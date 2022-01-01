Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Wedgewood Cove Golf

review star

No reviews yet

2200 W. 9th St.

Albert Lea, MN 56007

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings
Bacon Cheeseburger
Cove Burger

Starters

Cheese Curd Basket

$12.95

Chips & Queso

$8.95

Nachos

$15.25

Soft Italian Cheese with nuts and honey

Walleye Fingers

$16.95

Wings

$14.95

Bone In Wings

Fry Basket

$4.25+

Fry basket

Quesadilla

$14.95

Hand Battered Chicken

$12.95

Hand Battered Chicken Tenders

Satay Skewers

$14.95

Thai spiced chicken with peanut sauce

Onion Ring Basket

$11.00

Beef Skewers

$15.95

Sandwiches / Wraps

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.95

Angus beef, bacon and american cheese

Hamburger

$10.00

Cheeseburger

$11.00

Bogey Burger

$14.95

Cove Burger

$13.95

angus beef, bacon and american cheese, sauteed onion, bbq

Birdie Burger

$15.95

8oz wagyu beef

Patty Melt

$12.95

Motzy Sando

$15.95

Fried chicken, bacon, mozz, spicy ranch

Prime Hot Beef

$16.95

Prime brisket, mashed potatoes, gravy

Walleye Sandwich

$18.95

Apple Pear Wrap

$15.95

Watermelon Wrap

$13.95

Caesar Wrap

$14.95

Cobb Wrap

$15.95

Tomato & Cucumber Wrap

$13.95

Island Chicken Wrap

$14.95

Taco Wrap

$13.95

Santa Fe Wrap

$14.95

Half Sandwich & Soup

$8.95

Entrees

8 oz Filet

$33.95

6 oz Filet

$28.95

Top Sirloin

$27.95

Elote Spiced with corn succotash

Classic Walleye Dinner

$28.95

Steak Frites

$26.95

Market steak with truffle parm fries

Ribeye Steak

$32.95

Alfredo

$14.95

Fromage blanc with pasta

Cajun Mac & Cheese

$24.95

Andouille sausage, chicken & shrimp in spicy cream sauce

Salmon

$26.95

Jumbo Shrimp

$22.95

Southern Fried Chicken

$18.95

Desserts

Molten Chocolate Torte

$9.00

GF dark chocolate torte

Apple Pie A La Mode

$6.00

Carrot Cake

$15.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$10.00

Blueberry Flapjack Cake

$12.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Mousse Bar

$10.00

Kids Menu

Kids Hamburger

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Kids Pasta With Alfredo

$6.00

Kids Soup & Baguette

$6.00

Kids Chicken Sandwich

$6.00

Kids Steak Frites Petite

$10.00

Breakfast

Bistro Tender Steak & Eggs

$17.99

Pork Tenderloin Benedict

$13.99

Prime Rib Hash

$14.99

Biscuits & Gravy

$10.99

Wedgewood Breakfast

$9.99

Apple Fritter French Toast

$9.99

Ham & Cheese

$10.99

Northwoods

$10.99

Denver

$10.99

Bacon

$3.49

Sausage

$3.49

Egg Your Way

$0.49

Honey Butter & Biscuits

$2.49

Sour Dough Toast

$1.49

One Pancake

$3.00

Two Pancakes

$5.00

Kid Cakes

$6.00

Kids French Toast

$6.00

Kids Wedgewood Breakfast

$7.00

Equipment Rental

Flip Chart

Easel

Microphone

$40.00

Projector

$75.00

Screen

$75.00

Arch

$200.00

Ceremonial Pad

$350.00

Bridal Show

Bridal Show

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come join us in either our award-winning dining room or in our modern sports bar to celebrate, enjoy good food and drink with family and friends.

Location

2200 W. 9th St., Albert Lea, MN 56007

Directions

Gallery
Wedgewood Cove image

Similar restaurants in your area

112 On Broadway
orange star4.4 • 327
112 South Broadway Albert Lea, MN 56007
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Albert Lea

112 On Broadway
orange star4.4 • 327
112 South Broadway Albert Lea, MN 56007
View restaurantnext
Thirsty Fox Pub & Grill
orange star4.5 • 201
1105 South Broadway Albert Lea, MN 56007
View restaurantnext
The Interchange - Albert Lea, MN
orange star4.3 • 49
211 S Broadway Albert Lea, MN 56007
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Albert Lea
Mason City
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Mankato
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Rochester
review star
Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)
Prior Lake
review star
No reviews yet
Red Wing
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Prescott
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Eden Prairie
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston