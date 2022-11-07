Wegman’s Bayou Louisiana Kitchen 1169 Canton St, Roswell, GA, 30075
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Wegmans's Bayou Louisiana Kitchen feels like home. On Canton Street, just north of busy downtown Roswell, it's right in the middle of everything, and simultaneously a world away. Everybody is a regular and the staff are your friends. The food is always delicious and authentically Cajun. Live music adds to the ambiance and has you feeling as if you walked off of Canton Street and onto Bourbon Street. The walls are graced with personal touches of art created by the owner's son, Stewart. The craftmanship of the bar adds a rustic feel, as Chef Marc and Stewart built it with their own hands.
Location
1169 Canton St, Roswell, GA 30075
Gallery
