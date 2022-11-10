Restaurant header imageView gallery

Webb's Captains Table

115 West Lake Road

Mayville, NY 14757

Order Again

Popular Items

Cortland Apple Salad
Vegetable Soup Cup
Quesadilla

Will your order be

Boatside

Please call 716-753-3960 when you are pulling up to the gas docks at Chautauqua Marina. We will be over with your order.

Curbside

Please pull up to the Carryout & Cafe door and we will bring your order out to you.

Available only upon request

Rolls

One roll for each dinner entree plus one extra.

Butter

Let us know if you would like Butter for your rolls.

Cutlery

How many cutlery packs would you like?

Cafe Food

Banana Bread Slices

$4.50Out of stock

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.95

Brownie Squares

$3.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Banana Bread

$4.50Out of stock

Everything Bagel

$2.95

Ham/Cheddar Quiche

$6.95

Oatmeal

$2.95

Plain Bagel

$2.95

Specialty Quiche With Organic Eggs

$7.95

Toast

$2.00

Veggie Quiche

$6.95

Bundt Cake

$4.50Out of stock

Muffins

$4.50

Lemon Cheese Bar

$4.95Out of stock

Grab N Go Wrap

$10.95

Grab N Go Combo

$12.95

Grab N Go Combo

$12.95

Grab N Go Salad

$10.95

Meat Lovers Breakfast Sandwich

$7.95

GF Choc Chip BB

$6.00Out of stock

GF brownie

$5.50

Blueberry Streusal Bread

$4.50

Crem Brulee Bread

$4.50

Cinnamon Strusal Bread

$4.50

Snackle Boxes

Snacklebox: S'MORES

$29.95

Snacklebox: VEGGIE

$29.95

Snacklebox: MEAT LOVERS

$29.95

Hot Drinks

Americano

$2.95+

Cappuccino

$3.45+

Chai Tea Latte

$3.75+

Coffee

$2.50+

Espresso

$2.25+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Latte

$3.45+

Mocha

$3.95+

Xtra Espresso Shot

$1.00

Mocha Special

$3.00

Regular Nestle Hot Tea

$2.50

White Mocha

$4.95

Specialty Drinks

$4.95

Coffee Flight

$18.95

Coffee Box

$17.95

Iced Drinks

Iced Tea

$2.95

Frappe

$3.75

Iced Chai Latte

$3.75

Iced Coffee

$2.50

Iced Latte

$3.45

Iced Mocha

$3.95

Iced Coffee Flight

$18.95

Tropical Coconut Refresher

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Smoothies

Mixed Berry

$5.00

Peach

$5.00

Strawberry

$5.00

Strawberry-Banana

$5.00

Cherry

$5.00

Mango

$5.00

Starters

French Onion Cup

$6.95

Caramelized onions simmered in our homemade broth, topped with croutons, Swiss and Mozzarella

French Onion Bowl

$8.50

Vegetable Soup Cup

$5.95

Vegetable Soup Bowl

$7.50

Bruschetta

$13.95

Six grilled ciabatta bread topped with diced tomatoes, onions, basil, garlic and olive oil.

Coconut Shrimp

$17.95

Four pieces of fresh shrimp, hand-breaded to order, served with pineapple dipping sauce.

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$12.95

Thinly cut vegetables wrapped in an egg roll, served with an orange ginger sauce.

Soup Of The Day Cup

$5.95

Soup Of The Day Bowl

$7.50

Shrimp Cocktail Add On

$3.95

Caprese

$12.95

Salad

Webb's House Salad

$5.95

Iceberg lettuce and mixed greens, topped with tomatoes, peas, carrots, radishes, onions and cabbage.

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Crisp Romaine lettuce, tossed in Caesar dressing and topped with croutons and parmesan cheese.

Cortland Apple Salad

$9.50

Candied pecans, crumbled bleu cheese, cranberries, white raisins, sliced local Cortland apple over a bed of mixed greens and dressed with apple vinaigrette.

Wedge Salad

$8.95

Iceberg lettuce, crumbled and creamy bleu cheese, diced tomatoes, onions and topped with sliced bacon.

Strawberry Salad

$9.50

Sandwiches

Grass Fed Burger

$17.95

served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and a side of French Fries.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

Served on a hearth baked roll with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise with a side of French Fries.

Crab Cake Sandwich

$17.95

House-made lump crab cake, sautéed and served with lemon aioli, tomato, lettuce and onion served with a side of French Fries.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.95

Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, parmesan cheese and Webb's Caesar dressing served with French Fries.

The Big Catch Sandwich

$15.95

Deep-fried haddock, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo served on a toasted hearth baked roll with a side of French Fries.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.95

Grilled chicken tossed in a spicy wing sauce served in an herb garlic tortilla with lettuce, tomato, onion and bleu cheese with a side of French Fries.

Grilled Salmon Sandwich

$17.95

Lettuce, tomato, onion, dill sauce on the side served on a toasted hearth baked roll with a side of French Fries.

