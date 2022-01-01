We All Scream for Ice Cream
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1620 Arizona Highway 260, Suite C, Camp Verde, AZ 86322
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Flew the Coop Nashville Hot Chicken Shack
No Reviews
1620 West State Route 260 Suite D Camp Verde, AZ 86322
View restaurant
More near Camp Verde