Way Down Yonder New Orleans Finest Restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Whiting
Catfish Meal
New Orleans Red Beans & Rice with Cornbread

Family Meals

12pc Fried Whole Chicken Wing

$57.99Out of stock

Choose your favorite family size entrée served with two large family size (32 oz) sides of your choice, three slices of sweet cornbread or three dinner rolls, and your choice of two large (32 oz) beverage of our house-made Who Dat punch or sweet tea. Limited time

New Orleans Authentic Favorites

New Orleans Red Beans & Rice with Cornbread

New Orleans Red Beans & Rice with Cornbread

$15.00+

What unites everyone to New Orleans is the food. Rich and diverse blend, these popular items are the most authentic dishes you can taste. Equally fantastic on their own, these authentic items gives you the experience of New Orleans without traveling far. If you love Cajun creole cuisine with flavor and a little spice, this experience is for you

World Famous Authentic Seafood Gumbo with Dinner Roll

World Famous Authentic Seafood Gumbo with Dinner Roll

$20.00+

Prepared to perfection, our Gumbo is packed with tender all natural chicken, fresh shrimp, juicy cajun sausage, savory crab. Served with White Rice and Dinner Roll.

World Famous Authenic Chicken Gumbo with Dinner Roll

$18.00+

Prepared to perfection, our Gumbo is packed with tender all natural chicken and Cajun Sausage. Served with White Rice and Dinner Roll

Louisiana Crawfish Etouffee with Dinner Roll

Louisiana Crawfish Etouffee with Dinner Roll

$20.00+

The word 'etoufee is the french word for "to smother". This authentic New Orleans Favorite has peeled crawfish tails simmered in a spicy sauce of onions, bell peppers, celery and green onions. Served with White Rice and Dinner Roll

Down By The Bayou

Down By The Bayou

$35.00

Your choice of Fried Fish (perch, whiting, tilapia, or catfish. Smothered in Louisiana Crawfish Etoufee served over a bed of white rice.

Entrees

Tilipia Meal

$22.00

(4) Fried Wing Meal

$25.00

Whiting Meal

$25.00

Catfish Meal

$28.00

(15) Fried Shrimp Meal

$22.00

(4) pc Cajun Chicken Tender Meal

$20.00

Chef Special ( 2pcs Fish, 4 wings, 1 side item)

$35.00Out of stock

Seafood Platter

$35.00

Perch

$26.00

PoBoy Sandwiches

Catfish PoBoy Sandwich

$22.00

Tilipia PoBoy Sandwich

$18.00

Whiting PoBoy Sandwich

$18.00

Perch PoBoy Sandwich

$20.00

Shrimp PoBoy Sandwich

$20.00
Honey Hot PoBoy Sandwich

Honey Hot PoBoy Sandwich

$23.00

Who Dat PoBoy Sandwich

$23.00
Hot Sausage & Shrimp PoBoy Sandwich

Hot Sausage & Shrimp PoBoy Sandwich

$26.00

Bayou Heat Shrimp & Hot Sausage Sandwich

$25.00

Hot Sausage PoBoy Sandwich

$20.00

Chicken PoBoy Sandwich

$18.00

Kids Menu

Kids (3) Chicken Finger Meal

$14.95

Kids (5) Fried Shrimp Meal

$14.95

Kids (2) Whole Chicken Wing Meal

$14.95Out of stock

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$14.95

Kids Catfish Nuggets

$14.95Out of stock

Sides

New Orleans Jambalaya

$8.00+

Sweet Potato Casserole

$8.00+

Baked Mac & Cheese

$8.00+

Cajun Fries

$5.00+

Regular Fries

$5.00+

Southern Mixed Greens

$8.00+

String Beans

$8.00+

Yellow Rice

$8.00+

White Rice

$8.00+

Dirty Rice

$8.00+

Cornbread

$3.00

Dinner Roll

$1.50

A La Carte Fish & Shrimp

5 Fried Shrimp

$6.50

10 Fried Shrimp

$10.50

12 Fried Shrimp

$12.50Out of stock

15 Fried Shrimp

$14.50

4 Chicken Tenders

$11.00Out of stock

Catfish

$9.00

Perch

$8.00

Whiting

$7.00

Tilapia

$7.00

Wings

4 Wings

$14.00

5 Wings

$19.50

6 Wings

$21.00

8 Wings

$22.00

10 Wings

$35.00

12 Wings

$42.00

Shrimp And Grits

Shrimp And Grits

$15.00

Shrimp And Grits Add Cheese

$15.75

Condiments

Cup of Ranch

$0.75

Cup of Blue Cheese

$0.75

Carolina Gold On the Side

$1.50

BBQ On The Side

$1.50

Kentucky Bourbon On The Side

$1.50

Garlic Parmsean On The Side

$1.50

Buffalo Wild On the Side

$1.50

Sweet Red Chili On the Side

$1.50

Honey Hot On The Side

$1.50

Honey Mustard On the Side

$1.50

Sweet and Spicy On The Side

$1.50

Desserts

Peach Cobbler

$10.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Red Velvet Cake

$8.00

N/A Beverages

Sweet Tea

$3.50+

Who Dat Punch

$4.00+

Cherry Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Fruit Punch

$4.00+

Orange Fanta

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Sprite

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3847 South High Street, Columbus, OH 43207

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

