Sandwiches
Burgers

Wedge Inn

597 Reviews

$

885 Summer St

Stamford, CT 06905

Popular Items

Steak & Cheese
French Fries
Chicken Cutlet

Sandwiches

Italian Combo

Italian Combo

$8.20

Salami, Pepperoni, Cappicola, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Roasted Peppers, Oil & Vinegar, Oregano

Chicken Cutlet

Chicken Cutlet

$8.00

Grilled Chicken

$8.00
Turkey

Turkey

$7.80
Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$8.35
Turkey Combo

Turkey Combo

$8.25

Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Roasted Peppers, Oil & Vinegar, Oregano

Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$7.80
Roast Beef

Roast Beef

$8.25
Pastrami & Swiss

Pastrami & Swiss

$8.25

Corn beef

$8.25
Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$8.50
Meatball Parmigiana

Meatball Parmigiana

$7.70
Sausage & Peppers

Sausage & Peppers

$7.70
Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$6.80
Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$6.80
Pepper & Egg

Pepper & Egg

$5.00

Salami

$7.50

Veggie

$3.75
Tuna Melt Swiss On Rye

Tuna Melt Swiss On Rye

$7.00

From the Grill

Hamburger

Hamburger

$4.20
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$4.40

Cheeseburger Complete

$4.75

Cheeseburger with chili, relish, mustard and raw onions.

Hamburger Wedge

Hamburger Wedge

$7.10
Cheeseburger Wedge

Cheeseburger Wedge

$7.85
Steak & Cheese

Steak & Cheese

$8.75
Steak Italian Style

Steak Italian Style

$9.50

Steak, Pepper, Raw Onion, Chili, Tomato Sauce

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$3.15
Chili Cheese Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$4.40
Hot Dog Complete

Hot Dog Complete

$3.70

Hot dog with chili, relish, mustard and raw onions.

BLT

BLT

$5.00
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Chicken Soulvaki

$7.00
Gyro

Gyro

$7.00Out of stock

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tzatziki Sauce

Corned Beef Reuben

Corned Beef Reuben

$8.50

Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing

Pastrami Reuben

Pastrami Reuben

$8.50

Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$6.50

Triple Deckers

Turkey Triple Decker

Turkey Triple Decker

$12.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo. Includes fries and coleslaw.

Cheeseburger Triple Decker

Cheeseburger Triple Decker

$12.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo. Includes fries and coleslaw.

Ham & Cheese Triple Decker

Ham & Cheese Triple Decker

$12.00

Hamburger Triple Decker

$12.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo. Includes fries and coleslaw.

Grilled Chicken Triple Decker

$12.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo. Includes fries and coleslaw.

Roast Beef Triple Decker

Roast Beef Triple Decker

$12.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo. Includes fries and coleslaw.

Chicken Salad Triple Decker

$12.00

Tuna Triple Decker

$12.00

Specialty Sandwiches

Ryder's Favorite

Ryder's Favorite

$9.00
Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Chicken cutlet in a wrap with buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato and blue cheese dressing

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.00

Grilled chicken in a wrap with lettuce, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing

Italian Chicken Sandwich

Italian Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Chicken cutlet on a roll with roasted peppers, balsamic dressing and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Philly

Chicken Philly

$9.00

Grilled chicken with provolone cheese, grilled onions and peppers on a wedge

Tuna Melt Wrap

Tuna Melt Wrap

$7.50

Tuna in a wrap with lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese

Santa Fe Wrap

Santa Fe Wrap

$9.00

Turkey, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo in a tortilla wrap

T-Rex

T-Rex

$9.50
Southwest Chicken Cutlet

Southwest Chicken Cutlet

$9.00

Chicken cutlet on a wedge with cheddar cheese and chili

Julius Caesar

Julius Caesar

$9.00

Sausage and peppers on a wedge with grilled onions and melted swiss cheese

Patty Melt

$6.00

Quarter pound swiss burger with grilled onions on grilled rye bread

Salads

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$6.00

Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Carrots, Cucumbers, & Olives

