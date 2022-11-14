  • Home
Week-End Burgers - 5600 National Turnpike Louisville KY 40214

No reviews yet

5600 National Turnpike

Louisvlle, KY 40214

Order Again

Popular Items

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER
CHEESEBURGER
PATTY MELT

BURGERS

If you wish to build your BURGERS with specific ingredients please select PLAIN then add what you would like to have on your BURGERS!! If PLAIN is not selected we will add on the items selected along with items that already comes with.
CHEESEBURGER

CHEESEBURGER

$6.99

Single patty cheese burger, dressed with, House sauce, pickles, onions, lettuce & tomatoes.

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

$7.99

Recommend for first timers (top seller) Double patty cheese burger, dressed with, House sauce, pickles, onions, lettuce & tomatoes.

TRIPLE CHEESEBURGER

TRIPLE CHEESEBURGER

$9.99

Three patty cheese burger, dressed with, House sauce, pickles, onions, lettuce & tomatoes.

4x4 CHEESE BURGER

4x4 CHEESE BURGER

$11.99

4 patty & 4 slice of cheese , dressed with, House sauce, pickles, onions, lettuce & tomatoes.

PATTY MELT

PATTY MELT

$8.99

Recommended for first timers 2 patty's with Swiss, Pepper Jack & American cheese topped with grilled onions on Texas toast

Week-End Melt

Week-End Melt

$11.99

Very popular sandwich (Recommended for First timers) Two Burgers Patties with American, Swiss, Pepper jack & Cheddar Cheese Mushrooms Grilled onions & Egg on top served on toasted Texas toast

CHIPOTLE BURGER

CHIPOTLE BURGER

$8.99

Double burger with Pepper Jack cheese Chipotle sauce Onions & jalapeños

PHILLY BURGER

PHILLY BURGER

$9.99

Highly recommend it for a first timers (you will be talking about this burger to your friends) 5oz Phily steak 2.5 oz of hamburger beef total of 7.5 oz of meat 3 slices of American cheese Grilled onions & mayonnaise on hamburger bun

Mushroom & Swiss

Mushroom & Swiss

$8.99

Recommend for first timers (crowd favorite) Double cheeseburger, Two slices Swiss cheese grilled onions and Mushrooms with mayonnaise

Cheeseburger Royale

Cheeseburger Royale

$8.99

Recommended for first timers (Crowd favorite) Double cheeseburger with two slices of Swiss cheese grilled onions topped with a fried egg

HAMBURGER

$6.99

SINGLE PATTY BURGER DRESSED WITH HOUSE SAUCE ONIONS PICKLE LETTUCE TOMATO

DOUBLE HAMBURGER

$7.99

DOUBLE PATTY HAMBURGER DRESSED WITH HOUSE SAUCE PICKLES ONIONS LETTUCE TOMATO

TRIPLE HAMBURGER

$9.99

TRIPLE PATTY HAMBURGER DRESSED WITH HOUSE SAUCE ONIONS PICKLES LETTUCE TOMATO

4X4 Hamburger

$11.99

4 hamburger patties dressed with our house sauce, pickle, onions, lettuce & tomatoes

SANDWICHES

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.99

Grilled or Breaded chicken dressed with lettuce, tomatoes & mayo chose buffalo or regular

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$8.99

5 OZ OF STEAK WITH GRILLED ONIONS, GRILLED PEPPERS & AMERICAN CHEESE PLACED ON 6 IN HOAGIE BUN

GRILLED CHEESE

$4.99

CLASSIC GRILLED CHEESE ON TEXAS TOAST

FISH SANDWICH

FISH SANDWICH

$8.99

8oz of Alaskan Pollock fried fish on a Philly bun with lettuce tomatoes and tartar sauce on the side.

2 HOT DOG

$4.99

All beef hot dog fried to order

2 CHILI CHEESE DOGS

2 CHILI CHEESE DOGS

$7.99

All beef hotdogs fried to order ropes with chili and cheddar cheese

EGG & CHEESE ON TOAST

$5.99

WRAPS

FRIED CHICKEN WRAP

$9.99

GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP

$8.99
SPICY CHICKEN BURITO

SPICY CHICKEN BURITO

$8.99

STEAK, EGG & CHEESE WRAP

$9.99

REGULAR SIDES

FRESH FRIES

FRESH FRIES

$3.99

Our homemade Fresh cut potato fries

TOTS

TOTS

$3.99Out of stock

Crispy tater tots about 20 pieces in order

POTATO FLATS

POTATO FLATS

$3.99

Potato flats taste like fries look like chips

ONION RINGS

$4.99

About six pieces of our beer batter onion rings

8 PC CHICKEN NUGGETS

$4.99

Eight pieces of chicken nuggets served with a side of barbecue sauce

4 PC MOZZARELLA

4 PC MOZZARELLA

$4.99

SIDES CAJUN OPTIONS

CAJUN FRIES

$3.99

Our homemade potato fries seasoned with Cajun seasoning

CAJUN TOTS

$3.99Out of stock

crispy tater tot‘s seasoned with Cajun seasoning

CAJUN FLATS

$3.99

Flats taste like fries look like potato chip Flats are seasoned with Cajun seasoning

