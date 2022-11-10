Order from Winchester Roots Winchester

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Winchester Roots

No reviews yet

888 E. Washington St.

Winchester, IN 47394

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

7 Cheese Mac & Cheese
BYO Pizza
BBQ Nachos

Appetizers

BBQ Nachos

$8.99+

Tortilla Chips fried in-house in our clean Red Velvet Lard, Loaded with shredded cheddar, asiago & your choice of Tree Hill Farms Pulled Pork or Chicken with our new Kansas City BBQ sauce. Baked in the stone oven and topped with fresh slaw, fresh jalapenos, fresh sweet peppers, & drizzled with lime crema.

Buffalo Bread

$9.99

House made Buffalo Chicken Dip (cream cheese, cheddar cheese, Tree Hill Farms Chicken, our fresh ranch dressing & buffalo sauce) Served with bites of warm baked Italian bread

Chips & Salsa

$6.49
Garlic Cheese Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

$4.99+

A full or half 12" loaf of French Bread cut open and topped with real butter, garlic & herbs, Mozzarella/Provolone cheese and baked in our stone oven. Served with a side of classic Red Sauce.

Margherita Bread

Margherita Bread

$5.99+

A full or half 12" loaf of french bread cut open and topped with our Simple Red Sauce, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil & Fresh Mozzarella Slices baked in our stone oven.

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$7.99

Pizza

Check the Facebook page for this week's special pizza!
Backyard Garden

Backyard Garden

$18.99

White Base, Fresh Spinach, Mushroom, Red Onion, Sweet Bell Pepper, Tomato, Black & Green Olives, Light Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese, Feta Cheese, topped with a swirl of house-made Honey Balsamic Dressing

Smokehouse Brisket

$17.99
Smokehouse Pork

Smokehouse Pork

$17.99

Our house made local favorite Candy Apple BBQ Sauce, Tree Hill Farms Red Velvet Pulled Pork & Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese.

Breakfast Pizza

$16.99
Smokehouse Buffalo Chicken

Smokehouse Buffalo Chicken

$17.99

White Base, Smoked Pulled Chicken, Red Onion, Fresh Tomato, Banana Peppers, Mozzarella/Provolone and White Cheddar Cheese topped with our house made Buffalo Sauce

Butcher Block

Butcher Block

$23.99

A clean meat lover's dream! Classic Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Smoked Pulled Chicken, Smoked Pulled Pork, Ham, Bacon, & Italian Beef. Meat sourced from Tree Hill Farms with the exception of Ezzo Pepperoni and Fontanini Italian Beef

BYO Pizza

$12.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.99

Fresh Ranch Dressing, Tree Hill Farms Smoked Pulled Chicken, Red Onion, Fresh Tomato, Tree Hill Farms Bacon, Mozzarella/Provolone & White Cheddar Cheese

Happy Hawaiian

Happy Hawaiian

$16.99

Happy in your mouth! Our sweet Candy Apple BBQ sauce, Tree Hill Farms sliced ham, pineapple, Tree Hill Farms bacon pieces, Mozzarella/Provolone cheese.

Margherita

Margherita

$14.99

The classic Neapolitan pizza! Simple Red Sauce made with Fire Roasted tomatoes, fresh garlic and olive oil topped with fresh tomato, fresh basil and fresh mozzarella slices.

Run of the Mill

Run of the Mill

$18.99

Classic Red Sauce, Italian Sausage (house-made from Tree Hill Farms heritage breed hogs,) Pepperoni, Red Onion, Sweet Bell Peppers, Banana Peppers, Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese

The Goat

The Goat

$17.99

White Base with a drizzle of Honey, Fresh Spinach, Mushroom, Caramelized Onion, & Goat Cheese Crumbles.

The Whole Farm

The Whole Farm

$22.99

Classic Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Mushroom, Red Onion, Sweet Bell Peppers, Green & Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese

Tuscan Chicken

$17.99

Dairy Barn

$17.99

Stonebaked Subs

Smoked Pulled Chicken, Ranch Dressing, Red Onion, Tomato, Bacon,Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese on French Bread baked in our stone oven. Topped with lettuce and a little extra ranch.
Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.49

Smoked Pulled Chicken, Ranch Dressing, Red Onion, Tomato, Bacon,Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese on French Bread baked in our stone oven. Topped with lettuce and a little extra ranch.

Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$9.99

Chicago Style Fontanini thin sliced roasted Italian Beef marinated in its own juice on a french sub bun with Mozzarella/Provolone cheese. Served with Pepperoncinis on the side.

Pizza

Pizza

$8.49

Classic Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Sweet Bell Peppers, Banana Peppers, & Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese on a french sub bun baked in our stone oven.

Ultimate Italian

Ultimate Italian

$10.99

Delicious Tree Hill Farms ham & Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Red Onion, Sweet Bell Peppers, Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese on a french sub bun baked in our stone oven. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato & Honey Balsamic Dressing.

Windy City

$10.99

BBQ

BBQ mac

$12.99

Brisket Dinner

$15.99

Brisket mac

$13.99

Buffalo mac

$11.99

Chicken Dinner

$13.99

Pork Dinner

$14.99

Smoked Pulled Brisket Sandwich

$9.99

Smoked Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Tree Hill Farms smoked whole chicken pulled and piled on a Martin's Famous Potato roll topped with your choice of sauce.

Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.99

Red Velvet smoked pulled pork from Tree Hill Farms topped with your choice of sauce on Martin's Famous Potato Roll.

Salads

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$9.99

Smoked pulled Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Grape Tomatoes, a Hard Boiled Egg, Avocado, Blue Cheese crumbles on a bed of beautiful fresh mixed greens. Topped with house-made Honey Balsamic Dressing

Garden Salad

$7.49

Greens & Apples Salad

$8.99Out of stock
Greens & Berries Salad

Greens & Berries Salad

$8.99

A summer party in your mouth! Fresh mixed berries, Crumbled Feta Cheese, Maple Candied Pecans on a bed of beautiful mixed greens topped with our made-from-scratch sweet Poppyseed Dressing. Add Smoked Pulled Pork or Chicken for $2

Italian Salad

Italian Salad

$9.99

Beautiful Mixed Greens with Fresh Mushroom, Red Onion, Sweet Bell Peppers, Grape Tomatoes, Whole Black & Green Olives, Artichoke Hearts, Pepperoncini, Shredded

Sides

7 Cheese Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Cavatappi Macaroni prepared with a made-from-scratch 5-cheese sauce topped with two more cheeses and baked to order in our stone oven. Make it a meal by topping it with our smoked pulled pork or chicken.

Apple Bacon Cole Slaw

$3.99

Apple Sauce

$1.99

Brisket Baked Beans

$3.99

Green Beans & Bacon

$2.99

Herb & Parmesan Fries

$2.99

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$3.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$3.99Out of stock

Side Ceasar Sld

$3.99

Pasta Salad

$3.99Out of stock

Desserts

Cheesecake

$5.99

Dessert Pizza

$3.99+

Desserts by Dana

$6.99Out of stock

Fresh Baked Zucchini Cake with Brown Sugar Frosting

Texas Sheet Cake

$3.99

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.99

Gooey Brownie

$6.99

Ice Crean On Side

Sauces

Candy Apple Mild

$0.79

Candy Apple Spicy

$0.79

Coffee BBQ

$0.79

Alabama White

$0.79

Bistro Sauce

$0.79

Carolina Mustard

$0.79

Ranch

$0.79

Buffalo

$0.79

Maple Cream

$0.79

Kansas City

$0.79

Kids Menu

Personal Pizza

$5.99

Pork Slider

$5.99

Chicken Slider

$5.99

Street Tacos

Pork Tacos

$13.99

Chicken Tacos

$12.99

Guacamole

HARD CIDER

Angry Orchard Apple

$5.00

Woodchuck Apple

$5.00

NON -ALCOHOLIC

Brooklyn Special Effects IPA

$5.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$4.00

Sam Adams Just the Haze IPA

$5.00

SELTZER

Bud Light Black Cherry

$5.00

Bud Light Lemon Lime

$5.00

Bud Light Lemonade Seltzer

$5.00

Bud Light Mango

$5.00

Bud Light Strawberry

$5.00

Truly Black Cherry

$5.00

Truly Blueberry Acai

$5.00

Truly Fruit Punch

$5.00

Truly Mango

$5.00

Truly Passion Fruit

$5.00

Truly Pineapple

$5.00

Truly Strawberry Lime

$5.00

Truly Watermelon Kiwi

$5.00

Truly Wild Berry

$5.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00

White Claw Natural Lime

$5.00

Event

Fruity Falcon

$5.00

Young Falcon

$5.00

Falcon Turning

$4.00

Flights

Lemonade Flight

$18.00

Mimosa Flight

$18.00

Old Fashioned Flight

$22.00

Bourbon Smash Flight

$22.00

Mojito Flight

$18.00

Fall Cocktail Flight

$25.00

SINGO SPECIALS

Strawberry Wine

$5.50

Tequila Sunrise

$4.00+

Mint Julep

$5.00+

Gin & Juice

$4.00+

SUMMER COCKTAILS

Paloma

$5.25

Fire Fire

$5.50

Lemon Lavender Gin-Spritz

$5.25

Peach Bellini

$5.25

Pineapple Bourbon Smash

$8.00

Bubbly Sangria

$5.25

Rootini

$5.25

FALL COCKTAILS

Campfire Old Fashion

$10.00

Smoked Maple Old Fashion

$10.00

Pumpkin White Russian

$8.00

Sanderson Sister Sangria

$8.00

Beetlejuice

$8.00

Poison Aple

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Farm to Table Pizza & BBQ

888 E. Washington St., Winchester, IN 47394

