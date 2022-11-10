Main picView gallery

Wei Ramen - Castleton 3746 East 82nd Street

3746 East 82nd Street

Indianapolis, IN 46240

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Mt.Dew

$3.50

Diet Mt.Dew

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Dr.Pepper

$3.50

Ramune

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Unsweetened Tea

$3.50

Hot Green Tea

$3.50

Alcohol

Sapporo Bottle

$4.50

Modelo

$4.00

Nigori Sake

$12.00

Fruit Tea

Strawberry Green Tea

$5.25Out of stock

Mango Green Tea

$5.25Out of stock

Kumquat Lemon tea

$5.25Out of stock

Passion Fruit

$5.25Out of stock

Sakura

$5.25Out of stock

Honey Dew

$5.25Out of stock

Rose Green Tea

$5.25Out of stock

Milk Tea

Classic Milk Tea

$5.25Out of stock

Mango Tea

$5.25Out of stock

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.25Out of stock

Mocha Milk Tea

$5.25Out of stock

Thai Milk Tea

$5.25Out of stock

Taro Milk Tea

$5.25Out of stock

Strawberry Milk Tea

$5.25Out of stock

Toppings

Tapioca Pearl

$0.75

Lychee

$0.75

Agar Boba

$0.75

Passion fruit boba

$0.75

Rainbow Jelly

$0.75

Mango Popping

$0.75

Strawberry Popping Boba

$0.75

Kiwi Popping Boba

$0.75

Appetizer

A1. Veggie Croquette

$6.00

Lightly breaded Japanese veggie potato croquette w. katsu sauce

A2. Edamame

$5.00

Shichimi salt

A3. Agedashi Tofu

A3. Agedashi Tofu

$6.00

6 pcs of fried tofu w. spicy sauce

A4. Shishito Pepper

$5.00

10 pcs. of shishito pepper w. yuzu salt

A5. Takoyaki

A5. Takoyaki

$8.00

6 pcs of Japanese fried octopus ball w. takoyaki sauce. Mayo & bonito flakes

A6. Gyoza

A6. Gyoza

$8.00

6 pcs of Japanese pan-fried marinated pork dumpling w. dumpling sauce

A7. Tempura Shumai

$7.00

6 pcs of crispy tempura shrimp shumai w. spicy sauce

A8. Karaage Chicken

$8.00

6 pcs of Japanese fried chicken w. spicy sauce

A10. Squid Ring

$8.00

Lightly breaded deep fried squid w. sweet chili sauce

A11. Shrimp Tempura

$8.00

4 pcs

Platter

P1. Curry Tonkatsu

$12.99

Fried pork with mixed veggie in curry sauce

P2. Curry Veggie Croquette

P2. Curry Veggie Croquette

$12.99

Potato croquette, tempura broccoli, mixed veggie in curry sauce

P3. Curry Chicken Katsu

$12.99

Fried chicken, mixed veggie in curry sauce

Salad

Green Salad

$4.00

Mixed salad, cucumber, tomato w. ginger dressing

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Karaage Salad

$9.00

Mixed salad,cucumber, cherry tomato with ginger dressing.

Bun

B1. Pork Bun

$5.00

Roasted pork w. cucumber, lettuce, bun sauce

B2. Chicken Bun

$5.00

Roasted chicken w. cucumber, lettuce, bun sauce

B3. Beef Bun

$6.00

Shredded beef with cucumber, lettuce and bun sauce

Udon

U1. Shrimp Tempura Udon

$12.99

3 pcs of shrimp and 3pcs broccoli tempura, fried

U2. Chasu Udon

$12.99

Fried pork or chicken

U3. Curry Udon w. Karaage Chicken

$12.99

Fried karaage chicken & Japanese curry sauce

Ramen

R1. Tonkotsu Ramen

$13.99

Pork both w. Tonkotsu base, straight noodle, half soft-boiled egg, fish cake, bamboo, ginger pickle, wakame, seaweed, scallion

R2. Miso Ramen

$13.99

Pork & chicken broth w. soy bean paste, egg wavy noodle, half soft-boiled egg, fish cake, bamboo, mushroom, scallion

R3. Karai Ramen

$13.99

pork & chicken broth w. spicy garlic soy bean paste, egg wavy noodle, half soft-boiled egg, fish cake, bamboo, mushroom, kimchi, scallion

R4. Veggie Ramen

$13.99

Choice of flavor: wasabi shoyu/yuzu shio/veggie miso vegetarian mushroom hombu soup w. veggie wavy noodle, bamboo, bean sprout, cabbage, mushroom broccoli, tofu seaweed

R5. Spicy Ramen

$13.99

Clear chicken broth w. spicy miso paste & egg wavy noodle, half soft-boiled egg, fish cake, bamboo, lemon, sweet corn, scallion

R6. Champon

$12.99

Roasted Pork,Cabbage, onion, jumbo shrimp, half soft-boiled egg, fish cake.

R7. Curry Ramen

$12.99

Chicke broth w. our special Japanese curry flavor, egg wavy noodle, soft boiled egg, fish cake, bean sprout, cabbage, scallion

R8. Shoyu Ramen

$12.99

Chicken shoyu base, egg wavy noodle, egg wavy noodle, half soft-boiled egg, fish cake nori seaweed

R9. Chintan Ramen

$13.99

Clear chicken w. light soy sauce, egg wavy noddole, half soft-boiled egg, fish cake, bean sprout, mushroom, nori seaweed, scallion

R10. Yamitsuki Ramen

$13.99

Pork broth w. black garlic oil flavor, straight noodle, half soft-boiled egg, bamboo, bean sprout, mushroom, scallion

