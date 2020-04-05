Restaurant header imageView gallery

We Got Pies for Sale

review star

No reviews yet

17703 Kieth Harrow Boulevard

Houston, TX 77084

Pizzas

CLASSIC CHEESE (Medium)

$14.00

Tomato, oregano, mozzarella, padano

CLASSIC CHEESE (Large)

$16.00

Tomato, oregano, mozzarella, padano

PEPPERONI PIZZA (Medium)

$16.00

Tomato, oregano, mozzarella, padano, pepperoni

PEPPERONI PIZZA (Large)

$18.00

Tomato, oregano, mozzarella, padano, pepperoni

Bell Peppers And Onion

$16.00

Bell Pepper & Onion (Med)

$14.00

VEGGIE PIZZA (Medium)

$16.00Out of stock

Tomato, Mozzarella, oregano, mushroom, red onions, bell peppers, olives, padano

VEGGIE PIZZA (Large)

$18.00Out of stock

Tomato, Mozzarella, oregano, mushroom, red onions, bell peppers, olives, padano

SUPREME PIZZA (Medium)

$16.00Out of stock

Tomato, Mozzarella,onions, jalapenos, pepperoni, sausage, padano

SUPREME PIZZA (Large)

$18.00Out of stock

Tomato, Mozzarella,onions, jalapenos, pepperoni, sausage, padano

TEXAN PIZZA (Medium)

$16.00Out of stock

Mozzarella, chicken, buffalo sauce, ranch, spring onion

TEXAN PIZZA (Large)

$18.00Out of stock

Mozzarella, chicken, buffalo sauce, ranch, spring onion

CZAR PIZZA (Medium)

$16.00Out of stock

Garlic, padano, cheese olive oil, lemon

CZAR PIZZA (Large)

$18.00Out of stock

Garlic, padano, cheese olive oil, lemon

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA (Medium)

$14.00Out of stock

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA (Large)

$16.00

Sides

FRENCH FRIES

$3.00Out of stock

Traditional French fried potatoes

STEAK AND CHEESE

$9.00Out of stock

Shaved ribeye with American cheese (green pepper and onion if wanted)

Drinks

SPRITE

$1.00Out of stock

COCA-COLA

$1.00Out of stock

ORANGE SODA

$1.00Out of stock

GINGER ALE

$1.00Out of stock

WATER

$1.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come by & grab a pies !

Location

17703 Kieth Harrow Boulevard, Houston, TX 77084

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

