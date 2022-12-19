Restaurant header imageView gallery

We've Got Brunch

review star

No reviews yet

7389 Orchard Lake Road

West Bloomfield Township, MI 48322

Order Again

HOUSE SPECIALS

Tenders & Fries

$14.00

Tenders served with fries.

The Franklin

$16.00

Eggs (2), toast, grits/ house potatoes, breakfast meat.

Wake & Bake

$16.00

Roasted potatoes, smoked paprika, sour cream, cheddar cheese, bacon, green onion.

Biscuits & Gravy

$12.00

Avocado Toast

$17.00

Bruncho's

$17.00

SANDWHICES

Brunch Burger

$17.00

The Yardbird

$18.00

Salmon Burger

$23.00

GRIDDLE

Buttermilk Pancakes

$14.00

Chicken & Waffles

$17.00

Lemon Berry Pancakes

$16.00

Seasonal French Toast

$17.00

Vegan Pancakes

$17.00

Strawberry Shortcake French Toast

$20.00

BRUNCH CLASSICS

Salmon Benedict

$20.00

Shrimp & Grits

$22.00

Fish & Grits

$23.00

The Steak

$30.00

Salmon Croquettes - ENTREE

$27.00

Turkey Chops

$25.00

GARDEN ( SALADS )

WGB SALAD

$16.00

Beet Salad

$18.00

Fresh Fruit cups

$5.00

DESSERTS

Grilled Lemon Cake

$12.00

Purpleberry Parfait

$12.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$15.00

SCRAMBLES

Veggie Scramble

$17.00

Pork Scramble

$17.00

Clucking' Scramble

$17.00

ADD ONS

Chicken Tenders (4)

$8.00

Eggs (2)

$4.00

Grits

$6.00

House Potatoes

$6.00

Pork Bacon

$4.00

Salmon

$12.00

Shrimp ( 5pc )

$10.00

Toast

$2.00

Chicken sausages (2 pc)

$7.00

Vegan Sausage

$6.00

Biscuits (2)

$8.00

Salmon Croquette (1)

$8.00

Turkey Chop (1)

$12.00

Steak (1)

$14.00

Chicken Breast (1)

$6.00

Catfish

$10.00

Waffles (3)

$4.00

Pork Sausage

$5.00

Fries

$3.00

Turkey Sausage

$6.00

FEATURES

Seafood Omelette

$28.00

Strawberry Shortcake French Toast

$20.00

Baked Banana Foster Pancake

$20.00

Trifecta Southern Grits

$30.00

Peach Cobbler Chicken

$22.00

Philly Cheesecake Omelette

$20.00

Chicken Ceaser Salad

$15.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$15.00

Cream of Broccoli Soup

$5.00

HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!

BIRTHDAY CAKE

PEPSI PRODUCTS

Cranberry Lemonade Tea

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Mountain Dew

$4.00

Pepsi

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$4.00

JUICES

Apple Juice

$5.00

FREE REFILLS

Cherry Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Mango Juice

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

WATER

Water

Tonic Water

KOOL-AID

BLUE LEMONADE

$4.00

KOOL-AID REFILL

$2.00

HOT TEA

HOT TEA

$3.00

COFFEE

COFFEE

$3.50

ARNOLD PALMER

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

ARNOLD PALMER & KOOL- AID REFILL

Arnold Palmer REFILL

$2.00

KOOL-AID REFILL

$2.00

HOT COCO

HOT COCO

$6.00

RANCH

EXTRA Ranch

$0.75

Sauces

EXTRA Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

BBQ Sauce

Sweet Red Chilli

Honey Mustard

Hot Sauce

Ketchup

Mustrard

Mayo

Extra shrimp and grits sauce

$3.00

SOUR CREAM

SOUR CREAM

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7389 Orchard Lake Road, West Bloomfield Township, MI 48322

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

