Weights and Measures
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
New American destination restaurant with great private dining and event space.
Location
2808 Caroline Street, Houston, TX 77004
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Houston
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurant