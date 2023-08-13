Popular Items

Pork Carnitas Street Taco

$5.50

Smoked pork served with queso fresco, cilantro, onion, and Wedo's Alabama white BBQ sauce.

Birria Street Taco

$5.50

Braised beef served with cilantro, onion, Oaxaca cheese, and a side of au jus.

Chicken Chimole Street Taco

$5.50

Smoked chicken marniated in a spicy chilmole sauce, served with sour cream, cilantro, and onion.

Food

Appetizer

Chips and Salsa Trio

$11.95

A selection of our three salsas to enjoy, served with corn tortilla chips.

Guacamole

$6.00

Served with corn tortilla chips.

Black Bean Chorizo Dip

$7.50

Served with corn tortilla chips.

Queso

$6.00

Served with corn tortilla chips.

Queso Chorizo and Chili

$8.00

Served with corn tortilla chips.

Crab Chili Queso

$12.00

Served with corn tortilla chips.

Colorado Green Chili

$7.00

Our house made pork green chili, topped with sour cream, and served with a side of corn tortilla chips.

Ceviche

$12.00

Fresh seafood marniated in lime, mixed with pico de gallo, chili, and cilantro. Topped with avocado and served with corn tortilla chips.

Green Chili Cheese Fries

$8.95

Topped with pico di gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and our home made green chili.

1/2 Dozen Oysters

$13.95

Served with pico de gallo and fresh limes.

Pescadillas

$13.95

Fresh Mahi, tomato, onion, garlic, jalapeno, and Oaxaca cheese seared in a corn tortilla, topped with avocado, and lime.

Crab Jalapeno Poppers

$13.95

Stuffed with our crab and cheese blend and wrapped in bacon. Served with spicy calabrian aioli.

Street Taco

Chicken Tinga Street Taco

$5.50

Shreaded chicken served with cilantro, avocado, aand sour cream.

Birria Street Taco

$5.50

Braised beef served with cilantro, onion, Oaxaca cheese, and a side of au jus.

Pork Carnitas Street Taco

$5.50

Smoked pork served with queso fresco, cilantro, onion, and Wedo's Alabama white BBQ sauce.

Coconut Shrimp Street Taco

$5.50

Breaded, fried shrimp, served with mango habanero sauce and cabbage slaw.

Grilled Baja Fish Street Taco

$5.50

Grilled Mahi served with cabbage slaw, wasabi aioli, and cilantro.

Fried Baja Fish Street Taco

$5.50

Fried Mahi served with cabbage slaw, wasabi aioli, and cilantro.

Carne Asada Street Taco

$5.50

Flank steak served with a chermoula sauce, onion, and queso fresco.

Portobello Mushrooms Street Taco

$5.50

Sauteed mushrooms served with a grilled corn salsa, cilantro, and a spicy chiptole aioli.

Chicken Chimole Street Taco

$5.50

Smoked chicken marniated in a spicy chilmole sauce, served with sour cream, cilantro, and onion.

Pork Belly Street Taco

$5.50

Entree

Burrito Entree

$14.95

Filled with your choice of protein, rice and beans. Topped with queso fresco, sour cream, and pork green chili.

Nachos Entree

$12.95

Topped with your choice of protien, queso fresco, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.

Quesadilla Entree

$12.95

Filled with your choice of protein. Served with queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole.

Wedo's Salad Entree

$15.95

Bibb lettuce topped with tomato, pickled red onion, avocado, black olive, roasted corn, black beans, queso fresco, chimole chicken, tortilla crisps, and a jalapeno ranch dresssing.

Chili Relleno Entree

$17.95

Stuffed with shrimp diablo and Oaxaca cheese, topped with pork green chili.

Shrimp Scampi Diablo Entree

$19.95

Argentinean red shrimp topped with roasted garlic and a chipotle chili tomato cream sauce, served with rice, beans, and grilled zucchini.

Mahi Veracruz Entree

$19.95

Grilled Mahi topped with lime, chili, garlic, tomato, and a olive garlic sauce. Served with rice, beans, and grilled zucchini.

Carne Asada and Shrimp Diablo Entree

$24.95

Argentinean red shrimp and carne asada topped with roasted garlic and a chipotle chili tomato cream sauce, served with rice, beans, and grilled zucchini.

Kids Menu

Kids Crunchy Beef Taco

$7.00

Served with a side if pineapple.

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Served with a side if pineapple.

Side

Salsa Refill

$2.00

Guasacaca

$5.00

Salsa Roja

$5.00

Salsa Ranchero

$5.00

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side of Beans

$3.00

Side of Fries

$5.00

Pork Rinds

$4.00

Plantains

$4.00

Side of Sour Cream

$2.00

Side of Guacamole

$2.00

Side of Fruit

$3.00

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Dessert

Creme Brule

$7.00

Churros

$4.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Bar

Beer

Modelo

$6.00

Dos Equis

$6.00

Rotating Draft

$6.00

Barrel House IPA

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Firestone 805 Cerveza

$6.00

Coranita

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Bottle of Wine

Prisoner Red Blend Bottle

$64.00

Unshackled Red Blend Bottle

$42.00

Unshackled Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$42.00

Unshackled Cabernet Bottle

$49.00

Viva Vivet Cava Bruit Bottle

$32.00

OZV Red Blend Bottle

$29.99

Stemmari Pinot Grigio Bottle

$29.00

OZV Chardonnay Bottle

$29.00

Hayes Valley Cabernet Bottle

$32.00

Liquor

1800 Reposado

$12.00

21 Seeds Cucumber Jalapeno

$10.00

Ancestors Gin

$11.00

Annie Up Anejo

$18.00

Annie Up Blanco

$13.00

Annie Up Reposado

$14.00

Aprendiz Espadin Mezcal

$11.00

Astral Blanco

$10.00

Avion Cristalino

$26.00

Avion Silver

$10.00

Bacardi

$7.50

Bulliet Bourbon

$11.00

Casa Noble Anejo Marques

$45.00

Casa Noble Blanco

$10.00

Casa Noble Reposado

$26.00

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

Cayeya Reposado

$18.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$25.00

Codigo Blanco

$9.00

Codigo Blanco Rosa

$19.00

Codigo Extra Anejo Origen

$80.00

Codigo Mezcal Ancestral

$15.00

Codigo Mezcal Artisanal

$11.00

Codigo Reposado

$14.00

Convite Mezcal Esencial

$11.00

Del Maguey Mezcal Vida

$9.00

Don Fulano Anejo

$20.00

Don Fulano Blanco

$13.00

Don Fulano Reposado

$15.00

Don Julio 1942

$29.00

El Jimador Anejo

$7.00

El Jimador Silver

$7.00

El Mexicano Blanco

$7.00

El Mexicano Reposado

$8.00

Espolon Reposado-

$11.00

Fiero Blanco Habanero

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Herradura Anejo

$12.00

Herradura Reposado

$11.00

High West Bourbon

$9.00

High West Rye

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$7.50

Jim Beam

$7.50

Komos Anejo Cristalino

$30.00

Komos Reposado Rosa

$27.00

Limoncello

$9.00

Luna Azul Blanco

$4.00

Malibu

$9.00

Mi Campo Blanco

$5.00

Milagro Anejo

$12.00

Milagro Reposado

$10.00

Milagro Silver

$10.00

Noco Vodka

$7.50

Olmeca Altos Plata

$7.00

Olmeca Altos Reposado

$7.00

Open Liquor

Patron Silver

$13.00

Seagram's Gin

$7.50

Sombra Mezcal Artisanal

$10.00

Tanteo Blanco

$11.00

Teremana Anejo

$9.00

Teremana Blanco

$6.00

Teremana Reposado

