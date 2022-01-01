Main picView gallery

Weapon Ramen MO8

41 E 8th St

104

National City, CA 91950

Popular Items

OG
PLANT BASED (v)
CHICKEN SOPAS

RAMEN

OG

OG

$16.50

pork bone broth, braised pork belly, garlic oil, poached egg, scallions

TORI

TORI

$15.50

chicken bone broth, confit chicken, garlic oil, poached egg, scallions

PLANT BASED (v)

PLANT BASED (v)

$13.50

tofu and mushroom broth, corn, wood ear mushrooms

BATCHOY

$16.50

pork bone broth, crispy pork belly, garlic oil, chicharron, scallions

CHICKEN SOPAS

$15.50

creamy chicken bone broth, confit chicken, corn, scallions

MAZEMEN

$13.50

brothless ramen, miso corn butter, ground pork, corn, wood ear mushrooms, scallions

BUTTER BOMBS

BLACK TRUFFLE oil

$4.00

SPICY red pepper paste

$3.00

BLACK GARLIC fermented

$3.00

BAO BUNS

PORK BELLY BAO BUNS

$11.50

Chasu, Cucumbers, Hoisin, Cilantro (2 Bao's Per Order)

UNAGI BAO BUNS

$11.50Out of stock

Local White Fish, Eel Sauce, Pickles, Cilantro (2 Bao's Per Order)

KARAAGE BAO BUNS

$11.50

Fried Chicken, Cucumber, Spicy Mayo (2 Bao's Per Order)

DONBURI

BISTEK DON

$15.50

Braised Beef, Toyomansi Onions, Scallions, Cured Egg Yolks, Rice

UNAGI DON

$14.50Out of stock

Local White Fish with Eel Sauce, Scallions, Cured Egg Yolks, Rice

KARAAGE DON

$13.50

Fried Chicken, Plum Eel Sauce, Cured Egg Yolks, Rice

Noodz/sando/corndog

SPICY GARLIC NOODLES

$12.50

GINGER, GARLIC, SHALLOT, SOY, WOOD EAR MUSHROOM, CHILI CRISP

CURRY NOODLES

$12.50

Japanese Curry, Ground Pork, Corn and Scallions

COLD SOBA NOODLES

$14.50Out of stock

Poached Shrimp, Napa Cabbage, Cucumber, Daikon, Yuzu Vin

CORN DOGS

$10.50Out of stock

Pork Belly, Ginger, Garlic, Scallion, Soy Sauce, Egg (2 Per Order)

CHICKEN SANDO

$13.50

yuzu kosho mayo, cabbage, pickles, hokkaido milk bun

OG SIDES

CHICKEN KARAAGE

CHICKEN KARAAGE

$9.50

SOY SAUCE, SESAME, GINGER, GARLIC, SHALLOT with SPICY MAYO

TOFU-KARAGE (v)

TOFU-KARAGE (v)

$9.50Out of stock

SOY SAUCE, SESAME, GINGER, GARLIC, SHALLOT with PLUM EEL SAUCE

WAFFLE-YAKI

$10.50

SAVORY WAFFLE WITH PORK BELLY, SCALLION, GINGER, KEWPIE MAYO, PLUM EEL SAUCE, SEAWEED

JAPANESE FRIED RICE

$10.50

Pork Belly, Ginger, Garlic, Scallion, Soy Sauce, Egg

DRINKS

SUNKIST

$3.00

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

WATER

$2.00

MILK TEA

$3.50

GREEN TEA

$3.50

CALPICO

$3.50

JAPANESE CREME SODA

$4.00

MELON CREME SODA

$4.00

MANGO CREME SODA

$4.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
RAMEN, CHIRASHI & ACTIVE LISTENING BAR ENERGY SHARPENS ENERGY

41 E 8th St, 104, National City, CA 91950

