$15.00

Milk Stout - 5.5% A devilishly smooth and surprisingly sessionable Milk Stout, brewed with silky oats and a balanced helping of milk sugar. Each delicious sip offers a bouquet of bakers chocolate, espresso, dark fruits, and sweetened condensed milk.

Pumpkin Spiced Blonde Americano - Crowler

Pumpkin Spiced Blonde Americano - Crowler

$15.00

Pumpkin Spice Latte Blonde Americano - 5.8% Our house favorite Blonde Americano amped up with a special blend of pumpkin spices!

Punch in the Pumpkin - Crowler

Punch in the Pumpkin - Crowler

$20.00

Imperial Pumpkin - 8% A bold Imperial Pumpkin brewed with a special blend of spices and conditioned on fresh Punch in the Face coffee from our friends at Backyard Beans Coffee Company. A seasonal treat to be sure

Saison Sorrel - Crowler

Saison Sorrel - Crowler

$17.00

Ginger and Hibiscus Super Saison - 7.9% Dry, floral, and dangerously enticing. This pink-hued saison was lightly spiced with pink peppercorns and steeped with tons of hibiscus flowers, fresh ginger and Simcoe and Amarillo hops. Both piquant and fruity, complex and comforting, this is one of our favorite saisons. Notes of Pink Cadillacs, jazz saxophone solos and Jamaican Holidays.

Short Schwarz - Crowler

Short Schwarz - Crowler

$15.00

Schwarzbier - 5% An autumnal crusher, this sessionable dark lager was brewed with the finest Pilsner and Munich malts alongside a blend of roasted malts to give a depth of flavor while maintaining drinkability. Hopped gently with noble Saaz, this beer will leave you pining for the dog days of summer wearing your favorite shorts; short ones of course.

Wisenheimer - Crowler

Wisenheimer - Crowler

$20.00

Dark, strong, and hazy German wheat beer. Made with a variety of roasted malts and gobs of malted wheat. Aged for many moons, this beer gives notes of chocolate chip banana bread, Sherry, and liquid happiness.

Lil Monger - Crowler

$15.00
Puddle Jumper - Crowler

Puddle Jumper - Crowler

$15.00

Saison - 6%. Dry, effervescent and empirically balanced, this refreshing saison will leaving you wanting sip after sip. Brewed with the finest Pilsner malt, a touch of rye and hopped gently with Crystal . Notes of wildflower honey, lemon verbena, dry white picnic wine, and long drives through the Belgian countryside. It will give you a hop in your step to jump any puddle life throws in your path!

Mother of Perle - Crowler

Mother of Perle - Crowler

$13.00

Kölsch - 5% An easy drinking ale. We gently hopped this classic German style with Perle hops in the kettle and then fermented it cool for a smooth and approachable drinking experience.

SHIRTS

Ladies Grey

Ladies Grey

$20.00

Ladies Anvil dark gray cotton crewneck T shirt.

Ladies Army Green V-Neck

Ladies Army Green V-Neck

$20.00

Ladies Army Green Slinky V-Neck with a metallic gold hop on front and the Well Crafted logo on the back.

Men's Black

Men's Black

$20.00

Gildan Dry Blend Black T Shirt with distressed hop logo on the front and standard logo on the back.

Men's Grey

Men's Grey

$20.00

Heather Gray Next Level Crew T Shirt

Men's Navy

Men's Navy

$20.00

Gildan Navy T Shirt with gold metallic WCBC front and gold metallic logo on the back.

Men's Red

Men's Red

$20.00

Red Next Level Crew T Shirt with White Heather Texture

HATS

Black Beanie

Black Beanie

$15.00

Black beanie with detachable black pom and Well Crafted logo tag.

Grey Beanie

Grey Beanie

$15.00

Dark Gray beanie with embroidered green hop logo on the side.

Baseball Cap

Baseball Cap

$20.00

Flexfit dark gray fitted hat with embroidered hop on the side and "Well Crafted Beer Company" text embroidered on the back.

SWAG

Carabiner

Carabiner

$4.00

Green carabiner with bottle opener, key chain, and Well Crafted logo.

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
300 Brookside Ave Building 19, Suite E, Ambler, PA 19002

