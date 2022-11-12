A map showing the location of Websters BBQ 25750 Ecorse RdView gallery
Barbeque

Websters BBQ 25750 Ecorse Rd

91 Reviews

$$

25750 Ecorse Rd

Taylor, MI 48180

Popular Items

4 pc. Rib Kabob Dinner
3 pc. Rib Kabob Dinner
Macaroni & Cheese

Sauces and Dressing

BBQ Sauce

$0.94

SBR

$0.94

Ranch

$0.94

Hot Sauce

$0.94

Honey Mustard

$0.94

Italian Dressing

$0.94

French Dressing

$0.94

Caesar Dressing

$0.94

Greek Dressing

$0.94

Marinara

$0.94

Nacho Cheese

$0.94

Cocktail Sauce

$0.94

Tarter Sauce

$0.94

Thousand Island Dressing

$0.94

Ketchup

Sour Cream

$0.94

Hawaiian Sauce

$0.94

Salsa

$0.94

Sides

1/2 lb Drummies

$7.13

Nacho Chips & Cheese

$4.75

Fried Breaded Mushrooms

$5.96

Macaroni & Cheese

$4.75

Jalapeño Poppers

$5.35Out of stock

2 for $9 Appetizers

$10.68

Coleslaw

$2.37+

This is the best coleslaw south of Canada.

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$5.96Out of stock

Southwest Egg Rolls (3)

$8.32

Golden Onion Rings

$5.96Out of stock

Steak Fries

$3.56+

Bread Roll

$0.59
Loaded BBQ Chicken Fries

$9.52

Loaded BBQ Chicken Fries

$9.52

Oriental Egg Rolls

$8.32Out of stock

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.52

Lettuce, tomato, red onion,, pepperoncini peppers, cheese, croutons, and fresh grilled chicken

Webster's House Salad

$7.13

Lettuce, tomato, and red onion

Tossed Salad

$9.52

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini peppers, cheese, and croutons

Antipasto

$9.52

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini peppers, black olives, ham, and salami

Greek Salad

$9.52

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, black olives, beets, feta cheese, and pepperoncini peppers.

Caesar Salad

$8.32

Lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons

Taco Salad

$9.52

Bread

Bread Sticks

$5.35

Garlic Cheese Bread

$7.13

Triple Cheese Bread

$9.52

Bacon Bread

$9.52

Pepperoni Bread

$9.52
Spicy Cajun Jalapeno Bread

Spicy Cajun Jalapeno Bread

$9.52Out of stock

Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza

$6.35

Small Meatlovers

$11.90

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, italian sausage, and ground beef

Small Supreme

$11.90

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, mushroom, red onion, and green pepper

Small BLT Pizza

$11.90

No pizza sauce - bacon and cheese topped with mayo, lettuce, and tomato

Small Hawaiian Pizza

$11.90

Ham, bacon, and pineapple

Small Steak & Cheese Pizza

$11.90

Grilled steak, mushrooms, red onion, and banana peppers

Small BBQ Chicken Pizza

$11.90

Grilled chicken, red onion, and bacon drizzle with BBQ sauce

Small Taco Pizza

$11.90

Salsa, mozzerella and cheddar cheese, seasoned ground beef, red onion, and black olives, topped with lettuce and tomato

Small Veggie Pizza

$11.90

Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, banana peppers, and black olives

Small Ultimate Pizza

$13.24

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, italian sausage, ground beef, banana peppers, mushrooms, black olives, green pepper, and red onion

Small BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza

$10.59

Med. Cheese Pizza

$7.41

Med. Meatlovers

$14.28

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, italian sausage, and ground beef

Med. Supreme

$14.28

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, red onion, mushroom, and green pepper

Med. BLT Pizza

$14.28

No pizza sauce - cheese and bacon topped with mayo, lettuce, and tomato

Med. Hawaiian Pizza

$14.28

Pineapple, ham, and bacon

Med. Steak & Cheese Pizza

$14.28

Grilled steak, red onion, mushroom, and banana peppers

Med. BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.28

Grilled chicken, red onion, bacon, drizzled with BBQ sauce

Med. Taco Pizza

$14.28

Salsa, mozzerella and cheddar cheese, seasoned taco meat, red onion, and black olives

