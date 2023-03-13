  • Home
Weather Mark Tavern 1503 South Michigan Avenue

1503 South Michigan Avenue

Chicago, IL 60605

Drinks

Hard Seltzer

WC - Black Cherry

$6.50

WC - Lime

$6.50

WC - Mango

$6.50

HN - Peach

$8.00

HN - Pineapple

$8.00

HN - Grapefruit

$8.00

TC - Lemon Lime

$7.00

TC - Strawberry

$7.00

TC - Guava

$7.00

TC - Mango

$7.00

TC - Pineapple

$7.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

RC

$3.00

Diet Rite

$3.00

7up

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Kiddie Cocktail

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Soda Water

$1.00

Tonic

$2.50

Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Virgin Mary

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar-Free

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Shots

Baby Guinness

$6.00

Firechata

$7.00

Green Tea

$8.00

House Shot

$5.00

Irish Car Bomb

$10.00

Jager Bomb

$9.00

Lemon Drop SHOT

$6.00

Salty Nut

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

Washington Apple

$8.00

O Bomb

$9.00

Bar Specials

$25 Domestic Bucket

$25.00

Jameson Shot

$7.00

Irish Car Bomb

$9.00

Weekend Bloody

$8.00

Weekend Screwdriver

$8.00

Food

Sharables

12 Chicken Wings

$18.00

crispy fried chicken wings, plain, buffalo, honey bbq, sweet chili sriracha or teriyaki

8 Chicken Wings

$14.50

crispy fried chicken wings, plain, buffalo, honey bbq, sweet chili sriracha or teriyaki

Bacon Wrapped Potatoes

$15.50

roasted yukon gold potatoes, smoked applewood bacon, chive sour cream

Basket of Boneless Wings

$13.50

breaded boneless chicken wings, plain, buffalo, honey bbq, sweet chili sriracha or teriyaki

Fried Cauliflower Bites

$13.50

breaded cauliflower bites tossed in your choice of buffalo, honey bbq, teriyaki or sweet chili sriracha sauce, served with ranch or blue cheese

Fried Shrimp

$12.50

plain, buffalo, honey bbq, sweet chili sriracha or teriyaki

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$8.50

steak fries, garlic, parmesan cheese and seasoning

Grilled Chicken Satay

$15.50

grilled thai marinated chicken breast, carrot threads, serrano peppers, cilantro with sweet chili sauce and pine nuts

Housemade Fried Pickles

$11.50

thinly sliced dill pickles, chipotle aioli

PEI Mussels

$16.50

Chardonnay, garlic, butter, tomato, light cream, chives, toasted baguette

Pretzel Bites

$13.00

fresh soft pretzel bites, goose island 312 beer cheese, whole grain mustard

Quesadilla

$11.00

grilled tortilla, 3 cheese blend, sour cream, housemade pico de gallo

Spicy Chicken Avocado Rolls

$15.50

caramelized onion, shredded chicken, avocado, roasted red repper, spicy ranch

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$13.50

cheese curds from up north, housemade ranch

Dip Trio

$15.50

Salads

Mediterranean

$13.00

chopped romaine, feta, cucumber, red onion, tomato, black olives, homemade greek dressing /+ salmon $8 +tuna $7 + shrimp $6 +steak $6 + chicken $6

Caesar

$12.00

chopped romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, seasoned toasted baguette /+ salmon $8 + tuna $7 +shrimp $6 +steak $6+chicken $6

Crunchy Seared Tuna

$18.00

field greens, red cabbage slaw, crispy wontons, soy vinaigrette, cilantro, seared tuna filet

Jolly Green Giant

$16.00

spinach, arugula, kale, apple, goat cheese, avocado, lemon basil vinaigrette / + salmon $8+ tuna $7 + shrimp $6 + steak $6 +chicken $6

Southwest Salad

$15.00

chopped romaine lettuce tossed with chipotle ranch, shredded cheddar, black beans, avocado,corn, tomatoes, red onions, and tortilla strips /+salmon $8 +tuna $7 +shrimp $6 +steak $6 +chicken $6

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Casear

$5.00

Soups

Cup Chicken Risotto Soup

$5.00

savory chicken borth, risotto, grilled chicken

Cup Chili

$5.00

fresh tomatoes, onion, kidneys, ancho chilies, shredded cheese, scallions, beef or veggie

