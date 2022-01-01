Willow Creek Youth Park
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to Willow Creek! Enjoy the game! Online Orders are available during scheduled games and closes 15 minutes prior to the end of the games.
Location
7530 Quarry Road, Knoxville, TN 37938
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cookie Truck 1 Knoxville - 7117 Regal Lane
No Reviews
7117 Regal Lane Knoxville, TN 37918
View restaurant
Hexagon Brewing - Knoxville
No Reviews
1002 Dutch Valley Dr Suite 101 Knoxville, TN 37918
View restaurant