Med. Veggie Pizza

$14.28

Mushrooms, banana peppers, red onion, black olives, and green peppers

Med. Ultimate Pizza

$15.36

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, italian sausage, ground beef, mushroom, red onion, black olives, banana peppers, and green peppers

Medium BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza

$12.71

Medium BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza

$12.71

Large Cheese Pizza

$9.53

Large Meatlovers

$16.66

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, italian sausage, and ground beef

Large Supreme

$16.66

Pepperoni, bacon, ham, mushrooms, green pepper, and red onion

Large BLT Pizza

$16.66

No pizza sauce - bacon topped with mayo, lettuce, and tomato

Large Hawaiian Pizza

$16.66

Ham, bacon, and pineapple

Large Steak & Cheese Pizza

$16.66

Grilled steak, mushrooms, red onion, and banana peppers

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.66

Grilled chicken, bacon, red onion, drizzled with BBQ sauce

Large Taco Pizza

$16.66

Salsa, mozzerella and cheddar cheese, seasoned ground beef, red onion, and black olives. Topped with lettuce and tomato

Large Veggie Pizza

$16.66

Mushrooms, red onion, green pepper, black olives, and banana peppers

Large Ultimate Pizza

$16.95

Pepperoni, bacon, ham, italian sausage, ground beef, mushroom, black olives, banana peppers, red onion, and green pepper

Large BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza

$14.83

Large BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza

$14.83

X Lg Cheese Pizza

$12.71

X Lg Meatlovers

$21.42

Pepperoni, bacon, ham, italian sausage, and ground beef

X Lg Supreme

$21.42

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, mushrooms, green pepper, and mushroom

X Lg BLT Pizza

$21.42

No pizza sauce - bacon topped with mayo, lettuce, and tomato

X Lg Hawaiian Pizza

$21.42

Bacon, ham, and pineapple

X Lg Steak & Cheese Pizza

$21.42

Grilled steak, mushrooms, red onion, and banana peppers

X Lg BBQ Chicken Pizza

$21.42

Grilled chicken, bacon, and red onion drizzled with BBQ sauce

X Lg Taco Pizza

$21.42

Salsa, mozzerella and cheddar cheese, seasoned ground beef, red onion, and black olives. Topped with lettuce and tomato

X Lg Veggie Pizza

$21.42

Banana peppers, black olives, mushrooms, red onion, and green pepper

X Lg Ultimate Pizza

$23.31

Pepperoni, bacon, ham, italian sausage, ground beef, banana peppers, black olives, mushroom, green pepper, and red onion

X Lg BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza

$19.07

Wing Dings

8 pc Boneless Wing Ding

$10.99

16 pc. Boneless Wing Dings

$19.99

32 pc. Boneless Wing Dings

$39.99

45 pc. Boneless Wing Dings

$49.99

8 pc Regular Wing Ding

$10.99

16 pc. Regular Wing Dings

$19.99

32 pc. Regular Wing Dings

$39.99

45 pc. Regular Wing Dings

$49.90

Ribs

Half Slab Only

$15.48

7 bone BBQ ribs a la carte

Whole Slab Only

$25.01

12-13 bones of BBQ ribs a la carte

Half Slab Short End Dinner

$16.66

7 bones of BBQ ribs served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread roll

Whole Slab Dinner

Whole Slab Dinner

$27.38

12-13 bones of BBQ ribs served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread rolls

4 pc. Rib Kabob Dinner

$13.81

4 deep fried rib kabobs smothered in BBQ sauce, served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread roll

Rib Kabob Single

$2.68

Deep fried rib kabob smothered in BBQ sauce

1 lb Rib Tips Only

$10.71

One pound of BBQ rib tips a la carte

1 lb Rib TIps Dinner

$13.09

One pound of BBQ rib tips served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread roll

Tuesday Rib Kabob

$2.24
3 pc. Rib Kabob Dinner

3 pc. Rib Kabob Dinner

$12.37

3 deep fried rib kabobs smothered in BBQ sauce, served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread roll

2 Rib Tip Dinners

$21.42

Dinner Combos

Nachos

Nachos

$11.90

Tortilla chips topped with seasoned ground beef, nacho cheese, jalapeno peppers and black olives. Salsa and sour cream served on the side.

Noah's Ark

Noah's Ark

$20.24

2 BBQ rib bones, 2 deep fried rib kabobs, 2 southwest egg rolls, 2 chicken wing dings, and 2 jumbo shrimp. Served with onion rings, cole slaw, and bread roll.

The Southwest

The Southwest

$17.85Out of stock

4 BBQ rib bones and 4 pieces of fried chicken (breast, leg, wing, and thigh) served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread roll

The Big Webster's Combo

The Big Webster's Combo

$20.24

4 BBQ rib bones, a half BBQ chicken, 2 piece perch, and 2 piece jumbo shrimp. Served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread roll

The Lakeside

$16.66

4 BBQ rib bones and 4 jumbo shrimp, served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread roll

The New Yorker

$16.66

3 pieces of cod and 4 jumbo shrimp, served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread roll

The Sportsman

$14.28

2 chicken tenders and 21 piece popcorn shrimp served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread roll

Telegraph Express

$14.28

The Continental

$16.66

4 BBQ rib bones and 3 pieces of perch, served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread roll

The Surf

$16.66

3 pieces of perch and 4 jumbo shrimp served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread roll

The Delta Bay

$16.66

Half BBQ chicken dinner and 3 pieces of perch served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread roll

The Open Pit

The Open Pit

$16.66

4 BBQ rib bones and a half BBQ chicken, served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread roll

The Olympic

$17.85Out of stock

4 piece fried chicken (a breast, leg, wing, and thigh) and 4 jumbo shrimp served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread roll

The Northwest

$16.66

Half BBQ chicken and 4 jumbo shrimp served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread roll

Chicken

Hawaiian Chicken

$13.92Out of stock

4 piece fried chicken topped with hawaiian sauce, pineapple, and maraschino cherry. Served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread roll

Half Fried Chicken Dinner

$13.92Out of stock

4 piece fried chicken (a breast, leg, wing, and thigh) served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread roll

Whole Fried Chicken Dinner

$22.62Out of stock

8 piece fried chicken (2 breasts, 2 legs, 2 wings, and 2 thighs) served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread rolls

12 pc Fried Chicken a la carte

$26.19Out of stock

12 pieces of fried chicken a la carte (3 breasts, 3 legs, 3 wings, and 3 thighs)

Half BBQ Chicken Dinner

$13.09

Half BBQ chicken served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread roll

Whole BBQ Chicken Dinner

$21.42

Whole BBQ chicken served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread rolls

Half Chicken Tender Dinner

$11.90

4-5 piece chicken tenders served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread roll

Full Chicken Tender Dinner

$20.24

8-9 piece chicken tender served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread rolls

Chicken Wing Ding Dinner

$13.09

8 piece chicken wing ding served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread roll

Boneless Wing Ding Dinner

$13.09

8 piece boneless wing served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread roll

8 pc Fried Chicken a la carte

$19.05Out of stock

8 pieces of fried chicken a la carte (2 breasts, 2 thighs, 2 legs, and 2 wings)

Seafood

21 Shrimp Basket

$11.90

21 piece popcorn shrimp served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread roll

Cod Dinner

$14.28

3 piece cod served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread roll

Perch Dinner

$14.28

3 pieces of perch served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread roll

Jumbo Shrimp Dinner

$13.09

7 piece jumbo shrimp served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread roll

Seafood Platter

$21.42

3 pieces of perch, 2 pieces of cod, and 5 jumbo shrimp served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread roll

2ct Shrimp

$2.49

2 piece jumbo shrimp a la carte

1pc Perch

$2.80

1 piece of perch a la carte

1pc Cod

$2.80

1 piece of cod a la carte

Friday Cod Dinner

$13.09Out of stock

Friday Perch Dinner

$13.09

Subs & Calzones

Italian Sub

$8.42

Ham, salami, pepperoni, banana peppers, red onion, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and italian dressing

Sizzler Steak & Cheese Sub

Sizzler Steak & Cheese Sub

$8.42

Grilled steak, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and italian dressing

