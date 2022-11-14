Restaurant header imageView gallery

Weissabi Sushi 6011 20th Avenue

6011 20th Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11204

Popular Items

2 Rolls & a Drink
Sweet Potato Roll
Kani Salad

Appetizers

Sushi Pizza

$13.99

Deep fried rice patty With Choice of Toppings Salmon/tuna/kani Topped With Avocado Drizzled With Spicy Mayo and sweet sauce

Kani Poppers

$10.99

Mini Kani Pieces, Tempura Battered and Deep Fried Drizzled w/ Sweet Sauce

Sushi Sandwich

$13.50

8 pieces of stuffed Spicy Kani, Salmon, and Crunch Topped With Sweet Sauce (Raw)

Crispy Sandwich

$14.99

8 pieces of stuffed Cooked Salmon, and Avocado Deep Fried Topped With Sweet Sauce.

Sushi Croquettes

$13.99

Cooked Salmon Avocado, Each Piece Fried in Special Tempura Batter

Edamame

$6.99
The Weissabi Burger

$16.99

Fried rice with spicy tuna and avocado inside and tempurah drizzled with spicy mayo and sweet sauce on top.

Crispy Rice

$14.99

Rice tempura topped with spicy tuna and drizzled w/ our signature sauces spicy mayo, wasabi sauce and sweet sauce.

Yellow Tail Jalapeno

$11.99

4 Pcs of yellow tail topped with jalapenos

French Fries

$6.99
Sushi Tacos

$12.99

3 Tacos stuffed w/ diced salmon and vegetables mixed w/ sweet chili sauce topped w/ our chefs special sauce.

Jalapeno Poppers

$11.99
Seared Pepper Tuna

$13.99

Six thinly sliced Seared black pepper tuna with Ponzo sauce on the side

Seared Pepper Salmon

$13.99

Six thinly sliced Seared black pepper Salmon with Ponzo sauce on the side

Sweet Potato Wedges

$9.99

Sweet potato wedges in a tempura batter

Salmon Roulada

$18.99

Torch glazed salmon rolled with mango and cucumbers inside topped with jalapenos topped with our special sauce on a bed of rice

Sushi Rolls

Avocado Roll

$5.99
Cucumber Roll

$5.75
Cucumber Avocado Roll

$6.25

Vegetable Roll

$6.75

Avocado, Carrot, Cucumber

Sweet Potato Roll

$6.99
Mushroom Roll

$6.99

Carrot Roll

$5.75

Mango Roll

$5.75

California Roll

$7.75
Spicy Kani Roll

$7.25

Rice Roll

$5.99
King Crab Roll

$7.99

Tempura Battered Kani

Alaska Roll

$8.99

Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber

Rocky Roll

$9.99

Tuna, Salmon, Kani, avocado

Philadelphia Roll

$8.99

Salmon Parve Cream Cheese and Cucumber

Salmon Roll

$7.50
Salmon Avocado Roll

$8.25

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.50

Spicy Salmon Avocado Roll

$8.25

Smoked Salmon Roll

$8.25
Cooked Salmon Roll

$8.50

Cooked Salmon Avocado Roll

$8.99

Cooked salmon and Avocado

Black Pepper Salmon Roll

$9.99
Tuna Roll

$7.50

Tuna Avocado Roll

$8.25

Fresh Maguro Tuna With Avocado

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.50
Spicy Tuna Avocado Roll

$8.25

Cooked Tuna Roll

$8.50

Cooked Tuna Avocado Roll

$8.99

Cooked Tuna and Avocado

Black Pepper Tuna Roll

$9.99

Yellow Tail Roll

$8.75

Tuna Cucumber Roll

$8.25

Salmon Cucumber Roll

$8.25

Tempura Rolls

Hazard Roll

$11.99

Fried Salmon, Kani, Topped w/ Sweet Sauce

King Kong Roll

$13.75

Tenderly Cooked Tuna and Baked Salmon, Kani Sticks, Drizzled w/Spicy Mayo and Sweet Sauce Topped w/Diced Jalapenos

Manhattan Roll

$13.50

Deep Fried Tuna, Avocado And Kani Topped with spicy mayo and sweet sauce

Orlando Roll

$12.99

Cooked Salmon, Sweet Potato, Avocado, Topped w/spicy Tuna Drizzled w/ Sweet Sauce

Sweet Tempura Roll

$10.99

Sweet Potato, Avocado, Drizzled w/ Sweet Sauce.

Tempura Roll

$11.99

Deep Fried Salmon, Tuna and Kani

The Spider Roll

$15.99

Cooked salmon, Kani, and Carrots Deep fried drizzled with sweet sauce

Specialty Rolls

Brooklyn Roll

$11.99

Salmon and Avocado Topped With Salmon

Dynamite Roll

$12.99

Fried Kani, Avocado, and Mango Topped With Spicy Tuna

Green Dragon Roll

$10.99

Kani, Avocado, Cucumber, Wrapped w/ Avocado

Mango Tango Roll

$11.99

Kani, Mango, and Cucumber Topped With Avocado

Mexican Roll

$10.99

Spicy Tuna, Spicy Salmon and Crunch Topped w/ Jalapeno

Nagiri 2pcs.

$6.50

Two pieces of your choice salmon, tuna and/or Yellow tale on top of a bed of rice