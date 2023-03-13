Weather Mark Tavern 1503 South Michigan Avenue
No reviews yet
1503 South Michigan Avenue
Chicago, IL 60605
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Drinks
Hard Seltzer
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
RC
Diet Rite
7up
Dr Pepper
Ginger Ale
Kiddie Cocktail
Lemonade
Iced Tea
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Soda Water
Tonic
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Ginger Beer
Virgin Mary
Red Bull
Red Bull Sugar-Free
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
Shots
Bar Specials
Food
Sharables
12 Chicken Wings
crispy fried chicken wings, plain, buffalo, honey bbq, sweet chili sriracha or teriyaki
8 Chicken Wings
crispy fried chicken wings, plain, buffalo, honey bbq, sweet chili sriracha or teriyaki
Bacon Wrapped Potatoes
roasted yukon gold potatoes, smoked applewood bacon, chive sour cream
Basket of Boneless Wings
breaded boneless chicken wings, plain, buffalo, honey bbq, sweet chili sriracha or teriyaki
Fried Cauliflower Bites
breaded cauliflower bites tossed in your choice of buffalo, honey bbq, teriyaki or sweet chili sriracha sauce, served with ranch or blue cheese
Fried Shrimp
plain, buffalo, honey bbq, sweet chili sriracha or teriyaki
Garlic Parmesan Fries
steak fries, garlic, parmesan cheese and seasoning
Grilled Chicken Satay
grilled thai marinated chicken breast, carrot threads, serrano peppers, cilantro with sweet chili sauce and pine nuts
Housemade Fried Pickles
thinly sliced dill pickles, chipotle aioli
PEI Mussels
Chardonnay, garlic, butter, tomato, light cream, chives, toasted baguette
Pretzel Bites
fresh soft pretzel bites, goose island 312 beer cheese, whole grain mustard
Quesadilla
grilled tortilla, 3 cheese blend, sour cream, housemade pico de gallo
Spicy Chicken Avocado Rolls
caramelized onion, shredded chicken, avocado, roasted red repper, spicy ranch
Wisconsin Cheese Curds
cheese curds from up north, housemade ranch
Dip Trio
Salads
Mediterranean
chopped romaine, feta, cucumber, red onion, tomato, black olives, homemade greek dressing /+ salmon $8 +tuna $7 + shrimp $6 +steak $6 + chicken $6
Caesar
chopped romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, seasoned toasted baguette /+ salmon $8 + tuna $7 +shrimp $6 +steak $6+chicken $6
Crunchy Seared Tuna
field greens, red cabbage slaw, crispy wontons, soy vinaigrette, cilantro, seared tuna filet
Jolly Green Giant
spinach, arugula, kale, apple, goat cheese, avocado, lemon basil vinaigrette / + salmon $8+ tuna $7 + shrimp $6 + steak $6 +chicken $6
Southwest Salad
chopped romaine lettuce tossed with chipotle ranch, shredded cheddar, black beans, avocado,corn, tomatoes, red onions, and tortilla strips /+salmon $8 +tuna $7 +shrimp $6 +steak $6 +chicken $6
Side Salad
Side Casear
Soups
Cup Chicken Risotto Soup
savory chicken borth, risotto, grilled chicken
Cup Chili
fresh tomatoes, onion, kidneys, ancho chilies, shredded cheese, scallions, beef or veggie
Cup Weather Mark's Famous Chicken Tortilla Soup
Grilled chicken, roasted tomato, roasted onion, cilantro, corn and tortilla strips in a tomato and ancho chili base. Topped with sliced avocado, cheese and sour cream
Bowl Chicken Risotto Soup
savory chicken borth, risotto, grilled chicken
Bowl Chili
fresh tomatoes, onion, kidneys, ancho chilies, shredded cheese, scallions, beef or veggie
Bowl Weather Mark's Famous Chicken Tortilla Soup
Grilled chicken, roasted tomato, roasted onion, cilantro, corn and tortilla strips in a tomato and ancho chili base. Topped with sliced avocado, cheese and sour cream
Thin Crust Pizzas
California Dreaming
olive oil, mozzarella, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, sautéed spinach
Southsider
homemade red sauce, mozzarella, shaved sirloin, housemade giardinera
Build Your Own Pizza
homemade red suace, mozzarella, and any 2 toppings
Buffalo Chicken
buffalo sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, celery, carrots, ranch or bleu cheese
Sandwiches
Chicago Philly
grilled steak or chicken, caramelized onions, peppers,mushrooms, swiss, american or cheddar, dinner steak roll or pitabread / Sandwiches served with steak fries or sweet potato friesSubstitute tater tots $2, side salad, soup, mashed potatoes ormixed vegetables $4
3 Fish Tacos
grilled alaskan cod, housemade red cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli
Carnitas Tacos
Three Perfectly Seasoned Pulled Pork Tacos with Cilantro, Onion. Served on Tortillas
Blackened Tuna
seared tuna filet, lime sour cream, mixed greens, brioche bun / Sandwiches served with steak fries or sweet potato fries. Substitute tater tots $2, side salad, soup, mashed potatoes ormixed vegetables $4
South Loop Cuban
slow cooked pulled pork, turkey, cole slaw, pickles and mustardon a hoagie bun / Sandwiches served with steak fries or sweetpotato fries Substitute tater tots $2, side salad, soup, mashed potatoes or mixed vegetables $4
Italian Beef
shaved sirloin, au jus, sweet peppers or housemade giardiniera/ Sandwiches served with steak fries or sweet potato fries. Substitute tater tots $2, side salad, soup, mashed potatoes or mixed vegetables $4 / (+cheese 1)
