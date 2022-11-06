Weapon Ramen LPM
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
RAMEN, CHIRASHI & ACTIVE LISTENING BAR ENERGY SHARPENS ENERGY
Location
2820 Historic Decatur Rd, Suite 9, San Diego, CA 92106