Garlic Parmesan Sides

Tots garlic parm

$4.99Out of stock

Tots loaded parm

$6.99Out of stock

Flats garlic parm

$4.99

Flats loaded parm

$6.99
Fries garlic parm

Fries garlic parm

$4.99
Fries loaded parm

Fries loaded parm

$6.99

SIDES CAJUN LOADED

LOADED FRIES

LOADED FRIES

$6.99

Our fresh cut potato fries seasoned with Cajun seasoning then topped with nacho cheese and drizzled with ranch This item can be customized by adding additional topping

LOADED TOTS

LOADED TOTS

$6.99Out of stock

Crispy treat of tots season with Cajun seasoning top with nacho cheese drizzled with ranch This item can be customized by adding additional toppings

LOADED FLATS

LOADED FLATS

$6.99

Potato flats taste like fries look like chip Potato flats seasoned with Cajun seasoning topped with Nacho cheese drizzled with ranch This item can be customized by adding additional toppings

SIDES CHILI CHEESE

CHILI FRIES

$5.99

Our fresh homemade potato fries topped with chili and choice of cheese

CHILI TOTS

$5.99Out of stock

Our crispy potato tots top with chili and choice of cheese

CHILI FLATS

$5.99

Potato flats taste like fries look like chip Potato Flats topped with chili and choice of cheese

SIDES WITH CHEESE

Fresh cut fries topped with choice of cheese

CHEESE FRIES

$4.99

Fresh cut fries topped with choice of cheese

CHEESE TOTS

$4.99

Crispy tater tats topped with choice of cheese

CHEESE FLATS

$4.99

Potato flats look like chips taste like fry these are topped with choice of cheese

SALADS

Salad

Salad

DRINKS

FRESH TEAS

$2.99

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

$2.99

BOTTLE DRINK

$2.99

Bottle Water

$1.00

SPECIALTY DRINKS AND SHAKES

SMOOTHIE

SMOOTHIE

SHAKE

SHAKE

MALT

MALT

ICE CREAM

SOFT SERVE CONE

SOFT SERVE CONE

$2.00

SOFT SERVE SMALL CUP

$2.99

SOFT SERVE LARGE CUP

$4.99

Desserts

VANILLA CHOCOLATE ECLAIR

VANILLA CHOCOLATE ECLAIR

$5.99

HOME MADE FAMOUS ECLAIR CAKE VANILLA INSIDE CHOCOLATE ON TOP GOES PERFECT AFTER A BURGER LIMITED QUANTITIES ORDER BEFORE ITS GONE

DOUBLE CHOCOLATE ECLAIR

DOUBLE CHOCOLATE ECLAIR

$5.99

HOME MADE FAMOUS ECLAIR CAKE CHOCOLATE INSIDE CHOCOLATE ON TOP GOES PERFECT AFTER A BURGER LIMITED QUANTITIES ORDER BEFORE ITS GONE

Banana Puding In Cup

Banana Puding In Cup

$4.99Out of stock

Homemade banana pudding

1/2 sheet eclair cake

1/2 sheet eclair cake

$40.00

Order a Eclair cake by Saturday every week and orders will be ready for pick up next week Tuesday-Saturday 11-7pm

Full sheet eclair cake

Full sheet eclair cake

$80.00

Order a Eclair cake by Saturday every week and orders will be ready for pick up next week Tuesday-Saturday 11-7pm

Reeses Peanut Butter Chocolate Ice Cream Cake Slice

Reeses Peanut Butter Chocolate Ice Cream Cake Slice

$4.99Out of stock
Slice Cookies & Cream Ice Cream Cake

Slice Cookies & Cream Ice Cream Cake

$4.99Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fast Casual American Food Making Burgers Great Again

Website

Location

5600 National Turnpike, Louisvlle, KY 40214

Directions

Gallery
Weekend Burgers Restaurant image
Weekend Burgers Restaurant image
Weekend Burgers Restaurant image
Weekend Burgers Restaurant image