$7.00

Tito's

$10.00

Tokilya

$22.00

Traditional Reposado

$6.00

Volcan Anejo Cristalino

$16.00

Wedo's Codigo Reposado

$15.00

Signature Drinks

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Coronita in a Marg

$13.00

Manhatten

$11.00

Margatini

$10.00

Mexican Mule

$10.00

Michelada

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Old Fashoned

$11.00

Paloma

$12.00

Pitcher Anejo Margarita

$60.00

Pitcher House Margarita

$50.00

Pitcher Reposado Margarita

$60.00

Red Sangria

$12.00

Skinny Margarita

$18.00

Spicy Margarita

$18.00

Wedo's Cadillac Margarita

$20.00

Wedo's House Margarita

$10.00

Wedo's Verbena

$10.00

Wedos Reposado Margarita

$12.00

White Sangria

$12.00

Spritzigs & Seltzers

Spritzed Coin

$12.00

Spritz Picante

$11.00

Spritzig Chaser

$11.00

Ranch Water

$12.00

Wine by the Glass

Ruffino Prosecco Split

$10.00

OZV Red Blend

$9.00

Stemmari Pinot Grigio

$9.00

OZV Chardonnay

$9.00

Hayes Valley Cabernet

$11.00

Tequila Flight

Termana

$10.00

Annie Up

$20.00

Casa nobel

$30.00

Brunch

Breakfast Tacos

$12.95

Your choice of protein served with eggs, cheese, and pico de gallo.

Breakfast Burrito

$13.95

Your choice of protein topped with pork green chili.

Huevos Ranchuros

$12.95

Layered black bean chorizo with corn tortilla, salsa, cheese, and topped with a fried egg.

Tepache Hot Cakes

$12.95

Three stacked pineapple pancakes topped with cinnamon sugar and whipped butter.

Biscuts and Chorizo Gravy

$12.95

Biscuts smothered in chorizo gravy, topped with a fried egg.

Berriaquiles

$12.95

Tortilla chips tossed with Ranchero salsa, topped withh birra and a fried egg.

Mahi Benedict

$14.95

Roasted Mahi served over a crispy flour tortilla, roasted poblano, and guacamole. Topped with a poblano bearnaise sauce.

Happy Hour

Happy Hour Drinks

HH Barrel House

$5.00

HH Bud

$5.00

HH Coronita

$1.75

HH Dos Equis

$5.00

HH Draft Modelo

$5.00

HH Hayes Valley Cabernet (keg wine)

$10.00

HH Margatini

$9.00

HH Mexican Mule

$9.00

HH Michelada

$9.00

HH Mojito

$9.00

HH OZV Chardonnay (keg wine)

$8.00

HH OZV Red (keg wine)

$8.00

HH Paloma

$11.00

HH Red Sangria

$11.00

HH Rotating Draft

$5.00

HH Ruffino Prosecco Split

$9.00

HH Salsa

HH Skinny Margarita

$17.00

HH Stemmari Pinot Grigio (keg wine)

$8.00

HH Wedo's Anejo Margarita

$13.00

HH Wedo's House Margarita

$7.00

HH Wedo's Verbena

$9.00

HH White Sangria

$11.00

HH Corona

$5.00

Happy Hour Food

HH Complimentary Chips & Salsa

HH Crunchy Beef Taco

$3.00

HH Mexican Pizza

$5.00

HH Oysters

$6.00

HH Puercodilla Carnitas

$5.00

NA Beverages

NA Beverage

Pepsi

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Sieria Mist

$3.25

Sherly Temple

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Dr Pepper

$3.25

Club Soda

$3.25

Coffee

$3.25

Coffee-Decaf

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Grapefruit Juice

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.25

Mountain Dew

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Open NA Beverage

$3.25

Virgin Cocktail

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.25

Spritzig

$4.50

Merch

Short sleeve

Short sleeve

$25.00

Long sleeve

Long sleeve

$32.00

Wedos Codigo

Wedos tequila

$65.00