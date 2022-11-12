Websters BBQ 25750 Ecorse Rd
25750 Ecorse Rd
Taylor, MI 48180
Sauces and Dressing
Sides
1/2 lb Drummies
Nacho Chips & Cheese
Fried Breaded Mushrooms
Macaroni & Cheese
Jalapeño Poppers
2 for $9 Appetizers
Coleslaw
This is the best coleslaw south of Canada.
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
Southwest Egg Rolls (3)
Golden Onion Rings
Steak Fries
Bread Roll
Loaded BBQ Chicken Fries
Oriental Egg Rolls
Salads
Grilled Chicken Salad
Lettuce, tomato, red onion,, pepperoncini peppers, cheese, croutons, and fresh grilled chicken
Webster's House Salad
Lettuce, tomato, and red onion
Tossed Salad
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini peppers, cheese, and croutons
Antipasto
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini peppers, black olives, ham, and salami
Greek Salad
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, black olives, beets, feta cheese, and pepperoncini peppers.
Caesar Salad
Lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons
Taco Salad
Bread
Pizza
Small Cheese Pizza
Small Meatlovers
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, italian sausage, and ground beef
Small Supreme
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, mushroom, red onion, and green pepper
Small BLT Pizza
No pizza sauce - bacon and cheese topped with mayo, lettuce, and tomato
Small Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, bacon, and pineapple
Small Steak & Cheese Pizza
Grilled steak, mushrooms, red onion, and banana peppers
Small BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken, red onion, and bacon drizzle with BBQ sauce
Small Taco Pizza
Salsa, mozzerella and cheddar cheese, seasoned ground beef, red onion, and black olives, topped with lettuce and tomato
Small Veggie Pizza
Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, banana peppers, and black olives
Small Ultimate Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, italian sausage, ground beef, banana peppers, mushrooms, black olives, green pepper, and red onion
Small BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza
Med. Cheese Pizza
Med. Meatlovers
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, italian sausage, and ground beef
Med. Supreme
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, red onion, mushroom, and green pepper
Med. BLT Pizza
No pizza sauce - cheese and bacon topped with mayo, lettuce, and tomato
Med. Hawaiian Pizza
Pineapple, ham, and bacon
Med. Steak & Cheese Pizza
Grilled steak, red onion, mushroom, and banana peppers
Med. BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken, red onion, bacon, drizzled with BBQ sauce
Med. Taco Pizza
Salsa, mozzerella and cheddar cheese, seasoned taco meat, red onion, and black olives
Med. Veggie Pizza
Mushrooms, banana peppers, red onion, black olives, and green peppers
Med. Ultimate Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, italian sausage, ground beef, mushroom, red onion, black olives, banana peppers, and green peppers
Medium BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza
Large Cheese Pizza
Large Meatlovers
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, italian sausage, and ground beef
Large Supreme
Pepperoni, bacon, ham, mushrooms, green pepper, and red onion
Large BLT Pizza
No pizza sauce - bacon topped with mayo, lettuce, and tomato
Large Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, bacon, and pineapple
Large Steak & Cheese Pizza
Grilled steak, mushrooms, red onion, and banana peppers
Large BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken, bacon, red onion, drizzled with BBQ sauce
Large Taco Pizza
Salsa, mozzerella and cheddar cheese, seasoned ground beef, red onion, and black olives. Topped with lettuce and tomato
Large Veggie Pizza
Mushrooms, red onion, green pepper, black olives, and banana peppers
Large Ultimate Pizza
Pepperoni, bacon, ham, italian sausage, ground beef, mushroom, black olives, banana peppers, red onion, and green pepper
Large BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza
X Lg Cheese Pizza
X Lg Meatlovers
Pepperoni, bacon, ham, italian sausage, and ground beef
X Lg Supreme
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, mushrooms, green pepper, and mushroom
X Lg BLT Pizza
No pizza sauce - bacon topped with mayo, lettuce, and tomato
X Lg Hawaiian Pizza
Bacon, ham, and pineapple
X Lg Steak & Cheese Pizza
Grilled steak, mushrooms, red onion, and banana peppers
X Lg BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken, bacon, and red onion drizzled with BBQ sauce
X Lg Taco Pizza
Salsa, mozzerella and cheddar cheese, seasoned ground beef, red onion, and black olives. Topped with lettuce and tomato
X Lg Veggie Pizza
Banana peppers, black olives, mushrooms, red onion, and green pepper
X Lg Ultimate Pizza
Pepperoni, bacon, ham, italian sausage, ground beef, banana peppers, black olives, mushroom, green pepper, and red onion
X Lg BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza
Wing Dings
Ribs
Half Slab Only
7 bone BBQ ribs a la carte
Whole Slab Only
12-13 bones of BBQ ribs a la carte
Half Slab Short End Dinner
7 bones of BBQ ribs served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread roll
Whole Slab Dinner
12-13 bones of BBQ ribs served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread rolls
4 pc. Rib Kabob Dinner
4 deep fried rib kabobs smothered in BBQ sauce, served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread roll
Rib Kabob Single
Deep fried rib kabob smothered in BBQ sauce
1 lb Rib Tips Only
One pound of BBQ rib tips a la carte
1 lb Rib TIps Dinner
One pound of BBQ rib tips served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread roll
Tuesday Rib Kabob
3 pc. Rib Kabob Dinner
3 deep fried rib kabobs smothered in BBQ sauce, served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread roll
2 Rib Tip Dinners
Dinner Combos
Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with seasoned ground beef, nacho cheese, jalapeno peppers and black olives. Salsa and sour cream served on the side.
Noah's Ark
2 BBQ rib bones, 2 deep fried rib kabobs, 2 southwest egg rolls, 2 chicken wing dings, and 2 jumbo shrimp. Served with onion rings, cole slaw, and bread roll.
The Southwest
4 BBQ rib bones and 4 pieces of fried chicken (breast, leg, wing, and thigh) served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread roll
The Big Webster's Combo
4 BBQ rib bones, a half BBQ chicken, 2 piece perch, and 2 piece jumbo shrimp. Served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread roll
The Lakeside
4 BBQ rib bones and 4 jumbo shrimp, served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread roll
The New Yorker
3 pieces of cod and 4 jumbo shrimp, served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread roll
The Sportsman
2 chicken tenders and 21 piece popcorn shrimp served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread roll
Telegraph Express
The Continental
4 BBQ rib bones and 3 pieces of perch, served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread roll
The Surf
3 pieces of perch and 4 jumbo shrimp served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread roll
The Delta Bay
Half BBQ chicken dinner and 3 pieces of perch served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread roll
The Open Pit
4 BBQ rib bones and a half BBQ chicken, served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread roll
The Olympic
4 piece fried chicken (a breast, leg, wing, and thigh) and 4 jumbo shrimp served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread roll
The Northwest
Half BBQ chicken and 4 jumbo shrimp served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread roll
Chicken
Hawaiian Chicken
4 piece fried chicken topped with hawaiian sauce, pineapple, and maraschino cherry. Served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread roll
Half Fried Chicken Dinner
4 piece fried chicken (a breast, leg, wing, and thigh) served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread roll
Whole Fried Chicken Dinner
8 piece fried chicken (2 breasts, 2 legs, 2 wings, and 2 thighs) served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread rolls
12 pc Fried Chicken a la carte
12 pieces of fried chicken a la carte (3 breasts, 3 legs, 3 wings, and 3 thighs)
Half BBQ Chicken Dinner
Half BBQ chicken served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread roll
Whole BBQ Chicken Dinner
Whole BBQ chicken served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread rolls
Half Chicken Tender Dinner
4-5 piece chicken tenders served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread roll
Full Chicken Tender Dinner
8-9 piece chicken tender served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread rolls
Chicken Wing Ding Dinner
8 piece chicken wing ding served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread roll
Boneless Wing Ding Dinner
8 piece boneless wing served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread roll
8 pc Fried Chicken a la carte
8 pieces of fried chicken a la carte (2 breasts, 2 thighs, 2 legs, and 2 wings)
Seafood
21 Shrimp Basket
21 piece popcorn shrimp served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread roll
Cod Dinner
3 piece cod served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread roll
Perch Dinner
3 pieces of perch served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread roll
Jumbo Shrimp Dinner
7 piece jumbo shrimp served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread roll
Seafood Platter
3 pieces of perch, 2 pieces of cod, and 5 jumbo shrimp served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread roll
2ct Shrimp
2 piece jumbo shrimp a la carte
1pc Perch
1 piece of perch a la carte
1pc Cod
1 piece of cod a la carte
Friday Cod Dinner
Friday Perch Dinner
Subs & Calzones
Italian Sub
Ham, salami, pepperoni, banana peppers, red onion, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and italian dressing
Sizzler Steak & Cheese Sub
Grilled steak, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and italian dressing
Loaded Pizza Sub
Pepperoni, ham, pizza sauce, and mozzerella cheese
Italian Meatball Sub
Italian style meatballs, marinara sauce, and mozzerella cheese
Grilled Chicken Sub
Grilled chicken, provolone cheese, red onion, banana peppers, mayo, lettuce, and tomato
Crispy Chicken Sub
Crispy chicken, provolone cheese, red onion, banana peppers, mayo, lettuce, and tomato
Ham & Cheese Sub
Ham, provolone cheese, banana peppers, red onion, mayo, lettuce, and tomato
Philly Steak Sub
Grilled steak, jalapenos, mushroom, red onion, topped with nacho cheese
BLT Sub
Crispy bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomato
Taco Sub
Seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, red onion, black olives, lettuce, tomato, and salsa
Italian Calzone
Oven baked calzone stuffed with ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, banana peppers, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Sizzler Steak & Cheese Calzone
Oven baked calzone stuffed with grilled steak, mushroom, green pepper, red onion, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and italian dressing
Loaded Pizza Calzone
Oven baked calzone stuffed with pepperoni, ham, pizza sauce, and mozzerella cheese
Italian Meatball Calzone
Oven baked calzone stuffed with italian meatballs, marinara sauce, and mozzerella cheese
Grilled Chicken Calzone
Oven baked calzone stuffed with grilled chicken, provolone cheese, banana peppers, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Crispy Chicken Calzone
Oven baked calzone stuffed with crispy chicken, provolone cheese, banana peppers, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Ham & Cheese Calzone
Oven baked calzone stuffed with ham, provolone cheese, banana peppers, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Philly Steak Calzone
Oven baked calzone stuffed with grilled steak, jalapenos, mushrooms, red onion, and nacho cheese
BLT Calzone
Oven baked calzone stuffed with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Taco Calzone
Oven baked calzone stuffed with seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, red onion, black olives, lettuce, tomato, and salsa
Sandwiches & Burgers
Cheeseburger
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, ketchup, mayo, and mustard (all seperate on the side) served with steak fries.
Bacon Cheesebuger
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, ketchup, mayo, and mustard (all seperate on the side) served with steak fries.
BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, (all seperate on the side) served with steak fries.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
BBQ pulled pork sandwich served with steak fries and cole slaw on the side.
Fish Sandwich
perch or cod, served with steak fries and tarter on the side
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, ketchup, mayo, and mustard (all seperate on the side) served with steak fries.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, ketchup, mayo, and mustard (all seperate on the side) served with steak fries.
Kids Menu
Desserts
