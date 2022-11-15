Restaurant header imageView gallery

Weenie Wonder Dublin

6562 Riverside Drive

Dublin, OH 43017

ADULT WONDER MEAL
BUILD YOUR OWN
TOTS

Wonder Meals

ADULT WONDER MEAL

ADULT WONDER MEAL

$10.00

Choose any hot dog, any side, and a drink! Add $1 if you load up the side.

KID WONDER MEAL

KID WONDER MEAL

$6.00

Dogs with 2 Toppings, Tots, Milk, or Apple Juice

Signature Dogs New Build

WONDER CONEY

WONDER CONEY

$6.00

Coney Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Onion, Yellow Mustard

RUEBUN

RUEBUN

$6.00

Spicy Sauerkraut, Thousand Island, Jalapeño Relish, Everything Spice

CHI-TOWN

CHI-TOWN

$6.00

Pickle, Tomato, Atomic Relish, Onion, Sports Pepper, Yellow Mustard, Celery Salt

SOUTHWEST

SOUTHWEST

$6.00

Pico, Chipotle Sour Cream, Cheddar, Stadium Mustard, Ranch Doritos

DUMPSTER

DUMPSTER

$6.00

Jojo, Coney Sauce, Cheddar, Mac & Cheese, Wonder Sauce

TACO CRUNCH

TACO CRUNCH

$6.00

Coney Sauce, Cheddar, Jalapeño, Sour Cream, Jalapeño Fritos

WINGDINGER

WINGDINGER

$6.00

Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Celery,Cheddar, Blue Cheese, Celery Salt

Build Your Own

BUILD YOUR OWN

BUILD YOUR OWN

$6.00

Top It Off With All YourFavorite Toppings

Sides

JOJOS

JOJOS

$4.00

Seasoned Potato Wedgesw/ Wonder Sauce

TOTS

TOTS

$4.00

Classic Tater Tots,Lightly Salted

MAC & CHEESE

MAC & CHEESE

$4.00

Elbow Macaroni, Cheese Sauce, Cheddar Cheese

COLESLAW

COLESLAW

$4.00

Red Cabbage, Carrot, Broccoli, Slaw Dressing

Shakes

Shakes will be made when you arrive!
VANILLA SHAKE

VANILLA SHAKE

$6.00

Vanilla Ice Cream, Whole Milk, Vanilla Bean Syrup, Whipped Cream, Maraschino Cherry Shakes will be made when you arrive!

CHOCOLATE SHAKE

CHOCOLATE SHAKE

$6.00

Chocolate Ice Cream, Whole Milk, Chocolate Syrup, Whipped Cream, Maraschino Cherry Shakes will be made when you arrive!

STRAWBERRY SHAKE

STRAWBERRY SHAKE

$6.00

Strawberry Ice Cream, Whole Milk, Strawberry Syrup, Whipped Cream, Maraschino Cherry Shakes will be made when you arrive!

To-Go Drinks

ACQUA PANNA

ACQUA PANNA

$3.00

Natural Spring Water

MILK BOX

MILK BOX

$2.00

1/2 Pint Box of Borden's 2% Reduced Fat Milk

CHOCOLATE MILK BOX

CHOCOLATE MILK BOX

$2.00

1/2 Pint Box of Borden's 1% Low-fat Milk

APPLE JUICE

APPLE JUICE

$2.00

4oz Box of Ardmore Farms Apple Juice

COKE CAN

COKE CAN

$2.00

12oz Can of Coca-Cola

DIET COKE CAN

DIET COKE CAN

$2.00

12oz Can of Diet Coke

SPRITE CAN

SPRITE CAN

$2.00

12oz Can of Sprite

Desserts

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$4.00
ICED SUGAR COOKIE

ICED SUGAR COOKIE

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Weenie Wonder is a fun, casual spot serving up tasty delights with all the toppings, made fresh in front of you and your eyeballs.

6562 Riverside Drive, Dublin, OH 43017

