W&C Dining

680 Maine Avenue Southwest

Washington, DC 20024

Popular Items

MYO Sandwich
Fresh Cut Fruit Salad
Turkey Burger

Mains

Sides

Sides

$2.67

gingered jasmine rice (v) (gf); spinach lentil salad & mustard dressing (vg); chef's daily vegetable (vg) (gf); or scalloped potatoes (v) (gf)

Grilled Tuna Steak

Grilled Tuna Steak

$13.14

worstershire ponzu glaze, jasmine rice, cucumber, red pepper salad, & lotus root chips

Grill

Angus Cheeseburger

Angus Cheeseburger

$9.36

angus burgers come with lettuce, tomato and onion on a Kaiser roll. Grilled to your preferred temp.

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$7.60

turkey burger comes with lettuce, tomato and onion on a Kaiser roll. Turkey Burgers are cooked well done.

3 Grain Veggie Burger (v)

$7.55
Sirloin Steak Hoagie

Sirloin Steak Hoagie

$8.93

grilled, shaved sirloin steak grilled with provolone, grilled peppers & onions, ciabatta.

French Fries

French Fries

$1.49

choose from: skin on fries with parmesan herb salt regular skin on fries

Grilled Fish Du Jour Entrée

$15.64

chefs selection of grilled fish, simply prepared with olive oil, salt and pepper choice of (2) daily sides

Ginger Fried Calamari

Ginger Fried Calamari

$13.22

chili dipping sauce, carrots and arugula salad

Stir Fry Vegetables (v)

Stir Fry Vegetables (v)

$9.08

sweet peppers, shiitake mushrooms, carrots and bean sprouts

Andouille Sausage Roll

$10.84

peppers, onions, calabria chili, and remoulade sauce on a torpedo roll

Deli

MYO Sandwich

MYO Sandwich

$5.74

choose your bread, protein and toppings. Choose up to 6 toppings including protein.

The Antipasto

The Antipasto

$9.13

mortadella, salami, capicola, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onion, roasted red pepper, and hoagie oil on a sub roll.

Fried Eggplant Wrap (v)

Fried Eggplant Wrap (v)

$9.80

arugula, sun dried tomato pesto, and sharp provolone

Corned Beef Special

Corned Beef Special

$10.40

thin sliced corned beef, pepper relish, russian dressing, coleslaw, and swiss cheese on rye bread

Turkey Mostardo

Turkey Mostardo

$8.22

baby spinach, sliced tomato, and fontina cheese on ciabatta

Salads

Pan Toasted Sumac Chicken

Pan Toasted Sumac Chicken

$11.90

sumac chicken, farro, arugula, frisee, green apple, manzanilla olives, parmesan, pecans, and creamy roasted pepper dressing

Baby Kale and Avocado (v) (gf)

Baby Kale and Avocado (v) (gf)

$9.23

baby kale, sliced avocado, chickpeas, roasted sweet potato, and coconut ranch dressing

Roasted Red Beets & Goat Cheese (v) (gf)

Roasted Red Beets & Goat Cheese (v) (gf)

$9.13

red beets, crumbled goat cheese, roasted peppers, sun dried apricots, babt spinach, pistachios, and honey wine vinaigrette

Chopped Classic Chef Salad

Chopped Classic Chef Salad

$10.52

turkey, smoked ham, bacon, cheddar, cucumber, red onions, peppercorn ranch dressing

Soup

Chef's Daily Soup

$3.84+

Manhattan Shrimp Stew

Featured Weekly Soup

$5.62+

Lentil Vegetable

Sweet & Savory

Deep River

Deep River

$1.91
Miss Vickies
$1.36

Miss Vickies

$1.36
Brownie Bar

Brownie Bar

$3.74
Fresh Cut Fruit Salad
$7.62

Fresh Cut Fruit Salad

$7.62
Fresh Whole Fruit
$1.25

Fresh Whole Fruit

$1.25

3 Musketeers

$2.95

Twix

$2.95

York Peppermint Pattie

$2.95

Beverages

Nat'l Brand Name Soda (12oz)
$1.36

Nat'l Brand Name Soda (12oz)

$1.36
Boylan Black Cherry
$2.77

Boylan Black Cherry

$2.77
Cream Soda

Cream Soda

$1.93
San Pellegrino Italian Fruit Soda
$2.48

San Pellegrino Italian Fruit Soda

$2.48
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$1.36
Nantucket Nectar
$2.99

Nantucket Nectar

$2.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Seasons is proud to serve Williams & Connolly

680 Maine Avenue Southwest, Washington, DC 20024

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

