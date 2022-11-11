Weber Grill Restaurants Chicago

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

BBQ Meatloaf
French Fries
Caesar Salad- Side

Starters

Pretzel Roll & Beer Cheese Dip

Pretzel Roll & Beer Cheese Dip

$8.50

Our signature warm pretzel rolls served with white cheddar beer cheese dip

Hill Country Egg Rolls

Hill Country Egg Rolls

$12.50

Smoked brisket, corn, cheddar, black beans, hickory sauce

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Lemon aioli, parmesan

Spicy Sticky Ribs

Spicy Sticky Ribs

$14.00

Lemongrass chili glaze, basil, sesame

Charcoal Grilled Wings

Charcoal Grilled Wings

$14.00

Buff-a-que sauce, alabama ranch, celery

Crab Cake

Crab Cake

$19.00

Maryland style, house slaw, whole grain mustard sauce

Grilled Steak Skewers

Grilled Steak Skewers

$17.00

Ginger marinade, teriyaki glaze, onion curls

Skillet Cornbread

Skillet Cornbread

$9.00

Molasses butter

Fire Roasted Corn and Spinach Queso

Fire Roasted Corn and Spinach Queso

$12.00

Sharp white cheddar cheese dip, tortilla chips, queso fresco

Soups & Salads

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$10.00

Soup of the Day- Bowl

$6.00

Soup of the Day- Cup

$4.00
Mixed Green Salad- Side

Mixed Green Salad- Side

$5.50

Tomato, radish, cucumber, onion, white balsamic

Caesar Salad- Side

Caesar Salad- Side

$5.50

Aged parmesan, croutons

Roasted Chicken Caesar Salad

Roasted Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.00

Aged parmesan, croutons

Classic Wedge Salad

Classic Wedge Salad

$13.00

Iceberg wedge, onion, tomatoes, smoked bacon, blue cheese dressing

Chopped Chicken Salad

Chopped Chicken Salad

$17.00

Bacon, avocado, cucumber, tomato, smoked corn relish, gorgonzola, tortilla strips, sweet corn vinaigrette

Mediterranean Salmon Bowl

Mediterranean Salmon Bowl

$18.00

Farro, arugula, red onion, cucumber, peppadew peppers, campari tomatoes, vinaigrette, dill yogurt sauce

Thai Chicken Salad

Thai Chicken Salad

$17.00

Greens, fresh herbs, campari tomato, mango, peanuts, miso lime vinaigrette

Grilled Pan Pizzas

The Good Pepperoni

The Good Pepperoni

$16.00

Crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, pecorino, basil

Wild Mushrooms

Wild Mushrooms

$16.00

Mozzarella, taleggio, pecorino, confit garlic, caramelized onions, chili flake

Meatball Inferno

$16.00

Meatballs, spicy Calabrian Chili peppers, basil pesto, mozzarella, pecorino

Burgers & Handhelds

Comes with choice of fries, house slaw, or kettle chips
Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$16.50

Half pound dry aged Angus beef patty, LTO, american cheese, brioche bun

BBQ Bacon Burger

BBQ Bacon Burger

$18.00

Half pound dry aged Angus beef patty, BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese, onion, brioche

Steakhouse Burger

Steakhouse Burger

$17.50

Half pound dry aged Angus beef patty, melted blue cheese, peppercorn mayo, caramelized onions, brioche

Diablo Burger

Diablo Burger

$17.50

Half-Pound dry aged patty, guacamole, pepper jack cheese, grilled poblano pepper, diablo sauce, onion, shredded lettuce, brioche bun

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$17.00

Plant based burger, LTO, lemon aioli, brioche

Steaks

All steaks served with Butcher's butter and garlic mashed potatoes (unless otherwise noted)
Filet Mignon 7oz

Filet Mignon 7oz

$44.00

7oz USDA Angus beef, aged 28 days. Served with mashed potatoes and bistro butter.

Filet Mignon 10oz

Filet Mignon 10oz

$54.00

10oz USDA Angus beef, aged 28 days. Served with mashed potatoes and bistro butter.

Delmonico Ribeye

Delmonico Ribeye

$48.00

14oz USDA Angus beef, aged 28 days. Served with mashed potatoes and bistro butter.

New York Strip

New York Strip

$47.00

14oz USDA Angus beef, aged 28 days. Served with mashed potatoes and bistro butter.

Sesame Filet Medallions

Sesame Filet Medallions

$37.00

9oz angus filet medallions, grilled vegetable kabob, basmati rice, sesame soy sauce

Entrees

26th Street Shrimp

26th Street Shrimp

$28.00

Grilled gulf shrimp, buttered basmati rice, sauteed spinach, ancho butter sauce

Smoked Pork Chops

Smoked Pork Chops

$25.00

Two center cut chops, carolina mustard glaze, garlic mashed potatoes, sauteed spinach

Cedar Planked Salmon

Cedar Planked Salmon

$31.00

8oz atlantic salmon, bourbon glaze, green beans, grilled mushrooms, pearl onions

Beer Can Chicken

Beer Can Chicken

$23.00

All natural roasted half-chicken, beer can jus, garlic mashed potatoes

BBQ Baby Back Ribs- Half

BBQ Baby Back Ribs- Half

$23.00

Slow smoked pork ribs, bourbon baked beans, house slaw

BBQ Baby Back Ribs- Full

BBQ Baby Back Ribs- Full

$35.00

Slow smoked pork ribs, bourbon baked beans, house slaw

Big G's Barbeque Chicken

Big G's Barbeque Chicken

$23.00

All natural roasted half-chicken, BBQ sauce, french fries

Brick Chicken Verde

Brick Chicken Verde

$24.00

All natural semi boneless chicken breast, salsa verde, crispy parmesan potatoes, campari tomato salad

BBQ Meatloaf

BBQ Meatloaf

$24.00

All natural Angus beef, BBQ sauce glaze, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans

Grill Master Combo

Grill Master Combo

$26.00

Pulled pork, honey bourbon wings, Charlie's pimento cheese hot link, bourbon bean, house slaw

Dinner for Two

Classic Dinner for Two

$55.00

A 4-course meal for two. Choose 2 entrees. Each meal also comes with: Skillet cornbread, classic wedge salad, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans almondine, and two freshly baked chocolate chip cookies. (Note: Please select all the modifiers under D2 courses, this helps ensure everything is routed to our kitchen properly)

Steak Dinner for Two

$95.00

A four-course meal for 2. Choose from 14oz NY Strip Steak or 7oz Filet Mignon. Each meal also comes with: Skillet Cornbread, Classic Wedge Salad, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans almondine, and two freshly baked chocolate chip cookies. (Note: Please select all the modifiers under D2 courses, this helps ensure everything is routed to our kitchen properly)

Sides

Grilled Carrots

Grilled Carrots

$8.00

Dill yogurt, pistachio, honey

Asparagus

Asparagus

$7.00
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00
Mac n Cheese

Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Grilled Vegetable Kabob

$7.00
Sauteed Spinach

Sauteed Spinach

$5.00
Green Beans

Green Beans

$6.00
French Fries

French Fries

$5.00
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$4.00
Bourbon Baked Beans

Bourbon Baked Beans

$5.00

Dessert

Chocolate Bundt Cake

Chocolate Bundt Cake

$9.00
Seasonal Cheesecake

Seasonal Cheesecake

$10.00
Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$8.00

Beverage

Can Soda

$2.00

6 Pack Soda

$10.00
Restaurant info

Drawing from nearly 70 years of classic outdoor grilling, you'll taste the difference that decades of inspired grilling expertise make. More than a steakhouse and BBQ restaurant, Weber chefs are the grilling experts for seafood and vegetable specials as well.

Website

Location

539 North State Street, Chicago, IL 60654

Directions

