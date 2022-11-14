Weissabi Sushi 6011 20th Avenue
No reviews yet
6011 20th Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11204
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Sushi Pizza
Deep fried rice patty With Choice of Toppings Salmon/tuna/kani Topped With Avocado Drizzled With Spicy Mayo and sweet sauce
Kani Poppers
Mini Kani Pieces, Tempura Battered and Deep Fried Drizzled w/ Sweet Sauce
Sushi Sandwich
8 pieces of stuffed Spicy Kani, Salmon, and Crunch Topped With Sweet Sauce (Raw)
Crispy Sandwich
8 pieces of stuffed Cooked Salmon, and Avocado Deep Fried Topped With Sweet Sauce.
Sushi Croquettes
Cooked Salmon Avocado, Each Piece Fried in Special Tempura Batter
Edamame
The Weissabi Burger
Fried rice with spicy tuna and avocado inside and tempurah drizzled with spicy mayo and sweet sauce on top.
Crispy Rice
Rice tempura topped with spicy tuna and drizzled w/ our signature sauces spicy mayo, wasabi sauce and sweet sauce.
Yellow Tail Jalapeno
4 Pcs of yellow tail topped with jalapenos
French Fries
Sushi Tacos
3 Tacos stuffed w/ diced salmon and vegetables mixed w/ sweet chili sauce topped w/ our chefs special sauce.
Jalapeno Poppers
Seared Pepper Tuna
Six thinly sliced Seared black pepper tuna with Ponzo sauce on the side
Seared Pepper Salmon
Six thinly sliced Seared black pepper Salmon with Ponzo sauce on the side
Sweet Potato Wedges
Sweet potato wedges in a tempura batter
Salmon Roulada
Torch glazed salmon rolled with mango and cucumbers inside topped with jalapenos topped with our special sauce on a bed of rice
Sushi Rolls
Avocado Roll
Cucumber Roll
Cucumber Avocado Roll
Vegetable Roll
Avocado, Carrot, Cucumber
Sweet Potato Roll
Mushroom Roll
Carrot Roll
Mango Roll
California Roll
Spicy Kani Roll
Rice Roll
King Crab Roll
Tempura Battered Kani
Alaska Roll
Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber
Rocky Roll
Tuna, Salmon, Kani, avocado
Philadelphia Roll
Salmon Parve Cream Cheese and Cucumber
Salmon Roll
Salmon Avocado Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Salmon Avocado Roll
Smoked Salmon Roll
Cooked Salmon Roll
Cooked Salmon Avocado Roll
Cooked salmon and Avocado
Black Pepper Salmon Roll
Tuna Roll
Tuna Avocado Roll
Fresh Maguro Tuna With Avocado
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy Tuna Avocado Roll
Cooked Tuna Roll
Cooked Tuna Avocado Roll
Cooked Tuna and Avocado
Black Pepper Tuna Roll
Yellow Tail Roll
Tuna Cucumber Roll
Salmon Cucumber Roll
Tempura Rolls
Hazard Roll
Fried Salmon, Kani, Topped w/ Sweet Sauce
King Kong Roll
Tenderly Cooked Tuna and Baked Salmon, Kani Sticks, Drizzled w/Spicy Mayo and Sweet Sauce Topped w/Diced Jalapenos
Manhattan Roll
Deep Fried Tuna, Avocado And Kani Topped with spicy mayo and sweet sauce
Orlando Roll
Cooked Salmon, Sweet Potato, Avocado, Topped w/spicy Tuna Drizzled w/ Sweet Sauce
Sweet Tempura Roll
Sweet Potato, Avocado, Drizzled w/ Sweet Sauce.
Tempura Roll
Deep Fried Salmon, Tuna and Kani
The Spider Roll
Cooked salmon, Kani, and Carrots Deep fried drizzled with sweet sauce
Specialty Rolls
Brooklyn Roll
Salmon and Avocado Topped With Salmon
Dynamite Roll
Fried Kani, Avocado, and Mango Topped With Spicy Tuna
Green Dragon Roll
Kani, Avocado, Cucumber, Wrapped w/ Avocado
Mango Tango Roll
Kani, Mango, and Cucumber Topped With Avocado
Mexican Roll
Spicy Tuna, Spicy Salmon and Crunch Topped w/ Jalapeno
Nagiri 2pcs.
Two pieces of your choice salmon, tuna and/or Yellow tale on top of a bed of rice