Weenie Wonder Dublin
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Weenie Wonder is a fun, casual spot serving up tasty delights with all the toppings, made fresh in front of you and your eyeballs.
Location
6562 Riverside Drive, Dublin, OH 43017
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
VASO Rooftop Lounge - VASO Rooftop Lounge
No Reviews
6540 Riverside Drive Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurant