  • Home
  • /
  • Sandia
  • /
  • Weber's Boat Landing - Weber’s Boat Landing - TX
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Weber's Boat Landing Weber’s Boat Landing - TX

review star

No reviews yet

747 Carmel Drive

Sandia, TX 78383

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Large Cabins

Cabin 6

$165.00+

Cabin 7

$165.00+

Cabin 8

$165.00+

Small Cabins

Cabin 11

Cabin 11

$100.00+

Pastel wall with color shabby chic decor and bedding give cabin #1 it’s vibe. Two aqua blue Adirondack chairs with pillows a are situated on the full length front porch as you enter the unit. There is also a petite picnic table that seats 4 which has a shade umbrella in the center. The porch has two long steps that can be used for extra seating outdoor for your group. Included inside are a small refrigerator, microwave, coffee pot, toaster oven and hot plate. Linens, bedding, utensils, silverware, glasses and coffee cups are also provided. This unit will sleep 4 persons. There is an up charge of $20 per person per night for more than 2 adults over the age of 17.

Cabin 12

Cabin 12

$100.00+

Our cowboy chic small cabin has two queen sized beds and a rustic ambiance. Two willow colored Adirondack chairs are situated on the full length front porch as you enter the unit. Included are a small refrigerator, microwave, coffee pot, toaster oven and hot plate. Linens, bedding, utensils, silverware, glasses and coffee cups are also provided. This unit will sleep 4 persons. There is an up charge of $20 per person per night for more than 2 adults over the age of 17.

Cabin 13

Cabin 13

$100.00+

The romantic cabin in the middle of the back row is full of love and roses. This cabin is called Dusty Rose. Two bright green Adirondack chairs are situated on the full length front porch as you enter the unit. We have provided two pillows to make this outdoor seating super comfortable. Included inside this unit are a small refrigerator, microwave, coffee pot, toaster oven and hot plate. Linens, bedding, utensils, silverware, glasses and coffee cups are also provided. This unit will sleep 4 persons. There is an up charge of $20 per person per night for more than 2 adults over the age of 17.

New Cabin 14

$100.00+

Cabin 15

$100.00+

Harley Davidson color scheme and nostalgia themed decor.

Old Cabin 4

Old Cabin 4

$100.00+

This is the OG cabin 4 that was always out in the middle of the parking lot. It’s many people’s favorite cabin. Included are two double beds, linens, towels, a full kitchenette with apartment stove, fridge, microwave and coffee pot. (Requires round pleat type coffee filters.) There is an old school stovetop espresso maker included as well. One of the front porch views is to the south looking over the hammock that is tied between the cabin 6 & 7’s palm trees.

Cabin 9

$150.00+

This apartment style unit has a living and dining area with at separate attached bedroom. King bed makes this unit the honeymoon suite. The coffee nook has a look out southward toward the lake. From that corner of the unit you can see out past the three palm trees on the point to towards the dam.

Boat Launching

Boat Launch Fee

$5.00

Parking

Per Day Parking Caliche Lot Across the Street

$10.00+

We charge a $10 day parking fee for parking across the street from Weber’s on our caliche parking area. Once parked, guests can walk down the hill to access the amenities. We charge $10 per vehicle, per day for more than two vehicles per large cabine. We charge $10 per vehicle, per day for more than one vehicle per small cabin. All extra vehicles (more than the 2 per large or more than the 1 per small cabin are to be parked across the street on the caliche lot. Beginning Summer 2023, we will be charging a $25 fee per day to park against the blue tire stops on all parking spaces at Weber’s Boat Landing.

Picnic Rates

Picnic Pavilion Facility Rental of Entire Pavilion

$200.00

Pavilion Picnic Table

$25.00

BBQ Pit

$25.00

Open Air Picnic Table

$10.00

BBQ Trailer Rental

$100.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sunrise and sunset views. Located in Carmel Hills Subdivision on the west shore of Lake Corpus Christi. Come by and see us!

Website

Location

747 Carmel Drive, Sandia, TX 78383

Directions

Gallery
Weber's Boat Landing image
Weber's Boat Landing image
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

VAN'S PIZZA & SPEAKEASY
orange starNo Reviews
120 E. San Patricio Avenue Mathis, TX 78368
View restaurantnext
Vans Burgers
orange starNo Reviews
411 E. Magnolia St Mathis, TX 78368
View restaurantnext
Rise & Grind - 521 FM-3024
orange starNo Reviews
521 FM-3024 Mathis, TX 78368
View restaurantnext
Cotten's BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
15013 Northwest Boulevard Corpus Christi, TX 78410
View restaurantnext
Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi - 14241 NORTHWEST BLVD
orange starNo Reviews
14241 NORTHWEST BLVD CORPUS CHRISTI, TX 78410
View restaurantnext
Updog Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
100 Main Street Unit B Odem, TX 78370
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Sandia
Corpus Christi
review star
Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Victoria
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Laredo
review star
Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)
San Antonio
review star
Avg 4.4 (399 restaurants)
Seguin
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Schertz
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Cibolo
review star
No reviews yet
Edinburg
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston