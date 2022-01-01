Weber's Boat Landing Weber’s Boat Landing - TX

Per Day Parking Caliche Lot Across the Street

$10.00 +

We charge a $10 day parking fee for parking across the street from Weber’s on our caliche parking area. Once parked, guests can walk down the hill to access the amenities. We charge $10 per vehicle, per day for more than two vehicles per large cabine. We charge $10 per vehicle, per day for more than one vehicle per small cabin. All extra vehicles (more than the 2 per large or more than the 1 per small cabin are to be parked across the street on the caliche lot. Beginning Summer 2023, we will be charging a $25 fee per day to park against the blue tire stops on all parking spaces at Weber’s Boat Landing.