Quesadilla

$15.95

Features

Grilled Rack of Lamb

$35.00

New Zealand rack of lamb served medium-rare over mashed sweet potato, drizzled with bourbon peppercorn sauce

Tomahawk Pork Chop

$32.00

Grilled bone-in pork chop, topped with Buffalo Trace Bourbon demi glaze served with mashed sweet potato

Filet Oscar

$37.00

6oz filet mignon, topped with fresh grilled shrimp, asparagus, hollandaise sauce and served with a baked potato

Grilled Rib-Eye

$54.00+

Grilled and seasoned with our house seasoning salt, seared and served with a baked potato

Prime Rib *Thursday-Sunday Only*

$30.00+

Slow roasted prime rib seasoned with our house seasoning salt with natural au jus served with a baked potato

Maple Pecan Crusted Salmon

$35.00

Canadian salmon filet broiled, served over mashed sweet potato, and covered with chopped candied pecans

Herb Seared Mahi

$34.00

8oz Mahi filet seared with Webb's herb crusting and finished with piccata sauce and capers on top served with rice pilaf

Shrimp & Scallops Combo

$34.00

4 oz. gulf shrimp and 4 oz. sea scallops broiled in house seasoning, served with rice pilaf

Pan Fried Walleye

$33.00

Canadian Lake Erie walleye, breaded, pan-fried served with lemon, tartar sauce and rice pilaf

Chicken Mediterranean

$32.00

Grilled chicken topped with goat cheese, sundried tomatoes, basil, black olives, roasted red peppers, capers and a lemon butter wine sauce served over linguini.

Chicken Picatta

$30.00

Our tender boneless breast of chicken, dusted with flour and pan sauteed, topped with lemon-butter white wine sauce, capers, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, atrichoke hearts, served over linguini.

Chicken Chautauqua

$29.00

Our tender boneless breast of chicken lightly breaded, pan sauteed and topped with fresh mushroom, bacon and poulet sauce. Served with a baked potato

Chicken Parmesan

$29.00

Boneless chicken breast, lightly breaded, pan sautéed, topped with mozzarella cheese, Webb's marinara sauce and served with a side of linguini

Our Own Herb Garden Pasta

$24.00

Linguini topped with pomodoro sauce (diced tomatoes, onions, garlic, basil, virgin olive oil), reggiano parmesan cheese and melted mozzarella cheese.

Sword Fish

$32.95

Halibut

$31.95Out of stock

Calif Sea Bass

$32.95Out of stock

Shrimp Scampi

$32.00

Bacon Filet

$36.00

Dessert

Mini Pear Crisp

$10.00

House made with local Bartlett pears, served warm topped with vanilla bean ice cream

Cranberry Apple Crisp

$10.00Out of stock

House made with apples and cranberries, served warm topped with vanilla bean ice cream

Classic Créme Brûlée

$10.00

Our own vanilla custard topped with a crisp caramelized sugar shell and whipped cream

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Old-fashioned carrot cake with just the right blend of sugar and spice

Birthday Bomb

Strawberry Creme Brulee

$10.00Out of stock

Sundae

$10.00

Four Course $55 Summer Menu

Filet Royal

$55.00

6 oz. filet, Bacon wrapped topped with bourbon Demi-glaze served over red skinned garlic smashed potatoes.

Chicken Oscar

$55.00

Tender chicken breast, topped with fresh grilled shrimp, asparagus and Hollandaise sauce, served with a baked potato.

Cherry Salmon

$55.00

6 oz. shaved pork loin, with bourbon peppercorn sauce, sautéed mushrooms and served with mashed potatoes.

French Onion

Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.70

Arnold Palmer

$3.70

Bottle Water

$3.70

Chocolate Milk

$3.70

Coffee

$3.70

Cranberry Juice

$3.70

Decaf

$3.70

Diet Pepsi

$3.70

Dr Pepper

$3.70

Ginger Beer

$3.70

Gingerale

$3.70

Grapefruit Juice

$3.70

Hot Chocolate

$3.70

Hot Tea

$3.70

Iced Coffee

$3.70

Milk

$3.70

Orange Juice

$3.70

Pepsi

$3.70

Pineapple Juice

$3.70

Pink Lemonade

$3.70

Raspberry Tea

$3.70

Root Beer

$3.70

Saratoga Sparkling

$3.70

Shirley Temple

$3.70

Sierra Mist

$3.70

Soda Water

$3.70

Tonic Water

$3.70

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.70

V8 Juice

$3.70

Children's Menu

Cheeseburger Kids

$10.00

served with french fries

Chicken Fingers Kids

$10.00

(4) served with french fries

Grilled Cheese Sandwich Kids

$10.00

served with french fries

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Kids

$10.00

lettuce, tomato, mayo served with french fries

Hamburger Kids

$10.00

served with french fries

Shrimp Basket Kids

$10.00

(4) Fresh shrimp hand breaded served with french fries

Spaghetti & Meatballs Kids

$10.00

served with a side salad

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Webb's Captain's Table & Webb's Carryout & Cafe will be CLOSED 4/11/22-4/14/22 and 4/18/22-4/21/22.

115 West Lake Road, Mayville, NY 14757

