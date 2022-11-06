Main picView gallery

Weapon Ramen LPM

review star

No reviews yet

2820 Historic Decatur Rd

Suite 9

San Diego, CA 92106

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CHICKEN KARAAGE

RAMEN

OG

OG

$16.50Out of stock

Pork Bone Broth, Braised Pork Belly, Garlic Oil, Poached Egg, Scallions

PLANT BASED (v)

PLANT BASED (v)

$13.50Out of stock

Tofu and Mushroom Broth, Corn, Wood Ear Mushrooms

BATCHOY

BATCHOY

$16.50Out of stock

Pork Bone Broth, Crispy Pork Belly, Garlic Oil, Chicharron, Scallions

CHICKEN SOPAS

CHICKEN SOPAS

$15.50

Creamy Chicken Bone Broth, Confit Chicken, Corn, Scallions

MAZEMEN

MAZEMEN

$13.50Out of stock

Brothless Ramen, Miso Corn Butter, Ground Pork, Corn, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Scallions

BUTTER BOMBS

SPICY red pepper paste

$3.00

BLACK GARLIC fermented

$3.00

BLACK TRUFFLE oil

$4.00

BAO BUNS

PORK BELLY BAO BUNS

PORK BELLY BAO BUNS

$11.50Out of stock

Chasu, Cucumbers, Hoisin, Cilantro (2 Bao's Per Order)

UNAGI BAO BUNS

UNAGI BAO BUNS

$11.50Out of stock

Local White Fish, Eel Sauce, Pickles, Cilantro (2 Bao's Per Order)

KARAAGE BAO BUNS

KARAAGE BAO BUNS

$11.50

Fried Chicken, Cucumber, Spicy Mayo (2 Bao's Per Order)

DONBURI

BISTEK DON

$15.50

Braised Beef, Toyomansi Onions, Scallions, Cured Egg Yolks, Rice

UNAGI DON

$14.50Out of stock

Local White Fish with Eel Sauce, Scallions, Cured Egg Yolks, Rice

KARAAGE DON

KARAAGE DON

$13.50Out of stock

Fried Chicken, Plum Eel Sauce, Cured Egg Yolks, Rice

OTHERS

COLD SOBA NOODLES

COLD SOBA NOODLES

$14.50Out of stock

Poached Shrimp, Napa Cabbage, Cucumber, Daikon, Yuzu Vin

CHICKEN SANDO

$13.50

yuzu kosho mayo, cabbage, pickles, hokkaido milk bun

SPICY GARLIC NOODLES

SPICY GARLIC NOODLES

$12.50

Ginger, Garlic, Shallot, Soy, Wood Ear Mushroom, Chili Crisp

CURRY NOODLES

$12.50

Japanese Curry, Ground Pork, Corn and Scallions

CORN DOGS

CORN DOGS

$11.50

Spicy Japanese Sausage, Yuzu Mayo, Eel Sauce, Nori, Pickled Ginger

SHARED

CHICKEN KARAAGE

CHICKEN KARAAGE

$9.50

SOY SAUCE, SESAME, GINGER, GARLIC, SHALLOT with SPICY MAYO

JAPANESE FRIED RICE

JAPANESE FRIED RICE

$10.50

Pork Belly, Ginger, Garlic, Scallion, Soy Sauce, Egg

WAFFLE-YAKI

$10.50Out of stock

SAVORY WAFFLE WITH PORK BELLY, SCALLION, GINGER, KEWPIE MAYO, PLUM EEL SAUCE, SEAWEED

TOFU-KARAGE (V)

TOFU-KARAGE (V)

$9.50Out of stock

SOY SAUCE, SESAME, GINGER, GARLIC, SHALLOT with PLUM EEL SAUCE

DRINKS

JAPANESE SODA

$4.00

MILK TEA

$3.50

GREEN TEA

$3.50

WATER

$2.00

Calpico

$3.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

RAMEN, CHIRASHI & ACTIVE LISTENING BAR ENERGY SHARPENS ENERGY

Website

Location

2820 Historic Decatur Rd, Suite 9, San Diego, CA 92106

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Solare Ristorante - Liberty Station
orange starNo Reviews
2820 Roosevelt Road San Diego, CA 92106
View restaurantnext
RAD Burger
orange starNo Reviews
2820 Historic Decatur Rd. san diego, CA 92106
View restaurantnext
Fluster Cluck Hot Chicken
orange star4.0 • 69
2820 Historic Decatur Rd. San Diego, CA 92106
View restaurantnext
White Rice
orange starNo Reviews
2820 Historic Decatur Road San Diego, CA 92106
View restaurantnext
Officine Buona Forchetta - Liberty Station
orange star4.6 • 1,670
2865 Sims Road San Diego, CA 92106
View restaurantnext
The Presley - Liberty Station
orange star4.6 • 312
2855 Perry Road San Diego, CA 92106
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Plant Power Fast Food - Ocean Beach
orange star4.6 • 2,450
2204 Sunset Cliffs Blvd San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Wonderland Ocean Pub
orange star4.2 • 2,188
5083 Santa Monica Ave San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Officine Buona Forchetta - Liberty Station
orange star4.6 • 1,670
2865 Sims Road San Diego, CA 92106
View restaurantnext
Con Pane Rustic Breads & Cafe
orange star4.6 • 972
2750 Dewey Rd San Diego, CA 92106
View restaurantnext
Little Chef
orange star4.1 • 473
4910 Newport Ave San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Sundara Indian Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 457
1774 Sunset Cliffs Blvd San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Little Italy
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Golden Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Barrio Logan
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Rancho Bernardo
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Ocean Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Clairemont
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Grantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Kearny Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston