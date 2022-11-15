Restaurant header imageView gallery

Way Down Yonder Beignets & Coffee

review star

No reviews yet

386 E Main St

Columbus, OH 43215

Order Again

Popular Items

Traditional Beignets (4)
Traditional Beignets (1)
Strawberry Crunch Beignets (4)

Beignets (Order of 4)

The Sampler Beignets (6)

The Sampler Beignets (6)

$16.25

Not sure which beignet you like? Try all the flavors at once. Perfect for sharing. Strawberry Crunch, Pecan Praline, Traditional, Banana Foster, and Fried Stuff Oreo Beignets, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch. *No substitutions allowed*

Custom Sampler (7)

$19.25

Not too sure on the sampler, and would like to make a custom sampler of your own. Tell us how? We will take care of the rest. Perfect for sharing.

Strawberry Crunch Beignets (4)

Strawberry Crunch Beignets (4)

$14.00

A customer's favorite, bursting with Strawberry crunch flavor, glazed icing, and topped with fresh strawberries

Banana Foster Beignets (4)

Banana Foster Beignets (4)

$14.00

A New Orleans classic, made with bananas, sugar, spices, and flambé with dark sauce.

Fried Stuffed Oreo Beignets (4)

Fried Stuffed Oreo Beignets (4)

$14.00

Not your average fair style "Fried Oreo". This delicious sweet dough is delicately stuffed with Oreo Cookie, then fried to perfection. Drizzled with white and chocolate icing topped with crushed oreos.

Traditional Beignets (4)

Traditional Beignets (4)

$12.00

A New Orleans staple, these square shaped pastries are deep fried until golden brown and covered in powder sugar.

Pecan Praline Beignets (4)

Pecan Praline Beignets (4)

$14.00

A sweet southern candy confection, drizzled with a hot praline sauce and loaded crunchy pecan bits.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Beignets (4)

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Beignets (4)
$14.00

$14.00
(2) Traditional Beignets w/Signature House Coffee

(2) Traditional Beignets w/Signature House Coffee
$8.00

$8.00

Glazed Beignets (4)

$12.00

Single Traditional Beignet

Traditional Beignets (1)

Traditional Beignets (1)
$3.00

$3.00

Signature House Products

Coffee Mugs

Coffee Mugs

$6.99
Signature House Coffee Bag

Signature House Coffee Bag
$11.99

$11.99

Hot Beverages

Americano

Americano

$4.00+

Espresso, Hot Water

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Espresso, Steamed Foam Milk

Signature House Coffee

Signature House Coffee

$2.75+

Way Down Yonder Signature Coffee, a medium dark roast blend of Central and South America best coffee beans that contains hints of Hazelnut, Plum, and Brown Sugar notes. Perfectly Paired together with our signature beignets or equally fantastic on its own. Hot, Flavorful, and Strong Enough to start your day.

Espresso

Espresso

$2.75+

(Single or Double)

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Ghirardelli Chocolate, steamed milk, topped with whip cream.

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00+

Green Tea, Black Tea, or Mint Tea

Latte

$3.75+

Steamed Milk, Espresso

Cold Beverages

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.00+
Iced Cappuccino

Iced Cappuccino
$4.00+

$4.00+
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$3.75+
Iced Americano

Iced Americano
$4.00+

$4.00+

12 Oz Cup Ice Water

$0.75

20 Oz Cup Ice Water

$1.25

Milk

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Bottled Water

$2.00

Juices

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$2.75
Orange Juice

Orange Juice
$2.75

$2.75
Cranberry Apple Raspberry

Cranberry Apple Raspberry
$2.75

$2.75
Cranberry Grape

Cranberry Grape
$2.75

$2.75

Sodas

Coke

Coke

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Pink Lemonade

Pink Lemonade
$2.50

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
Bottled Water

Bottled Water
$2.00

$2.00

Barg's Root Beer

$2.50

Desserts

Strawberry Crunch Cake

Strawberry Crunch Cake

$8.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Way Down Yonder Beignets & Coffee will offer the official donut of Louisiana to the City of Columbus, with our very own twist! Beignets are square shaped pastries, soft, fluffy, sweet centered, sprinkled with Powdered Sugar and other delightful toppings. A sweet treat to experience that is nicely paired with our own signature Coffee that has tasting notes of brown sugar, hazelnut and plum. Beignets are Always served cooked to order Fresh & Hot. Guests can expect an upscale French style themed café, cozy, friendly, & welcoming environment with drive thru service and both indoor and outdoor seating. Yonder invites you to experience Great Vibes, Great Company, and take your mind away to a place that is full of Love & Culture.

Website

Location

386 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43215

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Way Down Yonder Beignets & Coffee image

