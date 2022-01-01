Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches
Dessert & Ice Cream

We Blend Cafe

11 Reviews

8613 Hwy 23

Belle Chasse, LA 70037

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Iced Latte 20oz
Hot Latte 12oz
Iced Latte 16oz

Espresso

Americano

$3.00

double espresso + 10 oz hot water

Large Americano

$4.15

triple espresso + 12 oz hot water

Cappuccino

$3.68

double espresso + 4 oz steamed milk

Cortado

$3.25

double espresso + 2 oz steamed milk

Double Espresso

$2.65

your choice of traditional or decaf

Espresso Macchiato

$2.90

double espresso + a dollop of steamed milk

Hot Latte 12oz

$4.05

double espresso + steamed milk

Hot Large Latte 16oz

$5.05

triple espresso + steamed milk

Hot Mocha 12oz

$5.25

single origin dark chocolate + double espresso + 10 oz steamed milk

Hot Large Mocha 16oz

$6.25

single origin dark chocolate + triple espresso + steamed milk

Hot Latte Decaf 12 oz

$4.20

double decaf espresso + 10 oz steamed milk

Large Latte Decaf 16oz

$5.15

Hot Mocha Decaf 12 oz

$4.95

Hot Large Mocha Decaf 16oz

$5.95

Hot Coffee

signature specialty coffee cold brewed over 12 hours

Cafe Au Lait 12 Oz

$2.99

Cafe Au Lait 16 Oz

$3.15

Decaf Cafe Au Lait 12 oz

$2.99

Decaf Cafe Au Lait 16 oz

$3.15

House Blend Signature Drip (SM-To-Go)

$2.65

approachable medium body blend that is flavorful + consistent

House Blend Signature Drip (LG-To-Go)

$3.09

approachable medium body blend that is flavorful + consistent

Single Origin Seasonal Pour Over (SM-To-Go)

$3.70

single origin, seasonal coffee, brewed to order

Single Origin Season Pour Over (LG-To-Go)

$4.35

single origin, seasonal coffee, brewed to order

Decaf Drip (LG-To-Go)

$3.09

Iced Coffee

Cold Brew Iced Coffee

$3.25

16 oz signature specialty coffee cold brewed for 12 hours

Large Cold Brew

$4.08

20 oz signature specialty coffee cold brewed for 12 hours

Nitro Coffee

$4.23

16 oz cold brew coffee infused with nitrogen gas and poured from a tap, creating chocolaty and creamy beverage

Large Nitro

$5.23

20 oz cold brew coffee infused with nitrogen gas and poured from a tap, creating chocolaty and creamy beverage

Iced Latte 16oz

$4.18

double espresso + cold milk + ice (16 oz)

Large Iced Latte 20oz

$5.30

quadruple espresso + cold milk + ice (20 oz)

Iced Mocha

$5.05

single origin dark chocolate + double espresso + cold milk + ice (16 oz)

Large Iced Mocha

$6.10

single origin dark chocolate + quadruple espresso + cold milk + ice (20 oz)

Iced Americano

$3.10

double espresso + 12 oz cold water + ice

Large Iced Americano

$4.60

quadruple espresso + 14 oz cold water + ice

Iced Decaf Latte

$4.25

Large Iced Decaf Latte

$5.35

Iced Cortado

$3.45

Tea

Hot Tea

$2.95

Chai Latte

$4.10

real organic marsala chai tea + velvety steamed milk, lightly dusted with cinnamon

Large Chai Latte

$4.60

Iced Chai Latte

$4.10

real organic marsala chai tea + cold milk, lightly dusted with cinnamon served over ice

Large Iced Chai Latte

$4.60

Matcha Latte

$4.50Out of stock

Organic second harvest matcha, blended with steamed milk

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.50Out of stock

Organic second harvest matcha, blended with cold milk served over ice

Earl Gray Latte

$3.80

Iced Black Tea

$2.75

Large Iced Black Tea

$3.00

Iced Hibiscus Tea

$2.95Out of stock

Large Iced Hibiscus Tea

$3.70Out of stock

Iced Organic Citrus Green Tea

$2.95Out of stock

Large Organic Citrus Green Tea

$3.70Out of stock

Cafe Frozen Blends

Cafe Delight Smoothie

$6.25

caffeine + single origin dark chocolate + protein blended together for a perfect start to your morning. with 15 grams of protein, it should keep you feeling full. **contains almond butter

Natural Smoothie Tripleberry

$4.95

Spinach+Mango+Pineapple

Natural Smoothie Straw-Banana

$4.95

strawberry + banana

Coffee Frozen Blend

$3.95Out of stock

Frozen Hot Chocolate Blend

$3.95

Mocha Frozen Blend

$3.95Out of stock

Orange Creme Frozen Blend

$3.95

Vanilla Bean Frozen Blend

$3.95Out of stock

Sugar Free Vanilla Frozen Blend

$3.95Out of stock

Sugarfree Mocha Frozen Blend

$3.95

Juice/Kid's Drinks

Artisan Hot Chocolate

$2.75

White Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Kids Frozen Blend

$3.50

Apple Juice

$1.99

Orange Juice

$1.75

Chocolate Milk

$1.80

Milk

$1.60

Honest Grape Juice

$1.25

Non Coffee

Apple Juice

$1.99

Arnold Palmer

$3.00Out of stock

classic lemonade mixed with loose leaf black tea, handshakes and poured over ice (16 oz)

Large Arnold Palmer

$3.75Out of stock

classic lemonade mixed with loose leaf black tea, handshakes and poured over ice (20 oz)

Freshly Squeezed Lemonade

$2.95Out of stock

16 oz

Large Freshly Squeezed Lemonade

$3.70Out of stock

20 oz

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Bottled Water

$2.15

Ginger Ale

$1.75

Root Beer

$1.99

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$1.99Out of stock

16 oz of fresh squeezed lemonade mixed with our house made lavender syrup

Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Ghana single origin dark chocolate + 10 oz steamed milk

Large Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Ghana single origin dark chocolate + 14 oz steamed milk

White Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Large White Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Orange Juice

$1.75

Salads

House Blend Salad

$7.99Out of stock

chicken + bacon + feta + carrots + cherry tomatoes served over a bed of fresh acadian mix with our house made dijon vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Bacon Egg & Cheese Croissant

Bacon Egg & Cheese Croissant

$5.55Out of stock

bacon, egg + cheese layered in a buttery croissant

Oven Roasted Turkey Melt

Oven Roasted Turkey Melt

$7.35Out of stock

oven roasted turkey melt w/ hot honey mustard, lettuce, tomato, bacon & pepper jack cheese on ciabatta bread

Sausage,Egg & Cheese Croissant

$5.75Out of stock

sausage, egg + cheese layered on a buttery croissant

Texas Cheese Melt

$3.95Out of stock

cheddar and pepper jack melted to perfection onTexas Toast

Turkey, Egg & Cheese Croissant

$5.99Out of stock

Egg & Cheese Croissant

$4.50Out of stock

BLT

$6.35Out of stock

bacon, lettuce, tomato + mayo served on toasted bread

A La Carte

Applesauce

$0.99

Biscotti

$0.99

Cranberry Almond Granola Bar

$2.75

Miss Vickie (Sea Salt)

$1.29

Mott's Fruit Snacks

$1.15

Nutella

$1.99Out of stock

Pastries

Assorted Cake Slice

$2.00Out of stock

Banana Muffin

$3.00

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$2.75

Cinnamon Roll

$3.75

Chocolate Muffin

$3.00

Croissant

$1.75

Everything Bagel

$2.99

Plain Bagel

$2.75

Sweet Potato Scones (V)

$3.50Out of stock

Carrot Cake (V)

$3.75Out of stock

Zucchini Muffin (V)

$3.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Bread (V)

$3.75Out of stock

Belgian Waffle (SATURDAYS ONLY)

Freshly prepared Belgian waffle topped with fresh fruit, whip cream, powered sugar and chocolate drizzle.

Belgian Waffle

$7.50Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

A destination for coffee, community and conversation!

Website

Location

8613 Hwy 23, Belle Chasse, LA 70037

Directions

Gallery
We Blend Cafe image
We Blend Cafe image
We Blend Cafe image

