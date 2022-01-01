- Home
- /
- Belle Chasse
- /
- Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- /
- We Blend Cafe
We Blend Cafe
11 Reviews
8613 Hwy 23
Belle Chasse, LA 70037
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Espresso
Americano
double espresso + 10 oz hot water
Large Americano
triple espresso + 12 oz hot water
Cappuccino
double espresso + 4 oz steamed milk
Cortado
double espresso + 2 oz steamed milk
Double Espresso
your choice of traditional or decaf
Espresso Macchiato
double espresso + a dollop of steamed milk
Hot Latte 12oz
double espresso + steamed milk
Hot Large Latte 16oz
triple espresso + steamed milk
Hot Mocha 12oz
single origin dark chocolate + double espresso + 10 oz steamed milk
Hot Large Mocha 16oz
single origin dark chocolate + triple espresso + steamed milk
Hot Latte Decaf 12 oz
double decaf espresso + 10 oz steamed milk
Large Latte Decaf 16oz
Hot Mocha Decaf 12 oz
Hot Large Mocha Decaf 16oz
Hot Coffee
Cafe Au Lait 12 Oz
Cafe Au Lait 16 Oz
Decaf Cafe Au Lait 12 oz
Decaf Cafe Au Lait 16 oz
House Blend Signature Drip (SM-To-Go)
approachable medium body blend that is flavorful + consistent
House Blend Signature Drip (LG-To-Go)
approachable medium body blend that is flavorful + consistent
Single Origin Seasonal Pour Over (SM-To-Go)
single origin, seasonal coffee, brewed to order
Single Origin Season Pour Over (LG-To-Go)
single origin, seasonal coffee, brewed to order
Decaf Drip (LG-To-Go)
Iced Coffee
Cold Brew Iced Coffee
16 oz signature specialty coffee cold brewed for 12 hours
Large Cold Brew
20 oz signature specialty coffee cold brewed for 12 hours
Nitro Coffee
16 oz cold brew coffee infused with nitrogen gas and poured from a tap, creating chocolaty and creamy beverage
Large Nitro
20 oz cold brew coffee infused with nitrogen gas and poured from a tap, creating chocolaty and creamy beverage
Iced Latte 16oz
double espresso + cold milk + ice (16 oz)
Large Iced Latte 20oz
quadruple espresso + cold milk + ice (20 oz)
Iced Mocha
single origin dark chocolate + double espresso + cold milk + ice (16 oz)
Large Iced Mocha
single origin dark chocolate + quadruple espresso + cold milk + ice (20 oz)
Iced Americano
double espresso + 12 oz cold water + ice
Large Iced Americano
quadruple espresso + 14 oz cold water + ice
Iced Decaf Latte
Large Iced Decaf Latte
Iced Cortado
Tea
Hot Tea
Chai Latte
real organic marsala chai tea + velvety steamed milk, lightly dusted with cinnamon
Large Chai Latte
Iced Chai Latte
real organic marsala chai tea + cold milk, lightly dusted with cinnamon served over ice
Large Iced Chai Latte
Matcha Latte
Organic second harvest matcha, blended with steamed milk
Iced Matcha Latte
Organic second harvest matcha, blended with cold milk served over ice
Earl Gray Latte
Iced Black Tea
Large Iced Black Tea
Iced Hibiscus Tea
Large Iced Hibiscus Tea
Iced Organic Citrus Green Tea
Large Organic Citrus Green Tea
Cafe Frozen Blends
Cafe Delight Smoothie
caffeine + single origin dark chocolate + protein blended together for a perfect start to your morning. with 15 grams of protein, it should keep you feeling full. **contains almond butter
Natural Smoothie Tripleberry
Spinach+Mango+Pineapple
Natural Smoothie Straw-Banana
strawberry + banana
Coffee Frozen Blend
Frozen Hot Chocolate Blend
Mocha Frozen Blend
Orange Creme Frozen Blend
Vanilla Bean Frozen Blend
Sugar Free Vanilla Frozen Blend
Sugarfree Mocha Frozen Blend
Juice/Kid's Drinks
Non Coffee
Apple Juice
Arnold Palmer
classic lemonade mixed with loose leaf black tea, handshakes and poured over ice (16 oz)
Large Arnold Palmer
classic lemonade mixed with loose leaf black tea, handshakes and poured over ice (20 oz)
Freshly Squeezed Lemonade
16 oz
Large Freshly Squeezed Lemonade
20 oz
Coke
Diet Coke
Bottled Water
Ginger Ale
Root Beer
Topo Chico Mineral Water
16 oz of fresh squeezed lemonade mixed with our house made lavender syrup
Hot Chocolate
Ghana single origin dark chocolate + 10 oz steamed milk
Large Hot Chocolate
Ghana single origin dark chocolate + 14 oz steamed milk
White Hot Chocolate
Large White Hot Chocolate
Orange Juice
Salads
Sandwiches
Bacon Egg & Cheese Croissant
bacon, egg + cheese layered in a buttery croissant
Oven Roasted Turkey Melt
oven roasted turkey melt w/ hot honey mustard, lettuce, tomato, bacon & pepper jack cheese on ciabatta bread
Sausage,Egg & Cheese Croissant
sausage, egg + cheese layered on a buttery croissant
Texas Cheese Melt
cheddar and pepper jack melted to perfection onTexas Toast
Turkey, Egg & Cheese Croissant
Egg & Cheese Croissant
BLT
bacon, lettuce, tomato + mayo served on toasted bread
A La Carte
Pastries
Assorted Cake Slice
Banana Muffin
Blueberry Muffin
Cinnamon Raisin Bagel
Cinnamon Roll
Chocolate Muffin
Croissant
Everything Bagel
Plain Bagel
Sweet Potato Scones (V)
Carrot Cake (V)
Zucchini Muffin (V)
Pumpkin Bread (V)
Belgian Waffle (SATURDAYS ONLY)
Call for Open Hours
A destination for coffee, community and conversation!
8613 Hwy 23, Belle Chasse, LA 70037