Cup Weather Mark's Famous Chicken Tortilla Soup

$5.00

Grilled chicken, roasted tomato, roasted onion, cilantro, corn and tortilla strips in a tomato and ancho chili base. Topped with sliced avocado, cheese and sour cream

Bowl Chicken Risotto Soup

$7.50

savory chicken borth, risotto, grilled chicken

Bowl Chili

$7.50

fresh tomatoes, onion, kidneys, ancho chilies, shredded cheese, scallions, beef or veggie

Bowl Weather Mark's Famous Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.00

Grilled chicken, roasted tomato, roasted onion, cilantro, corn and tortilla strips in a tomato and ancho chili base. Topped with sliced avocado, cheese and sour cream

Thin Crust Pizzas

California Dreaming

$16.00

olive oil, mozzarella, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, sautéed spinach

Southsider

$15.00

homemade red sauce, mozzarella, shaved sirloin, housemade giardinera

Build Your Own Pizza

$15.00

homemade red suace, mozzarella, and any 2 toppings

Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

buffalo sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, celery, carrots, ranch or bleu cheese

Sandwiches

Chicago Philly

$16.00

grilled steak or chicken, caramelized onions, peppers,mushrooms, swiss, american or cheddar, dinner steak roll or pitabread / Sandwiches served with steak fries or sweet potato friesSubstitute tater tots $2, side salad, soup, mashed potatoes ormixed vegetables $4

3 Fish Tacos

$16.95

grilled alaskan cod, housemade red cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli

Carnitas Tacos

$15.00

Three Perfectly Seasoned Pulled Pork Tacos with Cilantro, Onion. Served on Tortillas

Blackened Tuna

$17.00

seared tuna filet, lime sour cream, mixed greens, brioche bun / Sandwiches served with steak fries or sweet potato fries. Substitute tater tots $2, side salad, soup, mashed potatoes ormixed vegetables $4

South Loop Cuban

$15.00

slow cooked pulled pork, turkey, cole slaw, pickles and mustardon a hoagie bun / Sandwiches served with steak fries or sweetpotato fries Substitute tater tots $2, side salad, soup, mashed potatoes or mixed vegetables $4

Italian Beef

$15.00

shaved sirloin, au jus, sweet peppers or housemade giardiniera/ Sandwiches served with steak fries or sweet potato fries. Substitute tater tots $2, side salad, soup, mashed potatoes or mixed vegetables $4 / (+cheese 1)

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

lightly breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, ranch orbleu / Sandwiches served with steak fries or sweet potato fries Substitute tater tots $2, side salad, soup, mashed potatoes ormixed vegetables $4

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Bone out fried chicken, slaw, hot sauce, aioli, pickles/ Sandwiches served with steak fries or sweet potato fries Substitute tater tots $2, side salad, soup, mashed potatoes or mixed vegetables $4

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

blackened chicken, cheddar, cabbage, crushed avocado,chipotle mayo, cumin crema/ Sandwiches served with steak fries or sweet potato fries Substitute tater tots $2, side salad,soup, mashed potatoes or mixed vegetables $4

Southwest Turkey Panini

$14.00

sliced turkey, grilled onions, grilled peppers, pepper jack cheese,mushrooms, chipotle mayo/ Sandwiches served with steak friesor sweet potato fries Substitute tater tots $2, side salad, soup,mashed potatoes or mixed vegetables $4

Bratwurst Plate

$12.00

grilled brat, sauer kraut, giardinera/ Sandwiches served withsteak fries or sweet potato fries Substitute tater tots $2, sidesalad, soup, mashed potatoes or mixed vegetables $4

Reuben

$15.00

Char-Grilled Burgers

*The 1503

$16.00

1/2lb angus beef, housemade bbq, cheddar,smoked Applewood bacon, crispy onions ) Burgers served with steak fries or sweet potato fries Substitute tater tots $2, side salad, soup,mashed potatoes or mixed vegetables $4

*Patty Melt

$16.00

1/2lb angus beef, caramelized onion, bacon,remoulade, swiss, marbled rye / Burgers served with steak fries or sweet potato fries Substitute tater tots $2, side salad, soup, mashed potatoes or mixed vegetables $4

*The Americana

$16.00

1/2lb Angus beef, american, lettuce, onion,tomato, pickle, special sauce / Burgers served with steak fries or sweet potato fries Substitute tater tots $2, side salad, soup, mashed potatoes or mixed vegetables $4