Rice Don

D1. Shrimp & Veggie Tempura

D1. Shrimp & Veggie Tempura

$12.99

D2. BBQ Pork Don

$11.99

D3. BBQ Chicken Don

$11.99

D4. Veggie Tempura Don

$10.99
D5. Curry Karaage Chicken Don

D5. Curry Karaage Chicken Don

$10.99

Extras

Bamboo

$2.00

Egg

$2.00

Bean Sprout

$2.00

Chicken

$3.00

Pork

$3.00

Noodles

$3.00

Rice

$2.00

Dessert

Tiramisu

$8.00

Appetizer

A1. Veggie Croquette

$6.00

Lightly breaded Japanese veggie potato croquette w. katsu sauce

A2. Edamame

$6.50

Shichimi salt

A3. Agedashi Tofu

A3. Agedashi Tofu

$7.00

6 pcs of fried tofu w. spicy sauce

A4. Shishito Pepper

$7.00

10 pcs. of shishito pepper w. yuzu salt

A5. Takoyaki

A5. Takoyaki

$8.00

6 pcs of Japanese fried octopus ball w. takoyaki sauce. Mayo & bonito flakes

A6. Gyoza

A6. Gyoza

$8.00

6 pcs of Japanese pan-fried marinated pork dumpling w. dumpling sauce

A7. Tempura Shumai

$9.00

6 pcs of crispy tempura shrimp shumai w. spicy sauce

A8. Karaage Chicken

$8.00

6 pcs of Japanese fried chicken w. spicy sauce

A10. Squid Ring

$8.00

Lightly breaded deep fried squid w. sweet chili sauce

A11. Shrimp Tempura

$9.00

4 pcs

Platter

P1. Curry Tonkatsu

$13.99

Fried pork with mixed veggie in curry sauce

P2. Curry Veggie Croquette

P2. Curry Veggie Croquette

$13.99

Potato croquette, tempura broccoli, mixed veggie in curry sauce

P3. Curry Chicken Katsu

$13.99

Fried chicken, mixed veggie in curry sauce

Salad

Green Salad

$5.00

Mixed salad, cucumber, tomato w. ginger dressing

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Kaarage Salad

$9.00

Mixed salad,cucumber,cherry tomato with ginger dressing

Bun

B1. Pork Bun

$6.00

Roasted pork w. cucumber, lettuce, bun sauce

B2. Chicken Bun

$6.00

Roasted chicken w. cucumber, lettuce, bun sauce

B3. Beef Bun

$6.00

Shredded beef with cucumber, lettuce and bun sauce

Udon

U1. Shrimp Tempura Udon

$13.99

3 pcs of shrimp and 3pcs broccoli tempura, fried

U2. Chasu Udon

$13.99

Fried pork or chicken

U3. Curry Udon w. Karaage Chicken

$13.99

Fried karaage chicken & Japanese curry sauce

Ramen

R1. Tonkotsu Ramen

$15.99

Pork both w. Tonkotsu base, straight noodle, half soft-boiled egg, fish cake, bamboo, ginger pickle, wakame, seaweed, scallion

R2. Miso Ramen

$15.99

Pork & chicken broth w. soy bean paste, egg wavy noodle, half soft-boiled egg, fish cake, bamboo, mushroom, scallion

R3. Karai Ramen

$15.99

pork & chicken broth w. spicy garlic soy bean paste, egg wavy noodle, half soft-boiled egg, fish cake, bamboo, mushroom, kimchi, scallion

R4. Veggie Ramen

$15.99

Choice of flavor: wasabi shoyu/yuzu shio/veggie miso vegetarian mushroom hombu soup w. veggie wavy noodle, bamboo, bean sprout, cabbage, mushroom broccoli, tofu seaweed

R5. Spicy Ramen

$15.99

Clear chicken broth w. spicy miso paste & egg wavy noodle, half soft-boiled egg, fish cake, bamboo, lemon, sweet corn, scallion

R6. Champon

$15.99

Roasted Pork,Cabbage, onion, jumbo shrimp, half soft-boiled egg, fish cake.

R7. Curry Ramen

$14.99

Chicke broth w. our special Japanese curry flavor, egg wavy noodle, soft boiled egg, fish cake, bean sprout, cabbage, scallion

R8. Shoyu Ramen

$14.99

Chicken shoyu base, egg wavy noodle, egg wavy noodle, half soft-boiled egg, fish cake nori seaweed

R9. Chintan Ramen

$15.99

Clear chicken w. light soy sauce, egg wavy noddole, half soft-boiled egg, fish cake, bean sprout, mushroom, nori seaweed, scallion

R10. Yamitsuki Ramen

$15.99

Pork broth w. black garlic oil flavor, straight noodle, half soft-boiled egg, bamboo, bean sprout, mushroom, scallion

Rice Don

D1. Shrimp & Veggie Tempura

D1. Shrimp & Veggie Tempura

$13.99

D2. BBQ Pork Don

$12.99

D3. BBQ Chicken Don

$12.99

D4. Veggie Tempura Don

$12.99
D5. Curry Karaage Chicken Don

D5. Curry Karaage Chicken Don

$12.99

Sides

Rice

$5.00

Noodles

$5.00

Dessert

Tiramisu

$8.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$5.50

Diet Coke

$5.50

Mt.Dew

$5.50

Diet Mt.Dew

$5.50

Ginger Ale

$5.50

Dr.Pepper

$5.50

Ramune

$5.50

Alcohol

Sapporo Bottle

$4.50

Nigori Strawberry

$15.99

Modelo

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

House Red Wine

$6.00

House White Wine

$6.00

Fruit Tea

Rose Fruit Tea

$6.50Out of stock

Sakura Fruit Tea

$6.50Out of stock

Kumquat Fruit Tea

$6.50Out of stock

Passion Fruit

$6.50Out of stock

Milk Tea

Classic Milk Tea

$6.50Out of stock

Mango Milk Tea

$6.50Out of stock

Matcha Milk Tea

$6.50Out of stock

Mocha Milk Tea

$6.50Out of stock

Honey Dew

$6.50Out of stock

Toppings

Tapioca Pearl

$0.75

Lychee

$0.75

Agar Boba

$0.75

Passion Fruit Boba

$0.75

Rainbow Jelly

$0.75
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3746 East 82nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46240

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

