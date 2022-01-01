Main picView gallery

WeGotTheJuice 102 W Main St

review star

No reviews yet

102 W Main St

Dillon, SC 29536

Smoothies

Gloria's Peach Cobbler

$7.00+

Summer Breeze

$6.00+

Cranberry Mixed berries Yogurt low fat Banana

French Toast

$7.00+

Nana's Pudding

$7.00+

The Elvis Presley

$6.00+

Bananas Peanut Butter ( Allergen FREE) Almond milk salt protein powder

Bana Berry Pie

$6.00+

Strawberry Peach Protein powder

Pine-Ba-Nerry

$6.00+

Strawberry bananas pineappke

Pine Solada

$6.50+

bana mango

$6.50+

Pine Mango

$6.50+

Custom Smoothie

$6.00+

Krazy Banana

$7.00+

The Hulk

$7.00+

Purple Rain

$6.00+

Apple Pie

$6.00+

Juices

Cool Cucumber

$6.00+

Green apple Lemon Celery

Kaletastic

$6.00+

Kale Apple Celery Cucumber Spinach Ginger

Kapple

$6.00+

Kale Spinach Apple Celery Lemon Juice

Pine Apple

$6.00+

Sweet Tee

$7.00+

Apple Berry

$7.00+

Sweet Corn

$7.00+

Liberation

$7.00+

911

$7.00+

The Cleanser

$7.00+

Green Goddess

$7.00+

Salads

Chick pea salad

$8.50+

Build a Salad

$8.00+

Yogurt Bowls

Custom

$6.00

Yogurt Bowl

$6.00

Open face sandwiches

Avocado Toast

$7.00

Peanut butter

$7.00

Boba Tea

Chain Latte

$5.00+

Matcha

$5.00+
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Juice

102 W Main St, Dillon, SC 29536

Directions

Main pic