Loaded Pizza Sub

$7.85

Pepperoni, ham, pizza sauce, and mozzerella cheese

Italian Meatball Sub

$7.85

Italian style meatballs, marinara sauce, and mozzerella cheese

Grilled Chicken Sub

$8.42

Grilled chicken, provolone cheese, red onion, banana peppers, mayo, lettuce, and tomato

Crispy Chicken Sub

$8.42

Crispy chicken, provolone cheese, red onion, banana peppers, mayo, lettuce, and tomato

Ham & Cheese Sub

$7.81

Ham, provolone cheese, banana peppers, red onion, mayo, lettuce, and tomato

Philly Steak Sub

$8.42

Grilled steak, jalapenos, mushroom, red onion, topped with nacho cheese

BLT Sub

$8.42

Crispy bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomato

Taco Sub

$8.42

Seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, red onion, black olives, lettuce, tomato, and salsa

Italian Calzone

$9.54

Oven baked calzone stuffed with ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, banana peppers, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Sizzler Steak & Cheese Calzone

$9.54

Oven baked calzone stuffed with grilled steak, mushroom, green pepper, red onion, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and italian dressing

Loaded Pizza Calzone

$8.98

Oven baked calzone stuffed with pepperoni, ham, pizza sauce, and mozzerella cheese

Italian Meatball Calzone

$8.98

Oven baked calzone stuffed with italian meatballs, marinara sauce, and mozzerella cheese

Grilled Chicken Calzone

$9.54

Oven baked calzone stuffed with grilled chicken, provolone cheese, banana peppers, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Crispy Chicken Calzone

$9.54

Oven baked calzone stuffed with crispy chicken, provolone cheese, banana peppers, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Ham & Cheese Calzone

$8.94

Oven baked calzone stuffed with ham, provolone cheese, banana peppers, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Philly Steak Calzone

$9.54

Oven baked calzone stuffed with grilled steak, jalapenos, mushrooms, red onion, and nacho cheese

BLT Calzone

$9.54

Oven baked calzone stuffed with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Taco Calzone

$9.54

Oven baked calzone stuffed with seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, red onion, black olives, lettuce, tomato, and salsa

Sandwiches & Burgers

Cheeseburger

$9.52

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, ketchup, mayo, and mustard (all seperate on the side) served with steak fries.

Bacon Cheesebuger

$10.47

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, ketchup, mayo, and mustard (all seperate on the side) served with steak fries.

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.47

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, (all seperate on the side) served with steak fries.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.52

BBQ pulled pork sandwich served with steak fries and cole slaw on the side.

Fish Sandwich

$9.52

perch or cod, served with steak fries and tarter on the side

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.52

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, ketchup, mayo, and mustard (all seperate on the side) served with steak fries.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.52

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, ketchup, mayo, and mustard (all seperate on the side) served with steak fries.

Kids Menu

Kid's 2 pc Chicken Tenders

$10.66

Kid's 5 pc Boneless Wings

$10.66

Kid's 5 pc Wings

$10.66

Kid's Cheeseburger

$10.66

Kid's 10" Cheese Pizza

$10.66

Kid's Chicken Sandwich

$10.66

Desserts

Cheese Cake

$4.48

Chocolate Cake

$4.48

Carrot Cake

$4.48

Red Velvet Cake

$4.48

2 for $7 Cake

$7.00

Mothers Day Buy 1 Get 1

$4.23Out of stock

Beverages

Can

$1.49

2Liter

$3.36

Lunch Specials

Medium Pizza 1 Topping

$8.99

Cheeseburger w/ Fries

$8.99

6 pc Wings with Fries

$8.99

3 pc Tenders with Fries

$8.99

8" Sub w/ Chips

$8.99

Greek Salad

$8.99

2 pc Fish w/ Fries

$8.99

3-4 pc Ribs w/ Fries

$8.99

Chicken Sandwich w/ Fries

$8.99

Specials

2 Rib Tip Dinners

$22.71

Pizza & Rib Kabobs

$32.81

Pizza & Cheese Bread Combo

$21.45

Game Day Party Special

$34.08

Ribs & Pizza Special

$32.81

Buckets

Kabob Bucket

$40.48

Shrimp Bucket

$25.01

Rib Tip Bucket

$33.34

Fish Bucket

$33.34
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Location

25750 Ecorse Rd, Taylor, MI 48180

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

