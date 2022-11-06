WD Express Juices imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies

WD Express Juices 2651 Morris Ave

review star

No reviews yet

2651 Morris Ave

Bronx, NY 10468

smoothies

BIG DES

$6.00+

STRAWBERRY MANGO PINEAPPLE PROTEIN

HOLLYWOOD

$6.00+

STRAWBERRY KIWI MANGO PROTEIN

CAPOSOLDI

$6.00+

SRAWBERRY BANANA PEANUT BUTTER ALMOND MILK

YOUNG STUNNA

$6.00+

MANGO LEMON PINEAPPLE

STRICTLY BUSINESS

$6.00+

KALE SPINACH BANANA GREEN APPLE

BUILD YOUR OWN

$6.00+

Honey

$0.75

juices

BUILD YOUR OWN

$6.00+

green kick

$6.00+

kale apple lemon ginger good for detoxifying, cleansing

ultimate green juice

$6.00+

spinach kale celery cucumber green apple strengthens your immune system, helps control inflammation, increases red blood cell production, and helps enhance your cells' ability to carry oxygen

protein power

$6.00+

peanut butter banana almond milk cinnamon It can lower blood sugar levels, reduce heart disease gives energy and good meal replacement

immune builder

$6.00+

lemon pineapple orange ginger support the immune system by aiding the elimination of Toxins, also helps to aid digestion. It's also good for weight loss

start up

$6.00+

provides a generous amount of fiber, folate, calcium, and vitamin c k absorb iron to fight anemia. Boosts your immune system, your body's defense against germ

the cleanser

$6.00+

apple lemon giner pineapple anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and antibacterial benefits. Helps relieve congestion, improves blood circulation, aids with digestion, cleanse your body

small bites

SALMON SLIDERS

$6.00Out of stock

CHICKEN SLIDERS

$5.00Out of stock

OATMEAL

$4.00

SOUP OF THE DAY

$4.00Out of stock
Fried fish and fries

Fried fish and fries

$9.00Out of stock
Shrimp and fries

Shrimp and fries

$10.00Out of stock

Fench fries

$3.00Out of stock

waffles

$5.00

fresh made belgian waffles

Banana pudding

Banana pudding

$7.00

Homemade banana pudding

shots

LEMON GINGER

$3.00

WHEATGRASS

$3.00

SEAMOSS

$3.00

DRINKS

WATER

$1.50

COFFEE

$1.50

TEA

$1.50

hot plates

stew chicken dinner

$16.00Out of stock

comes with stew chicken breasts and two sides and side of corn bread

chicken and waffles

$14.00Out of stock

waffles with fried chicken wings

fried shrimp dinner

$17.00Out of stock

fried shrimp with two sides and corn bread

side of fried shrimp

$6.00Out of stock

shrimp and waffles

$16.00Out of stock

Lunch special

$10.00Out of stock

FOR EVENT !!!!!

Drinkyyyy drink

$10.00

Strawberries

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2651 Morris Ave, Bronx, NY 10468

Directions

