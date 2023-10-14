Popular Items

We Da Best Jerks

Combo Deals

Dusty Brisket Combo Deals

$30.00+

Our house Made Dusty Brisket is Slow Oven Roasted in our Special Dusty Spice Blend that is sure to awaken your taste buds, 2 sides and a roll comes with the combo deal

2 Meat Combo Meal

$45.00

This Combo comes with 3 Dusty Wings and 6 oz Dusty Brisket with two 8oz sides and a roll

Side Dishes

Bunny’s No Meat Cabbage 8oz

$5.00

Fresh sautéed Cabbage with our house seasonings cooked in Veg stock

Yvonne’s Beet Salad 1 serving

$5.00

Fresh mixed greens, Feta , Beet Chips, red onions, pecans, Comes with a side of Vinaigrette Dressing

Boo’s Rice N Peas 8oz

$5.00

Brown Rice with Select peas, cooked in Veg stock with our house made special spices makes this side dish yummy to your tummy!

Extras

Original STL Dusty Wing

$3.50

Introducing St Louis Original Dusty Wings Slow Roasted in the oven with our Dusty Spice Blend

Dusty Brisket

$12.00+

Delicious Slow Roasted Dusty Brisket, seasoned to perfection

Swagg Sauce

$0.50

Ranch Dressing infused with fresh garlic and ginger is a great addition to any of our entree items

Bottled Water

$1.00

Dusty Hot n Spicy Sprinkles

$0.50

Adds hot spice flavoring to any dish you like, this spice complements anything and adds heat

Dollar Roll

$0.50

Catering Menu Call in only

Catering Only Options

Original STL Dusty Wings

$3.00

Catering Prices start at 20 or more Wings 3.00 each wing

Dusty Brisket

$20.00

House made Dusty Brisket 1 pound is 2-4 servings

Sides

KR’s Gourmet Mac

$50.00

Catering is sold by the pound only, serving size is 4 pound containers 8-10 servings

Bunny’s No Meat Cabbage

$40.00

Fresh Cabbage Sautéed in Vegetable Stock with a special spice blend 8-10 servings

Boo’s Rice N Peas

$50.00

This Dish is Yummy to your tummy, sold only by the pound 8-10 servings

Yvonne’s Beet Salad

$30.00

Fresh Mixed Greens, Beet Chips, Feta, red onion, pecans, and Vinaigrette dressing 8-10 serving