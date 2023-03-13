Restaurant header imageView gallery

Weenie Wonder - Easton Weenie Wonder Easton

review star

No reviews yet

4117 WORTH AVE UNIT WW

COLUMBUS, OH 43219

Wonder Meals

ADULT WONDER MEAL

ADULT WONDER MEAL

$10.00

Choose any hot dog, any side, and a drink! Add $1 if you load up the side.

KID WONDER MEAL

KID WONDER MEAL

$6.00

Dog with 2 Toppings, Tots, and a Drink

Hot Dogs

Signature Dogs

WONDER CONEY

WONDER CONEY

$6.00

Coney Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Onion, Yellow Mustard

NEW YORK REUBEN

NEW YORK REUBEN

$6.50

Spicy Sauerkraut, Thousand Island, Jalapeño Relish, Everything Spice

CHI-TOWN

CHI-TOWN

$6.00

Pickle, Tomato, Atomic Relish, Onion, Sports Pepper, Yellow Mustard, Celery Salt

DUMPSTER

DUMPSTER

$6.50

Jojo, Coney Sauce, Cheddar, Mac & Cheese, Wonder Sauce

FRITO PIE

FRITO PIE

$6.00

Coney Sauce, Cheddar, Jalapeño, Sour Cream, Jalapeño Fritos

PLAIN JANE

PLAIN JANE

$5.00
BLOODY MARY

BLOODY MARY

$6.50

Pickle spear, Tomato, Onion, Celery, Olives, Bloody Mary Aioli, Celery Salt

NACHO SUPREME

NACHO SUPREME

$6.50

Cheese sauce, Salsa, Black Bean Pico, Sour Cream, Tortilla Chips

Build Your Own

BUILD YOUR OWN

BUILD YOUR OWN

$6.50

Top It Off With All YourFavorite Toppings

Sides

JOJOS

JOJOS

$4.00

Seasoned Potato Wedgesw/ Wonder Sauce

TOTS

TOTS

$4.00

Classic Tater Tots,Lightly Salted

MAC & CHEESE

MAC & CHEESE

$4.00

Elbow Macaroni, Cheese Sauce, Cheddar Cheese

COLESLAW

COLESLAW

$4.00

Red Cabbage, Carrot, Broccoli, Slaw Dressing

Shakes

Shakes will be made when you arrive!
LUCKY CHARM MARSHMALLOW SHAKE

LUCKY CHARM MARSHMALLOW SHAKE

$6.00

Vanilla Ice Cream, Marshmallow Milk, Vanilla Bean Syrup, Whipped Cream, Lucky Charm Marshmallows

VANILLA SHAKE

VANILLA SHAKE

$6.00

Vanilla Ice Cream, Whole Milk, Vanilla Bean Syrup, Whipped Cream, Maraschino Cherry Shakes will be made when you arrive!

CHOCOLATE SHAKE

CHOCOLATE SHAKE

$6.00

Chocolate Ice Cream, Whole Milk, Chocolate Syrup, Whipped Cream, Maraschino Cherry Shakes will be made when you arrive!

STRAWBERRY SHAKE

STRAWBERRY SHAKE

$6.00

Strawberry Ice Cream, Whole Milk, Strawberry Syrup, Whipped Cream, Maraschino Cherry Shakes will be made when you arrive!

Drinks

To-Go Drinks

BOTTLED WATER

BOTTLED WATER

$3.00

Natural Spring Water

COKE CAN

COKE CAN

$2.00

12oz Can of Coca-Cola

DIET COKE CAN

DIET COKE CAN

$2.00

12oz Can of Diet Coke

SPRITE CAN

SPRITE CAN

$2.00

12oz Can of Sprite

Desserts

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$4.00
ICED SUGAR COOKIE

ICED SUGAR COOKIE

$4.00
Sunday6:00 am - 10:45 am, 10:46 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 10:45 am, 10:46 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:45 am, 10:46 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:45 am, 10:46 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 10:45 am, 10:46 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 10:45 am, 10:46 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 10:45 am, 10:46 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Weenie Wonder is a fun, casual spot serving up tasty delights with all the toppings, made fresh in front of you and your eyeballs.

Location

4117 WORTH AVE UNIT WW, COLUMBUS, OH 43219

Directions

