Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Weedsport Speedway

1 Speedway Dr #415

Weedsport, NY 13166

FOOD

Cheeseburger

$5.00

Hamburger

$4.50

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Hofmann Hot Dog

$3.75

French Fries

$3.50

Port Burger

$6.00

BEVERAGES

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Powerade

$2.00

DASANI Water 20 oz

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Cocoa

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:30 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:30 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:30 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:30 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:30 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:30 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:30 am
Home of the Port Burger

1 Speedway Dr #415, Weedsport, NY 13166

