Restaurant header imageView gallery

Windy City Wings Golf & Grill 3518 Mulberry Island Rd

review star

No reviews yet

3518 Mulberry Island Rd

Newport News, VA 23604

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Taste of Chicago Combo Platter
Windy City 3 Wing Basket
Gold Coast Gizzards Side

All-day menu

(Sandwich Only) Beef Cheesesteak

(Sandwich Only) Beef Cheesesteak

$8.00

8 Inch Steak sandwich topped with 2 cheeses, grilled onions, sweet peppers and our famous Chicago sweet and savory sauce.

(Sandwich Only) Chicken Cheesesteak

$8.00

8 inch chopped Chicken Steak sandwich topped with 2 cheeses, grilled onions, sweet peppers and our famous Chicago sweet and savory sauce.

(Sandwich Only) Salmon Cheesesteak

$9.00

8 inch Chopped salmon topped with 2 cheeses, grilled onions, sweet peppers and our famous Chicago sweet and savory sauce.

Beef Cheesesteak Platter

Beef Cheesesteak Platter

$12.00

8 inch Chopped beef steak sandwich topped with 2 cheeses, grilled onions, sweet peppers and our famous Chicago sweet and savory sauce. Platters served with crinkle cut fries and tuna macaroni salad and a canned soda.

Chicken Cheesesteak Platter

Chicken Cheesesteak Platter

$12.00

8 inch Chopped chicken steak sandwich topped with 2 cheeses, grilled onions, sweet peppers and our famous Chicago sweet and savory sauce. Platters served with crinkle cut fries and tuna macaroni salad and a canned soda.

Salmon Cheesesteak Platter

Salmon Cheesesteak Platter

$13.00

8 inch Chopped salmon steak sandwich topped with 2 cheeses, grilled onions, sweet peppers and our famous Chicago sweet and savory sauce. Platters served with crinkle cut fries and tuna macaroni salad and a canned soda.

Taste of Chicago Combo Platter

$23.00

8 inch sweet and savory steak sandwich (beef, chicken or salmon), topped with 2 cheeses, grilled onions, sweet peppers and our famous Chicago sweet and savory sauce AND 5 Windy City Wings (mild or hot), crinkle cut fries and tuna macaroni salad and a canned soda.

Kanye Quesadilla Salmon

Kanye Quesadilla Salmon

$11.00

Quesadilla stuffed with salmon, grilled veggies and cheeses.

Kanye Quesadilla Steak

Kanye Quesadilla Steak

$10.00

Quesadilla stuffed with steak, grilled veggies and cheeses.

Kanye Quesadilla Chicken

Kanye Quesadilla Chicken

$10.00

Quesadilla stuffed with chicken, grilled veggies and cheeses.

Sears Tower Italian Sausage Basket

Sears Tower Italian Sausage Basket

$10.00

Grilled Italian Sausage with sauteed onions and peppers with a sweet and savory sauce served with crinkle cut fries.

2 Wrigley Field Platter

$13.00
Wrigley Field Hot Dog Basket

Wrigley Field Hot Dog Basket

$10.00

Fried Hot Dog topped with relish, mustard, peppers served with crinkle cut fries.

Solo Mj

$8.00
Michael Jordan 1/2 pound Cheeseburger Platter

Michael Jordan 1/2 pound Cheeseburger Platter

$12.00

All beef 1/2 pound hamburger patty topped with the works and served with crinkle cut fries and tuna macaroni salad

Walter Payton Pork Chop Basket

$10.00

Pork chop (fried or grilled) basket served with fries

Windy City 3 Wing Basket

Windy City 3 Wing Basket

$8.00

3 delicious fried chicken wings and crinkle cut fries, both topped with Chicago's famous mild sauce.

Windy City 5 Wing Platter

Windy City 5 Wing Platter

$12.00

5 delicious fried chicken wings and crinkle cut fries, both topped with Chicago's famous mild sauce, tuna macaroni salad and a canned soda.

Windy City 10 Wing Platter

$21.00

10 delicious fried chicken wings and crinkle cut fries, both topped with Chicago's famous mild sauce, tuna macaroni salad and a canned soda.

Windy City 15 Wing Platter

$28.00

15 delicious fried chicken wings and crinkle cut fries, both topped with Chicago's famous mild sauce, tuna macaroni salad and a canned soda.

25 wing platter

$36.00

25 wings (mild or hot) French fries, tuna macaroni salad and a fountain drink

50 Wing Tray

50 Wing Tray

$75.00
Turkey Hoagie

Turkey Hoagie

$12.00

Oven roasted, thin sliced turkey on an 8 inch Amoroso roll topped with yellow and while American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and onions. Served with chips a pickle and a 16oz fountain drink.

Ham Hoagie

$12.00

Thin sliced ham on an 8 inch Amoroso roll topped with yellow and while American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and onions. Served with chips a pickle and a 16oz fountain drink.

Gold Coast Gizzards Side

Gold Coast Gizzards Side

$5.00

Fried chicken gizzards topped with our famous Chicago sauce.

Side of Crinkle Cut Fries

Side of Crinkle Cut Fries

$3.00
Side of Tuna Macaroni Salad

Side of Tuna Macaroni Salad

$5.00

Macaroni and Cheese

$5.00Out of stock

Sweet Potatoes

$5.00Out of stock

Greens

$5.00Out of stock

Onion Rings

$4.00

Large Fountain drink

$2.00

Small Coffee / Tea

$2.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.25

Chips

$1.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

String Beans

$4.00Out of stock

Desserts

Brownie

$2.50Out of stock

Banana Pudding

$3.50Out of stock

Oatmeal Walnut Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

2 Oatmeal Choc Chip

$5.00Out of stock

1 Oreo Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

2 Oreo Cookies

$6.00Out of stock

1 Strawberry Crunch Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

2 Strawberry Crunch Cookies

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

2 Chocolate Chip Cookies

$5.00Out of stock

Snack Menu

Chicken Thigh and Fries

$6.00
Cook County Fries

Cook County Fries

$6.00

Polish

$5.00

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$6.00

Scottie Pippen Jr. Burger

$6.00
Dan Ryan Chicken Sandwich

Dan Ryan Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Solo Wrigley Dog

$5.00

2 Wrigley Field Hot Dogs

$10.00

Scottie And Fries

$10.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3518 Mulberry Island Rd, Newport News, VA 23604

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Windy City Wings
orange starNo Reviews
13175 Jefferson Avenue Unit 8 & 9 Newport News, VA 23608
View restaurantnext
De Rican Chef Restaurant-Newport News
orange star4.5 • 277
416 Denbigh Blvd Newport News, VA 23608
View restaurantnext
Craft 60 - Taphouse
orange starNo Reviews
14346 Warwick Blvd Unit 348 Newport News, VA 23602
View restaurantnext
Craft 60 - Alehouse
orange star4.5 • 102
14346 Warwick Blvd Newport News, VA 23602
View restaurantnext
Juans Mexican Cafe and Cantina Newport News - 561 Bland Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
561 Bland Blvd Newport News, VA 23602
View restaurantnext
Vinny's Pizza and Pasta - Oyster Point
orange star4.5 • 372
332 Oyster Point Rd Newport News, VA 23602
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Newport News
Newport News
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Yorktown
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Smithfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Williamsburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)
Poquoson
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Hayes
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Gloucester
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.3 (73 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston