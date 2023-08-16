WeDat’s Wings & Tenders

WeDat’s Wings

6pc Wings with Fries

$9.69
10pc Wings with Fries

$15.99
8 PC Wings

$9.69

12pc Wings

$13.30

20pc Wings

$25.25

30pc Wings

$35.35

50pc Wings

$58.99

100pc Wing Pan

$115.00

150pc Wing Pan

$155.00

200pc Wing Pan

$229.00

500 Wings

$569.00

WeDat’s Tenders

3pc Tenders with Fries

$9.99

The Double Double

$16.59

WeDat Special

$16.59

Lake Forest & Marrero Wings

6p with Fries

$9.69

10p with Fries

$14.59

Double Double

$16.59

WeDat’s Seafood

Seafood Options

Fish and Fries

$16.99
Shrimp w/ Fries

$14.99
Brows Special 2pc Fish & 5 Shrimp w/ Fries

$18.99

1PC Fish

$4.99

5 Shrimp

$7.50

10 Shrimp

$14.99

Lake Forest Brow Special

$16.99

Lake Forest Fish and Fries

$14.99

Lake Forest Shrimp and Fries

$14.99

50p Pan of Fish

$250.00

Alcohol Options

Dat’Quris

20oz

$10.00

32oz

$12.00

Half Gallon

$21.99

Gallon

$27.99

Beer

Fake Bud Lite

$5.00

Single Shots

House Tequila

$4.00

House Rum

$4.00

House Vodka

$4.00

House Gin

$4.00

Hennessy

$7.00

Dusse

$7.00

Remi Martin

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Crown

$7.00

Apple Crown

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Titos

$7.00

Casamigos

$7.00

Patron

$7.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Ciroc

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Double Shots

Double House Tequila

$7.00

Double House Rum

$7.00

Double House Vodka

$7.00

Double House Gin

$7.00

Double Hennessy

$13.00

Double Dusse

$13.00

Double Remi Martin

$13.00

Double Grand Marnier

$13.00

Double Jameson

$13.00

Double Crown

$13.00

Double Apple Crown

$13.00

Double Jack Daniels

$13.00

Double Titos

$13.00

Double Patron

$13.00

Double Casamigos

$13.00

Double Grey Goose

$13.00

Double Ciroc

$13.00

Double Malibu

$13.00

WeDat’s Specials

Specials

$.75 Wing Special Tuesday ONLY

$4.50+

Lunch Special (6pc with Fries)

$8.99

Drinks

WeDat's Specialty Drinks

Small WeDat's Fruit Punch

$3.00

Small WeDat's Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Small WeDat's GHETTO Punch

$3.50

Large WeDat's Fruit Punch

$4.00

Large WeDat's Pink Lemonafe

$4.00

Large WeDat's GHETTO Punch

$4.50

Small Suicide Mix

$3.50

Large Suicide Mix

$4.50

Small Fountain Drinks

Small Coke

$2.69

Small Diet Coke

$2.69

Small Orange

$2.69

Small Lemon-Lime

$2.69

Small Iced Tea

$2.69

Small Lemonade

$2.69

Large Fountain Drinks

Large Coke

$3.69

Large Diet Coke

$3.69

Large Iced Tea

$3.69

Large Lemonade

$3.69

Large Orange

$3.69

Large Lemon-Lime

$3.69

Water Options

Aquafina Bottle Water

$3.00

Small Water Cup

$1.49

Large Water Cup

$2.49

Small Ice Cup

$1.49

Large Ice Cup

$2.49

Fries

WeDats’s Seasoned Fries

Small Fries

$3.50

Medium Fries

$5.99

Large Fries

$7.99

Deserts

WeDat's Deserts

Pralines

$3.00

Dipping Sauces

3 Sauces

$2.50

Ranch Cup

$1.00

Blue Cheese Cup

$1.00

Wuzzam Cup

$1.00

Hot Cup

$1.00

BBQ Cup

$1.00

SweetHeat Cup

$1.00

Honey Mustard Cup

$1.00

Sweet Red Chili Cup

$1.00

Garlic Parm Cup

$1.00

Citrus Chipotle Cup

$1.00

Sweet Teriyaki Cup

$1.00

Korean BBQ Cup

$1.00

Lemon Pepper Cup

$1.00

Seasoning Cup

$1.00

Cocktail Sauce

$1.00

Tartar Sauce

$1.00

Cheese Cup

$1.00

Bacon Cup

$1.00

Jalapenos Cup

$1.00

Up Charges

All Flats (6 piece)

$1.00

All Flats (7+ pieces)

$2.00

All Flats (20+pieces)

$5.00

All Drums (6 piece)

$1.00

All Drums (7+ pieces)

$2.00

All Drums (20+pieces)

$5.00

Food Up Charge

$4.00

Fully Loaded Fries

$4.00

Add Cajun Ranch to Fries

$1.00

Add Cheese to Fries

$1.00

Add Bacon to Fries

$1.00

Add Jalapeños to Fries

$1.00

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Extra Ranch

$2.00

Extra Cheese

$2.00

Extra Jalapeños

$2.00

Extra Bacon

$2.00

Up charge

$3.50

Cheese Cup

$1.00

Bacon Cup

$1.00

Jalapeños Cup

$1.00

Small to Large Drink

$1.25

Small to Medium Fries

$2.50

Small to Large Fries

$4.50

Tenders

Tuscaloosa 3pc Tenders with Fries

$9.99

Seafood

Tuscaloosa Shrimp and Fries

$14.99

Tuscaloosa Fish and Fries

$14.99

Tuscaloosa Brow Special

$16.99

Drinks

Small Foundation Drinks

$2.50

Large Fountain Drinks

$3.50

Water Options

Small Bama Punch

$3.50

Large Bama Punch

$4.50

Small Fruit Punch

$3.00

Large Fruit Punch

$4.00

Small Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Large Pink Lemonade

$4.00