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
lightly breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, ranch orbleu / Sandwiches served with steak fries or sweet potato fries Substitute tater tots $2, side salad, soup, mashed potatoes ormixed vegetables $4
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Bone out fried chicken, slaw, hot sauce, aioli, pickles/ Sandwiches served with steak fries or sweet potato fries Substitute tater tots $2, side salad, soup, mashed potatoes or mixed vegetables $4
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
blackened chicken, cheddar, cabbage, crushed avocado,chipotle mayo, cumin crema/ Sandwiches served with steak fries or sweet potato fries Substitute tater tots $2, side salad,soup, mashed potatoes or mixed vegetables $4
Southwest Turkey Panini
sliced turkey, grilled onions, grilled peppers, pepper jack cheese,mushrooms, chipotle mayo/ Sandwiches served with steak friesor sweet potato fries Substitute tater tots $2, side salad, soup,mashed potatoes or mixed vegetables $4
Bratwurst Plate
grilled brat, sauer kraut, giardinera/ Sandwiches served withsteak fries or sweet potato fries Substitute tater tots $2, sidesalad, soup, mashed potatoes or mixed vegetables $4
Reuben
Char-Grilled Burgers
*The 1503
1/2lb angus beef, housemade bbq, cheddar,smoked Applewood bacon, crispy onions ) Burgers served with steak fries or sweet potato fries Substitute tater tots $2, side salad, soup,mashed potatoes or mixed vegetables $4
*Patty Melt
1/2lb angus beef, caramelized onion, bacon,remoulade, swiss, marbled rye / Burgers served with steak fries or sweet potato fries Substitute tater tots $2, side salad, soup, mashed potatoes or mixed vegetables $4
*The Americana
1/2lb Angus beef, american, lettuce, onion,tomato, pickle, special sauce / Burgers served with steak fries or sweet potato fries Substitute tater tots $2, side salad, soup, mashed potatoes or mixed vegetables $4
*Build Your Own Burger
1/2lb angus beef, substitute with Turkey Burger or Grilled Chicken , Any 2 toppings (+$2 Avocado) /Burgers served with steak fries or sweet potato fries Substitute tater tots $2, side salad, soup,mashed potatoes or mixed vegetables $4 / (extratoppings $1) / mushroom, avocado, bacon,caramelized onion, jalapeno, raw onion, bbq, chipotle aioli american, swiss, cheddar, pepper jack, bleu, mozzarella
Main Courses
Flank Steak Stew
flank steak, carrots, celery, onions and potatoes. served with a side of garlic bread.
Commodore's Meatloaf
meatloaf from scratch, mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes and asparagus.
"ANCHORS AWAY" Fish Fry
cruzan black strap rum battered cod, steak fries, housemade red cabbage slaw, housemade dill tartar
Salmon ala Plancha
grilled Atlantic salmon, salsa verde served with broccoli and side salad
3 Fish Tacos
grilled alaskan cod, housemade red cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli
*Filet Mignon
prime tender filet, port wine reduction, potato spring roll, asparagus
Half Slab Rib Dinner
Braised baby back ribs, dry rubbed with house west coast style BBQ, steak fries, house made red cabbage slaw
Full Slab Rib Dinner
Braised baby back ribs, dry rubbed with house west coast style BBQ, steak fries, house made red cabbage slaw
Carnitas Tacos
Three Perfectly Seasoned Pulled Pork Tacos with Cilantro, Onion. Served on Tortillas
**Fish Fry Refill**
Corned Beef And Cabbage
Sides
Kids Menu
Desserts
Apple Crumble ala Mode $8.00
Our most popular dessert is BACK! Old family recipe topped with vanilla ice cream
Skillet Cookie
Fresh baked chocolate chip cookie in a cast iron skillet topped with ice cream. Serves 2-3.
Brownie ala Mode
3 chocolate stuffed fudge brownies served warm with ice cream and chocolate sauce
Vanilla Ice Cream Scoop
Brunch
Brunch Mains
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, and avocado, wrapped in flour tortilla and served with a side of housemade salsa verde and house breakfast potatoes. Add Sausage or Chorizo $3
Chicken & Waffles
fried waffles, crispy chicken, housemade rum syrup, sausage gravy, sunny side egg, house potatoes
Chicken, Sausage or Ham Hash
Classic Breakfast
2 eggs any style, bacon or sausage, house potatoes, choice of toast
Colorado Skillet
Canadian bacon, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, Colby-jack, house potatoes, in a cast iron skillet with 2 eggs any style
Meat Trio Biscuits & Gravy
biscuits, sausage gravy, bacon, 2 eggs any style, grilled sausage
Beignet Sliders
The perfect blend of Sweet & Savory. Three Homemade Beignets, topped with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, and Scrambled Eggs. Served with a side of Maple Syrup.
Santa Fe Skillet
chorizo sausage with onion, red and green peppers, pepper jack, house potatoes, served in a cast iron skillet with 2 eggs any style
Steak and Eggs
2 eggs any style, New York strip steak, house potatoes, choice of toast
Spinach & Feta Omelet
Beignets
Corned Beef Hash
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1503 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60605