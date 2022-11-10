Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

We Serve. Coffee

50 Reviews

$

114 E Sandusky St

Findlay, OH 45840

Popular Items

Breakfast
Soup of the day
Hot

PANINI

Our Paninis are made on a delicious Ciabatta bread and served Hot!

BLT

$4.50+

Breakfast

$4.50+

Buffalo Wing

$4.50+

California

$4.50+

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$4.50+

Chicken Caprese

$4.50+

Luau

$4.50+

Veggie

$4.50+

Grilled Cheese

$4.50+

Italian

$4.50+Out of stock

Mushroom & Swiss

$4.50+Out of stock

SOUP

Soup of the day

$5.00+

SALADS

House Salad

$7.00+

Fresh Spring greens topped with bacon crumbles, provolone cheese, Roma tomato, red onion and your choice of dressing.

Spinach Salad

$7.00+

Baby Spinach served with Candied Pecans, Mandarin Oranges, Red onion and Peppy Seed Dressing. Chicken or Salmon can be added.

Tomato Mozzarella Salad

$10.00
Strawberry Spinach

Strawberry Spinach

$8.50Out of stock

Served with a homemade strawberry vinaigrette and chicken breast. Topped pecans, feta cheese and fresh sliced strawberries.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$9.00

DAILY SPECIALS

Grilled Cheese & Soup

$6.75

Soup and Salad

$6.75Out of stock

Bowl of Soup and Salad

$8.25Out of stock

Taco Salad Tuesday

$8.50Out of stock

Thursday

Out of stock

Saturday

Out of stock

NY Strip Sandwich

$12.00

French Dip

$7.00Out of stock

KIDS

Kids meals are made with the little ones in mind. Always made to order and served with applesauce or fresh fruit.

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.00

Peanut butter & Apple wrap

$4.00

Kids juice

$2.00

Kids Milk

$1.50

Kids hot chocolate/steamer

$2.00

BAGEL

Plain

$3.00

Cinnamon Raisin

$3.00

Everything

$3.00

EGG SCRAMBLE

Light and Fluffy made to order, farm fresh eggs. Just choose how many and then add your personalized touch.

1 egg

$2.00

2 Egg Scramble

$3.00

3 Egg Scramble

$4.25

4 Egg Scramble

$5.00

OATMEAL

Oatmeal

$3.50+

Fruit

fruit Cup

$3.00

fruit bowl

$4.25

Yogurt Parfait

Parfait

$4.00

Toast

Avocado Toast

$6.00

PB Banana Toast

$4.50

Toast

$0.75

Shop Rental

Full

$50.00

Discount

$25.00

Espresso Bar

$200.00

espresso bar hour

$50.00

Consignment

Old Man Granola

$6.00+

Pound coffee

Pound

$14.00

Jordans Java

$14.00

Jordans Java

Jordans Java

$14.00

Loose Tea

4 oz

$11.00

Pound Bag

$36.00

Shirts

T-shirts

$15.00

Tank

$17.50

Sweatshirt

$40.00

Baseball

$25.00

Long sleeve

$24.00

coffeeware

Mug

$40.00

Tumbler

$37.50

Gift Cards

$5 GC

$5.00

$10 GC

$10.00

$20 GC

$20.00

Envelope

$0.10

Muffin

Muffin

$2.50

Scone

Scone

$2.50

coffee cake

coffee cake

$2.75

Coffee Cake Parfait

$2.75Out of stock

Whole Pumpkin Coffee Cake

$22.00

cinnamon roll

Cinnamon Roll

$3.00

4 pack cin roll

$12.00Out of stock

dozen cin roll

$30.00Out of stock

sweet bread

Banana Bread

$3.00

Whole

$5.50Out of stock

biscotti

2 biscotti

$3.00Out of stock

loaf biscotti

$25.00

cookie

2 cookie

$1.00

Monster

$2.00

dozen cookie

$5.00

1/2 dozen big cookie

$10.00

Puppy Chow

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate chip

Gluten Free Options

GF Chocolate Chip scone

$3.50

GF Butterscotch Scone

$3.50Out of stock

Gf Bb Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Gf Cin Pear Scone

$3.50Out of stock

Pumpkin white chocolate

$3.50Out of stock

GF blueberry scone

$3.50Out of stock

Gf Pumpkin Muffin

$3.50

Cheesecake

Mini

$2.50

4pack

$10.00

Personal 4"

$12.00

Specialty-price varies

Latte

Hot

$4.00+

2 shots of espresso and steamed milk make this choice top of the coffee lovers!

Iced

$4.00+

Whether you chug it or drink it slow, this iced latte is sure to please. Made with 2 freshly pulled shots of espresso, your choice of milk and flavor if you choose.

Frozen

$4.50

Coffee

Drip of the Day

$2.25+

Our Hot Coffee Options are readily available. Pick our drip of the day for quick in and out or the Hand Pour or French press for a fresh made coffee just for you.

Cold Brew

$3.50+

French Press

$3.00

Hand Pour

$3.00

Hot chocolate/other

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Dark Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Steamer

$3.50

Frozen Steamer

$3.00

Chider

$5.00

Hot Cider

$4.00

Espresso

Espresso

$1.50

Double Shot

$2.50

3 oz Macchiato

$3.25

8 oz. Cappuccino

$3.50

Americano

$3.00

Americano Seltzer

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.50

We Serve Shaker

$4.75

Breve Bomb

$2.25

Tea Options

Tea of the day (16oz)

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Matcha Latte

$4.00

Tea Latte

$3.50

Smoothies

Berry

$4.00

Strawberry Banana

$4.00

Tropical

$4.00

Pineapple Orange

$4.00

Green Tea Smoothie

$5.00

Chunky Monkey

$4.00

Hawian Delight

$5.00

Italian Soda

16oz

$3.50

Other Drinks

Water

$0.75

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Midwest Juicery

$6.75

Boochy Momma

$4.00

Can of Pop

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info

A local, family owned coffee shop. Offering fresh baked pastries, handcrafted sandwiches, & fresh salads. Our focal point, is perfectly crafted lattes and coffee prepared to ordered by experience and friendly baristas.

Website

Location

114 E Sandusky St, Findlay, OH 45840

Directions

Gallery
We Serve. Coffee image
We Serve. Coffee image

Map
