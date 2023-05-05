Restaurant header imageView gallery

Weights and Measures

2808 Caroline Street

Houston, TX 77004

DRINKS

COCKTAILS

MIMOSA

$9.00+

Strawberry Basil Lemon

$14.00

Kentucky Old Fashion

$12.00

Venezuelan Passion

$11.00

Bloody Red Eye

$12.00

Paloma

$13.00

Aguachile Margarita

$13.00

Martini Regular

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Ancho Rancho

$12.00

White Sangria

$11.00+

Boulevardier

$12.00

Classic Margarita

$12.00

Classic Mojito

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

French 75

$12.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Gin & Tonic

$12.00

Kamikaze

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Mezcal Margarita

$12.00

Mezcal Paloma

$12.00

Mezcal Sunrise

$12.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Old Fashion

$12.00

Ranch Water

$12.00

Ranch Water

$12.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Crown Royal Reserve

$15.00

Crown Royal Apple

$9.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$13.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$11.00

Four Roses Small Batch Select

$16.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

TX Blended

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Smooth Ambler Rye

$14.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$9.00

Jameson Caskmates

$9.00

Jameson Orange

$9.00

Glenfiddich 12

$17.00

Glenlivet 12

$17.00

Glenlivet White Oak

$18.00

Glenlivet Oloroso

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$13.00

Jhonnie Walker Red

$8.00

Lagavulin

$16.00

Laphroaing

$10.00

Monkey Shoulder

$9.00

Blackland

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Greenhouse Gin

$8.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

El Silencio Espadin

$9.00

Ilegal Joven

$12.00

Ilegal Resposado

$14.00

Recuerdo

$11.00

Altos Blanco

$8.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Patron Reposado

$16.00

Patron Anejo

$18.00

Don Julio Silver

$10.00

1942

$35.00

Belvedere

$13.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Tito’s

$9.00

MOCKTAILS

MOCK-V PASSION

$8.00

WINE

Bodega Garzon-Albarino

$12.00

Domain Matignon-Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

Westside Crossing-Chardonnay

$15.00

Txomin Txakoli-Txakolina

$13.00

Bodega Garzon-Albarino

$48.00

Domain Matignon-Sauvignon Blanc

$49.00

Westside Crossing-Chardonnay

$50.00

Txomin Txakoli-Txakolina

$49.00

Para Maria-Rose Blend

$13.00

Rouge Blue Dentelle-Rose

$12.00

Para Maria-Rose Blend

$42.00

Rouge Blue Dentelle-Rose

$39.00

Avinyo Reserva-Cava

$12.00

Acinum-Proseco

$11.00

Paladin-Red Bubbles

$11.00

Avinyo Reserva-Cava

$39.00

Acinum-Proseco

$42.00

Paladin-Red Bubbles

$36.00

Rouge Blue Origine

$16.00

LunaGaia-Nero D’Avola

$14.00

Ministry-Cabernet

$16.00

Condado de Haza-Tempranillo

$15.00

Texoir-Carignan

$14.00

Rouge Blue Origine

$62.00

LunaGaia-Nero D’Avola

$54.00

Ministry-Cabernet

$59.00

Condado de Haza-Tempranillo

$59.00

Texoir-Carignan

$52.00

BEER

D-Yuengling Lager

$7.00

D-Yuengling Flight

$7.00

D-Blue Moodn

$7.00

D-Paradigm Hefeweizen

$7.00

D-Voodo Ranger IPA

$7.00

Revolver Blood and Honey

$7.00

Shiner Bruja’s

$7.00

4 Sixes IPA

$7.00

Live Oak Hefeweizen

$7.00

Live Oak Pilz

$7.00Out of stock

Austin Eastcider

$7.00

Dos XX

$7.00Out of stock

Abita Purple Haze

$7.00

COFFEE

Drip

$4.00

Americano

$3.00

Espresso

$2.00

Machiato

$4.00

Cortado

$4.00

Capuccino

$4.00

Flat White

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Hot Coco

$5.00

Afogato

$6.00

Nitro Brew Coffee

$6.00

NA BEVS

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Lemonade

$4.00

OJ

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Dr Pepper

$4.00Out of stock

Sprite

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Tea

$5.00

DESSERT

Dessert

Chocolate Raviolis

$12.00

Doughknots

$10.00

Salted Chocolate Creamaux

$10.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

W+M Carrot Cake

$10.00

Cake Cutting fee

Cake Cutting fee

$25.00

ADD ONS

Protein Sides

SIDE CHICKEN

$8.00

GRILLED STEAK

$14.00Out of stock

GRILLED SECRETO PORK

$12.00

SIDE COOKED SALMON

$12.00

GRILLED SHRIMP

$10.00

Other Sides

Side Syrup

$1.00

Side Toast

$3.00

Side French Toast

$4.00

Side Fries

$6.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Potatoes

$4.00

Side Fruit

$6.00

Side Arepa

$3.00

Side of Biscuit

$6.00

Side Waffle

$7.00

Side Avo Toast (no egg)

$12.00

Side avocado

$4.00

Egg Sides

Egg-Summy Up

$2.00

Egg-Over Easy

$2.00

Egg-Over Med

$2.00

Egg-Over Hard

$2.00

Egg-Scrambled

$4.00

Egg-Scrambled+Cheese

$5.00

Egg-Scrambled+Bacon

$6.00

Egg-Scrambled+Bacon+Cheese

$7.00

KIDS

KIDS UNDER 10 (Copy)

Egg + Toast

$8.00

French Toast (1)

$8.00

1 piece

WAFFLE + BERRIES KID

$12.00

Milk

$4.00

Juice

$4.00
All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

New American destination restaurant with great private dining and event space.

Location

2808 Caroline Street, Houston, TX 77004

Directions