Garden Salad with Grilled Chicken

$10.40

Chef Salad

$10.40

Turkey, Ham, Swiss Cheese & Hard Boiled Egg

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.10

Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, & Croutons

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.40

Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, & Croutons

Breakfast Roll Sandwiches

Bacon, Egg & Cheese on a Roll

Bacon, Egg & Cheese on a Roll

$4.00
Sausage, Egg & Cheese on a Roll

Sausage, Egg & Cheese on a Roll

$4.00
Ham, Egg & Cheese on a Roll

Ham, Egg & Cheese on a Roll

$4.00
Turkey, Egg & Cheese on a Roll

Turkey, Egg & Cheese on a Roll

$4.00
Steak, Egg & Cheese on a Roll

Steak, Egg & Cheese on a Roll

$6.00
Egg & Cheese on a Roll

Egg & Cheese on a Roll

$3.50

Egg on a Roll

$3.00
Bacon & Egg on a Roll

Bacon & Egg on a Roll

$3.85

Sausage & Egg on a Roll

$3.85
Ham & Egg on a Roll

Ham & Egg on a Roll

$3.85

Turkey & Egg on a Roll

$3.85
Steak & Egg on a Roll

Steak & Egg on a Roll

$4.95
Sausage & Cheese - No Egg on a Roll

Sausage & Cheese - No Egg on a Roll

$3.50

Bacon & Cheese - No Egg on a Roll

$3.50

Bacon on a Roll

$3.00

Breakfast Wedge Sandwiches

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Wedge

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Wedge

$7.00
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Wedge

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Wedge

$7.00
Ham, Egg & Cheese Wedge

Ham, Egg & Cheese Wedge

$7.00

Turkey, Egg & Cheese Wedge

$7.00
Steak, Egg & Cheese on a Wedge

Steak, Egg & Cheese on a Wedge

$8.00

Bacon & Egg Wedge

$6.50

Sausage & Egg Wedge

$6.50

Ham & Egg Wedge

$6.50

Turkey & Egg Wedge

$6.50

Steak & Egg Wedge

$7.00
Egg & Cheese Wedge

Egg & Cheese Wedge

$6.00

Egg on a Wedge

$4.95

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$3.75
Curly Fries

Curly Fries

$4.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.25
Potato Cones

Potato Cones

$4.25
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$4.25
Small Chili Cheese Fries

Small Chili Cheese Fries

$5.50
Small Cheese Fries

Small Cheese Fries

$4.30
Small Chili Fries

Small Chili Fries

$4.40
Large Chili Cheese Fries

Large Chili Cheese Fries

$7.95

Large Cheese Fries

$5.40
Large Chili Fries

Large Chili Fries

$5.75

Wing Zing Side

$9.50

Eight pieces

Chicken Tender Side

$8.75
Mozzarella Stick Side

Mozzarella Stick Side

$7.00

Six pieces served with marinara sauce

Fried Shrimp Side

$7.00

Includes tartar sauce

Fried Clams Side

$7.00

Includes tartar sauce

Side Of Fish

$6.75
Fried Mac & Cheese Bites

Fried Mac & Cheese Bites

$7.35

Eight Pieces

Jalapeno Poppers Side

Jalapeno Poppers Side

$7.00

6 jalapeño poppers served with ranch dressing.

Chili Bowl

Chili Bowl

$4.25+
Side of Chili

Side of Chili

$1.35

Dressing Side

$0.55
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$0.85
Chips

Chips

$1.80
Cookies

Cookies

$2.00

Side of Pickles

$0.25
Tuna Salad Plate

Tuna Salad Plate

$3.80

Chicken Salad Plate

$3.80

1x Cutlet Plate

$3.25

1x Grilled Chicken Plate

$2.35

Muffin

$2.75

Bagel with Butter

$1.80
Bagel with Cream Cheese

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$2.75

Biscotti

$2.65
Brownie

Brownie

$2.50

Bananas

$1.00

Platters

Chicken Tender Platter

Chicken Tender Platter

$12.70

Served with French fries and coleslaw.

Wing Zing Platter

Wing Zing Platter

$13.50

Eight pieces. Served with French fries and coleslaw

Mozzarella Stick Platter

$9.50

Six pieces with marinara sauce. Served with French fries and coleslaw

Fried Shrimp Platter

Fried Shrimp Platter

$9.50

Served with French fries and coleslaw & tartar sauce

Fish & Chips Platter

Fish & Chips Platter

$9.90

Four pieces of fried cod. Served with French fries and coleslaw & tartar sauce

Fried Clams Platter

Fried Clams Platter

$9.50

Served with French fries and coleslaw & tartar sauce

Jalapeno Popper Platter

$9.50

Six jalapeno poppers and ranch. Served with French fries and coleslaw

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$7.00

Beverages

Soda

Soda

$1.85+

Iced Tea

$1.85+
Juice

Juice

$1.50+
Snapple

Snapple

$2.25

Hot Coffee

$1.75+
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$1.75+
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.00+
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.70
Bottled Soda

Bottled Soda

$2.25

Gatorade

$2.35
Energy Drink

Energy Drink

$3.50

Nesquik

$3.50

Liquid Death

$2.00

Prime

$3.50

Daily Specials

Rain Rain Go Away

Rain Rain Go Away

$10.00Out of stock

A grilled cheese and a 16oz daily soup

Brady Burger With Fries

$9.50

Cheeseburger with pepperjack cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce. Served with fries

The Wayne

$8.75

Buffalo chicken tenders, cheddar cheese, pickles and bleu cheese on a hardroll.

Chop Cheese With Fries

Chop Cheese With Fries

$8.50

Chopped Burger with melted cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, ketchup & mayo on a hard roll. Served with fries.

Soup Chicken Noodle

$6.00Out of stock

Official Wedge Inn Merch

T-shirt

T-shirt

$30.00+
Hoodie

Hoodie

$50.00+
Crew Neck

Crew Neck

$50.00+
Black Hat

Black Hat

$25.00
White Hat

White Hat

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markDivey
check markKid-Friendly
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markDrive-Thru
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Best quality food at the best prices!

Website

Location

885 Summer St, Stamford, CT 06905

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Wedge Inn image
Wedge Inn image
Wedge Inn image

