A map showing the location of We Dat's Chicken & Shrimp MarreroView gallery

We Dat's Chicken & Shrimp Marrero

review star

No reviews yet

4905 Westbank Expressway

Marrero, LA 70072

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

WeDat’s Wings & Tenders

WeDat’s Wings

6pc Wings with Fries

6pc Wings with Fries

$9.69
10pc Wings with Fries

10pc Wings with Fries

$15.99
Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$9.29
8 PC Wings

8 PC Wings

$9.29

12pc Wings

$13.30

20pc Wings

$25.25

30pc Wings

$35.35

50pc Wings

$58.99

100pc Wing Pan

$115.00

150pc Wing Pan

$155.00

200pc Wing Pan

$229.00

500 Wings

$569.00

WeDat’s Tenders

3pc Tenders

$9.99

The Double Double

The Double Double (6p, fries and 5 shrimp)

$16.59

WeDat’s Seafood

Seafood Options

Fish and Fries

Fish and Fries

$16.99
Shrimp w/ Fries

Shrimp w/ Fries

$14.59
Brows Special 2pc Fish & 5 Shrimp w/ Fries

Brows Special 2pc Fish & 5 Shrimp w/ Fries

$19.99

1PC Fish

$4.50

5 Shrimp

$7.50

10 Shrimp

$14.99

Lake Forest Brow Special

$16.99

Lake Forest Fish and Fries

$14.99

Lake Forest Shrimp and Fries

$13.99

Alcohol Options

Dat’Quris

20oz

$10.00

32oz

$12.00

Shots

Single Well Shots

$4.00

Double Well Shots

$7.00

Single Shots

$7.00

Double Shots

$13.00

WeDat’s Specials

Specials

$.75 Wing Special Tuesday ONLY

$4.50+
6pc Wings with Fries

6pc Wings with Fries

$9.69

Lunch Special (6pc with Fries)

$8.99

Seasoning/Sauce

Lemon Peper Seasoning

$3.49

Creole Seasoning

$3.75

Sweet Heat Seasoning

$3.49

Garlic Parmesean Seasoning

$3.75

Wuzzam Wing Sauce

$3.49

Drinks

WeDat's Specialty Drinks

Small WeDat's Fruit Punch

$3.00

Small WeDat's Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Small WeDat's GHETTO Punch

$3.50

Large WeDat's Fruit Punch

$4.00

Large WeDat's Pink Lemonafe

$4.00

Large WeDat's GHETTO Punch

$4.50

Small Suicide Mix

$3.50

Large Suicide Mix

$4.50

Small Fountain Drinks

Small Pepsi

$2.69

Small Diet Pepsi

$2.69

Small Sierra Mist

$2.69

Small Tropicana Lemonade

$2.69

Small Orange Crush

$2.69

Small Dr Pepper

$2.69

Small MTN Dew

$2.69

Large Fountain Drinks

Large Pepsi

$3.69

Large Diet Pepsi

$3.69

Large Sierra Mist

$3.69

Large Tropicana Lemonade

$3.69

Large Orange Crush

$3.69

Large Dr Pepper

$3.69

Large MTN Dew

$3.69

Water Options

Aquafina Bottle Water

$3.00

Small Water Cup

$1.49

Large Water Cup

$2.49

Small Ice Cup

$1.49

Large Ice Cup

$2.49

WeDat’s Sides

Fries

Small fries

$3.30

Medium Fries

$5.99

Large Fries

$7.99

Salad Options

Side Salad

$3.50

Medium Salad

$5.99

Large Salad

$7.99

Deserts

WeDat's Deserts

Pralines

$3.00

Salted Double Chocolate Cookie

$3.00

Dipping Sauces

3 Sauces

$2.50

Ranch Cup

$1.00

Blue Cheese Cup

$1.00

Wuzzam Cup

$1.00

Hot Cup

$1.00

BBQ Cup

$1.00

SweetHeat Cup

$1.00

Honey Mustard Cup

$1.00

Sweet Red Chili Cup

$1.00

Garlic Parm Cup

$1.00

Citrus Chipotle Cup

$1.00

Sweet Teriyaki Cup

$1.00

Korean BBQ Cup

$1.00

Lemon Pepper Cup

$1.00

Seasoning Cup

$1.00

Cocktail Sauce

$1.00

Tartar Sauce

$1.00

Cheese Cup

$1.00

Bacon Cup

$1.00

Jalapenos Cup

$1.00

Up Charges

All Flats (6 piece)

$1.00

All Flats (7+ pieces)

$2.00

All Flats (20+pieces)

$5.00

All Drums (6 piece)

$1.00

All Drums (7+ pieces)

$2.00

All Drums (20+pieces)

$5.00

Food Up Charge

$4.00

Fully Loaded Fries

$4.00

Cajun Ranch Fries

$1.00

Add Cheese to Fries

$1.00

Add Bacon to Fries

$1.00

Add Jalapeños to Fries

$1.00

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Extra Ranch

$2.00

Extra Cheese

$2.00

Extra Jalapeños

$2.00

Extra Bacon

$2.00

Lake Forest & Marrero

WeDat’s Wings

6pc Wings with Fries

$9.29

10pc Wings with Fries

$14.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4905 Westbank Expressway, Marrero, LA 70072

Directions

Gallery

Similar restaurants in your area

Café Hope
orange starNo Reviews
1151 Barataria Blvd Marrero, LA 70072
View restaurantnext
Joe's Cafe - # 2 Lapalco
orange star4.1 • 444
5957 Lapalco Blvd Marrero, LA 70072
View restaurantnext
Avo Taco
orange star4.8 • 599
4124 Tchoupitoulas St New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Mister Mao - 4501 Tchoupitoulas St.
orange starNo Reviews
4501 Tchoupitoulas St. New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Wonderland & Sea
orange starNo Reviews
4842 Tchoupitoulas Street New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Barracuda - Tchoupitoulas
orange star4.7 • 301
3984 Tchoupitoulas St New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Marrero

Joe's Cafe - # 3 Barataria
orange star4.0 • 687
2691 Barataria Blvd Marrero, LA 70072
View restaurantnext
Joe's Cafe - # 2 Lapalco
orange star4.1 • 444
5957 Lapalco Blvd Marrero, LA 70072
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Marrero
Harvey
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Gretna
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Metairie
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Chalmette
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Kenner
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
New Orleans
review star
Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)
La Place
review star
No reviews yet
Mandeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Slidell
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston