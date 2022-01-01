Restaurant header imageView gallery

We All Scream for Ice Cream

review star

No reviews yet

1620 Arizona Highway 260

Suite C

Camp Verde, AZ 86322

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Soda

Pepsi

$2.19+

Diet Pepsi

$2.19+

Dr. Pepper

$2.19+

Mountain Dew

$2.19+

Root Beer

$2.19+

Sierra Mist

$2.19+

Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$2.00

Cones

Rainbow Cone

Rainbow Cone

$2.75+
Sugar Cone

Sugar Cone

$2.75+
Waffle Cone

Waffle Cone

$3.74+
Waffle Bowl

Waffle Bowl

$3.74+
Chocolate Waffle Cone

Chocolate Waffle Cone

$3.94+

Chocolate Waffle Bowl

$3.94+

Discount Cone

$1.75

Cup

$2.75+

Quart

$9.75

Pint

$6.75

Sundaes

Mini Sundae

$4.99

Sundae

$7.49

Banana Splits

Fun Size Split

Fun Size Split

$4.99
The Full Banana

The Full Banana

$7.49

Milkshakes

Birthday Cake

Birthday Cake

$4.99+
Bubble Gum

Bubble Gum

$4.99+
Butter Pecan

Butter Pecan

$4.99+
Cappuccino Crunch

Cappuccino Crunch

$4.99+
Cherry Amaretto Cordial

Cherry Amaretto Cordial

$4.99+
Chocolate

Chocolate

$4.99+
Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip

$4.99+
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

$4.99+

Cookies & Cream

$4.99+

Circus Animal

$4.99+
French Vanilla

French Vanilla

$4.99+
Lime Sherbet

Lime Sherbet

$4.99+
Mint & Chip

Mint & Chip

$4.99+
Orange Sherbet

Orange Sherbet

$4.99+
Peanut Butter Chocolate

Peanut Butter Chocolate

$4.99+
Pistachio Nut

Pistachio Nut

$4.99+
Rainbow Sherbet

Rainbow Sherbet

$4.99+
Raspberry Sherbet

Raspberry Sherbet

$4.99+

Rocky Road

$4.99+
Salted Caramel

Salted Caramel

$4.99+
Spumoni

Spumoni

$4.99+
Strawberry

Strawberry

$4.99+
Strawberry Cheesecake

Strawberry Cheesecake

$4.99+
Vanilla

Vanilla

$4.99+

Floats

Root Beer Float

$5.99

Creamsicle

$5.99

Make Your Own

$5.99

Cotton Candy

Red Cherry

Red Cherry

$3.00
Purple Grape

Purple Grape

$3.00
Blue Raspberry

Blue Raspberry

$3.00

Rainbow Swirl

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1620 Arizona Highway 260, Suite C, Camp Verde, AZ 86322

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Flew the Coop Nashville Hot Chicken Shack
orange starNo Reviews
1620 West State Route 260 Suite D Camp Verde, AZ 86322
View restaurantnext
Low Places Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
564 South Main Street Camp Verde, AZ 86322
View restaurantnext
Villaggio Venue
orange starNo Reviews
2501 S Village Drive Cottonwood, AZ 86326
View restaurantnext
Tortas de Fuego - Cottonwood
orange starNo Reviews
1075 State Route 260 Cottonwood, AZ 86352
View restaurantnext
R&R Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
636 South Main Street Cottonwood, AZ 86326
View restaurantnext
The KROW Sports Bar & Grille
orange starNo Reviews
321 South Main Street Cottonwood, AZ 86326
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Camp Verde
Sedona
review star
Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Cottonwood
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Clarkdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Sedona
review star
Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Prescott
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Cave Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Flagstaff
review star
Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)
Scottsdale
review star
Avg 4.4 (135 restaurants)
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston