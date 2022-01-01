Restaurant header imageView gallery

Willow Creek Youth Park

review star

No reviews yet

7530 Quarry Road

Knoxville, TN 37938

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Sticks
Mini Corn Dogs

Sandwich Items

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$4.50
Hamburger

Hamburger

$4.00
Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$2.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$4.50
BBQ Sandwich

BBQ Sandwich

$5.00

Other Entree

Nachos

Nachos

$2.00
Fries

Fries

$2.00
Pickle Fries

Pickle Fries

$3.00
Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$3.00
Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$4.00
Mini Corn Dogs

Mini Corn Dogs

$3.50
BBQ Fries

BBQ Fries

$5.00

Bowl of Chili

$2.00

Specials

Smoked Wings

Smoked Wings

$8.00

Tender, smoked wings tossed in your choice of sauce.

Frito Chili

Frito Chili

$4.00

Fritos Chips topped with Chili, Nacho Cheese, Shredded Cheese, Black Olives, Jalapenos, and Sour Cream!

Bowl of Chili

$2.50

Soda

Coke

Coke

$2.00

Coke - 16.9oz Bottle

Coke - Diet

Coke - Diet

$2.00

16.9oz bottle

Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.00
Coke Zero - Cherry

Coke Zero - Cherry

$2.00Out of stock

16.9 oz

Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

16.9oz bottle

Dr Pepper - Diet

Dr Pepper - Diet

$2.00

16.9oz bottle

Dr. Pepper - Zero Sugar

Dr. Pepper - Zero Sugar

$2.00

16.9oz bottle

Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$3.00

16.9oz bottle

Mountain Dew - Diet

Mountain Dew - Diet

$2.00
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.00

16.9 Ounce Bottle

Sprite

Sprite

$2.00

16.9oz bottle

Water

Water

$2.00

16.9oz bottle

Powerade

Blue - Powerade

Blue - Powerade

$2.00

Berry Blast

Orange Powerade

Orange Powerade

$2.00

Powerade Orange

Purple Powerade

Purple Powerade

$2.00

Grape

Red Powerade

Red Powerade

$2.00

Fruit Punch

Zero - Blue Powerade

Zero - Blue Powerade

$2.00
Zero - Purple Powerade

Zero - Purple Powerade

$2.00Out of stock
Zero - Red Powerade

Zero - Red Powerade

$2.00

Monster

Monster

Monster

$3.00

Monster - Gold

$3.00Out of stock

Monster - Peachy Keen

$2.00

Monster - Watermelon

$2.00

Under the firework lit night sky, you’ve got your crush by your side. With good music and better friends, it’s the best summer ever. Ultra Watermelon is summertime in a can so you can enjoy it anytime. Zero sugar, easy-drinking refreshing flavor with the explosive Monster energy blend to light-up those hot summer nights. Flavor Profile: Refreshing Watermelon Unleash The Ultra Beast!

Monster Zero

Monster Zero

$3.00

Other

Coffee

Coffee

$1.50+
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.00+

Cold night at the park? Grab a cup of creamy hot chocolate!

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.00

Brewed Tea 20oz Cup

Slush Puppy

Slush Puppy

$2.00Out of stock

16 Oz

Cup of Ice

Cup of Ice

$0.25

20oz Cup

Candy

3 Musketeers

3 Musketeers

$1.50
Air Head - Xtremes

Air Head - Xtremes

$1.50

Air head Bars

$0.25

Air Head Bites

$1.00

Air Head Ropes

$1.50
Baby Ruth

Baby Ruth

$1.50
Blow Pop

Blow Pop

$0.25
Bubble Gum

Bubble Gum

$0.25

3 pieces

Butterfinger

Butterfinger

$1.50
Crunch

Crunch

$1.50
Hershey's

Hershey's

$1.50
Hershey's Almonds

Hershey's Almonds

$1.50
Kit Kat - Dark Chocolate

Kit Kat - Dark Chocolate

$0.50
KitKat - Original

KitKat - Original

$1.50
M&M's - Original

M&M's - Original

$1.50
M&M's - Peanuts

M&M's - Peanuts

$1.50
Milky Way

Milky Way

$1.50
Reese's Chocolate

Reese's Chocolate

$1.50
Ring Pop

Ring Pop

$0.75
Skittles - Original

Skittles - Original

$1.50
Skittles - Sour

Skittles - Sour

$1.50
Skittles - Tropical

Skittles - Tropical

$1.50
Skittles - Wild Berry

Skittles - Wild Berry

$1.50
Snickers

Snickers

$1.50Out of stock
Sour Punch

Sour Punch

$1.50
Starburst - Original

Starburst - Original

$1.50
Twix

Twix

$1.50

Chips

BBQ Chips

BBQ Chips

$1.00
Cheetos

Cheetos

$1.00
Classic

Classic

$1.00
Doritos

Doritos

$1.00
Fritos

Fritos

$1.00
Ruffles

Ruffles

$1.00
Salt & Vinegar

Salt & Vinegar

$1.00
Sour Cream & Onion Chips

Sour Cream & Onion Chips

$1.00

Popcorn

Small Popcorn

$1.00

Large Popcorn

$2.00

Other

Fried Oreos

Fried Oreos

$2.00

Feel like you are at the fair! Enjoy 3 fried oreos made with genuine Oreo Cookies and a tasty batter.

Jumbo Pickle

Jumbo Pickle

$1.00

Pickle Push Up

$0.50

Frozen Pickle Juice Pop

Peanuts

Peanuts

$1.50Out of stock
Freeze Pop

Freeze Pop

$0.25

Other items

Cooler of Ice

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to Willow Creek! Enjoy the game! Online Orders are available during scheduled games and closes 15 minutes prior to the end of the games.

Location

7530 Quarry Road, Knoxville, TN 37938

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cookie Truck 2 - 7117 Regal Lane
orange starNo Reviews
7117 Regal Lane Knoxville, TN 37918
View restaurantnext
Cookie Truck 1 Knoxville - 7117 Regal Lane
orange starNo Reviews
7117 Regal Lane Knoxville, TN 37918
View restaurantnext
Sweet P"s Uptown Corner
orange star3.5 • 5
3029 Tazewell Pike Knoxville, TN 37918
View restaurantnext
Hexagon Brewing - Knoxville
orange starNo Reviews
1002 Dutch Valley Dr Suite 101 Knoxville, TN 37918
View restaurantnext
Truck 2 Table
orange starNo Reviews
4100 Asheville Hwy Knoxville, TN 37914
View restaurantnext
Nixon's Deli #6
orange starNo Reviews
508 Merchant Drive Knoxville, TN 37912
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Knoxville

Cotton Eyed Joe
orange star4.1 • 4,417
11220 Outlet Dr Knoxville, TN 37932
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Knoxville TN
orange star4.6 • 3,564
111 N Central St. Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
The Tomato Head - Market Square
orange star4.7 • 2,537
12 Market Sq Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
A Dopo Pizza
orange star4.8 • 2,304
516 Williams St Knoxville, TN 37917
View restaurantnext
Casa Don Gallo
orange star4.6 • 1,742
7741 S Northshore dr #108 Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurantnext
Ruby Sunshine - Knoxville
orange star4.1 • 1,356
37 Market Square Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Knoxville
Alcoa
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Maryville
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Kodak
review star
No reviews yet
Sevierville
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Sevierville
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Townsend
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Pigeon Forge
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Gatlinburg
review star
Avg 3.9 (18 restaurants)
Morristown
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston