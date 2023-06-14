Restaurant header imageView gallery

Welch's Ale House

No reviews yet

1915 S Calhoun St

Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Food Menu

Starters

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Fried chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Citrus Fire Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Flash fried and served with Citrus Fire sauce.

Fry Basket

$6.00

Thick cut french fries served with beer cheese.

Street Corn Shrimp

$12.00

Fries, Cocktail Sauce

Chicken Wings

$9.00

6 Wings, Ranch or Bleu Cheese, Celery

Ale House Basket

$10.00

O-Rings, Cauliflower, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, or Poppers Choice of Sauce 1 item 10, 3 items 15

Chilled Spinach Dip

$11.00

Toasted Pita, Veggies

Hummus App

$7.00

Toasted Pita, Veggies

Basket Of Tots

$9.00

Beer Cheese, BBQ

Pick 3 Ale House

$15.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

Three Cheese Panini

$10.00

Cheddar, Havarti, Swiss, Avocado, Tomato prepared on your choice of bread, served with Chips.

Franwich

$11.00

Gouda, Turkey, Bacon, Sliced Apples, Garlic Aioli prepared panini style on your choice of bread, served with Chips.

The Dagwood

$12.00

Ham, Salami, Turkey, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Mayo, Mustard on Wheat Bread, served with Chips.

Egg Salad BLT

$11.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon on your choice of bread, served with Chips.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing on a Spinach Wrap, served with Chips.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Romaine, Pepperjack, Tomato, Onion, Zesty Ranch on a Tomato Basil wrap, served with Chips.

The Veg Wrap

$11.00

Romaine, Provolone, Tomato, Onion, Bell Pepper, Avocado on a Spinach wrap, served with Chips.

Fish n Chips

$14.00

Fries or Chips, Slaw, Tartar

Breaded Tenderloin

$12.00

Burgers & Such

Breaded Tenderloin

$15.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Spicy Aioli on a Brioche bun, served with Fries.

DTFW

$15.00

Provolone, Avocado, Tomato, Onion, Lettuce, Garlic Aioli on a Brioche Bun, served with Fries.

Calhoun

$15.00

Cheddar, Apples, Bacon, BBQ on a Brioche bun, served with Fries.

Speakeasy Burger

$15.00

Blue Cheese, Egg, Bacon, Sauteed Onion on a Brioche bun, served with Fries.

Man Cave Burger

$15.00

Beer Cheese, Bacon on a Brioche bun, served with Fries.

Impossible Burger

$15.00

Vegan Cheese, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Vegan Aioli on a Brioche bun, served with Fries.

Barr Street

$13.00

Soup & Salad

Salad Bar

$8.00+

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Egg, Carrots, Cucumber, Bacon, Croutons served with your choice of dressing.

Side Salad

$6.00

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Egg, Carrots, Cucumber, Bacon, Croutons served with your choice of dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00

Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan, Croutons tossed in Caesar dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.00

Mixed Greens, Buffalo Chicken, Tomato, Onion, Bacon, Croutons served with your choice of dressing.

Chili Bowl

$7.00

Topped with shredded Cheddar cheese and served with crackers.

Chili Cup

$5.00

Topped with shredded Cheddar cheese and served with crackers.

Soup Du Jour Bowl

$7.00

Soup Du Jour Cup

$5.00

Sides

Potato Salad

$5.00

Southwest Salad

$5.00

Pasta Salad

$5.00

Cottage Cheese

$5.00

Fruit Cup

$6.00

Kettle Chips

$4.00

Sauce

$0.50

Onion Rings

$5.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Garden Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Choose a Combo

1/2 Salad & Soup

$12.00

1/2 Sandwich & Soup

$12.00

Salad Bar & Soup

$15.00

1/2 Sandwich & 1/2 Salad

$12.00

1/2 sandwich & Salad Bar

$15.00

Kids Menu

Kids PB&J

$6.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Pizza Wrap

$6.00

Dessert

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Specials

Salmon Cakes

$16.00

Cocktails

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Hurricane

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$6.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mint Julep

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sidecar

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Kentucky Mule

$9.00

Man shattan

$9.00

Sazzy Daddy

$9.00

Bahama Mama

$9.00

Paloma

$9.00

Negroni

$12.00

Boulevardini

$12.00

Painkiller

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Dirty Shirley

$10.00

Halo-Halo

$12.00

Ranch Water

$10.00

Seltzer Slushy

$8.00

Raspberry Lemon Drop

$12.00

Spicy Margarita

$12.00

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$10.00

Pineapple Martini

$12.00

Mirchi Mary

$12.00

Masala Margarita

$10.00

El Matador

$10.00

Bomb Pop

$10.00

Sex on the Beach

$10.00

Fuzzy Navel

$10.00

WAP

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Smores Martini

$12.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Daquiri

$10.00

Pisco Sour

$10.00

Dark N Stormy

$10.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Rusty Nail

$10.00

B-52

$10.00

7&7

$10.00

Green Tea

$10.00

Gin Fizz

$10.00

French 75

$12.00

Aviation

$12.00

White Sangria

$8.00

Red Sangria

$8.00

Reese's Martini

$15.00

Tito's Firecracker Peach Spritzer

$9.00

House Cocktails

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$6.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Kentucky Mule

$9.00

Man shattan

$9.00

Bahama Mama

$9.00

Paloma

$9.00

Negroni

$12.00

Boulevardini

$12.00

Painkiller

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Dirty Shirley

$10.00

Halo-Halo

$12.00

Ranch Water

$10.00

Seltzer Slushy

$8.00

Mirchi Mary

$12.00

Masala Margarita

$10.00

El Matador

$10.00

Paloma

$9.00

Featured Cocktail

$8.00

Featured Cocktail

$10.00

Featured Cocktail

$12.00

Long Beach

$6.00

Chicago Handshake

$6.00

Slushies

Fruit Punch Slush

$9.00

Beer

Draft Beer

2 Hearted

$6.00

All Day IPA

$6.00

Brewerks Breakfast Stout

$6.00

Brewerks Lager

$6.00Out of stock

Burn em Juice Pun

$6.00

Dank Haze

$6.00

Dopple Goater Doppelbock

$6.00

Downeast Blackberry

$6.00

Founder's Solid Gold

$6.00

Guinness Stout

$6.00

Raspberry Squishee Sour Ale

$6.00

Rhinegeist Nitro Cello Sour

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Weinhenstephanar Hefeweissbier

$6.00

SCB Peach Lager

$6.00

Blake's Tropicolada

$6.00

SCB Old Crown

$6.00

Bottled Beer

BTL Corona

$5.00

BTL Killian's

$5.00

BTL Blue Moon

$5.00

BTL New Castle

$5.00

BTL Heineken

$5.00

BTL Lindeman's Peche Ale

$8.00

BTL Lindeman's Framboise Ale

$8.00

BTL New Hollan Dragon's Milk Stout

$7.00

Canned Beer

Scb Mongo Bear Sour IPA

$6.00

Scb Mullets 4 Dayz Hazy IPA

$6.00

Scb Pineapple Squishee Sour Ale

$6.00

Scb Green Tea Honey Amber Ale

$6.00

Scb Disgruntled Hamster Grapefruit

$6.00

Scb Reddish Gambino American Red Ale

$6.00

Rekorderlig Strawberry Lime Cider

$6.00

Rekorderlig Mango Raspberry Cider

$6.00

Rekorderlig Wild Berries Cider

$6.00

Bell's Official IPA

$7.00

Lagunita's Daytime IPA

$6.00

Old Nation B-43 IPA

$7.00

Old Nation Boss Tweed IPA

$7.00

Sierra Nevada Juicy Little Thing IPA

$6.00

Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing IPA

$6.00

Stone Delicious IPA

$6.00

Warpigs Foggy Geezer IPA

$6.00

Warpigs Lazuite IPA

$6.00

Fat Tire New Belgium Ale

$6.00

Sunking Sunlight Ale

$6.00

Sunking Wee Mac Ale

$6.00

Ommegang 3 Philosophers Ale

$8.00

Bell's No. Yeah Ale

$6.00

Champagne Velvet Lager

$6.00

Sunking Pachanga Lager

$6.00

Rhinegeist Cheetah Lager

$6.00

Saugatuck Neapolitan Milk Stout

$6.00

Urban Artifact Trpoical Tart

$7.00

Urban Artifact The Gadget Blackberry

$7.00

Urban Artifact Peaches & Cream

$7.00

Fruit Smash Seltzer

$6.00

Topo Chico Seltzer

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

Mom Water Linda Blueberry Peach

$6.00

Modelo

$5.00

High Noon

$6.00

Hazy Hearted

$6.00

Oberon

$6.00

NA Wild Run

$6.00

Hoppy Refresher

$6.00

Hop Splash

$6.00

Domestic

Bud

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

PBR

$4.00

High Life

$4.00

Old Style

$4.00

Stella Cidre

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Half Pours

Half Guinness

$4.00

Wine

Red Wine

GLS House Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

GLS House Merlot

$7.00

GLS House Pinot Noir

$7.00

White Wine

GLS House Moscato

$7.00

GLS House Pinot Grigio

$7.00

GLS House Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

GLS House White Zinfandel

$7.00

GLS House Chardonnay

$7.00

Moletto Prosecco

$8.00

Long Meadow Rosé

$11.00

Wash Hills Riesling

$7.00

NA Beverages

Soda

$2.00

Juice

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Draft Beer, Cocktails, and Great Food! Come in, get comfy, enjoy yourself!

Website

Location

1915 S Calhoun St, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

