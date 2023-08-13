Wedo's Tacos and Tequila - Fort Collins 1939 Jessup Drive #110
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Wedo's Tacos and Tequila is the latest addition to the restaurants at Jessup Farm. Whether it is for lunch or dinner, inside or patio dining, Wedo's is your destination for street tacos and the finest selections of tequila, hand-made cocktails and margaritas. The restaurant's offerings include chips & dips, a variety of salsas, queso chorizo and Colorado green chili. Our taco selections include chicken tinga, smoked pork, baja fish, coconut shrimp, and many more. Join us every afternoon except Monday.
Location
1939 Jessup Drive #110, Fort Collins, CO 80525
