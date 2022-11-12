  • Home
We Dat's Chicken & Shrimp - Lakeforest 9818 Lake Forest Boulevard

No reviews yet

9818 Lake Forest Boulevard

New Orleans, LA 70127

Wings & Tenders

6pc Wings with Fries & Fountain Drink

6pc Wings with Fries & Fountain Drink

$8.99
10pc Wings with Fries & Fountain Drink

10pc Wings with Fries & Fountain Drink

$13.99
3pc Tenders with Fries

3pc Tenders with Fries

$9.99
4pc Tenders with Fries

4pc Tenders with Fries

$10.99
Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$8.99

8 PC Wings

$9.00

12pc Wings

$12.99

20pc Wings

$25.00

30pc Wings

$35.00

50pc Wings

$55.00

100pc Wing Pan

$115.00

150pc Wing Pan

$155.00

200pc Wing Pan

$225.00

Seafood

Catfish w/ Fries

Catfish w/ Fries

$12.99
Shrimp w/ Fries

Shrimp w/ Fries

$12.99
Brows Special 2pc Fish & 5 Shrimp w/ Fries

Brows Special 2pc Fish & 5 Shrimp w/ Fries

$16.99
Catfish Wrap

Catfish Wrap

$8.99

Shrimp Wrap

$8.99

Shrimp salad

$12.99

Size cup

20 oz cup

$8.00

32 oz cup

$10.00

Special

$.75 Wing Special Tuesday

$4.50+
6pc Wings with Fries & Fountain Drink

6pc Wings with Fries & Fountain Drink

$8.99

Seasoning/Sauce

Lemon Peper Seasoning

$3.49

Creole Seasoning

$3.75

Sweet Heat Seasoning

$3.49

Garlic Parmesean Seasoning

$3.75

Wuzzam Wing Sauce

$3.49

WeDat's Specialty Drinks

Small WeDat's Fruit Punch

$3.00

Small WeDat's Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Small WeDat's GHETTO Punch

$3.50

Large WeDat's Fruit Punch

$4.00

Large WeDat's Pink Lemonafe

$4.00

Large WeDat's GHETTO Punch

$4.50

Small Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Tropicana Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Crush

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Large Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Tropicana Lemonade

$3.50

Orange Crush

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Water Options

Aquafina Bottle Water

$3.00

Small Water Cup

$1.00

Large Water Cup

$2.00

Small Ice Cup

$1.00

Large Ice Cup

$2.00

Fries

Small fries

$3.00

Large Fries

$5.99

Salad

Side salad

$3.00

Large salad

$5.00

WeDat's Deserts

Pralines

$3.00

Salted Double Chocolate Cookie

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
Location

9818 Lake Forest Boulevard, New Orleans, LA 70127

Directions

Main pic

