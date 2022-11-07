  • Home
Wegman's Bayou Louisiana Kitchen 1169 Canton St, Roswell, GA, 30075

No reviews yet

1169 Canton St

Roswell, GA 30075

Popular Items

Pasta Opelousas
Pasta Lagniappe
French Quarter Salad

Appetizers

10 Fried Oysters

$18.95

5 Fried Oysters

$9.95

Alligator

$16.95

Served with remolaude

Chicken Wings

$11.95

Fried Shrimp App

$18.95

Mussels BISTREAUX

$17.95

Tomato based sauce

Brees Dip

$9.95

Hush Puppies

$9.95Out of stock

Jambalaya Balls

$10.95Out of stock

Conch Fritters

$13.95

BBQ Shrmp

$22.95

Smoked Salmon

$17.95

Calamari Fries

$13.95

Crab Poblano

$17.95Out of stock

Fried Okra

$11.95

Crab/artichoke Dip

$17.95

Desserts

Beignets

$5.00

House Made Bread Pudding

$8.95

New Orleans Style Pralines

$5.00

Single Beignet

$2.00

Birthday Beignets

Ice Cream

$3.00

Key Lime Pie

$10.95Out of stock

Oreo Cake

$10.95

Strawberry Chzcake

$10.95

Carrot Cake

$10.95

Crisp

$10.95

Entrees

Pasta Lagniappe

$24.95

Sautéed shrimp and crawfish tails tossed in a lobster cream. Served over angel hair pasta, topped with fried oysters.

Pasta Opelousas

$23.95

Penne pasta in a Cajun cream sauce with shrimp, crawfish tails, chicken, andouille sausage, Tasso, and bell peppers

Seafood Platter- Pick 3

$28.95

Pick any three. Choice of shrimp, oyster, chicken, alligator, or catfish. Served with a signature dish, slaw, and fries.

Shrimp & Grits

$21.95

Sautéed shrimp, andouille sausage, Tasso, tomatoes, and garlic in a rich cream sauce. Served over stone ground grits.

Red Snapper

$40.95

Filet

$48.95

Sea Bass

$42.95Out of stock

Ribeye

$57.95Out of stock

Pork Chop

$28.95Out of stock

Catfish & Fries

$19.95Out of stock

Scallops

$40.95

Seafood Pasta

$29.95Out of stock

Pig Roast 1 time

$19.95Out of stock

Pig Roast all u can eat

$19.95Out of stock

Po Boys

Roast Beef Po Boy

$14.95

Chicken Po Boy

$14.95

Ham & Swiss Po Boy

$11.95

Patton's Hot Sausage Po Boy

$11.95

Hamburger

$12.95

Veggie Burger

$10.95

Muffaletta

$13.95

Daily Double

$17.95

Cup of soup and half a po boy

French Fry Po Boy

$12.95

French Fries and debris Gravy

Hot Dog (1)

$8.95

Half Roast Beef

$8.50

Half Chicken Po Boy

$8.50

Half Hot Sausage Po Boy

$7.95

Half Ham & Swiss

$6.50

The Greek

$15.95

Salad

Charlie's Wedge

$10.95

Iceberg lettuce, shaved red onions,bacon,blue cheese crumbles, and blue cheese dressing

French Quarter Salad

$10.95

Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, bell peppers, red onions, choice of dressing

Spinach Salad

$11.95

Fresh spinach, toasted pecans, bacon, red onion, and balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$11.95

Catalina Special

$12.95

Seafood Po Boys

Shrimp Po Boy

$18.95

Oyster Po Boy

$17.95

Catfish Po Boy

$15.95

Crawfish Po Boy

$18.95

Alligator Tail Po Boy

$18.95

Soft Shell Crab Po Boy

$22.95

Half Shrimp Po Boy

$9.95

Half Oyster Po Boy

$9.95

Half Catfish Po Boy

$8.95

Half Crawfish Po Boy

$9.95

Half Alligator Po Boy

$9.95

Half Softshell Crab Po Boy

$11.95

Half Chef Po Boy

$9.95

Sides

Cajun Cole Slaw

$4.95

Spicy cole slaw

Homemade Chips

$4.95

Hand Cut Fries

$4.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95

House Salad

$5.50

Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, bell peppers, cucumbers

Signature Side

$6.95

Brussels Sprouts

$6.95

Signature Dishes

Ponchatoula Trio

$11.95

Pick any three

Seafood Gumbo Cup

$8.95

With shrimp, sausage, crab and scoop of rice

Crawfish Etoufee Cup

$9.95

With crawfish and scoop of rice

Jambalaya Cup

$8.95

Rice based dish with chicken and sausage

Shrimp Creole Cup

$7.95

Tomato based soup with Cajun spices, shrimp, and a scoop of rice

Red Beans & Rice Cup

$7.95

With Andouille sausage and a scoop of rice

Chef's Daily Soup Cup

$8.95

Seafood Gumbo Bowl

$12.95

Served with shrimp, sausage, crab and a scoop of rice.

Crawfish Etouffee Bowl

$13.95

Served with crawfish and scoop of rice.

Shrimp Creole Bowl

$10.95

Tomato based soup, Cajun spices, and shrimp with a scoop of rice.

Red Beans and Rice Bowl

$10.95

Served with andouille sausage and a scoop of rice.

Jambalaya Bowl

$11.95

Rice based dish with chicken and sausage.

Chef's Daily Soup Bowl

$11.95

SIG Size

$4.50

Open Food

Lobster pot pie

$21.95

Upcharge (Copy)

Remolaude

$0.75

Tartar

$0.75

Cocktail

$0.75

Side Bread

Beverages

Bottled Water

$3.00

Coke

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

OJ

$2.95

Pineapple Juice

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Soda Water

$2.95

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Sprite

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Tonic Water

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

White Peach Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Coffee

$2.50

Espresso

$4.00

Cafe Au Lait

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Latte

$5.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Seafood

Kids Fried Shrimp

$7.95

Kids Fried Catfish

$7.95

Kids Fried Alligator

$7.95

Kids Fried Crawfish

$8.95

Kids Fried Oyster

$8.95

Not Seafood

Kids Burger

$7.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.95

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Penne With Butter

$7.95

TSHIRTS

Crawfish T Shirts

$19.95

SHORT SLEEVE

$15.00

Denim Hats

$22.95

Visor

$15.95

Denim Shirts

$25.95

Jambalaya SHirts

$15.95

WINE GLASSES

WEGMANS LOGO WINE GLASS

$9.95

HOT SAUCE

HOT SAUCE

$8.95

7oz Hot Sauce

$15.95

Dog event

Entry

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Wegmans's Bayou Louisiana Kitchen feels like home. On Canton Street, just north of busy downtown Roswell, it's right in the middle of everything, and simultaneously a world away. Everybody is a regular and the staff are your friends. The food is always delicious and authentically Cajun. Live music adds to the ambiance and has you feeling as if you walked off of Canton Street and onto Bourbon Street. The walls are graced with personal touches of art created by the owner's son, Stewart. The craftmanship of the bar adds a rustic feel, as Chef Marc and Stewart built it with their own hands.

Location

1169 Canton St, Roswell, GA 30075

Directions