*Build Your Own Burger

$15.00

1/2lb angus beef, substitute with Turkey Burger or Grilled Chicken , Any 2 toppings (+$2 Avocado) /Burgers served with steak fries or sweet potato fries Substitute tater tots $2, side salad, soup,mashed potatoes or mixed vegetables $4 / (extratoppings $1) / mushroom, avocado, bacon,caramelized onion, jalapeno, raw onion, bbq, chipotle aioli american, swiss, cheddar, pepper jack, bleu, mozzarella

Main Courses

Flank Steak Stew

$16.95

flank steak, carrots, celery, onions and potatoes. served with a side of garlic bread.

Commodore's Meatloaf

$17.95

meatloaf from scratch, mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes and asparagus.

"ANCHORS AWAY" Fish Fry

$17.95

cruzan black strap rum battered cod, steak fries, housemade red cabbage slaw, housemade dill tartar

Salmon ala Plancha

$20.00

grilled Atlantic salmon, salsa verde served with broccoli and side salad

3 Fish Tacos

$16.95

grilled alaskan cod, housemade red cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli

*Filet Mignon

$40.00

prime tender filet, port wine reduction, potato spring roll, asparagus

Half Slab Rib Dinner

$18.00

Braised baby back ribs, dry rubbed with house west coast style BBQ, steak fries, house made red cabbage slaw

Full Slab Rib Dinner

$25.00

Braised baby back ribs, dry rubbed with house west coast style BBQ, steak fries, house made red cabbage slaw

Carnitas Tacos

$15.00

Three Perfectly Seasoned Pulled Pork Tacos with Cilantro, Onion. Served on Tortillas

Corned Beef And Cabbage

$17.95

Sides

Tater Tots

$5.00

Steak Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Red Cabbage Slaw

$4.00

Mixed Vegetables

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Side of Broccoli

$4.00

Mac and Cheese

$7.50

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Casear

$5.00

Kids Menu

Hot Dog with Fries

$7.00

Grilled Cheese with Fries

$7.00

Kids Pizza

$7.00

7" Pita Bread with 1 topping

Kids Mac and Cheese

$7.50

Boneless Chicken Wings with Fries

$8.00

Desserts

Apple Crumble ala Mode $8.00

Our most popular dessert is BACK! Old family recipe topped with vanilla ice cream

Skillet Cookie

$9.00

Fresh baked chocolate chip cookie in a cast iron skillet topped with ice cream. Serves 2-3.

Brownie ala Mode

$8.00

3 chocolate stuffed fudge brownies served warm with ice cream and chocolate sauce

Vanilla Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

Brunch

Brunch Mains

Breakfast Burrito

$14.50

Scrambled eggs, black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, and avocado, wrapped in flour tortilla and served with a side of housemade salsa verde and house breakfast potatoes. Add Sausage or Chorizo $3

Chicken & Waffles

$16.50

fried waffles, crispy chicken, housemade rum syrup, sausage gravy, sunny side egg, house potatoes

Chicken, Sausage or Ham Hash

$15.50

Classic Breakfast

$14.50

2 eggs any style, bacon or sausage, house potatoes, choice of toast

Colorado Skillet

$16.50

Canadian bacon, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, Colby-jack, house potatoes, in a cast iron skillet with 2 eggs any style

Meat Trio Biscuits & Gravy

$16.50

biscuits, sausage gravy, bacon, 2 eggs any style, grilled sausage

Beignet Sliders

$15.50

The perfect blend of Sweet & Savory. Three Homemade Beignets, topped with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, and Scrambled Eggs. Served with a side of Maple Syrup.

Santa Fe Skillet

$16.50

chorizo sausage with onion, red and green peppers, pepper jack, house potatoes, served in a cast iron skillet with 2 eggs any style

Steak and Eggs

$21.00

2 eggs any style, New York strip steak, house potatoes, choice of toast

Spinach & Feta Omelet

$15.50

Beignets

$9.00

Corned Beef Hash

$15.00

Brunch Sides

Bacon

$4.00

Fruit

$4.00

Egg

$3.00

House Potatoes

$4.00

Sausage

$4.00

Toast/English Muffin

$2.00

Canadian Bacon

$4.00
Hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
